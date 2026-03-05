This is Who made our minds?, my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind and many more. Join our exploration of the human mind. Next Thursday: ‘Nevertheless, she persisted…’

GAIUS MUSONIUS RUFUS, a lesser-known Stoic born in Etruria, north of Rome, c. 20–30 CE, was a teacher under the emperor Nero and a member of the Stoic Opposition (a group of politicians and philosophers opposed to imperial tyranny).

Epictetus , a famous Roman stoic (50-135 CE), attacked his fellow men for objectifying women as sex objects. Illustrated (1715) by William Sonmans, engraved by Michael Burghers (public domain)

Twice exiled by Nero, and again by the emperor Vespasian, Rufus is best remembered for what he wrote about the nature and minds of women, which placed him 2000 years ahead of his time:

‘Women as well as men have received from the gods the gift of reason . . . by which we judge whether a thing is good or bad, right or wrong . . . Moreover, [women] have a natural inclination toward virtue and the capacity for acquiring it, and it is the nature of women no less than men to be pleased by good and just acts and to reject the opposite of these.’

If women, he wondered, were expected to possess, as men were, the four cardinal virtues of Stoicism – practical wisdom, courage, justice and temperance – shouldn’t they be educated to acquire them?

‘Yes, certainly we must do that and nothing else,’ he answered.

This opinion of a first-century pagan was shared by fellow Stoics and Epicureans, who believed the ideal society should treat men and women as equals. So thought Zeno of Citium, the founder of Stoicism. Plato had said as much in the Republic.

The ex-slave Epictetus, a renowned Roman Stoic who studied with Musonius, went further: he attacked his contemporaries for ‘objectifying women’ and valuing them only for their beauty.

Seneca, an adviser to Nero, dared to champion the education of girls. He told his mother that he regretted that his father had forbidden her to study philosophy, ‘because women have the same intellectual abilities as men, and it is just as important for them as for men to form an understanding of right and wrong’.

If these Roman men were not ‘feminists’, as we understand the word, then we can at least say they held radically progressive ideas for their time.

—

In Medina around 625 CE, as she was brushing her hair, a woman called Umm Salama, who had just become Muhammad’s sixth wife, heard the Prophet recite a surah (or verse) from the Koran in the nearby mosque. It was unlike any she had heard before:

‘Men and women who have surrendered [to Islam], Believing men and believing women Obedient men and obedient women Truthful men and truthful women Enduring men and enduring women . . . For them God has prepared forgiveness And a mighty wage . . .’

What had she heard?

‘Men and women’ spoken of as equals with the same value in the eyes of God? With the same rewards? Who were equally paid?

The women in Muhammad’s inner circle were astonished, but Muhammad had meant what he said: Allah valued men and women equally. Women were not to be treated as mere chattels or concubines, or bequeathed to male heirs ‘as though they were camels or date palms’.

Women existed in the eyes of God. Women should be treated with love and respect.

—

A beautiful verse in the Koran reflects these sentiments:

‘And among His signs is this that He created for you mates from among yourselves that ye may dwell in tranquillity with them and He has put love and mercy between your [hearts].’

The Prophet’s revelations on women were unheard of, for his time, and angered his male comrades. They can be summarised as:

Give your wife (or wives) a sufficient dowry. Care for your wife/wives and address her/them as your friend(s). Do not inherit from your wife against her will or prevent her from marrying another man if you divorce her. Do not sell into prostitution any woman, including your female slaves.

The Koran thus improved rather than demeaned or limited the lot of women when it appeared. Obviously, this must be understood in the context of the time.

The Koran forbade female infanticide, a common practice in the seventh and eighth centuries CE. It severely criticised parents who mourned the birth of a girl. It let women inherit property and bear arms. And it exonerated Eve for the Fall, stating that Satan had led the couple astray.

Women were dear to the Prophet, and he sincerely wished to help them. He conferred, or tried to confer, privileges on Arab women that most Western women wouldn’t enjoy until the late nineteenth century. In many ways, Muhammad was more ‘liberal’ than most orthodox Christians of our own era.

—

His policy on marriage was progressive for his time. The Prophet decreed that a man should marry one woman, ideally, and no more than four. He justified polygamy on the grounds of custom and family tradition rather than sexual gratification.

More importantly, polygamy was designed to ensure a widow and her children had a husband and father. After battle there remained many widows and fatherless children. Women needed protection and children needed a dad, Muhammad argued (according to a revelation he had received from Allah): for him, it made sense that men should marry war widows and help to raise their children.

‘If you fear that you will not act fairly towards those orphans,’ states the Koran, ‘marry such of the women as it seems good to you: two, three or four each . . .’ Men who couldn’t manage four wives ‘justly’, it advised, ‘should marry one’.

