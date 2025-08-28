This is Who made our minds?, my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind (Penguin 2024). Join the journey! Next Thursday: Wang Yangming and the neo-Confucian ideal

HE PASSED his last few months alive in inscrutable silence.

He said and wrote nothing.

He slept and ate and blinked.

Thomas is girded by angels with a mystical belt of purity after his proof of chastity (1632) by Diego Velázquez, Museo Diocesano de Arte Sacro (public domain)

An awed quietus, a speechless reverie, possessed one of the mightiest Catholic theologians ever to ink the page.

The silence of Saint Thomas Aquinas (1225–1274) seemed a fitting epitaph to the life of a man who had written millions of words and fifty volumes of disputations, philosophies, Biblical commentaries and tractates.

In his last years, he had exhausted the power of his pen (and perhaps the use of his hand).

Aquinas was indisputably the greatest of the scholastic thinkers, a Dominican friar, later canonised, who was born into Italian nobility in the village of Roccasecca.

His mind straddled a field of inquiry as old as the ancient Greeks, whose works he read with respect but also with sympathy, for they had not possessed the power of Christ, he believed, through which to interpret, understand and love the world.

It fell to him, Aquinas, to reappraise, through a Christian lens, the entire corpus of Aristotle, earning him the monikers Doctor Universalis and Doctor Angelicus.

His greatest work, the Summa Theologiae, immerses the reader in the nature of the mind and soul, free will, original sin, the five proofs that God exists, the path to God’s grace – all the fruits of Aquinas’ ‘completion’, as he saw it, of the philosophy of Aristotle in the life and work of Jesus Christ.

—

We shall ascend but briefly the foothills of his mind.

Our expedition aims to reach a basic understanding of Aquinas’ interpretation of the mind/soul and the nature of free will.

Why bother? Well, Aquinas’ writing forms the very sinews of Catholic doctrine in which the world’s 1.4 billion people are supposed to believe.

To start with human nature: Aquinas distinguished four ‘cardinal’ virtues – prudence, justice, temperance and fortitude – that were common to humankind, comprehensible to reason and benchmarks for the virtuous life:

‘Thus prudence, by contemplating divine things, counts all worldly things as nothing and directs all thought of the soul only to what is divine; temperance puts aside the customary needs of the body so far as nature permits; fortitude prevents the soul from being afraid of withdrawing from bodily needs and rising to heavenly things; and justice brings the whole soul’s accord to such a way of life.’

Aquinas also identified three ‘theological’ virtues – faith, hope and charity – which had no foundation in ‘reason’: they were inherent in God and sublimated by the grace of God. Blending these with the cardinal virtues perfected the latter.

Take charity and justice: adding charity to justice perfected justice (moral justice, that is, not legal justice).

These virtues were mirrored in God, offering a divine template for how one should live one’s life.

And such a life would be exceedingly difficult to live because, in the eyes of Aquinas (and the Catholic Church), most people were wretched, weak and immured in sin. Only prayers for God’s forgiveness and confession would redeem them.

—

A mighty obstacle blocked the path to redemption: the fall of Adam and Eve.

The expulsion of the first couple from Eden had inflicted four ‘wounds’ on us, in Aquinas’ telling:

Original sin (the stain of sin passed down by the disobedience of ‘our first parents’). Concupiscence, of ‘irascible’ and ‘sensual’ kinds, in which the passions were in constant conflict with reason. Cynicism and pride, which perverted and darkened the intellect. Decrepitude, wrought by old age, and death.

Most of us lacked the virtues of faith, hope and charity necessary to overcome the four evils inherent in us, Aquinas argued.

Only beatified souls, those rare, saintly beings whose passage to Heaven the church had assured, truly demonstrated the three cardinal virtues.

Within such pristine souls, ‘prudence sees only divine things, temperance knows no earthly desires, fortitude is oblivious to the passions, and justice is united with the divine mind in an everlasting bond, by imitating it’.

Aquinas allowed that a few saintly souls attained beatitude (meaning they went straight to Heaven) ‘immediately after separation’ from the body.

Most of us, however, were doomed to wallow in Purgatory, ‘subject to purging’ by fire until our souls were purified when, happily reunited with our prelapsarian goodness, we were flown to heaven to join the beatified.

—

As much as he respected the ancient Greeks, Aquinas dismissed their philosophy and all pagan systems of belief as half-formed, misguided and misshapen.

They lacked one vital ingredient, he wrote. In reply to his own rhetorical question, ‘Whether, besides philosophy, any further doctrine is required?’, Aquinas answered that, yes, much more was required. Philosophy wasn’t nearly enough.

To live good lives and ensure salvation one needed ‘a knowledge’ beyond science and reason. For him, that was the knowledge of God: ‘It was necessary for man’s salvation,’ he wrote, ‘that there should be a knowledge revealed by God besides philosophical science built up by human reason.’

Why? Because human minds were ‘directed to God’ as to an ‘end’ that surpassed reason, Aquinas argued. As Hamlet said to Horatio: ‘There are more things in Heaven and Earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy.’

The prophet Isaiah made the same point, beautifully: ‘The eye hath not seen, O God, besides Thee, what things Thou hast prepared for them that wait for Thee.’

This mysterious ‘end that surpassed reason’ – that is, God – must be knowable, Aquinas believed.

If not, how were people to direct their thoughts and actions to that end?

‘Hence it was necessary for the salvation of man that certain truths which exceed human reason should be made known to him by divine revelation.’

—

Of Aquinas’ five ‘proofs’ of the existence of God, he drew his most persuasive argument direct from Aristotle: that if all things were in constant motion, from the planetary bodies to the souls of animals, some power must have set them in motion.

