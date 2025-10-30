This is Who made our minds?, my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind (Penguin 2024). Join our journey! Next Thursday: Machiavelli, the founder of political realism

THE ILLUMINATION of the mind began with the creation of the gods and ended in the neurons of the brain.

Until the early sixteenth century, most people believed the Earth was inert, flat and at the centre of the universe. Our planet had been created by God, they thought.

Galileo Facing the Roman Inquisition by Cristiano Banti (1857), private collection (public domain)

Dawn and dusk were the daily heralds and farewells of the Sun which rose, passed over and set on the fixed realm of God’s Earth. By 1500, not much had changed since the time of the pyramids and faith in the Egyptian Ra.

In 1543 a Polish-born astronomer called Nicolaus Copernicus detonated those beliefs. He showed that the Earth turned on itself and around a star: our world was one of several planets in a heliotropic ‘solar’ system that revolved around the Sun.

Ancient thinkers had touched upon this idea: Plato, in the fourth century BCE, conceived of the Earth as a sphere in the centre of the universe. Aristarchus of Samos had proposed a ­ heliotropic system in the third century BCE.

Copernicus not only described our solar system, he proved it, in his treatise De revolutionibus orbium coelestium (‘On the Revolutions of the Heavenly Spheres’, 1543). He thus dismantled the geocentric system of Claudius Ptolemy (90-168 CE) that the church still upheld as the truth.

The implications were disturbing for those who clung to the Old Testament’s references to a stationary Earth at the centre of the cosmos:

The world is fixed, it cannot be moved, states the Psalms. ‘The world also shall be stable, that it be not moved,’ notes Chronicles. ‘The sun also rises, and the sun goes down, and hastens to the place where it arose,’ insists Ecclesiastes.

—

The Christians were slow to deploy this divine ammunition against Copernicus.

First out of the blocks were the Protestants. After dismissing the Copernican theory as nonsense and at odds with scripture, Philip Melanchthon (1497–1560), Luther’s right-hand man and an eminent mathematician, made a partial retraction and pronounced himself neither for nor against.

Not until 1616 would the Catholic Church – otherwise so swift to condemn witches and heretics – reject the Copernican heliocentric system, and that was only after an Italian scientist of genius, Galileo Galilei (1564–1642), had revivified the idea three years earlier.

When Galileo published his Letters on the Solar Spots, in support of Copernicus, in 1613, a Dominican friar and professor of ecclesiastical history in Florence called Niccolò Lorini declared that the Copernican doctrine was in violation of scripture.

Lorini argued that the Bible located the Earth, not the Sun, at the centre of the universe. If Copernicus and Galileo were right, he asked, what would be the sense of Joshua 10:13, which stated, ‘So the sun stood still in the midst of heaven’?

Suspecting Galileo of heresy, Rome placed him under house arrest and banned him from publishing.

The Vatican’s indictment condemned his proposition that the Earth revolves as ‘absurd’ and contrary to the Holy Scriptures. The pope thus muzzled the greatest scientific mind of the age.

At his trial, Galileo recanted his ‘heresy’ so he could continue working, agreeing on the record that the Earth remained stationary. Later he was said to have recanted his recantation by muttering, ‘And yet it moves!’

Rome’s treatment of Galileo drew furious reactions from the enlightened laity. A hundred and fifty years later, Voltaire fumed against the ‘miserable men’ of the church who had incarcerated Galileo:

‘Seven cardinals . . . threw into prison the master of thinking in Italy, at the age of seventy; and made him live upon bread and water because he instructed mankind in that of which they were ignorant.’

—

Why we’re stuck to the Earth’s surface, why we’re unable to fly or even hold up our limbs for long, why a strange, invisible force drags us down – these were questions that nobody had answered until Sir Isaac Newton (1642–1726) explained the mystery of gravitational force.

In his Philosophiæ Naturalis Principia Mathematica, better known as Principia, Newton explained the power that bound the universe, held the planets in their orbits, drew the tides and confirmed the heliocentricity of the solar system.

This English ‘natural philosopher’ (as scientists were called) also happened to pioneer the fields of optics, thermodynamics, sound waves and much more, and is credited, with Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz (1646–1716), with discovering calculus.

In identifying the forces that animated the universe, Newton appeared to have usurped the role of God. His theory held until Albert Einstein’s General Theory of Relativity and Max Planck’s Quantum Theory superseded it.

The people were slow to absorb the shock of this transformation: they were being asked to believe that an inexplicable force held them to their spinning home, and that their spinning home was on a continuous elliptical orbit around the Sun.

Their world had been turned upside down and inside out.

—

And not only the external world. Natural philosophers were busy fossicking around inside your mind and body. Surgeons and philosophers were dissecting corpses and inspecting the brain.

Before their execution, criminals were told that medical students wanted to cut up and examine their corpses. Mortified, the condemned wondered if their souls, trapped in their butchered remains, were still eligible for salvation.

Scientists would demolish another belief that had persisted for millennia: they showed that the ‘soul’ was not a shade or breath or ‘thing’. Rather, it was synonymous with the mind, the conscience and the will.

