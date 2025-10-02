This is Who made our minds?, my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind (Penguin 2024). Join our journey! Next Thursday: Ignatius of Loyola limbers up

MARTIN LUTHER had shaken a hornets’ nest and Rome held him personally responsible.

It mattered little that Luther had refused to support the German Peasants’ War and the ideas of the ‘Schwarmer’, the radical Protestants who believed in adult baptism, among other heresies. What mattered was that Rome soundly rejected Luther’s Protestant vision to reform the ancient church.

‘This is my body, which is given for you. [Eat] this in remembrance of me’: Christ as Eucharistic redeemer by Juan de Juanes (-1579) (public domain)

A Catholic counterblast was fermenting. As the sixteenth century unfolded, this great rupture produced a three-way struggle for the soul and conscience of Christendom: the Catholics, who were soon to launch what became known as the ‘Counter-Reformation’; the Lutherans and the other mainstream Protestants (including the Anglicans, Calvinists and Presbyterians); and the radical Protestants (such as the Anabaptists, Puritans, Spiritualists and a ­ scattering of smaller sects).

Each identified the others as heretical, the allies of Satan, the Antichrist and so on.

Their deepest divisions were over the interpretation of the Eucharist and baptism; the existence or not of Purgatory; and whether salvation was attainable through faith alone, as the Lutherans argued, or as the reward for pleasing God, attending Mass, buying indulgences and doing good works, as the Catholics believed.

This last issue would spark a fierce philosophical debate.

To the Protestants, entry to Heaven was a gift from God to the faithful; it could not be bought or begged or somehow ‘earned’. If one truly had faith, charity would follow; but faith was the paramount virtue.

The Catholics believed that (as the apostle James taught) faith without good works was empty prayer and insincerity. One had to demonstrate one’s faith through charity. God smiled on those who tried to emulate the example of Jesus and gave to the poor, helped the sick and disabled, and so on.

For most people, this was an obscure intellectual debate thrashed out among religious scholars. At issue among the people, and far more divisive, was the nature and interpretation of the rite of the Eucharist, or Holy Communion.

—

Today, this fierce dispute might sound like a ridiculous argument over how best to perform a magic trick.

And yet no theological doctrine has excited more intolerance and violence than Holy Communion, the rite of remembrance of the Last Supper, in which the faithful queue to receive from their priest a wafer and perhaps a sip of wine that were supposed to be or represent the body and blood of Christ, depending on your belief.

Whether Christ’s body and blood were present in the wafer and wine or whether the wafer and wine coexisted with or symbolised the Saviour’s body and blood – that was the question dividing the church.

The Catholics insisted on the ‘real presence’ of Christ’s flesh and blood; Protestants held various interpretations, but rubbished the Catholic position as cannibalistic, disgusting and impossible.

This was not another arcane theological row being thrashed out in the universities and monasteries. It was a popular, street-level dispute over the divine nature of the Son of God, a people’s battle as divisive as any political struggle. Posters declaring Protestant disgust at the ‘real presence’ were seen on the streets of Paris as early as 1534.

In time, whether you believed in the ‘real presence’ or not would decide whether you lived or died – and whither your soul travelled after you died.

—

In Catholic tradition, Holy Communion commemorates Christ’s last Passover – the Last Supper – when he shared his flesh (bread) and blood (wine) with his disciples before his arrest and crucifixion.

‘It is the making present and the sacramental offering of his unique sacrifice, in the liturgy of the Church which is his Body,’ explains the Catechism.

At issue was whether the bread and wine were ‘transubstantiated’, meaning they literally became Christ’s flesh and blood (the Catholic doctrine); whether they were ‘consubstantial’ or coexisted with Christ’s flesh and blood (the Lutheran position); or whether they were metaphorical representations of Christ’s flesh and blood (the radicals’ belief).

—

Let’s hear what Christ himself said when he broke a loaf of bread and handed a piece to each of his disciples:

‘This is my body, which is given for you. Do this in remembrance of me.’

When Christ poured a cup of wine and gave it to them, he said: ‘Drink from it, all of you. For this is My blood of the new covenant, which is shed for many for the remission of sins.’

It didn’t help that Matthew, Mark and Luke used different words to describe the ceremony.

—

A literal reading of Christ’s reported words would take the Catholic and Lutheran/High Anglican view: Christ’s body and blood literally were the bread and wine or co-existed with the bread and wine.

The radicals dissented, arguing that Christ meant it metaphorically, compelling Luther to launch a blistering attack on those who read the Bible as allegory.

In his bitter polemic Against the Heavenly Prophets in the Matter of Images and Sacraments (1525), Luther tore into the argument that if the bread and wine were merely symbolic, why not then reduce the whole of God’s word to a playful allegory, a vast metaphor, a fantasy?

Were Christ’s miracles also mere symbols, Luther raged? Had the Lord not cured the sick, restored sight to the blind, made the lame walk? Were these real events or mere signs? Was the Bible itself a sort of children’s book, full of wondrous stories and fearful monsters?’

Christ’s flesh was deified, blessed and consubstantial with the sanctified bread, Luther argued, just as fire and heat were consubstantial in a red-hot iron.

To argue otherwise was ‘pure jugglery’, he fumed, and ‘so stupid as to make one feel like vomiting’. (He restrained himself.)

—

In 1551 the Vatican reaffirmed the Catholic doctrine of the Eucharist at the Council of Trent.

In a stern rebuke to all Protestant doctrines, it announced:

‘This holy Council now declares again that by the consecration of the bread and wine there takes place a change of the whole substance of the bread into the substance of the body of Christ and of the whole substance of the wine into the substance of his blood. This change the holy Catholic Church has fittingly called transubstantiation.’

