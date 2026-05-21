What have we done? And why? Join me ‘On Earth As It Is’ ‘At thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, I no longer believed in anything, certainly [not] the so-called [holy] communion . . . At the time I thought everything should be blown up’ - Adolf Hitler in 1942. Next Thursday: ‘The whole academy should be dynamited’

AT THE AGE OF 11, ADOLF told his father he wanted to be a ‘great artist’.

Adolf Hitler aged 11, c.1900. Unknown photographer (public domain)

Art was the only subject that drew the boy’s interest; he would later fail German language and receive low grades in most other subjects.

One of Adolf’s surviving school sketches (presumably not a piece of course work) depicts his then art teacher masturbating, an image that psycho-historians would do well to ignore: how many schoolboys, none of them future dictators, have similarly mocked their teachers?

His father Alois dismissed his son’s dream as preposterous and urged young Adolf to follow his example and enter the civil service. Hitler refused.

‘It was simply inconceivable to [my father],’ Hitler would later write, ‘that I might reject what had become the content of his whole life. . . Then barely eleven years old, I was forced into opposition for the first time in my life.’ He concluded: ‘I did not want to become a civil servant.’

Two years later, Hitler again informed his father of his ambition to be an artist. Alois was ‘struck speechless’: ‘Painter? Artist?’ he cried scornfully, in mock alarm that his son meant to become a wall painter.

The boy’s dreams conjured everything Alois most loathed and feared: the worthless future and chronic poverty of a lazy bohemian – the very opposite of the provincial, respectable civil servant Alois had striven to be. Alois had even changed the surname he was born with, Schicklgruber, to Hitler to smooth his ascent. In hindsight that was a tragedy for the world, for it is impossible to imagine millions of Germans shouting ‘Heil Schicklgruber’. That’s what’s in a name.

Adolf’s mind was made up, and his defiance was ‘a rejection of everything that his father stood for; and hence a rejection of his father himself’, August Kubizek, Hitler’s teenage friend, would recall.

—

From that point on, the boy got a ‘sound thrashing every day’, Hitler’s sister Paula would recall, though this was nothing out of the ordinary. Harsh beatings were a common punishment in middle class families of the time.

Adolf’s mother Klara tried to protect her son, hoping to ‘obtain with her kindness’ what her husband had failed to achieve with cruelty. Hitler’s childhood thus oscillated between deep affection for his mother and fear and loathing of his father. This jarring home-life possibly explained the insufferable tantrums that began around this time and recurred with frightful intensity into late adulthood (as displayed in the oft-parodied rage of ‘Hitler’ in the film Downfall).

On the morning of 3 January 1903, sixty-five-year-old Alois collapsed in his local café in Leonding and was pronounced dead, of internal bleeding. His son’s immediate reactions were tears at the loss of a father he’d feared more than hated.

Alois Hitler né Schicklgruber, father of Adolf Hitler (public domain)

Some boys feel inspired to honour through imitation their father’s memory. Not young Hitler who, in defiance of his father’s ghost, continued to fulfil his family’s low expectations of him.

So bad were his Year 3 reports that he was allowed to advance to the fourth form only if he left the Realschule in Linz, to continue his education at one of the provincial schools. He was being expelled.

‘For that moment only one thing was certain: my obvious lack of success at school,’ Hitler later admitted. ‘What gave me pleasure I learned . . . What seemed to me unimportant . . . or was otherwise unattractive to me, I sabotaged completely.’ A former teacher, Dr Eduard Huemer, would remember him as stubborn, high-handed, dogmatic and hot-tempered, prone to playing pranks on other boys.

At his new school in Steyr, Adolf’s grades fell further, possibly the result of his leaving home for the first time to lodge with a foster family. In 1904–5 he failed German language and mathematics, subjects that were critical to his advancement.

He avoided the humiliation of being expelled a second time by deciding to abandon formal education altogether. In the summer of 1905, at the age of sixteen, he dropped out.

On his last day at Steyr, Hitler went out to celebrate, apparently alone. He later claimed to have lost his final school report, telling his mother that it had blown out of the window of his train. In fact, the school director later discovered it, soiled and crumpled: young Adolf had used his final report as toilet paper.

—

Hitler left school feeling nothing but hatred for his schoolmates and his school masters. They were to blame for his failure, not him.

His contempt for authority extended to the Catholic Church, in which he was raised, probably the result of the fury he felt towards a school priest who had offended him.

Of Hitler’s confirmation in Linz Cathedral in 1904, his godfather, Johann Prinz, would recall the most ‘gruff and obstinate’ of boys: ‘I had the impression that he found the whole confirmation disgusting.’

‘At thirteen, fourteen, fifteen,’ Hitler reflected in 1942, ‘I no longer believed in anything, certainly none of my friends believed in the so-called communion . . . [A]t the time I thought everything should be blown up.’