Humankind had generally believed until the 16th century that the soul was a material essence or ‘substance’ – a breath, a shadow, a liquid, perhaps a little creature, a bird, butterfly or an organ of the body. It could be imagined, comprehended, tormented, harvested, saved and dispatched to Heaven or Hell. It felt pain and pleasure beyond the confines of the flesh.

By the close of the seventeenth century, the soul had ceased to be a thing or an organ. It was an ethereal, sentient quality, the essence of self- consciousness. It was a ‘self’ that questioned and self-reflected.

Your soul had become your mind.

—

The thoughts and beliefs of the mind emanated from the brain. But mind and brain (or body) were separable, ‘dual’, and this mind–body duality would confound scientists for centuries (and still elicits PhDs).

Did the mind, or the conscious self, live on after the brain died? Nobody knew. What animated the ‘thinking thing’ of the brain and the voice of the inner ‘I’? Nobody knew.

The idea of human beings as ‘thinking things’ gravitationally pressed to a spinning sphere jettisoned centuries of certainty that God’s breath had animated human life on a flat world at the centre of his universe.

The new understanding made a nonsense of Biblical revelation – or, at any rate, of its literal interpretation, which prevailed until the Enlightenment and still persuades religious fundamentalists today.

The timid little ‘I’ who had lived mole-like in a medieval fantasy imposed by institutional religion yielded to an emboldened ‘I’ with thoughts, ideas and beliefs peculiar to its own mind, stimulated by the spirit of scientific inquiry and plain common sense.

God the Architect (anonymous) c. 1220-1230, Austrian National Library (public domain)

The psychological evolution of this ‘rational, self-conscious self’ was a prototype of the secular, self-reverential ‘individual’ of the modern West.

The great thinkers who drove this process broke the psychic shackles that had bound the human mind to myths and miracles for thousands of years.

Rational systems explained the emergence of life, based on pure reason and scientific observation (‘empirical evidence’), not prophets or holy books.

A conscious, rational ‘mind’ scientifically located in the brain supplanted the medieval ‘soul’, which had quivered in fear for so long from heavenly and ecclesiastical punishment.

The human mind was suddenly confronted by the infinite dimensions in space and time of the universe and the atomic world, a shock as profound as today’s apprehension of artificial intelligence. Our new spatial and temporal awareness continues to astonish us, rather like Alice discovering she was both the biggest and smallest creature in Wonderland.

—

Before we meet some of the greatest ‘Enlighteners’, the term given them by the historian Ritchie Robertson (they did not describe themselves this way, although the philosopher Immanuel Kant named the era the ‘Enlightenment’), a word of caution: what follows is not a survey of the Enlightenment as a discrete historical period.

Our story of the human mind, and of the beliefs that sprang from it, cannot be limited within retro­actively defined slabs of space and time.

When I refer to the ‘illuminated mind’, I refer to the light shed on the nature of the soul/mind by the more penetrating thinkers of the early Enlightenment, and a few not usually associated with that epoch.

In this sense, ‘illumination’ means shedding light in darkness. Like a firefly, the soul/mind often shone through unenlightened periods of ignorance and cruelty.

Bear in mind, too, that most of the Enlightenment’s finest believed in God, or had at least some conception of God.

Voltaire, the scorching polemicist who loathed organised religion, spared Jesus Christ his acid pen. The philosopher George Berkeley (1685–1753) denied the existence of material substance – all objects were ‘ideas’ perceived by the mind – but accepted that minds existed: God’s mind had caused all human experience, he believed (he was a bishop, after all).

A few exceptional thinkers did meet the modern definition of an atheist. Denis Diderot (1713–1784), the great French compiler of the Encyclopédie (banned by Rome because it rejected miracles), wrote a savage rebuttal of organised religion:

‘A true religion,’ he wrote, ‘must be eternal, universal, and evident. None have these three characteristics. All are thus demonstrated false three times over.’ And: ‘Take the fear of hell from a Christian and you take from him his belief.’

Two Enlighteners were openly scornful of God: the philosopher Paul-Henri Thiry (Baron D’Holbach, 1723–1789) and the celebrated editor Jacque-André Naigeon (1738–1810). For them, religious faith was irrational, dysfunctional and worthy only of contempt.

They recommended instead a progressive materialism, supremely rational and enlightened, although they seemed aware of its limitations.

‘Savage and furious nations,’ wrote d’Holbach, ‘perpetually at war, adore, under divers names, some God, conformable to their ideas, that is to say, cruel, carnivorous, selfish, blood-thirsty . . . Religion is a mere castle in the air. Theology is ignorance of natural causes; a tissue of ­ fallacies and contradictions.’

My survey of the illuminated soul/mind of humankind is largely confined to the Western tradition of ‘self-discovery’, because it spurred the astonishing rise of European power in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries.

In coming weeks we’ll peer into the minds of thinkers who investigated what it meant to be human and changed the way we see ourselves. We’ll ask whether the Christian conscience was a debilitating hindrance to a leader’s rule; what separates the mind and body; whether the use of our minds – our ability to think – proves that we exist; what are the limits of our faculties of reason - and much more!

Forgive me if I resurrect previously published columns, but it’s important to re-position them in their correct context.

Next Thursday, 6th November 2025: Machiavelli, the founder of political realism

