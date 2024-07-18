This is Who made our minds? my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind (Penguin 2024). Coming soon: Cicero, the Tao and the female mystics.

WHEN PRINCE Siddhartha Gautama left Kapilavastu, in present-day Nepal, he gave up the wealth and comforts of his princely life and wandered the Indo-Ganges plain as a holy man and teacher, gathering disciples to a new monastic order.

We’re in the sixth century BCE, and Siddhartha is preaching a new doctrine that offers paths to enlightenment and happiness free of the craving that plagues our earthly lives.

Giant Buddha at Wat Muang temple in Thailand. Photo: Stephanie Richard (CC).

Siddhartha tells anyone who’ll listen that they must escape samsara, the seemingly endless cycle of life and death, in order to reach the heavenly realm he called nirvana.

Malign forces are determined to prevent Siddhartha from reaching nirvana. Mara, the king of death and desire, along with his army of demons, wish to chain Siddhartha to his earthly weaknesses. Mara sends his three beautiful daughters to seduce Siddhartha. Mara threatens Siddhartha with an army of monsters. Mara orders him to abandon self-denial.

Siddhartha resists. He travels to Bodh Gaya, in eastern India, where, under the ‘Bodhi tree’ (a sacred fig or ‘tree of awakening’), he kneels and places the palm of one hand flat on the earth. He feels the cries of millions, pleading with him to relieve their suffering.

Witnessing Siddhartha’s astonishing powers, Mara withdraws, his demons flee and Siddhartha slides into a profound stillness. His selfish thoughts pause and the things that define him as a personality dissolve.

As dawn breaks, the Bodhi tree blooms and Siddhartha is no longer the young prince and wanderer. He is the Buddha, the one ‘who is awake’ (from the Sanskrit root budh, meaning ‘to awaken’). He has attained the realm of universal consciousness that death and decay cannot touch, nirvana.

Conscious that he was the first earthling to attain nirvana, Buddha goes off to teach the ‘world of sleepwalkers’ how to share his inner peace. Who among them would listen? Who would believe his story of a perfect realm that most would never reach? How many would act on his message that love begets love and violence breeds violence? How many would renounce the self and learn his higher truths?

‘Perhaps,’ Buddha thought, ‘there will be a few who will listen.’ He resolved to devote his life to them, to the listeners. He would guide them to a better place, a kind of ‘cosmic ferryman’, always calling, ‘Koi paraga? Anyone for the other shore?’ When Buddha went down into the world, a dazzling radiance emanated from him as he moved among the people. They flocked around and asked, ‘Are you a god? Are you an angel?’ ‘No,’ Buddha replied. ‘I am awake.’

Buddha led the life of an itinerant monk, his image consecrated throughout Asia in statues and portraits depicting him as a sitting or reclining god.

Millions of words wound be written about Buddha and Buddhism, and the multiple schools, in the Pali Canon of Theravada Buddhism, the Chinese and Tibetan Buddhist canons, and their offshoots throughout Asia.

What follows is but a shard of Buddha’s core teaching, as revealed through Buddha’s own words and a few of his interpreters.

—

Buddhists share with Hindus a faith buttressed by three beliefs: the cycle of rebirth (or redeath) that confines the mortal world, called samsara; the transfer of karma from one life to the next; and the possibility of transcendence, to the Hindu or Buddhist heavens, moksha or nirvana.

Hindus and Buddhists disagree on many things – chiefly, whether humankind possesses a soul. Hindus believe in the universal soul they call atman. Buddhists deny the existence of the soul as understood in the Hindu and Western traditions. They call this spiritual void anatta, or ‘no-soul’. Let’s step back a little to understand how they arrived at this concept.

Buddhism would not exist if human suffering (duhkha) did not exist. ‘All desire happiness,’ Buddha said, ‘what is good, pleasant, right, permanent, joyful, harmonious, satisfying, at ease. Yet all find that life brings duhkha . . .’

