THE STARTING POINT of all things, the seminal pneuma that suffused the egg with life, the home of noos (intelligence, understanding), the ‘form’ of human, animal and vegetative matter, the tripartite citadel of reason, the ‘master’ of the body’s slave, the source of growth and nutrition, the ‘unmoved first mover’ of living substances, the prime mover of the universe: these were the powers assigned to the soul by a shining student of Plato’s.

Bust of Aristotle. Roman marble copy of a Greek bronze original by Lysippos from 330 BC. Museo nazionale romano di palazzo Altemps (public domain).

We know little of him, and yet so durable has proved his system of thought that we’re scarcely aware we remain, in large part, the children of Aristotle (384-322 BCE).

Aristotle’s conception of the soul built on those of his illustrious predecessors, but he broke with them in a crucial way. Unlike Plato, Socrates and others, who variously thought the soul ‘moved itself’ before moving the organism it inhabited, Aristotle taught that the soul need not ‘move’ to compel the mind to think and the body to act.

Might not the soul be the motionless first mover? The godlike source of all energy? The starting point of life? The source of intelligent design? A god? Nobody had posed these questions in such a way, far less presumed to answer them as Aristotle would.

To explain what he meant by an ‘unmoved first mover’, Aristotle gave the examples of the captain of a ship, the music of a musician and the vision of an eye. The soul itself did not ‘feel or learn or think’; the human body did so, through the agency of the soul. The motion of life was not ‘in the soul’ but caused by it, just as the ship’s movement was caused by the captain, and the music, by the musician.

Constant motion ‘depended on an unchanging cause’, writes the philosopher Stephen Menn in his seminal essay on Aristotle’s De Anima (‘On the Soul’). The soul was that unchanging cause, argued Aristotle, just as the eternally constant motion of the heavens was produced by eternally unmoved movers.

In both cases, the cause, or unmoved mover, must remain unchanged because if it budged just a little the rest of the body’s motion would be disrupted and the whole trajectory of the universe rendered chaotic and arbitrary.

If the foregoing strikes you as the obscure ramblings of another bearded old Greek guy, let’s remind ourselves of how Aristotle’s notion of the soul has influenced Western thought, identity and religious faith.

By calling the soul ‘the starting point of life’, Aristotle endowed it with the powers of a god: the soul had the power to ‘move’ the mind to reason, understand, choose, love, hate and so on; and to ‘move’ the body to act, perceive, resist, heal and so on. The Aristotelian soul suffused human matter with ‘the capacities of nourishment, will, perception, thought and movement’. From here, Aristotle made a startling imaginative leap: he thought of the soul as the divine essence or ‘form’ of a being, possessing godlike powers over the bodily ‘matter’ it occupied. The soul, then, was the source of free will, the force that animated the ‘I’ in ‘I will’.

This sense of an inner singularity sharpened our self-awareness and raised humankind’s estimation of his or her place in the cosmos. The appeal of Zeus and his deities – being external, preoccupied and indifferent to the spiritual needs of humans – tended to fade as the questing Aristotelian ‘self’ arose and asked eternal questions of its own existence: Who am I? Why do I exist? For whom or what am I responsible? Am I good or evil? To what purpose should I devote my life? The Greek gods were silent.

Thus empowered, the emerging individual soul of Aristotle – and note how far we have come since the psyche of Homer’s time – would challenge the creation myths of the pagan pantheon, upend the structure of the cosmos and fire the monotheism of the Christian faith.

—

Aristotle’s De Anima was the first attempt to explain the conscious will, the inner ‘I’ that animates us all. He defined the soul as ‘the form of a natural body that has life potentially’.

The soul was thus ‘a formal cause’. That form entered the body at conception, Aristotle believed: the semen transmitted the soul into the female menses and caused ‘ongoing movements’ that produced an embryo with a ‘nutritive soul’.

This seminal soul served as ‘the starting point of living things’ and ‘the first actualization (entelecheia) of a natural body that has life potentially’. That is, the soul gave the body life.

