This is Who made our minds?, my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind (Penguin 2024). Next Thursday: Paul converts the gentiles (4th of several essays on Christianity)

IN THE YEAR 217 BEFORE CHRIST, Hannibal Barca’s army reached the plains beneath Mount Falernus in Latium (central Italy).

The Carthaginian general asked a terrified guide where the hell they were. The guide admitted they were lost. Hannibal had him crucified, ‘to terrify the others’.

Innalzamento della Croce (Raising of the Cross) by Sebastiano Mazzoni, Pinacoteca Egidio Martini, Venice (public domain)

Around this time, a Carthaginian spy who had eluded capture for two years was caught in Rome. According to the Roman historian Livy, the spy’s hands were cut off and he was allowed to go, but ‘five and twenty slaves were crucified, on the charge of having conspired in the Campus Martius’.

In 73 BCE, Spartacus led the escape of some seventy gladiators from a training school at Capua, in southern Italy. After two years on the run, repelling Roman attacks, they, and some 120,000 rebels who joined them, were caught: 6000 were ‘crucified in a grisly parade along the Appian Way’, as the historian Mary Beard recounts.

Those are three of many desultory references to crucifixion in the annals of the ancient world. They reveal how base and shameful the Romans considered the punishment.

Death by crucifixion was reserved for the ‘dregs’ of society: slaves, thieves and escaped prisoners, as well as foreign criminals and religious fanatics who refused to accept the Roman gods.

The Romans crucified Saint Peter (upside down, as he requested, so the legend goes), while Saint Paul’s status as a Roman citizen assured him a painless decapitation.

Not all those who were crucified were nailed to a cross. Often they were hung by ropes and left to die of exposure, hunger and the weight of their bodies bearing down on their lungs, which caused suffocation.

Share

After Jesus Christ was arrested in the Garden of Gesthemane, he was taken before the Jewish priests and Talmudic scholars and interrogated.

A woman accused of adultery appeared before the tribunal. Testing Christ, the priests asked: ‘Now Moses, in the law, commanded us that [she] should be stoned. But what do You say?’

Hoping Christ would condemn himself by denying the Mosaic law, the Pharisees were amazed by what they heard:

Jesus knelt and wrote something in the earth. He then rose and said: ‘He who is without sin among you, let him throw a stone at her first.’

The priests departed, baffled, and Jesus, alone with the accused, asked her:

‘Woman . . . has no one condemned you?’

‘No one, Lord,’ she said.

‘Neither do I condemn you,’ Jesus said, ‘go and sin no more.’

—

When Christ was put on trial before the Sanhedrin (the Rabbinite court), he told them: ‘I am the light of the world. He who follows Me shall not walk in darkness, but have the light of life.’

The Jewish judges angrily dismissed this: ‘You bear witness of Yourself; Your witness is not true.’

Christ answered, ‘My witness is true . . . You judge according to the flesh; I judge no one. And yet if I do judge, My judgment is true; for I am not alone, but I am with the Father who sent Me.’

The judges scorned this as the reply of a dangerous fanatic who had deluded his disciples into thinking he was the Messiah.

Did Jesus think himself greater than the prophets? ‘Who are You?’ they demanded.

The Jewish judges and scholars were deaf to the Lord, Christ replied: ‘He who is of God hears God’s words . . . you do not hear, because you are not of God.’ But, ‘If anyone keeps My word he shall never see death.’

‘Now we know that You have a demon!’ the judges cried.

‘Are You greater than our father Abraham, who is dead? Who do You make Yourself out to be?’

Jesus answered that he was the son of God: ‘If I honor Myself, My honor is nothing. It is My Father who honors Me, of whom you say that He is your God.’

The Sanhedrin condemned him, King Herod ridiculed him, the Roman soldiers scourged him and the people turned against him.

The Jews wanted Christ crucified, but in Roman-controlled Palestine they had no authority to execute a man. So they pleaded with the governor, Pontius Pilate, to give the order.

—

To the place of execution on a hill named Calvary the thorn-crowned Jesus dragged the cross to which he would be nailed. A hostile mob pressed in on all sides, mocking and shoving him. He fell and was helped up by Simon the Cyrene. He met and passed his tearful mother, Mary. A kindly stranger called Veronica gave him her veil to wipe his face.

He fell for a second and third time, and then, at Calvary, the Roman soldiers stripped him of his robe, nailed him to the cross and raised it. Below, they divided Christ’s belongings.

Christ prayed for them: ‘Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they do.’

Beside him two thieves were hanging; to the penitent one, Christ granted paradise.

Between the sixth and ninth hours, a shadow fell upon the Sun and shrouded the Earth in darkness.

Christ cried out, ‘I thirst!’ He pleaded, ‘My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?’ And he breathed his last: ‘Father, into Your hands I commend My spirit.’

His mother and Mary Magdalene and the disciples took down his body and placed it in a cave.

On the third day, Mary found the mouth of the cave open and his body no longer there. Christ had risen from the dead and ascended to Heaven, an angel said.

The Procession to Calvary (1564) by Pieter Bruegel the Elder, Kunsthistorisches Museum, Vienna (public domain)

Two millennia later, the story of Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection has lost none of its power to inspire faith.

A third of the world’s population – some 2.38 billion people – are Christians, their belief undiminished by the religious scepticism endued by the Enlightenment and the advances of science.

Whether the story of Jesus’ life is true or not matters less to the course of history than does the willingness of billions to believe in that story: that Jesus lived, that he performed miracles, that he ‘died for our sins’.

Countless numbers of Christians have tried and failed to emulate the example of the man they call the Son of God.