Suffering arises from craving (the first of the Four Noble Truths), the constant ‘neediness’ for sukha, or happiness, and the delusion that being better, richer, sexier or more powerful will provide it. Our craving is never satisfied, Buddha observed. Freedom from suffering was only possible, he taught, if we end this yearning for wealth, status, pleasure, power and so on.

A coarse critic might argue that Buddha, a prince, was at leisure to tell others to abandon their pursuit of comforts and ‘cravings’ because he was free to go home and enjoy his. He never did. He gave away his possessions and renounced all his earthly privileges.

Buddha taught that true happiness came to those who sublimated their selfish desires. Their cravings were the ephemera of an impermanent world in which the self was an illusion. Suffering, impermanence (anitya) and the absence of self (anatta) were the three attributes of all created things, and common to all Buddhist schools of philosophy.

In Buddha’s words: ‘All created things are transitory . . . All created beings are involved in sorrow . . . All states are without self. Those who realize this are freed from suffering. This is the path that leads to pure wisdom.’

How? Buddha proposed an Eightfold Path that would end craving and suffering: right understanding, right purpose, right speech, right conduct, right occupation, right effort, right attention and right meditation. ‘If dharma is a wheel,’ Buddha said, ‘these eight are its spokes.’

The training of the mind was the critical thing. ‘Everything depends on mind,’ Buddha taught. ‘Our life is shaped by our mind; we become what we think . . . Joy follows a pure thought like a shadow that never leaves.’

Harmful samskaras such as anger, hatred, lust and jealousy lurked in the mind. A correct Buddhist learned to control and sublimate them. ‘Be victorious over yourself and not over others,’ Buddha taught. ‘When you attain victory over yourself, not even the gods can turn it into defeat.’

That meant breaking the cycle of behaviour that led to bad samskaras: ‘Actively asserting the responses that do not come naturally – forgiveness, patience, compassion in the face of hatred – is the only way to avoid gradually succumbing to evil, that is, to avoid becoming internally laced with harmful samskaras.’ By repeating good behaviour, we become good people. ‘[T]ake pleasure in making it a habit. A good habit will cause nothing but joy.’

So the qualities of goodness and kindness weren’t innate in us; they were acquired through hard work and habit.

We might illuminate this another way: Buddha did not attribute unhappiness to external forces such as social injustice, political oppression, slavery, war, poverty, systemic prejudice and the like. Unhappiness began in one’s mind, in one’s craving. Conquer the unhealthy exigencies of the mind and you’ll rid your life of suffering. Nirvana will follow.

That worked for a man of Buddha’s extreme propensity for self-denial, but it fails to account for the fact that unhappiness often originates not in the mind but in forces beyond one’s control – in tyranny or in slavery, for example. Would abandoning their craving for money and comfort relieve the anguish of the destitute? Would a slave’s torments cease if he stopped craving freedom? To which a correct Buddhist might answer ‘yes’, but how would that help the poor and the enslaved?

Added to these misgivings is the inconvenient truth that, for most people, the gratification of daily cravings makes life bearable: good food, sex, sport, wine, holidays, a bet, shopping, chocolate, or whatever pleasures you desire in a given moment. These may not bring eternal happiness, but they do relieve the grind of daily life. Buddha was less concerned with such fleeting indulgences, of course, than with the darker yearnings for wealth, power and fame, which were associated, in Buddhist philosophy, with the vainglorious and corrupt expression of the selfish ‘self’.

