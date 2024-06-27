[This is Who made our minds?, my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind (Penguin 2024). Next week: Thomas Hobbes. And then: Akhenaten, Buddha and Cicero.]

IN 1404 AN ITALIAN-BORN French poet and court writer took up her quill to write a book in defence of women and wives. Christine de Pizan (c. 1364–1430) turned her brilliant mind to a subject that scarcely impinged on the men who ruled her society.

Suzanne Savoy as Christine de Pizan in her one-woman show, ‘Je Christine’. (Photo by Rachel Ellner)

De Pizan was writing at the height of the Hundred Years’ War (1337–1453) and in the shadow of the Black Death, an outbreak of bubonic plague that killed as many as 200 million people and sowed deep distrust in the church and in governments, who had proved helpless before the ravages of history’s worst pandemic. People’s prayers went unanswered; the services of doctors and priests were redundant. The old assurances of the divine right to rule, the presumption of inherited privilege and the received truths about the authority of the church and clergy were crumbling.

De Pizan wrote in a calm, courteous tone, conscious of her social place as a widowed mother of three, and yet straining against the social rules that confined her sex. Feminists have co-opted her as the first of their number, yet her literary mission was not to uproot and destroy the patriarchal society as it existed in the Renaissance. She knew her limits. She had done well ‘for a woman’, serving as the court poet to the French king, Charles VI, and enjoying the patronage of wealthy French nobles.

Rather, she aimed to instruct and civilise men, if that were possible, and to defend the dignity, minds and moral point of women. Her power resided in her restraint. Clearly her blazing intellect harboured more extreme ideas, but she seems to have recognised how far she could provoke a society in which most women tended to be nuns, wives or prostitutes.

Christine de Pizan inherited an extreme moral and spiritual handicap, endlessly reprised by the male pulpit-pounders of medieval and Renaissance Europe: the notion that women were to blame for the ‘Fall of Man’. After Eve’s first disobedience, in eating the apple from the Tree of Knowledge, God in his wisdom had punished women by making them vassals of their husbands and the bearers of the agony of childbirth.

Christine pursued a novel line of dissent from that argument: ‘[M]an has gained far more through Mary than he ever lost through Eve,’ she wrote. ‘Humankind has now become one with God, which never would have happened if Eve hadn’t sinned.’

In other words, hadn’t the perfect example of Mary, the mother of Christ, more than compensated for the failures of Eve? Hadn’t the virtues of the Virgin Mary redeemed women from the baleful legacy of Eve?

No, answered the church patriarchs. The shining example of Christ’s mother would never wash away the stain of Eve. Her disobedience disgraced every woman alive, they insisted. While Mary’s virginal conception of the Messiah ‘had made possible the salvation of our individual souls’, writes the historian Rosalind Brown-Grant, ‘her virtue still did not remove women’s guilt for their part in the Fall. Women’s punishment, in the form of subjection to their husbands, thus remained firmly in place in this world.’

The image of women as inherently disobedient persisted in men’s minds. Women were also held to be fickle, sensual, faithless and prone to sexual depravity. Those were common enough attributes of your average man during the Renaissance, yet they were pinned exclusively on women by churchmen who decided females were uniquely bereft of virtue and in need of moral instruction.

Women carried more than the burden of Eve. A rich array of myths painted her as a seductress (Venus, Helen of Troy, Dido), a vengeful child-killer (Medea) or a monster and sorceress (Medusa, Hecate, the Furies). The widely read poem Le Roman de la Rose (‘The Romance of the Rose’, c. 1230–75), written by two male poets, portrayed women as mere objects of male sexual fantasy. Late medieval and Renaissance men tended to read these myths about women literally, Christine charged: men believed women were the monsters or seductresses of myth, whereas those myths that defined men’s weaknesses – Icarus’s Sun-bound ambition, Narcissus’ egomania and Achilles’ heel – were taken as allegories and cautionary tales.

Worse, women were thought to be medically as well as morally inferior to men: they were deemed ‘defective males’. Menstrual blood was a sign of women’s inability to regulate the toxic humours of their bodies, which periodically they had to expel. Of the four elements that comprised matter – earth, fire, water and air – heat and dryness were thought to dominate the male body, while moisture and coldness ruled women’s. De Pizan mocked the idea that the lack of heat in women ‘meant that her body and mind were unstable . . . and that she was in danger of going mad if her animal-like womb, which wandered at will due to the coldness of her body, ever strayed up into her head’.

This daughter of an Italian physician and astrologer felt moved to correct this grotesque impression of her sex. That she did so with grace and an absence of bitterness made her argument more potent and widely read. Christine had already written sharp ripostes to contemporary works that portrayed women as schemers and harlots who had to be ensnared and trussed if they were to become good wives and vassals. In light of such popular impressions, she wondered, was it any surprise that women were treated ‘as less than human, as almost bestial’?

