This is Who made our minds?, my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind and many more. Join our exploration of the human mind. Next Thursday: A few feminist blokes

ACCORDING TO A PERSISTENT MYTH, the forty-three bishops who attended the Church Synod of Mâcon in 578 CE concluded that women were soulless and not fully human.

‘The Creation of Eve’ by William Blake, from his watercolour illustrations to Paradise Lost , Book VII, 1808 ( Creative Commons )

In fact, the bishops decided against that proposition. The word homo (‘man’) as applied in Genesis did cover women, they conceded. Women were endowed with souls and fully human, they agreed.

For centuries, however, the myth outshone the truth, compounding the perception that women were half-formed and soulless.

If she lacked a soul, wondered many of the church patriarchs, were women any better than animals? If so, what was a woman for, apart from reproduction and childrearing?

‘Centuries ago,’ wrote the journalist Kate Austin (1864– 1902), ‘theologians . . . debated the question as to whether woman [had] a soul . . . and some of them admitted they could find no trace of woman’s soul existing! They might have had better success had they been searching for brains.’

The Pyramid Texts, the Hindu epics, Buddha’s words, the Zoroastrian creed, the works of Confucius, the Old and New Testaments and the Koran share a strange omission: none explicitly recognises the minds or ‘souls’ of women.

Genesis grants Eve a share in Adam’s, via his rib, and makes a fleeting reference to the soul of Sarah, the wife of Abraham. And then a deafening silence.

The Talmud grudgingly notes that ‘the word soul includes even women’. The Gemara compares the cry of the soul leaving the body at death to the cry of a woman giving birth. The Koran alludes to the creation of men and women from one soul.

Nor did most men show a particular interest in the question of a woman’s mind.

When he wasn’t conquering, trading or pontificating, he occasionally noticed the strange, quiet, prettified, docile thing he had married sitting by the hearth with their children at her feet and needle-work in her hands and her mind and talent on hold. What a mystery she is, he thought. Who is she? What does she want?

At a loss for answers, he resumed conquering and trading and pontificating, none the wiser.

—

A voice, at first soft, soon urgent, arose from somewhere in the household, in the churches, on the farms, from the laundries and factories, on the streets and in the towns, and grew in strength, swollen by indignation and rage, until, unable to bear the indifference and disrespect of men, burst irrepressibly into the consciousness of the world.

The first waves of half the population let it be known that a woman had a mind (or soul) and she intended to use it. How wrong men are about us, many women thought. How dismissively, how cruelly they react if we dare challenge them. How absurd their ideas about our bodies! How insufferable their jealousy! How risible their projections onto our minds. How ridiculous their assumptions about our intelligence, spirit, sexuality and fidelity!

‘For centuries,’ observed the French philosopher Simone de Beauvoir, ‘men have told women who they were and how they should behave.’

This meant that to assert themselves as independent characters in their own right, women were compelled to prove that they were, in fact, fellow human beings with the moral courage and intellect of any man.

‘[T]he first object of laudable ambition,’ wrote Mary Wollstonecraft, ‘is to obtain a character as a human being, regardless of the distinction of sex.’

—

We’ve seen the trailblazing performance of Christine de Pizan. Another proto-feminist was Jane Anger (c. late sixteenth century), a writer who was very angry indeed.

In fact, Jane was incandescent with rage. Why had men failed to see women for who they were? Why were men so lecherous, disgusting, sleazy? Why were men so violent? Such questions pulsed through her work like a racing heartbeat.

Little is known of Jane Anger. She described herself, unusually, as ‘a farmer’. She composed a slight masterpiece called Jane Anger: Her Protection for Women, one of the first English defences of women written by a woman.

In sixteenth-century England, girls received little or no formal education. Their lives were confined to needlework, cooking and child-rearing. If they could write, they wrote letters and diaries, and from these jottings grew a cottage industry of female letter writers. One was Jane Anger.

Women, Anger believed, were superior to men, biologically and intellectually. It seemed superfluous to have to say so, she wrote, but someone had to alert the poor, dim male of the species to his bestial and primitive state.

