What have we done? And why? Join me ‘On Earth As It Is’ Winston Churchill in 1913: ‘We have got all we want in territory, and our claim to be left in unmolested enjoyment of vast and splendid possessions, mainly acquired by violence, largely maintained by force, often seems less reasonable to others than to us.’ Next Thursday: The world of Kaiser Bill

AN EYEWITNESS returned from the ‘Dark Continent’ in 1899 with a grim message for humankind: the Scramble for Africa had not brought light to darkness; it had not civilised ‘the savages’.

Otto von Bismarck as a student in 1833, by Philipp Petri, Schloss Friedrichsruh (public domain)

Belgium’s colonial adventures in Congo were ‘barbaric’ and ‘unChristian’ and the methods of the little imperialist, cruel beyond imagining. That was a central theme of Joseph Conrad’s novel Heart of Darkness (1899).

Many read the novel as a moral allegory, not a bloody fact. Yet ‘the horror, the horror’ – the last words of the corrupt ivory trader ‘Mistah Kurtz’ – was real. It was happening. Who, today, knows what Belgium did to the Congolese? Nearly eight million of Congo’s 16 million inhabitants would die between 1885 and 1908, casualties of Belgium’s ‘indiscriminate war’, starved, denied medical care and worked to death, the direct consequence of the colonialists’ plan to subdue and enslave the people.

Belgium was the first European imperialist to plunder Africa. France and Britain swiftly followed. The scramble began around 1870 and led to the complete sequestration of the continent. Numerous atrocities were visited on the native people, too long and bloody to detail here. Here’s one unexceptional example of colonial cruelty and stupidity: Belgium punished native labourers who failed to meet their rubber collection quotas by cutting off their hands, thus ensuring they would never meet their rubber quotas.

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By the century’s end, every English schoolboy beheld a map of the world swathed in red, signifying the empire on which the sun never set.

In 1900, the Englishman’s burden extended to every corner of the planet. London held dominion over more than 450 million people, then a fifth of the earth’s population, living in colonies or territories covering 33,700,000 square kilometres, from the Rift Valley to the Australian outback, Hong Kong to Bombay, and Capetown to Cairo, connected by a global telegraph line, inaugurated in 1902, called the All Red Line.

Any challenge to the British Empire provoked an extreme response at home, among the public and in the press.

It is churlish to argue that British imperialism brought no benefits, and at independence some colonies adopted democracy and an independent judiciary, along with football and cricket. This was not the case with the French Empire, whose subjected peoples kept very little that was recognisably French – with the exception, in places, of the language, street names and cuisine.

Regardless of whether the imperial legacy was brioche or cricket, pith helmets or Christ, the imperial powers shared one overriding goal: to strip their colonies of resources, usually done under the pretence of civilising them (France’s mission civilisatrice).

The British in India were as indifferent as the French in Indochina to the suffering of the people living under their occupation. Queen Victoria, crowned the Empress of India, reigned over the worst famines in the country’s pre-war history: some 15 million Indians died in successive famines in the late nineteenth century, partly due to the inaction of the East India Company and English poobahs.

If they ruled the world, the British and French relinquished responsibility for the people of the world. Indeed, colonial excesses in Asia and Africa moved liberal Europeans to question the moral, if not the economic, legacy of their 300-year quest for global domination.

Even that proud British imperialist Winston Churchill would concede, with magnificent understatement, in 1913: ‘We have got all we want in territory, and our claim to be left in unmolested enjoyment of vast and splendid possessions, mainly acquired by violence, largely maintained by force, often seems less reasonable to others than to us.’

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In the 1870s, the European powers turned the machinery of conquest onto the world’s last unexploited continent, rich in minerals, diamonds, gold, ivory and oil, and blessed with vast tracts of arable land and a huge store of cheap labour: Africa.

The European powers had spent the past few centuries enslaving Africa’s human resources; now they turned their sights on Africa’s natural resources. They called it the ‘Scramble for Africa’.

In the rush, France and Britain vied for the biggest tranches; Italy cast a hungry eye on Abyssinia (Ethiopia and Eritrea); and King Leopold of Belgium oversaw the rape of Belgian Congo. Portugal and Spain claimed parts of west and north Africa. Germany elbowed for a stake.

Together, they bartered and occupied, swapped and dealt, in land and peoples, rivers and mountains, and superimposed new names and borders on the traditional map of this richly diffuse society, utterly ignorant or careless of the ethnic or tribal groups that underlay their new economic zones.

Tribes and their lands ‘became little more than pieces on a chessboard’, writes Martin Meredith in his epic history of Africa since independence. ‘By the time the Scramble was over, some 10,000 African polities had been amalgamated into forty European colonies and protectorates.’

England and France possessed the lion’s share, in West and North Africa, infuriating Germany, which was left on the sidelines. By the turn of the century, Britain controlled almost 30 per cent of Africa’s population, spread across Egypt, Sudan, Nigeria, South Africa and states then known as British Somaliland, British East Africa, Rhodesia, British Gold Coast and many other smaller protectorates and colonies.