Even Christ’s closest disciples failed the test: in the Garden of Gethsemane, he had asked Peter, James and John to keep watch while he prayed. They fell asleep.

Three times in the hours after Jesus’ arrest, Peter denied knowing him. If Peter, the first pope and sainted ‘rock’ of Christianity, had refused out of fear to stand by Christ in his time of need, how were ordinary Christians able to stay true to the word and spirit of their saviour?

Most were not. They sinned, they fell, they failed. Only faith helped them live with that failure, and only faith promised them God’s forgiveness.

—

Perfect love entered the world through Jesus Christ, says the Gospel of John.

Much gnashing of teeth has greeted that statement. Was true love unknown or impossible before the coming of Christ? Were the Jews, Egyptians, Greeks and Romans incapable of loving one another through their gods?

John the apostle thought they were not. The world, he said, had been devoid of love before Jesus came and revealed his love for us all.

John’s God was a compassionate, loving god, as distinct from the angry, jealous God of Moses and the venal gods of the Greeks and Romans.

In John’s Gospel we find that ‘precious sentence’ (according to the historian of Christianity, Philip Schaff) with which, even if the rest of the New Testament were expunged from the Earth, the Christian faith would continue to breathe: ‘God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have eternal life.’

Even hardened atheists have acknowledged feeling a stab of fear upon reading those lines.

Christ’s ‘eleventh commandment’ exerts a similar power: ‘A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another; as I have loved you . . . Greater love has no one than this, than to lay down one’s life for his friends.’

When asked by the Pharisees to identify the greatest of the laws, Christ offered ‘love’:

‘You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul . . . and with all your mind.’

—

The Gospel of John has elicited the most intense religious feeling in readers.

Schaff called it ‘the unique, tender, genuine Gospel’ written ‘by the hand of an angel’ as ‘God’s love-letter to the world’ and ‘Christ’s love-letter to the church’. John’s Gospel united in harmony, he wrote, ‘the deepest knowledge and the purest love of Christ. We hear as it were his beating heart . . .’

The gospel exerted an irresistible charm over the greatest Christian thinkers – Origen, John Chrysostom, Saint Augustine, Martin Luther, John Calvin – as well as countless unnamed believers for whom John’s words became the throbbing pulse of the new faith.

Origen spoke of John’s as the ‘crown of the Gospels’.

It affirmed more powerfully ‘than anywhere else in the New Testament’ the divinity of Christ as the Son of God, concluded the historian Géza Vermes.

John intended Christ’s words for future Christians who would come after the Apostolic age. His gospel seared their minds with an idea of themselves as forgiven, beloved, protected, saved – and filled them with a desire to save the souls of others.

John sent a plea to the past, present and future that earthly injustice, the anguish of the poor, the cruelties of war, would be banished from the earth if humankind enacted a single idea enunciated by Christ: ‘If God so loved us, we also ought to love one another.’

—

There was, however, a stern side to Christ’s love, John noted.

The Messiah’s love was conditional, and his conditions were demanding. Words were not enough. Believers were expected to show their love through deeds.

‘You are My friends if you do whatever I command you,’ Jesus told his disciples.

True believers must abandon their previous lives and follow him: ‘He who loves his life will lose it,’ Jesus told them. ‘If anyone serves Me, let him follow Me.’

The synoptic gospels (of Matthew, Mark and Luke) were more explicit: ‘If anyone desires to come after Me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow Me,’ Matthew records Jesus saying. ‘For whoever desires to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for My sake will find it.’

Nor had Christ come with a message of peace. He had come, he said, to divide loved ones, break up families and friends, and demand they all follow him.

You were either with him or against him, as Matthew records him saying:

‘Do not think that I came to bring peace on earth. I did not come to bring peace but a sword. For I have come to “set a man against his father, a daughter against her mother, and a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law” . . . He who loves father or mother more than Me is not worthy of Me. And he who loves son or daughter more than Me is not worthy of Me. And he who does not take his cross and follow after Me is not worthy of Me.’

—

As John interprets it, the love Christ gave and demanded was unlike any in the history of faith.

For Jesus asked his disciples to love God through him:

‘I am the way, the truth, and the life,’ Jesus said. ‘No one comes to the Father except through Me . . .’

Elsewhere John quoted Jesus saying:

‘He who believes in Me, believes not in Me but in Him who sent Me . . . I have come as a light into the world, that whoever believes in Me should not abide in darkness. And if anyone hears My words and does not believe, I do not judge him; for I did not come to judge the world but to save the world.’

Salvation, then, was in the gift of Christ’s forgiveness. No other religion bound the salvation of the soul to the love of God through the love of the man who claimed to be his son.

Next Thursday, 13th March 2025: Paul Converts the gentiles (4th of several essays on Christianity)

Selected sources and further reading:

Arnold, E. (ed.) (2007) The Early Christians in Their Own Words, Farmington PA: Plough Publishing House.

Beard, M. (2015) SPQR: A History of Ancient Rome, London: Profile Books.

Esler, P.F. The Early Christian World (Vol I–II), London: Routledge.

Livy, T.L. (2014) Livy: Complete Works, Hastings UK: Delphi Classics.

Origen (2013) On First Principles, Notre Dame IN: Christian Classics.

Schaff, P. (2006) History of the Christian Church, Peabody MA: Hendrickson Publishers.

The Bible (New King James Version), John 3; 8; 12:44–50; 13:34–35; 14:6, 15:13–14; 1 John 4:11; Luke 10:27, 23; Matthew 10:34–39, 22:36, 27; Mark 12:28:31

Vermes, G. (2013) Christian Beginnings: From Nazareth to Nicaea, AD 30–325, London: Penguin.