Men had misread God’s intentions when he created woman, she argued:

‘GOD [sic] making woman of man’s flesh, that she might be purer than he, doth evidently show, how far we women are more excellent than men. Our bodies are fruitful, whereby the world increaseth, and our care wonderful, by which man is preserved. From woman sprang man’s salvation . . .’

Men were sex-crazed animals, she continued: ‘The Viper stormeth when his tail is trodden on . . . all our body is a footstool to their wild lust: their unreasonable minds which know not what reason is, make them nothing better than brute beasts.’

And: ‘If we hide our breasts, it must be with leather, for no cloth can keep their long nails out of our bosoms . . . they are given to lechery.’

Anger was just hitting her stride: ‘Their fawning is but flattery: their faith falsehood: their fair words allurements to destruction: and their large promises tokens of death.’

Her attacks were so violent, so saturated in contempt, that one can’t help feeling a kind of awed sympathy for Jane Anger. Germaine Greer said that women have little idea of how much (some) men hate them. The opposite seems equally true: men have no idea how much (some) women despise us.

—

Compared with Jane Anger, the later writers Mary Wollstonecraft and Olympe de Gouges read like gentle scolds. The English and French torchbearers of the ‘first wave’ of feminists did not aim to destroy or castrate or dismantle the patriarchy.

Rather, they hoped to reform society so that women were eligible for an education, on par with men, and would gain a measure of intellectual and financial freedom, basic civil rights and respect.

If women were ‘allowed’ to have an immortal soul, Wollstonecraft declared, ‘she must have as the employment of life, an understanding to improve . . . or she was born only to procreate and rot’.

The trouble was, the bourgeois women for whom Wollstonecraft wrote were their own worst enemies. The greatest obstacle to the liberation of women, she observed, were women themselves. Women were unwitting accomplices in their own enslavement:

‘Women are told from their infancy, and taught by the example of their mothers, that a little . . . cunning, softness of temper, OUTWARD obedience, and a scrupulous attention to a puerile kind of propriety, will obtain for them the protection of man.’

Beautiful women need not even bother ‘for at least twenty years of their lives’. Women had sacrificed the improvement of their minds to ‘libertine notions of beauty’ in the hope of snaring a good marriage. That made lapdogs of them, Wollstonecraft observed:

‘[W]hen they marry, they act as such children may be expected to act: they dress; they paint, and nickname God’s creatures. Surely these weak beings are only fit for the seraglio!’ Was it any wonder some of them ‘hug their chains, and fawn like the spaniel’?

Woman alone could improve her lot, through work and education: ‘I wish to persuade women,’ Wollstonecraft declared, ‘to endeavour to acquire strength, both of mind and body.’

Wollstonecraft hoped to exhume the ‘authentic woman’ from under the layers of false ideals imposed on her by men; to uncover the cardinal feminine virtues, the mystery of female sexuality, buried by a society that expected her merely to smile, know her place and say nothing intelligent – or, at any rate, nothing that challenged a man.

‘She was created to be the toy of man, his rattle, and it must jingle in his ears, whenever, dismissing reason, he chooses to be amused.’ To throw off that wretched mantle – to rid women’s lives of the ‘slavery which chains the very soul of woman, keeping her for ever under the bondage of ignorance’ – would demand ‘superhuman powers’.

The female mind had been ‘totally neglected’, she observed. A woman had a character of her own. And a woman’s gender should not define or ‘destroy’ that character. If so, ‘what were we created for’? To that question, Mary Wollstonecraft called for a behavioural ‘revolution’:

‘How can women be just or generous, when they are the slaves of injustice? . . . That women at present are by ignorance rendered foolish or vicious, is, I think, not to be disputed; and, that the most salutary effects tending to improve mankind, might be expected from a REVOLUTION in female manners . . .’

—

Like her English contemporary, Olympe de Gouges (1748–1793) was a century and more ahead of her time.

This prolific young playwright and early opponent of the slave trade wrote at the height of the French Revolution, which she hoped would transform women’s lives. Alas, the revolutionary leaders soon cruelly disabused her.