De Pizan’s ingenious corrective was to argue that what united men and women – their minds, their compassion and their shared possession of a soul – was more important than what distinguished them, sexually and physically. That was the theme of her best known work, The Book of the City of Ladies, a social treatise about a mythical city built exclusively for women and presided over by Reason, Justice and Rectitude.

Five hundred years before Virginia Woolf pleaded for a room of one’s own in which to write, Christine made the case for a city of women’s own, in which the inhabitants were free to think for themselves. Her City of Ladies was a quietly subversive codicil to Plato’s Republic and Saint Augustine’s City of God, in which women scarcely appear, and never as ensouled humans and the intellectual equals of men.

The Book of the City of Ladies skewered this perception of women as timid things and mindless domestic slaves. If women were weaker in ‘might’, De Pizan observed, they were just as strong in ‘right’:

‘Out of the goodness and simplicity of their hearts, women have trusted in God and have patiently endured the countless verbal and written assaults that have been unjustly and shamelessly launched upon them. Now, however, it is time for them to be delivered out of the hands of Pharaoh…’

Just as the Jews had escaped slavery under the pharaohs, so women should join an ‘exodus’ from their enslavement by men. Where should they start? Every woman should look inside herself, Christine advised: she should look for her soul.

The greatest injustice man had foisted on woman was to deny her a soul of her own, she contended. Her sex was condemned to live under the rule of men because women were fashioned from Adam’s spare rib – that is, from a surplus bone in man. You may laugh at this notion, but it was widely believed at the time (and still is, by Christian fundamentalists).

De Pizan did not bother herself with the truth of the rib. Instead, she drew a brilliant metaphor from the Biblical story: if women had been formed out of one of Adam’s bones, surely that ‘was a sign that she was meant to be his companion standing at his side, whom he would love as if they were one flesh, and not his servant lying at his feet. If the Divine Craftsman Himself wasn’t ashamed to create the female form, why should Nature be?’

God, she concluded, had endowed both men and women with souls, ‘which He made equally noble and virtuous in the two sexes’. Here was a succinct, Biblically based argument for the existence of a female soul, and for moral and spiritual equality between men and women.

As for the physical dominance of men over women – of what use was male ‘might’, Christine asked, if it led to pointless violence and failed to defend women and children and the vulnerable? Spared the strength of a man, she wrote, women could not be blamed ‘for the acts of appalling cruelty, the murders and terrible violent deeds which men … have performed in the past and still do today’. Far better that the souls of violent men had ‘spent their pilgrimage through this mortal life inside the weak body of a woman’.

She noted that men with weak or flawed bodies – such as those who had lost a limb, or were impotent or castrated – were the harshest critics of women. Such men were ‘all bitter and twisted in the mind’: ‘The only pleasure they have to compensate for their incapacity is to slander the female sex since it is women who bring such joy to other men.’

I read this as a sly observation on the consequences for women of the wilful celibacy of the priesthood. Was she arguing that priests, who had denied themselves the pleasures of the flesh, were so vexed to see others happily indulging that they blamed female beauty for arousing the ‘evil’ of lust in men? Simply by existing, women were being blamed for provoking the sexual depravity and violence of men, and even for ‘asking for it’.

De Pizan was having none of that:

‘It … angers and upsets me when men claim that women want to be raped and that, even though a woman may verbally rebuff a man, she won’t in fact mind it if he does force himself upon her. I can scarcely believe that it could give women any pleasure to be treated in such a vile way.’

It seems ‘no’ meant ‘no’ in the early fifteenth century.

—

On the topic of marriage, Christine delivered a quietly devastating critique: ‘Is it true,’ she wondered, ‘what so many men say … about it being the fault of women and their shrewish, vengeful nagging that the married state is such a constant hell for men?’

No, replies her muse in the City of Ladies:

‘[T]here are so many wives who lead a wretched existence bound in marriage to a brutish husband who makes them suffer greater penance than if they were enslaved by Saracens. Oh God, how many fine and decent women have been viciously beaten for no good reason, heaped with insults, obscenities and curses, and subjected to all manner of burdens and indignities, without uttering even a murmur of protest. Not to mention all those wives who are laden down with lots of tiny mouths to feed and lie starving to death in penury whilst their husbands are either out visiting places of depravity or living it up in town or in taverns. All that wives such as these get for supper when their husbands come home is a good hiding.’

Not all marriages were like this, De Pizan conceded: some married couples loved each other, were faithful and lived together in peace. In such cases, both spouses were ‘sensible, kind and gentle’.

She soothed the victims of rape and domestic violence by asserting the sanctity of the parts of a woman that no man could reach – her mind and soul: ‘The soul cannot be tainted if the mind does not give its consent,’ she argued. A woman’s inner self, her soul/mind, were her most sublime and treasured possessions, and Christine defended their protection and preservation with unparalleled eloquence and sensitivity.

Next Thursday, 4th July 2024: Thomas Hobbes’ forever war.