—

John Calvin was, like Luther, an intellectual threshing machine. Unlike Luther, he was as uncompromising as the most devout Catholic.

Mercy towards ‘heretics’ was weakness, Calvin believed: there could be no tolerance of the Catholic ‘Antichrist’.

This stern French-Swiss theologian and founder of the eponymous Protestant church was strangely petulant and easily offended, not least by the vaulting intellect of a brilliant Spanish polymath and devout Christian called Michael Servetus (c. 1509-1553), who dared to correct a book by Calvin in a bitter exchange of letters.

‘I neither hate you nor despise you,’ Calvin replied, ‘nor do I wish to persecute you; but I would be as hard as iron when I behold you insulting sound doctrine with so great audacity.’

To a friend, Calvin confided that if Servetus appeared in Geneva, ‘I will never permit him to depart alive’. True to that malign word, Calvin had Servetus seized when the latter passed through the city and burned alive, along with his books.

Voltaire later captured that grotesque injustice, and the fleeting nature of ‘justice’ through time, in his Philosophical Dictionary, under the heading ‘Death Sentence’:

‘Behold, my theologian, John Calvin, arrested the passenger [Servetus], contrary to all laws, human or divine, contrary to the right possessed by people among all nations; immured him in a dungeon, and burned him at a slow fire with green faggots, that the pain might last the longer. Certainly this infernal manoeuvre would never enter the head of any one in the present day . . . what is called justice is therefore as arbitrary as fashion.’

—

It was a stern, unsparing theology with which Calvin burdened humankind, a doctrine so completely devoid of mercy or compromise that it scarcely seemed Christian (in the sense that Christ intended it):

‘Our ordinary life, as men, is nothing more than an empty image of life . . . because, while we live, our souls, not keeping close to God, are dead.’

In Calvin’s mind, ‘works of the flesh’ – by which he meant making love – were the root of all evil.

Original sin was ‘a hereditary corruption and depravity of our nature, extending to all the parts of the soul’.

Children, the fallen offspring of those ‘works’, brought ‘condemnation with them from their mother’s womb’. Their little bodies were a ‘seedbed of sin’ that was ‘odious and abominable to God’. Unbaptised babies were thus ‘perverted and corrupted’ by nature and ‘deservedly condemned by God’.

It little mattered if the child’s parents were pious, upstanding Christians; they had transmitted the taint of sin through sexual intercourse: ‘Children come not by spiritual regeneration but carnal descent.’

All hope lay in the rite of baptism, Calvin argued, echoing Martin Luther and other mainstream Protestants. The cleansing agent of the holy water salvaged the baby’s soul and forestalled damnation. The Radicals (the Anabaptists etc) dissented, arguing that infant baptism was a needless Catholic recruiting tool and that babies were not born evil. But nobody listened to them.

—

As for the Eucharist, Calvinists furiously rejected the Catholic belief in the ‘real presence’, because that meant digesting the body of the Son of God and turning him into human excrement.

The Eucharist, for Calvin, was a sort of mystical sandwich of the soul, the ‘sacred conjoining’ of the body of Christ with the soul of the faithful: ‘The flesh and blood of Christ feed[s] our souls just as bread and wine maintain[s] and supports[s] our corporeal life’.

At the Last Supper, Jesus meant that ‘his flesh is the meat, his blood the drink, of my soul; I give my soul to him to be fed with such food’.

The Catholic contrivance of Purgatory enraged Calvin no less than the ‘real presence’. Limbo was ‘a deadly device of Satan’, a ‘horrid blasphemy against Christ’ that voided the Saviour’s example and overthrew the Christian faith.

—

These diverging streams of belief met in violent rushes soon enough, and some of the most appalling bloodshed began in France.

The French Wars of Religion (1562–98) were fought between the breakaway Huguenots (French Protestants) and the Catholic establishment over interpretations of the Eucharist and other Christian sacraments.

Between two and four million people would die from violence, famine and diseases arising from a conflict fought essentially over whether a piece of bread was Christ’s flesh or not.

The Catholic dragnet hauled in other ‘sects’ for persecution. Suspected of allying themselves with the Protestants, in 1545 up to 3000 Waldensians, an apostolic movement founded in the late twelfth century by Peter Waldo (c. 1140–1205), a wealthy merchant, were massacred in and around the village of Mérindol, in Provence, and the captives enslaved in galleys.

Pope Paul III (1468–1549) heartily approved of this eradication of ‘heresy’.

In Paris on Saint Bartholomew’s Day, 24–25 August 1572, two days of bloodlust entered the annals of human depravity when a mob of enraged Catholics slaughtered some 2000 Huguenots on the order of Queen Catherine de’ Medici, mother of King Charles IX.

Perhaps another 8000 were killed in the French provinces in the weeks that followed.

Neighbour turned on neighbour in a geyser of bloodletting psychologically indistinct from any tribal war. Envenomed husks of human beings were seen hacking away at each other, their mutual hatred displacing all reason and restraint.

‘The most striking example of fanaticism,’ wrote Voltaire in his Philosophical Dictionary under ‘Fanaticism’, ‘is that exhibited on the night of St. Bartholomew, when the people of Paris rushed from house to house to stab, slaughter, throw out of the window, and tear in pieces their fellow citizens not attending mass.’

He added: ‘There are some cold-blooded fanatics; such as those judges who sentence men to death for no other crime than that of thinking differently from themselves . . .’

Next Thursday, 9th October 2025: Ignatius of Loyola limbers up