Nigeria alone yielded 15 million new British subjects, more than in the whole of French West Africa or the entire German African stake. France snared more territory, 3.75 million square miles, mostly desert, compared with Britain’s far richer two million square miles.

At what cost? The greatest authority is Thomas Pakenham’s monumental study, The Scramble for Africa:

‘Suddenly, in half a generation, the Scramble gave Europe the whole continent: including 30 new colonies and protectorates, 10 million square miles of new territory and 110 million dazed new subjects . . . Africa was sliced up like a cake, and the pieces the passions generated by the Scramble had helped to poison the political climate in Europe, brought Britain to the brink of war with France, and precipitated a struggle with the Boers, the costliest, longest and bloodiest war since 1815 . . .’

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Glaringly absent from the scramble was Germany.

As the nineteenth century drew to a close, Germany held a fraction of Africa and scraps of the Pacific but ached for much more. The economic locomotive of Europe yearned for an empire.

In the 1880s, ‘Germany’ was a new nation in a great hurry. ‘Germany’s claim to world power,’ writes the historian Fritz Fischer, ‘was based on her consciousness of being a “young”, growing and rising nation.’

Germany needed to to find overseas markets to sustain her astonishing growth at home. The contrast between her economic power in Europe and lack of an empire was a source of acute frustration in Berlin.

To understand why Germany found itself in this state, one has only to delve into the meaning of what it meant to be ‘German’ in the last two decades of the nineteenth century.

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The region that became known as Germany comprised, until 1871, a confederation of ‘states’, a loose association of kingdoms, duchies and principalities created by the Congress of Vienna in 1815.

Under the firm stewardship of Count Otto von Bismarck, the ‘Iron Chancellor’, these principalities were brought together, often violently, as a collective nationality, to form the first German ‘Reich’, with its capital, Berlin, in the Prussian heartland.

The new Germany declared its official unification as a single political entity on 18 January 1871. The Prussian victory over France in the war of 1870–71 gave the new nation an immense boost, financially and psychologically, and consolidated the nation’s unification, Bismarck’s towering achievement.

A pervasive feature of the new nation state was the citizens’ rich conception of themselves as ‘German’, in the sense of sharing a national – and racial – identity.

This seems obvious now; back then, the birth of a German identity was a novel concept, and paradoxically an ancient one. True Germans looked beyond the rise of Prussia in the aftermath of the Napoleonic years to the Romantic and Neoclassical ideals, philosophy, artistic and religious achievements of the sixteenth to eighteenth centuries, and further back, to the Holy Roman Empire, the pagan myths and ancient tribes. It all converged in a modern, palpable German identity.

The German people were conscious of their country as a strong, resourceful and, above all, militarily powerful nation whose creation declared to Europe and the world the arrival of an economic and cultural powerhouse.

The creation of Germany and the people’s conscious pride in it were mutually reinforcing, and a fervent patriotism, utterly loyal to the Fatherland, resulted.

By extension, and with varying intensity in the coming years, this new sensibility excluded non-Germans, or non-Teutonic breeds, to use the racially charged language of the era. Slavs and Jews were considered lesser breeds. In this sense, the creation of Germany expressed a racial force, the emergence of a new consciousness, a full-blown ‘German’ consciousness.

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The British, French and Russian governments witnessed this process with apprehensive awe. The drawing together of the reins of ‘Deutschland’ was the single most arresting political and economic fact in Europe during the last 20 years of the nineteenth century.

The German Reich naturally clamoured for a slice of the global cake. Germany hankered for a place in the tropical sun.

Bismarck was initially opposed to the seizure of colonies and rightly focused his powers on building Germany’s strength in Europe. But the idea of a ‘German empire’ was immensely popular. Failure to win a colonial empire threatened the very prestige of the young German nation.

Bismarck belatedly judged that a German place in the sun would not only be a big vote-winner, it might also relieve Germany’s massive over-production and unemployment at home.

So, in the early 1880s, Bismarck suddenly reversed his long-standing opposition to imperialism and agitated for the proliferation of German power abroad. Powerful commercial interests helped to persuade Bismarck to accelerate the policy: industrialists needed new export markets.

‘Yes!’ answered Dr Friedrich Fabri, a missionary and famous agitator for German imperialism, to his celebrated treatise of 1879, ‘Does Germany Need Colonies?’

The avowed white supremacist Heinrich von Trietschke, a German history professor, gave a racial justification: ‘For, as the aim of human culture,’ he lectured, ‘will be the aristocracy of the white race over the whole earth . . . [w]e wish and ought to take our share in the domination of the world by the white race. We have still an infinite deal to learn from England in this connection . . .’

‘[T]he best card in the government’s hand at present,’ observed Friedrich von Holstein, an influential German statesman, ‘is definitely a harsh move against England. One can hardly believe how popular it is in the business world.’

A ‘harsh move’ did not mean war. It meant a belligerent economic gesture, a land grab, a brusque insistence on access to British markets abroad. Military intervention was not then proposed. Bismarck’s new colonial policy hoped to deliver these prizes.

