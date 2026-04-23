On Earth As It Is

On Earth As It Is

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Adam Courtenay's avatar
Adam Courtenay
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You wonder to what extent Germany’s lack of foreign possessions was a catalyst for war in 1914. If they’d won, how many of the possession owned by France and Britain might have been handed over? A quicker means perhaps, than actual conquest..

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