France’s new constitution of 1791, based on the Declaration of the Rights of Man and the Citizen, bracketed women with ‘slaves, children and foreigners’. They were ‘passive citizens’ without any political or voting rights.

De Gouges responded with her own, blazing Declaration of the Rights of Woman and the Female Citizen:

‘Man, are you capable of being just?’ she cried. ‘Tell me, what gives you sovereign empire to oppress my sex? Your strength? Your talents? . . . [H]e wants to command as a despot a sex which is in full possession of its intellectual faculties . . . Mothers, daughters, sisters,’ her notice declared, ‘demand to be constituted into a national assembly’, one that recognised ‘the natural, inalienable, and sacred rights of woman’.

Of the seventeen articles she proposed, several were so radical – De Gouges dared to interpret ‘equality’ as social and financial parity – that most men ignored her. A sample:

* Article 1. Woman is born free and remains equal to man in her rights . . . * Article 10. [If] woman has the right to mount the scaffold, so she should have the right equally to mount the rostrum . . . * Article 15. The mass of women, joining with men in paying taxes, have the right to hold accountable every public agent of the administration. * Article 17. Property belongs to both sexes whether united or separate; it is for each of them an inviolable and sacred right . . .

Her declaration was a cri de coeur for sexual justice. And yet, like Wollstonecraft, she found women deaf and blind to their condition. In a postscript, De Gouges let rip:

‘Woman, wake up! The tocsin of reason is being heard throughout the whole universe; discover your rights. The powerful empire of nature is no longer surrounded by prejudice, fanaticism, superstition, and lies . . . Oh, women, women! When will you cease to be blind? What advantage have you received from the Revolution? A more pronounced scorn, a more marked disdain . . . Regardless of what barriers confront you, it is in your power to free yourselves; you have only to want to.’

Many post-revolutionary French women read this as a plea too far. Were they to arm themselves, now, against all men? De Gouges’ cause fell like a snowflake on a nation engulfed by the monster of its own creation.

‘Exécution d'Olympe de Gouges’ (1793) (public domain)

And soon enough that monster came for her. Accused of having Girondin sympathies, De Gouge was charged with ‘sedition’. In 1793, aged twenty-six, she lost her head. In the manner of her death, De Gouges had enacted one of her rights: for if a woman ‘has the right to mount the scaffold’, she must possess equally the right to mount the speaker’s platform.

She approached the guillotine, wrote a witness, ‘with a calm and serene expression on her face, and forced the guillotine’s furies . . . to admit that such courage and beauty had never been seen before’. De Gouges had ‘thrown herself in the Revolution, body and soul’.

—

In the nineteenth century, women seeking the rights of men were a small choir – most were unwilling, unable or afraid to stray from ‘their place’ – but the first wave resonated because their ideas were novel, desirable and (some men admitted) long overdue.

Their ranks included scores of ‘ensouled women’, such as Jeanne Deroin (1805–1894), a French seamstress and writer, who demanded a woman’s right to divorce, to run for political office and to vote. Her ideas amused men and frightened many women.

Marriage without love and mutual respect was unsustainable, she wrote. Women found themselves locked in marriages that became, she said, a conflict between the physical strength and financial power of the man and the craftiness and cunning of the woman:

‘Most marriages are based on the chance whim of love. Genuine sympathy, respect and equality are absent. It is vain for the law to assert that marriage is indissoluble . . . Indissoluble unions bind the couple in an oppressive chain, humiliating for the wife. A slave can at least hope for freedom. A wife finds deliverance only in death.’

Deroin used her maiden name. She likened adopting her husband’s name to branding her flesh with it, as if she were his slave. Inspired by De Gouges, she organised five petitions for female suffrage, one directed at all ‘citizens’ and published in the Voix des Femmes.

‘Liberty, Equality and Fraternity have been proclaimed for everyone, why have women been deprived of the rights of citizens and left with only duties?’ she asked.

An intelligent feminist, she did not denigrate men (in the way men denigrated women). She realised that men and women somehow had to work together to foment reform. She was also an enterprising revolutionary. She formed an association that made women’s lingerie. She put the culottes back on the sans-culottes.

