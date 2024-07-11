This is Who made our minds? my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind (Penguin 2024). Coming next: Buddha, Cicero and the Tao.

FOUR THOUSAND years before the birth of Christ, the Egyptians had conceived of a polytheistic religious system grounded in three beliefs: the immortality of the soul, the existence of an afterlife and the supreme authority of dozens of major gods (and at least 1500 named deities). The foundations of this belief system were established under the Old Kingdom and extended during the Middle and New Kingdoms.

Statue of Akhenaten in the collection of the Egyptian Museum , Cairo .

Briefly interrupting this immense expanse of time was an aberration in the form of a pharaoh who called himself Akhenaten (c. 1372– 1336 BCE) and who, during a seventeen-year reign between about 1353 and 1336 BCE, compelled the people to abandon their traditional deities and place their faith in a single god.

This ‘heretic pharaoh’ (as he was later scorned) proposed to reject the entire Egyptian pantheon and convert the people to the creed of Aten, an omnipotent Sun god, or ‘solar disc’. Harnessing their faith to the Sun alone jettisoned two millennia of polytheistic ritual and introduced what some have called the ‘first monotheism’.

Akhenaten would remake the realm in the image of the Sun, with himself as its embodiment on Earth. The Sun and the pharaoh would be indivisible: ‘Thou art in my heart,’ Akhenaten would tell the Sun. He meant this literally.

Let’s retrace a few moments in how he got there. Akhenaten had inherited the throne aged ten as Amenhotep IV, his birth name. His father, Amenhotep III, was a stern traditionalist and warrior-king, against whom the boy spent his youth rebelling. From an early age the lad manifested a bizarre taste in dress, art and architecture, apparently in defiance of his father’s stern tradition. These eccentricities might have been ignored as youthful provocations were it not for the fact that they manifested the early stirrings of a revolutionary mind bent on reinventing Egyptian society and culture in his image.

‘He was himself the world’s first revolutionist,’ wrote the Egyptologist James Henry Breasted, ‘and he was fully convinced that he might entirely recast the world of religion, thought, art, and life by the invincible purpose he held.’

In his fourth year as pharaoh, Amenhotep IV severed all ties with tradition, changed his name to Akhenaten (which meant ‘Devoted to Aten’), and around 1346 BCE moved his capital to the newly built Akhetaten, meaning ‘Horizon of Aten’, which he renamed Amarna after the local tribe that lived there.

Thirty thousand people were resettled there, most of them chosen by and deeply loyal to the Sun king. Many had been loyal to gods who were identified with Ra, such as the wind god Amun, whose priests were furious at their departure. Around the same time, Akhenaten announced the ascent of Aten as the supreme god, and appointed his queen, Nefertiti, as his co-regent, an unusual elevation for a pharaoh’s wife. He ordered the construction of temples and palaces on a vast scale: the Great Aten Temple, Amarna’s biggest, was nearly a half mile long.

Like most dictators, Akhenaten wasn’t satisfied with ruling the human world: he must rule the heavens too. The religion of Amarna would dissolve the gods. He tore up the Egyptian pantheon. He abolished the underworld. All the rites and phenomena of the afterlife were rendered superfluous: the provisioning of one’s ba, or soul, for the descent, the forty-two negative confessions, the weighing of the soul, the countless mummified creatures that crowded the burial vaults – all were henceforth meaningless.

The Egyptians were witnessing ‘the first example of the founding of a religion in the history of humankind’ (in scholar Jan Assmann’s hopeful assessment), and the first recorded instance of mass deicide: a few years into his reign, Akhenaten had eliminated some 1500 Egyptian gods.

Everything during his reign was impermanent, dispensable, open to question. It was an iconoclast’s paradise. Totems of traditional belief were decapitated and the very foundations of the social order undermined. Faith in ancestral worship, enshrined in the great monuments to the immortal kings, lost its moorings. Ordinary Egyptians, bereft of their beloved divines, scrambled to find a spiritual footing in what Assmann called Akhenaten’s ‘radical enlightenment’.

Akhenaten resented the eminence of the pyramids, those eternal monuments to the collective will that immortalised the souls of the pharaohs. He rejected their authority, and the pyramids stood unrecognised, anomalous, pointless, a reproach to the new faith of a people who found themselves compelled to adore the Sun and the Sun alone (the river god Osiris was not amused!) For almost two decades, Akhenaten ruled over a pure theocracy in thrall to a star and its human incarnation.

The Egyptian priests were appalled by this assault on their traditions. In creating a one-headed religion, Akhenaten had murdered their cherished deities. Many Egyptians refused to abandon their old gods, and worshipped them in secret. For them, Amarna would be monotheistic in name alone.

—

If they thought him mad, ordinary Egyptians could not deny the sincerity of Akhenaten’s mission, as evinced by his solar obsession and daily readings of the hymns to Aten, e.g. this extract from the Great Hymn to Aten (translated by Miriam Lichtheim):

You are in my heart,

There is no other who knows you,

Only your son, Neferkheprure, Sole-one-of-Re [Akhenaten],

Whom you have taught your ways and your might.

[Those on] Earth come from your hand as you made them.