Nourished by the uterine menses, the ensouled human developed and grew, acquiring the higher faculties of perception, reason and understanding. This ‘understanding soul’, as Socrates called it, is a quality peculiar to humans, as distinct from the soul of animals and vegetation.

In De Anima, Aristotle distinguished several manifestations of ‘soul’: the knowing soul, endowed with reason and understanding; the perceptive soul, which animals share with humans; and the nutritive soul, which he identified as ‘present in all animals and plants’. There were also ‘imaginative’ and ‘desiring’ souls. Bees and ants, he reckoned, possessed an imaginative soul, ‘but grubs do not’.

The higher, knowing soul enjoyed the ‘special attribute’ of reason. Aristotle defined a ‘special attribute’ as ‘one that does not make clear the essence of a thing yet belongs to that thing alone’. It is the thingyness of the thing that makes it unique, as Aristotle explained:

‘Thus it is a special attribute of [being] human to be capable of learning grammar, since if someone is human he is capable of learning grammar, and if he is capable of learning grammar he is human.’

This reasoning soul was composed of noos, often defined as common sense and awareness. In the Aristotelian sense, noos (the verb noein means ‘to think’) enabled the mind ‘to suppose, believe, deduce, calculate, reason, and believe, so that it is possible to noein something false’. When the soul left the body, it took its noos with it.

Aristotle divided the reasoning soul into two parts: the scientific and the calculative. The calculative soul prodded the mind to decide whether or not to act, depending on the ‘perceptual inputs’ it received from the environment: ‘Should I flee or fight?’ Or, more commonly, ‘Should I enter a chariot race or go hunting?’

‘How does it happen,’ Aristotle asked, ‘that understanding is sometimes followed by action and sometimes by inaction, that is, sometimes by moving and sometimes by not moving?’ The answer lay in the decisions of the calculative soul.

—

What kept the soul (and its parts) together, Aristotle wondered, for it could not have been the body? ‘It seems on the contrary that it is rather the soul that holds the body together. At any rate, when it departs, the body disintegrates and rots.’

Here Aristotle reached the conclusion of Socrates and Plato, that the ‘body and soul’ separated at death: the body died and the soul lived on. This belief, of course, persists to this day in the minds of people of religious faith.

How could a part of us live on, or survive separately from our bodies? Almost 2,000 years before Descartes, Aristotle answered that the higher, reasoning soul - or what we might call ‘consciousness’ - was ‘separable from the body’ and lived on after we died.

Let’s look at this in terms of ‘form’ and ‘matter’. In all matter resides a potential form, according to Platonic theory. Take your home, for example. The matter of your house includes wood, bricks, tiles and so on. This matter has the potential to create a form – which is your house or apartment. Or take a delicious meal: the matter lies in the ingredients (fish, spices, lemon); the form is grilled barramundi.

Aristotle taught that the soul was the pure form that gave life to human matter, by which he meant the flesh, blood, bones and organs of the body. The form of the soul could exist independent of its bodily matter. It had a ‘causal role’ in nutrition but remained ‘unaffected’ by that role. When the body died, the matter (flesh, blood, bones) decomposed and perished, but the form of the individual – his or her soul (or mind or consciousness) – lived on.

School of Aristotle in Mieza, Macedonia, Greece. Photo by Jean Housen (public domain)

For this reason, Aristotle shared the Platonic/Socratic belief that we should care more about the condition of our souls – by cultivating our values and intellects, for example – than we care for the state of our bodies and material comforts. Why? Because the soul governs our bodies and bodily temptations; it uses the body for good or ill.

If the soul were ‘virtuous and wise’ or ‘vicious and foolish’, the body would follow the soul’s example. ‘It is better to have a good doctor with bad instruments’ wrote Aristotle, ‘than a bad doctor with powerful instruments that he will misuse’.

In other words, if you abuse your soul - if you commit crimes, lie, cheat, abandon yourself to greed, lust or anger, or ignore your conscience - then you will poison it, and a poisoned soul will poison your entire body.

This is because your soul, Aristotle argued, ‘rules over your body with a despotic rule, in the way a master rules over a slave’. To extend the metaphor, your body will thrive under a benevolent ruler and turn wretched and hateful under a despot.