Arrested and imprisoned in 1850, on her release a year later she exiled herself to London, where she worked as a teacher and seamstress and opened a boarding school for the children of French exiles.

—

Militant feminists made a strategic error in aligning the cause of women’s liberation with the Marxist-socialist revolution. It alienated bourgeois women, who might have enlisted in the cause had they not also been asked to decapitate their own class.

It was perilous to assume that the liberation of women would accompany the overthrow of the bourgeoisie.

Those concerns didn’t bother Flora Tristan (1803–1844), the French-Peruvian socialist who, like many hard-left feminists, argued that women’s rights and the liberation of the working class were mutually reinforcing projects.

The disappointment of the French Revolution encouraged her to describe herself, with ironic self-awareness, as a utopian feminist.

In 1840 Tristan travelled to England, to visit the Houses of Parliament. She was shocked by the hypocrisy she found there:

‘[N]ot only do laws and prejudices keep women under the most atrocious slavery, but also the House of Commons, which claims to represent the entire nation . . . forbid[s] women to attend its sessions . . . Shame! Shame on a society that persists in these barbarous customs!’

A few men were listening. A few men were aware of the waves of female intelligence, talent, wit and style that were coming.

Next Thursday, 5th March 2026: A few ‘feminist’ blokes

Selected sources and further reading:

Anger, J. (2021) Jane Anger: Her Protection for Women, Northfleet UK: Jessamine Books.

Beauvoir, S. de (1997) The Second Sex, London: Vintage Classics.

Cleyre, V. de with Presley, S. and Sartwell. C. (eds.) (2005) Exquisite Rebel: The Essays of Voltairine de Cleyre – Anarchist, Feminist, Genius, Albany NY: SUNY Press.

‘Declaration of Sentiments’ (1848) Seneca Falls Convention, Women’s Rights: National Historical Park New York.

Gouges, Olympe de (1791) ‘Olympe de Gouges, The Declaration of the Rights of Woman (September 1791)’, Liberty, Equality, Fraternity: Exploring the French Revolution.

Kelly, J. (Autumn 1982) ‘Early Feminist Theory and the “Querelle des Femmes”, 1400–1789’ Signs, 8(1), pp. 4–28.

Law-Sullivan, J. (Fall–Winter 2010–2011) ‘Liberté, Égalité, Sororité: Flora Tristan and the Contact Zone between Race & Gender’, Nineteenth-Century French Studies, 39(1/2), pp. 62–76.

Levy, D.G., Applewhite, H.B. and Johnson, M.D. (eds.) (1979) Women in Revolutionary Paris, 1789–1795, Champaign IL: University of Illinois Press.

Mousset, S. and Poirel, J. (transl.) (2007) Women’s Rights and the French Revolution: A Biography of Olympe de Gouges, New Brunswick NJ: Transaction Publishers.

Nolan, M. (November 1993) ‘The Mysterious Affair at Mâcon: The Bishops and the Souls of Women’, New Blackfriars, 74(876), pp. 501–7.

Pilbeam, P. (2000) ‘The New Woman’, in Pilbeam, P. French Socialists Before Marx: Workers, Women and the Social Question in France, Stocksfield UK: Acumen Publishing.

Schama, S. (1989) Citizens: A Chronicle of the French Revolution, New York: Alfred A. Knopf.

The Talmud, William Davidson edition, Sefaria: https://www.sefaria.org/texts.

Tomaselli, S. (2021) Wollstonecraft: Philosophy, Passion, and Politics, Princeton NJ: Princeton University Press.

Tristan, F. with Beik, D. and Beik, P. (transls.) (1993) Flora Tristan, Utopian Feminist: Her Travel Diaries and Personal Crusade, Bloomington IN: Indiana University Press.

Truth, S. (1851) ‘Ain’t I a Woman?’, Speech given at the Women’s Convention in Akron, Ohio, Internet Modern History Sourcebook, New York: Fordham University.

Webster, A.L. (ed.) (2019) Make No Apologies: Early Feminist Writings in Celebration of 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage in the United States, McLean IL: Elderfly Press.

Wollstonecraft, M. (1992) A Vindication of the Rights of Woman, London: Everyman.