The four-wife limit upset Muhammad’s comrades, who were used to taking at least ten and as many as twenty wives. Nor were they enamoured of Muhammad’s declaration that wives should be paid for their domestic (and sexual) services:

‘The wives that you enjoy thereby, give them their wages.’ That was unthinkable: having to pay his wives imposed a limit on how many a warrior might marry. Only the very rich could afford more than ten.

—

The last straw was Muhammad’s attempt to curb violence against women.

Beating their wives was a fundamental right, his warriors growled. None could remember a time when he hadn’t struck his wife or wives when she/they irritated or bossed him around or refused to sleep with him.

The Koran forbids Muslims from inflicting violence on a fellow Muslim, and Arab wives were quick to cite this verse to stop their husbands from beating them.

Muhammad led by example. Unusually for a seventh-century Arab husband, Muhammad refrained from beating his wives:

‘The Prophet never raised his hand against one of his wives, or against a slave, nor against any person at all,’ the scholar Ibn Sa’d al-Baghdadi wrote.

When the Prophet tried to ban wife-beating, his best warriors refused to fight unless he rescinded the order. Muhammad was forced to relent: his enemies were then amassing a huge army against him, and he needed his best men.

In a timely coincidence, Allah sent him a revelation that granted husbands the right to strike their wives as a last resort: if she disobeyed or rebelled (nushuz), her husband should warn her, then spurn her in bed, and in the last resort, ‘hit’ her.

—

In sexual relations, however, Muslim women had little freedom and no right of refusal. They were first and foremost breeders, Muhammad revealed: ‘Your wives are as a field unto you,’ the Koran advises, ‘so approach your field however, wherever, and whenever you wish.’

A husband should ‘seed’ his wife’s body as a farmer seeds his field. When and how he did so was up to him. Before we rush to condemn Islam, we should condemn all societies who inflict the same on women, and remember that rape in marriage was legal in most Christian countries until the 1990s.

For his part, Muhammad limited himself to eleven confirmed wives, ten of them concurrently. His favourite was Aisha, who was thought to have been 10-12 years old when they married, but her exact age is contested. Her age at the consummation of their marriage is unknown. She grew to become his avowed disciple. After his death, she had an immense influence on the Arab world.

That has provoked much condemnation of the Prophet as a child abuser and pedophile. If true, we should also condemn countless old men in Christendom, notably among the aristocracy, who also married child brides. In our time, the billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, like Tiberius on Capri, supplied an island of girls from which the repulsively rich were able to choose for pleasure (and not obliged to marry).

—

Let’s fast-forward to the early modern era, where we encounter that rarest of beings: a man who thought women were better than men.

Heinrich Cornelius Agrippa (1486–1555) set out to make the case, amazing for its time, that women were a superior species in all respects: ‘[T]he noble and delicate feminine race,’ he wrote, ‘does almost to infinity excel that rough-hewn, boisterous kind, the male.’

Portrait of Henricus Cornelius Agrippa (1538). He adored the female brain and body. Wellcome Collection (public domain)

The German author, mystic, former mercenary, interpreter of the Christian Kabbalah and ‘occult philosopher’ – who influenced Descartes – swung his mind behind women with a fervour unparalleled before or since.

He dedicated his book De nobilitate et praecellentia foeminae sexus (‘On the Nobility and Excellence of the Feminine Sex’, 1529) to ‘Her Most Excellent Majesty, Katherine [Catherine of Aragon], Queen of Great Britain, France and Ireland’, who had ‘outdone the most daring hyperbole’ of her ‘glorious sex’.

Agrippa kicked off his treatise with an idea unthinkable to men of his time: that women not only had ‘rational souls’, but that women’s souls shared the ‘same innate worth and dignity’ as those of men.

Women, he wrote, were the last of God’s creatures, the consummation of his handiwork. Eve ‘completed’ Adam, rendering Adam’s male descendants forever in need of a woman, to rediscover the rib he lost at her creation.

Mankind, Agrippa writes, ‘can never rest, till by taking a woman . . . he retrieves that loss, and renders himself again entire and perfect’.

Agrippa’s whorls of adoration for female beauty were grounded in sincere appreciation. God had made women to be loved by men, he wrote, and ‘he that does not do so, or shall be so barbarous as to hate or not esteem her, is not only a stranger to all virtues and graces, but a very rebel against humanity’.

—

The perfection of the two Marys as recounted in the Gospels – the virgin and the reformed prostitute – sent Agrippa into swoons of rapturous wonder.

Compared with the Marys’ faith and fidelity, men were mere whore-mongers and adulterers, oglers and gropers: ‘How many wives had Abraham, Jacob, Esau, Joseph, Moses, Sampson, Saul, David, Solomon . . . and a numberless number more, who besides their wives, had concubines; and yet not satisfied, could not refrain tampering with their servants and hand-maids.’

How many women, he asked, had sacrificed their lives for their lovers or husbands? How many women had chosen death over rape? How many had killed or cuckolded monstrous husbands?

