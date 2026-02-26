Who made our minds?

Who made our minds?

Everything Voluntary Jack
13h

Wow, what a wonderful catalogue of caterwauling, thanks!

Most men need women (sexually), more woman want men (personally)?

I value committed, intimate relationships and consider the Self-Authorized pairing of men and women to be one of humanity's highest achievements.

Deroin was certainally admirable and I found Frances next to her: Frances Wright (1795 –1852) https://theleftberlin.com/frances-wright-and-jeanne-deroin/ -- ah, what a human!

Having found myself a lover of women since 6 years old (my first girl friend) and working with singles to have them grow up into couples, I send all interested in Self-Authorized Pairings to Nathaniel Branden on this topic, especially his book: The Psychology of Romantic Love from which this quote comes:

“In my experience, a great deal of the so-called war of the sexes is a result of a fear of rejection, abandonment, or loss. Often men and women experience great resistance to owning how much they need each other, how important the opposite sex is for the enjoyment of life and the fulfillment of their own masculine or feminine potentialities. Often there is almost hatred of the fact that we need the opposite sex as much as we do. I am convinced that a great many of the foolish things women say about men and men say about women in moments of hurt, suspiciousness, or anger are merely the product and reflection of past painful experiences of rejection or abandonment. Many men carry within them conscious or unconscious feelings of hostility toward women, and many women carry within them conscious or unconscious feelings of hostility toward men. This is not—and cannot be —in the nature of life. Men and women need each other. That should make them friends. Instead, too often, it makes them enemies because of the fear and anticipation of being hurt.”

Towards equally interdependent, responsibly free partnerships.

Gayle Frances Larkin
4d

When any man, however erudite or lofty he thinks he is, looks at me with a patronising air, I just consider him a sham. Because he has neither the wit nor the wish to look and see exactly what women can do. Or is he afraid of a woman actually seeing him truly for what he is? Does he think he is able to prescribe life itself?

The young woman has the care of babies, and little children. She not only sees to their physical care but also to the opening of their minds to the world they will inhabit. She can and does an amazing amount with her life. And the man who does not have the ability to recognise this is definitely impaired.