Aquinas demystified Aristotle’s point by demonstrating that the ‘unmoved first mover’ of all things in Heaven and Earth was . . . God.

In sum, Aquinas argued, at a length we cannot survey, that the Christian God resolved and ­ ‘completed’ the philosophy of Aristotle.

—

Let’s dip into Aquinas’ ideas concerning the human soul. If you think what follows is arcane, late-medieval nonsense, remember that Aquinas’ teaching formed the doctrinal spine of the Catholic Church and still does: all Catholics are meant to live in accordance with his precepts.

If you doubt this, it is worth recalling that, at the Council of Trent (1545-1563), Aquinas’ Summa Theologiae shared the altar with the Bible; in 1567, Pope Pius V made Aquinas a ‘Doctor of the Church’; and Pope Leo XIII, in his encyclical Aeterni Patris (1879), declared that Aquinas’ thought was the definitive exposition of Catholic doctrine and that all Catholic schools and universities must teach his works.

So, here goes: Aquinas defined the soul as the immortal, substantial form of the inner human, the force that animated life and the first mover of the body’s capacity to think and act.

In saying so, he laid a foundational brick of modern psychology.

Citing with approval 2 Corinthians 4:16 – ‘Though our outward man is corrupted, yet the inward man is renewed day by day’ – he added an Aristotelian syllogism:

‘But that which is within man is the soul. Therefore the soul is the inward man.’

Aquinas thus ingeniously united the thought of Saint Paul with the methodology of Aristotle to reach the disquieting modern idea of the division between the inner spiritual self and the outer physical impression of the self.

In our celebrity-packed era, the outer body image glistens with surgically enhanced perfection while the inner self desiccates and decays, a process brutally laid bare in Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray.

If vanity and greed and sin has corrupted your soul, it little matters how many trinkets and baubles you wear; your cosmetic beauty is of no consequence if your inner self is a cesspit of sin.

All that matters, according to Aquinas, is the state of your soul in the eyes of God.

—

The human soul was thus the highest achievement of nature, as ranked in Aquinas’ ‘hierarchy’ of forms in his treatise, The Soul.

Here we encounter his extraordinary idea that the more noble (or advanced) a creature, the more sublime the nature of its soul.

Thus the human soul excelled the soul (or form) of a potato, which excelled the form of metal. The upward gradation of forms culminated in the triumph of the human intellect.

In sum, Aquinas believed the human soul to be the manifestation of God’s will working inside you.

‘For God alone can change the will,’ Aquinas wrote. ‘Consequently the ordering of human actions, the principle of which is the will, must be ascribed to God alone.’

—

A word on free will.

Aquinas believed, like Augustine, that free will was a gift from God.

It enabled humankind to judge, to make comparisons and then decide on a course of action.

‘Man has free-will: otherwise counsels, exhortations, commands, prohibitions, rewards, and punishments would be in vain,’ he asserted.

Aquinas distinguished between the ‘natural instinct’ of animals and the comparative judgement of humankind.

‘[M]an acts from judgment,’ he wrote, ‘not from a natural instinct, but from some act of comparison in the reason . . . And forasmuch as man is rational is it necessary that man have a free-will.’

Free will commandeered all the powers of the self, or the soul/mind.

To Aquinas, the intellect was an ‘efflux’ (outflow) of the soul or mind, as were the senses of sight, hearing, smell, touch and so on.

These sensory tools gave the soul its powers of perception, judgement and reason, from which it derived its sense of ‘being’.

—

Aquinas wrote some frightening stuff about the afterlife.

If you failed to confess and repent a mortal sin (such as adultery, abortion, fornication, homosexuality, or one deemed so grave by the church that it must be repented), your soul was doomed to the eternal agonies of Hell, and redemption impossible.

Mortal sins, in Aquinas’ view, ‘deserved everlasting punishment’ because the will of a condemned soul was unchangeable after death.

Hell must exist, he reasoned, because without it, evil would not exist. Hell was thus the precondition for the existence of evil.

It seems a strange circular argument, that the existence of the punishment preceded the existence of the crime.

But it accorded with the doctrine of original sin, the idea that we are all born evil, and our only chance of redemption is to be baptised into the Catholic Church.

At any rate, the church needed Hell for a good practical reason. To deny the existence of the inferno would remove the people’s fear of God’s judgement, depriving the priesthood of the biggest stick in their arsenal, wielded to terrify and subdue their Christian flock.

—

A last word on Aquinas’ conception of love.

Love is not ‘I’, he observed; love is ‘we’.

And love is impossible unless the lover ‘willed goodness’ on the person he or she loved:

‘An act of love always tends towards two things; to the good that one wills, and to the person for whom one wills it: since to love a person is to wish that person good . . . And by the fact that anyone loves another, he wills good to that other. Thus he puts the other, as it were, in the place of himself; and regards the good done to him as done to himself.’

That definition of love may sound self-evident – who would wish ill on a person they loved? – until you start to contemplate the loving couples who consciously will ‘goodness’ on each other.

Rather, many modern lovers seem to think they deserve, and their ‘love’ should deliver, their happiness, sexual fulfilment, and emotional and financial security, and they demand these things from the person they claim to love.

Aquinas’ definition of love was necessarily self-limiting. It did not involve sexual or romantic love: he was himself celibate, of course, or claimed to be, and believed sexual intercourse was meant purely for the purposes of procreation.

And yet, for many Christians, Aquinas’ quiet equation of empathetic love, of the mutual willing of ‘goodness’, seemed truer to the spirit of the idea than the modern illusion of love as a frantic search for ‘the one’.