An older, possibly wiser Count Otto von Bismarck in 1871 (Bundesarchiv, Bild 183-R68588 / P. Loescher & Petsch / CC-BY-SA 3.0)

In 1884 Germany accelerated her imperial ambitions, on a wave of public support. Bismarck’s gut feel had proved correct. He steadily prised open German colonies in Africa and the Pacific, starting with New Guinea and soon to include protectorates over East Africa (now Rwanda, Burundi and mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar), Togoland (Togo and part of Ghana), German Cameroon (Cameroon and part of Nigeria) and German South West Africa (Namibia). These represented a small slice of the cake by British and French standards, but it was a start. And the size of German’s conquests did not diminish her colonial appetite for oppression: between 1904 and 1908 the Germans exterminated most of the Herero people and half of the Nama people (the German government has since recognised this as genocide and in 2021 paid reparations of US$1.3 billion).

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Britain, confident of her pre-eminence, at first welcomed the German newcomer to the Great Game of imperial power. Here was a fellow protestant, Anglo-Saxon nation whose Kaiser had blood ties with the King, and who seemed a natural ally in Britain’s struggle against her Latinate/Catholic and Slavic/Orthodox colonial rivals.

The British prime minister William Gladstone conveyed these feelings in a speech to the House of Commons in 1884: ‘If Germany is to become a colonizing power, all I say is “God Speed her!” She becomes our ally and partner in the execution of the great purposes of Providence for the advantage of mankind.’

At the time, he meant it. Germanophiles in the British ruling classes tended to see the Germans as kinsmen, racially compatible and likely allies during these clashes over great tracts of global real estate.

The English upper orders had historic blood links with the German aristocracy, and the two countries seemed obvious bedfellows, notwithstanding the fact that families are often the most ferocious war zones.

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Yet a sense of being ignored or patronised by the great powers smouldered in Berlin. Scraps of territory in Africa and the Pacific failed to appease Germany’s resurgent ambitions, and the indifference and quiet containment with which Britain and France treated Berlin infuriated Bismarck and his government.

Germany was its own worst enemy. The new nation had a naive grasp of global diplomacy. In the colonial stakes, Berlin refused to play the game, or learn how to cheat.

Bismarck failed to engage profitably with British foreign policy and tended to explode in a rage at what he saw as British obstructionism over Africa.

In the late 1880s and 1890s, frustrated at the slow progress, Germany adopted a strategy of sowing division between its colonial rivals, attempting to set Britain against France and both against Russia. In the late 1890s, Whitehall brusquely declined Germany’s proposals for an Anglo-German alliance.

Britain and France were old hands in this game, of course. The new Germany sought to fix deals and tie things down, failing to grasp the fluidity of this friendless world.

At one point, in the 1880s, France and Germany were firmly aligned against Britain on the question of who would control Egypt. At another point, in the 1890s, Germany and Britain reached colonial settlements that excluded, and infuriated, France. And, throughout the decade, Russia and England were viewed as the most obvious foes!

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For now, Germany brooded . . . on the fact of being the fastest-growing industrial power in Europe with the weakest claim to an empire.

It was this very weakness that made the country so volatile and so dangerous: Germany’s burgeoning power at home stood in stark contrast to her impotence abroad, creating a curiously paranoid psychology.

Berlin demanded a seat at the high table, based on Germany’s rising strength in Europe, but lacked the imperial prestige to propel and consolidate it.

As a result, Germany was, by turns, impetuous and timid, bullying and insecure, boisterous and moody.

It was insufferable that she should be excluded from Europe’s imperial club, ignored or demeaned by her most obvious ally, Britain, and recent enemy, France. It was intolerable that Russia and France should speak of an alliance, with the obvious intent of squeezing the fledgling Reich. Such were Berlin’s perceptions of the world at the start of the 20th century.

Next Thursday, 30th April 2026: The world of Kaiser Bill

Selected sources and further reading:

Fabri, Friedrich, ‘Does Germany Need Colonies?’ http://germanhistorydocs.ghi-dc.org/sub_document.cfm?document_id=1867

Ferguson, Niall, The Pity of War, Basic Books, New York 1999

Fischer, Fritz, Germany’s Aims in the First World War, W. W. Norton & Company, New York 1968

Kennedy, Paul, The Rise of the Anglo-German Antagonism 1860–1914, Humanity Books, New York 1987

Meredith, Martin, The State of Africa: A History of Fifty Years of Independence, Simon & Schuster, New York 2007

Pakenham, Thomas, The Scramble for Africa: White Man’s Conquest of the Dark Continent from 1876 to 1912, Avon Books, New York 1992

Olson, James, (ed.), Historical Dictionary of European Imperialism, Greenwood Publishing, Westport, Connecticut 1991

Treitschke, Heinrich von, (transl. by Gowans, Adam), Selections from Treitschke’s Lectures on Politics, Cornell University Library, New York 2009

[This essay is an edited extract from my book 1914: The Year the World Ended published by Penguin Random House]