Whence arose his juvenile rage at the world? Hitler had not had a ‘difficult childhood’. He was not born into poverty, or a loveless or broken family. The answer has eluded the scrutiny of psychiatrists.

‘For all we know,’ Volker Ullrich, Hitler’s most recent biographer, concludes, ‘Hitler seems to have had a fairly normal childhood . . . [T]here are no obvious indications of an abnormal personality development to which Hitler’s later crimes may be attributed. If Hitler had a problem it was an over-abundance rather than a paucity of motherly love.’

—

At this time, the Hitlers were living in a small apartment on the third floor of a tenement building at Humboldtstrasse 31 in Linz.

To augment her paltry pension, Klara let out the main bedroom to lodgers, so she and Paula slept in the living room while Adolf occupied the spare room (or closet).

Alois’s grim portrait stared down from the walls and several of his pipes remained carefully laid out on the shelves. The ghost of the petty tyrant lived on, drip-feeding a toxin of defiance into the mind of his son.

Hitler now pursued a ‘life of leisure’, as he called it, painting, writing and reading – chiefly stories from German mythology about the heroic feats of the Teutonic tribes. He affected a dandyish indifference to his future prospects.

Everyone who knew him would recall how the sixteen-year-old kept up his interest in sketching, usually of buildings, museums or bridges. Hitler would redesign Linz and fashion new cities, imagining himself a genius with the power to change the world (35 years later, he would in fact order a new bridge over the Danube based on his youthful designs).

The slightest resistance to his plans for Linz threw him into fits of rage and despair. When he failed to win a lottery that was supposed to finance his design of a grand house on the Danube, he persuaded himself that he’d been cheated.

In Hitler’s mind, bad luck had nothing to do with the lottery loss. Dark forces were to blame. He denounced the lottery organizers and the government, whom he accused of rigging the outcome against him. He raged at the credulity of the poor lottery players, doomed forever to lose their savings. Everyone was to blame for Hitler’s failure to win the jackpot except the brattish adolescent whose numbers had not come up.

—

In 1904, behind the colonnades inside the Linz opera house, from where it was possible to watch the performance with a cheap ‘standing-room’ ticket, Hitler, then aged fifteen, met August Kubizek (‘Gustl’), who was nine months older and soon to become his only boyhood friend.

Gustl was a shy, thoughtful young man whose first impression of Adolf was of ‘a remarkably pale, skinny youth . . . who was following the performance with glistening eyes. I surmised that he came from a better-class home, for he was always dressed with meticulous care.’

Thus began their odd friendship, as Kubizek describes in his 1951 memoir The Young Hitler I Knew, an authentic account of Hitler’s boyhood. No doubt it contains errors of emphasis and fact, and is skewed by distance and hindsight, yet it accurately portrays the spirit of this strangely lopsided relationship, in which Hitler always ran the show, berating Gustl for his lack of punctuality and lame ideas, and thoroughly dominating the quiet and inoffensive music-lover who patiently submitted to the will of his overbearing companion.

The relationship worked because each young man found his role and stuck to it: Hitler the braggart and poseur; Kubizek the self-effacing acolyte and patient listener. Gustl’s passivity and wry sense of humour served as perfect foils to Hitler’s bossy self-importance and aggression. They performed a sort of double act.

While Hitler’s braggadocio compensated for his academic inadequacy, Kubizek’s quiet confidence reflected genuine ability; when they met the latter was studying music and would later become a minor conductor.

Kubizek saw Hitler as a curiosity, a character to be studied, as well as a friend; Hitler revelled in Kubizek’s deference and admiration. Neither youth showed much interest in girls, though Hitler’s swagger seems to have drawn the eyes of some of the opera-going ladies. Their relationship was not homosexual, as has been suggested. They shared a love of opera, chiefly the works of Richard Wagner.

—

At the time, Hitler was of average height, skinny, with sunken cheeks. He already wore his black hair straight over his forehead. He dressed in the bohemian style his father would have loathed: a broad-brimmed hat, black kid gloves, white shirts and black, silk-lined overcoats. He neither played nor took an interest in sport (though he occasionally skied). He roamed the streets of Linz dreaming of how he would rebuild the city.

Those who met him often remarked on Hitler’s extraordinary eyes. They were ‘shining’, ‘blank’ and ‘cruel’, Kubizek’s mother would recall. ‘Never in my life,’ Kubizek wrote, ‘have I seen any other person whose appearance was so completely dominated by the eyes . . . In fact, Adolf spoke with his eyes, and even when his lips were silent one knew what he wanted to say.’

Hitler’s eyes outshone his less appealing facial features – a thin-lipped mouth, straight nose with fleshy nostrils, and faint suggestions of facial hair (his toothbrush moustache would not appear until after the war, apparently to distract attention from his nostrils).