Agrippa produced the lists. He reserved his most exacting praise for women’s mind, not her body. The female brain was as good as, if not better than, a man’s and yet was shamefully underutilised, he observed.

To the world’s great detriment, women had not been free to make laws, write history and correct the wrongs of men: ‘[W]hat tragedies might [women] not justly have published of men’s unparalleled villainy? Among whom are daily found so many murderers, thieves, ravishers, forgers, burners of cities, and betrayers . . .’

A true radical, Agrippa argued that women were as capable as men at being prophets, martyrs, priests and magicians. (He had defended in court at least one woman accused of witchcraft.) What’s more, they were as brave as men in their willingness to die for their beliefs.

—

Agrippa championed a woman’s right to an education, directly contradicting Rousseau’s argument (some 200 years later) that women should not be educated beyond basic home-making skills.

‘It is a proud self-flattering conceit of the bearded tribe,’ Agrippa wrote, ‘to arrogate all learning to themselves, or think the noble female sex incapable of making as generous flights towards the top of Parnassus, as they.’

Extolling women’s potential as diplomats and military commanders, he noted a veritable phalanx of ‘she-Machiavellis and feminine-Hectors’: state counsellors, warrior queens, Amazons and fighting princesses.

The women of his own time, alas, were prisoners, shut away, beaten by their husbands and their talents wasted. From her cradle she was kept at home, and suffered to knit and spin, until she was ready to be ‘delivered to the tyranny of a jealous husband, or cloistered up in a nunnery’.

Instead of respecting women, men mocked them, raged against their wilfulness or wrote poetic treacle about them. If a woman dared reject him, he bespattered her reputation with vile abuse.

‘But oh, unmanly men,’ Agrippa wrote, ‘is this the recompense you afford them for their sorrow and pains at your birth, for their care and diligence in your infancy, for their love and tenderness . . . throughout your life?’

Instead, he believed women should be enthroned to their rightful place as ‘terrestrial angels’.

—

Some Victorian men were alive to the proposition that half of humankind had been denied the use of their brains.

The most eloquent was the English moral philosopher John Stuart Mill (1806–1873), who is best known as the author of On Liberty, which drew a line beyond which state power should not encroach on individual freedom.

His masterful essay The Subjection of Women (1869) described marriage as ‘a school of despotism’. The wife was a slave in her own home, with no legal rights as a wife or mother, he observed. Her children were by law her husband’s. ‘Even after he is dead,’ Mill noted, ‘she isn’t their legal guardian, unless his will has made her so . . .’

Mill was a conservative utilitarian. His radical stance on women’s rights was in large part due to the stringent influence of his wife, Harriet Taylor Mill, a philosopher in her own right, who championed women’s suffrage and wrote The Enfranchisement of Women (1851).

The Mills placed women’s liberation and abolition of the slave trade on the same moral path. With the end of ‘negro slavery’, Mill wrote, ‘marriage is the only actual bondage known to our law. There remain no legal slaves, except the mistress of every house.’

—

If women were indeed the last of the ‘enslaved’, they were also on the front-line of the ‘class war’, reckoned Marx’s comrade Friedrich Engels, who aligned women’s liberation with that of workers.

In The Origin of the Family, Private Property and the State (1884), Engels defined ‘the female sex’ as the earliest victim of class oppression: ‘the first division of labor is that of man and wife in breeding children’.

The ‘patriarchal family’ had forced women to offer her ‘private service’ as a ‘household manager’; a woman was not a ‘wife’ or ‘mother’ in the communist mind.

When the communists overthrew the capitalists, promised Engels, they would abolish motherhood, dismantle the ‘holy family’ and nationalise child-care, thus freeing women to build the communist paradise alongside her proletarian menfolk.

‘[T]he first condition for the liberation of the wife,’ he wrote, ‘is to bring the whole female sex back into public industry . . . this in turn demands the abolition of the monogamous family as the economic unit of society.’

Marx’s disciple had grasped the issue facing modern women: how could she raise children and work?

As it happened, only militant feminists were in tune with Engels’ state solution, which showed how little he understood most mothers’ desire to spend some time with their kids, rather than farm them out to the crèche of the communist state.

One man who shared the militant feminists’ approach was Ezra Heywood (1829–1893), who billed himself as an anarchist, abolitionist, suffragette and ‘free love’ advocate, a sort of nineteenth-century hippie. This is how he framed the issue of women’s emancipation:

‘[S]laves are emancipated . . . lunatics regain reason, idiots are endowed with intelligence, criminals are pardoned, traitors amnestied, disfranchised males of every class shed their disabilities and are restored to liberty; but the fact of sex - the crime of womanhood – dooms one to perpetual vassalage! . . . [Man] claims himself to be a freeman but insists that she shall live under rule codes of the dark ages. He lives in the nineteenth century, she in the ninth . . .’

Next Thursday, 12th March 2026: ‘Nevertheless, she persisted…’