—

Let’s hear Buddha on selflessness. His ‘Second Sermon’ contains two dialogues that help us to understand his doctrine of the impermanence, or non-existence, of the self:

Buddha: ‘What do you think, bhiks.us [an ordained Buddhist monk]: is form permanent or impermanent?’ ‘It is impermanent, master.’ ‘When you have understood the impermanence of form, and know its unsteadiness [and] corruptibility . . . the corruptions that might arise in dependence on form cease. Through the cessation of them, the corruptions which are a trouble, a torment, and a fever that defile and lead to rebecoming, birth, decrepitude and death in the future – they do not arise. What do you think, bhiks.us: is feelings . . . apperception . . . volitions . . . consciousness permanent or impermanent?’ ‘It is impermanent, master . . .’ ‘Therefore, bhiks.us, in this matter you should train yourselves as follows: “Whatever form is internal or external, gross or subtle, inferior or elevated, in the distance or nearby, past, present or future – all form should be regarded thus: “This is not mine, I am not this, this is not my atman”. So should you train yourselves, bhiks.us.’

Here, Buddha introduces the idea of the ‘unselved self’. That is to say, the selfish ‘I’ and the things my selfish ‘I’ claim as ‘mine’ are illusions summoned by a false consciousness. The Dalai Lama teaches the same idea in the Tibetan Buddhist tradition: the ‘self’, he notes, is the expression of a false or ‘mistaken consciousness’ which can be corrected by ‘generating within our minds a wisdom . . . realizing that there is no such intrinsically existent self’.

—

To ‘unselve’ one’s self and ascend to nirvana involved ridding the mind of the five ‘aggregates’ that cling to the selfish personality. Only then will you be fit for the Buddhist heaven. The five aggregates are:

1. Form (rupa): matter, body, the material universe subject to fire, earth, water and air. 2. Sensations (vedana): the feelings or experiences received from form, such as pleasant, painful or neutral (but not emotional). 3. Perceptions (samjna): the cognitive ability to perceive or distinguish identifying characteristics. 4. Mental activity or formations (sankhara): all mental dispositions or willed or volitional formations of the mind in response to phenomena. They may be determinations, fabrications, karmic formations, mental imprints or constructs. 5. Consciousness (vijnana): awareness by virtue of the six senses, the conscious mind, discernment and discrimination and so on.

By dispelling the five aggregates you render yourself eligible for selflessness, as defined by the modern masters of Theravadin and Mahayana Buddhism. Your path to nirvana is assured or at least made propitious.

The oldest Buddhist school, Theravada, teaches that letting go of these ‘aggregates’ extinguishes suffering. The Mahayana school argues that the aggregates are intrinsically empty and independent of the personality, so ‘letting go’ may not influence one’s passage to nirvana.

The true Buddhist, wrote the Myanmar monk Mahasi Sayadaw, who banishes the aggregates from his mind realises to his satisfaction ‘that there is no I, mine [or] self’.

‘The wandering mind is a mental state,’ wrote Achaan Naeb, a celebrated Buddhist nun. The mind is not a ‘self’, she observed. If we fail to see this, ‘we will mistakenly think it is “I” wandering about and thus the idea of personality will remain instead of being eliminated’.

Nor should ‘feelings’ be personified as ‘my’ feeling, another Burmese monk, Mogok Sayadaw (or U Vimala), believed. ‘It is feeling that feels. It is simply a process. There is no “I” that feels.’

In the absence of a self (or soul), how did Buddhists know when they had reached nirvana? How could one perceive and experience heaven if one had ‘let go’ of selfish perception and experience? One answer is that Buddhists attribute cognitive acts to your mind, not to your soul, and so nirvana was a phenomenon of the ‘selfless’ mind.

—

To end on a lighter note, meditation, so vital to Buddhist observance, is often misunderstood by Westerners of a transactional frame of mind, who seem to think they will gain something from meditating, such as ‘self-improvement’, ‘empowerment’ or ‘wellbeing’. That is not how Buddha understood meditation.

A sceptic once asked him, ‘What have you gained through meditation?’

Buddha replied, ‘Nothing at all.’

‘Then, Blessed One, what good is it?’

‘Let me tell you what I lost through meditation: sickness, anger, depression, insecurity, the burden of old age, the fear of death. That is the good of meditation, which leads to nirvana.’