When you have dawned they live.

When you set they die;

You yourself are lifetime, one lives by you.

All eyes are on [your] beauty until you set.

All labor ceases when you rest in the west;

When you rise you stir [everyone] for the King . . .

When Akhenaten died suddenly, around 1336 BCE, his beloved Aten was scorned and his faith felled like an axe blow to a sapling. Within a few years the old gods and traditions would be reinstated. No pharaoh would dare meddle with the pantheon again, for the obvious reason that the people were deeply attached to their domestic gods.

Akhenaten became a reviled figure. His only son and eventual successor, Tutankhaten, then ten years old, would abandon Amarna and adopt the name of the god his father had dethroned, Amun – hence he became Tutankhamun. As pharaoh, he officially rejected his father’s regime: ‘The land was in distress; the gods had abandoned this land,’ he decreed (as found on the walls of King Tut’s tomb when it was discovered in 1922).

After Tutankhamun’s untimely death circa 1323 BCE, the head of the army, Horemheb – in the first recorded military coup – seized control of Egypt, and he and his successors denounced Akhenaten as a criminal and heretic.

They tore down the statues of Akhenaten and Nefertiti, smashed the icons to Aten and demolished Amarna’s royal buildings and temples. Akhenaten’s name was removed from the official list of Egyptian rulers.

Akhenaten lived on in cracked busts and hieroglyphic traces. The elusiveness of the ‘earliest idealist’ satiated the hunger of Egyptologists for a mystery worthy of the name. The legend of the man who personified the Sun was rediscovered. If he wasn’t quite the ‘first individual’ in history, as one Egyptologist famously described him, he was among the first recorded demagogues.

In any case, the idea of Akhenaten fired the imagination of the modern world, and activists have appropriated his example. Was he the first gay or green pharaoh? The earliest cult leader? The first totalitarian? A prototype for Jesus Christ? He appeared in the art of Frida Kahlo, Thomas Mann, Derek Jarman and Philip Glass, who devoted an opera to him. His life inspired political movements as diametrically opposed as the Nazis and the Afrocentrists.

The psychotherapists put Akhenaten on their sofa. Had the rebel pharaoh suffered from an excessive love for his mother? That was the subject of a passionate dispute between Sigmund Freud and Carl Jung, in which Freud asserted that Akhenaten had been ‘oedipal’ a thousand years before Oedipus blinded himself.

None of these cultural appropriations illuminated the actual historical record, as Egyptologist Dominic Montserrat showed in Akhenaten: History, Fantasy and Ancient Egypt. They merely put a cracked mirror on a West that was longing for an ancient image of itself.

The wrecked city of Amarna, windswept, lost, marooned in sand, became the lair of bandits and a pitstop for the Bedouin tribes who flowed through the ruins towards the Palestinian (or ‘Philistine’) provinces.

One such tribe, so legend tells, would rise against Egyptian oppression guided by the belief Akhenaten had spent his reign trying to impose: in the love and authority of a single god. In the minds of the Israelites, this was the towering interventionist divinity they called Yahweh.

Next Thursday, 18th July: Buddha and the end of craving

Selected sources and further reading:

Aldred, C. (1991) Akhenaten, King of Egypt. London: Thames & Hudson.

Allen, J.P. (2005) ‘Akhenaton’ in Jones, L. (ed.) Encyclopedia of Religion, New York: Macmillan Reference USA.

Assmann, J. (1972) Death and Salvation in Ancient Egypt, Ithaca NY: Cornell University Press.

Assmann, J. and Alcock, A. (2009) Egyptian Solar Religion in the New Kingdom: Re, Amun and the Crisis of Polytheism, London: Kegan Paul.

Berman, L. (2004) ‘Overview of Amenhotep III and His Reign’ in O’Conner, D.B. and Cline, E.H. (eds.) Amenhotep III: Perspectives on His Reign, Ann Arbor MI: The University of Michigan Press.

Breasted, J.H. (1972) Development of Religion and Thought in Ancient Egypt, Philadelphia: University of Pennsylvania Press.

Hessler, P. (May 2017) ‘Meet King Tut’s Father, Egypt’s First Revolutionary’, National Geographic. Lichtheim, M. (2006) Ancient Egyptian Literature: Volume II: The New Kingdom, Berkeley: University of California Press.

Montserrat, D. (2002) Akhenaten: History, Fantasy and Ancient Egypt, London: Routledge.

Murnane, W.J. (1995) Texts from the Amarna Period in Egypt, Atlanta: Scholars Press.

Redford, D.B. (May 2013) ‘Akhenaten: New Theories and Old Facts’, Bulletin of the American Schools of Oriental Research, 369, pp. 9–34.

Ridley, R.T. (2019) Akhenaten: A Historian’s View, Cairo: The American University in Cairo Press.

Tyldesley, J.A. (2005) Nefertiti: Egypt’s Sun Queen, London: Penguin.

Wiedemann, A. (1895) The Ancient Egyptian Doctrine of the Immortality of the Soul, London: H. Grevel & Co.

Wilkinson, R.H. (2003) The Complete Gods and Goddesses of Ancient Egypt, London: Thames & Hudson.