Who made our minds?

TOM PAIN
13h

Imagine, next presser, any reporter asks, "Mr. President, what do you think about the alienation of consciousness and the liberated soul?"

TOM PAIN
14h

Hegel based his entire body of philosophy on a profound error, the assumption that all or most men, and women, were willing and able to live a life of reason, an assumption which is inherently an act of unreason, the obvious is that that vast majority have no interest in living a life of "reason," however good (in theory) that might be,

The vast majority live lives of feeling, or passion, but not reason. Feeling is so much simpler than thinking.

What percentage of those living now have ever read anything of Hegal? Or even known something, however little, about Hegel? 0.01%? One in ten thousand? Maybe. Stop anyone on the street, or ask of any of your friends and relatives, What do you think of Hegel's philosophy?

Expect blank stares!

Unless you're friends and relatives are mostly philosophers, at least amateurs.

Hegel speaks to a very small audience, those few of us with some interest in philosophical thinking, sad, but true.

Ask President Donald Trump "What do you think of Hegel?" The answer, "What is a Hegel?"