On their daily walks around Linz, Hitler would launch into long, angry speeches on any subject that seized him. He delivered these philippics with a verbal dexterity that astonished Kubizek: great gusts of unbroken verbiage flowed from Hitler’s mouth, about art, the city’s design, the bridge over the Danube, a new underground railway system and, of course, the latest Wagner performance. Hitler would swamp his companion with waves of rising fury, as if he were addressing a great crowd and not his only friend. Spellbound, Gustl decided that Adolf had a primal need to shout:

‘These speeches, usually delivered somewhere in the open, seemed to be like a volcano erupting. It was as though something quite apart from him was bursting out of him. Such rapture I had only witnessed so far in the theatre, when an actor had to express some violent emotions, and at first, confronted by such eruptions, I could only stand gaping and passive, forgetting to applaud. But soon I realised that this was not play-acting. No, this was not acting, not exaggeration, this was really felt, and I saw that he was in dead earnest . . . Not what he said impressed me first, but how he said it. This to me was something new, magnificent. I had never imagined that a man could produce such an effect with mere words. All he wanted from me, however, was one thing – agreement.’

Hitler would bang on and on about the flaws in the urban design of Linz and sketch how the city should be rebuilt. Many years later, the fifty-year-old would ruthlessly try to execute what the fifteen-year-old had precociously conceived.

He yearned for the day when Austria’s German minority would merge with their kinsmen to create a new German Reich that would dominate Europe. Kubizek, who had little interest in politics, would never forget his friend’s incessant use of the word ‘Reich’.

Of the great Germans on whom Adolf would lavish admiration – Martin Luther, Frederick the Great, Bismarck and Friedrich Nietzsche – none was dearer to him than his beloved Wagner. Hitler immersed himself in Wagner, reading everything he could find on the composer. On their long walks, he would seize Kubizek and recite a passage from one of Wagner’s letters, or hum an aria. His favourite at the time was Lohengrin, a tale from heroic German legend.

During these outbursts Hitler showed no compassion, humility or wit. He was devoid of a sense of humour. If he laughed, he laughed at people. And if anyone disagreed with him? ‘Harmless things, like a couple of hasty words, could make him explode with anger,’ recalls Gustl.

Of course, there was nothing unusual or ominous about this gormless, self-absorbed adolescent, prone to rages if he didn’t get his way. We all know one.

—

Hitler showed few signs of anti-Semitism or racial hatred at this time, partly because he simply gave the matter little thought. His speeches to Gustl barely mentioned the Jews.

Despite the fact that the leading Pan-Germans were ferocious anti-Semites, Hitler’s upbringing was racially tolerant for the times and distinctly not ‘anti-Semitic’. His father had not tolerated racial prejudice at home, as Hitler would recall in Mein Kampf:

‘Today it is difficult . . . for me to say when the word “Jew” first gave me ground for special thought. At home I do not remember having heard the word during my father’s lifetime. I believe that the old gentleman would have regarded any special emphasis on this term as cultural backwardness. In the course of his life he had arrived at more or less cosmopolitan views which, despite his pronounced national sentiments, not only remained intact, but also affected me to some extent.’

This must be set beside the fact that Hitler’s father associated with extreme German nationalists, who were well known for their anti-Jewish feelings. The whole tenor of the Pan-German mind was casually anti-Semitic, just as it was anti-Slavic.

Kubizek noticed few overtly anti-Semitic moments in his friend’s conversation. Once, when passing a synagogue, Hitler remarked ‘that doesn’t belong in Linz’.

There was nothing unusual about this: many protestants and Pan Germans agreed. In any case, there were few Jews in Linz and only one Jewish boy at the Realschule – Ludwig Wittgenstein, the future philosopher, who was a year ahead of Hitler. It seems they barely knew each other.

‘Not until my fourteenth or fifteenth year did I begin to come across the word “Jew” with any frequency,’ Hitler wrote in Mein Kampf, ‘partly in connection with political discussions. This filled me with mild distaste, and I could not rid myself of an unpleasant feeling that always came over me whenever religious quarrels occurred in my presence. At that time I did not think anything else of the [Jewish] question.’

—

In the spring of 1906 Hitler announced to Gustl that he was in love.

The object of his desire was a girl, slightly older than him, tall and blonde, called Stefanie Isak, whom he would see walking with her mother on the Landstrasse, the main street in Linz.

Her Jewish surname compounds the evidence that Hitler felt little, or only passing, hostility to the Jewish residents of Linz. Love would conquer all.

Hitler presumed that Stefanie reciprocated his feelings. This faced an immediate hurdle: he failed to make them known to her. The relationship lived purely in his mind. Of his existence, she was virtually unaware. If Stefanie deigned to bestow a fleeting glance on him during her daily outings, Hitler excitedly imagined that she adored him.

Every day, with Gustl wearily in tow, Adolf would position himself across the street and gaze longingly at the passing target of his affection. He fell into raptures at her approach, and his infatuation soon became an obsession.

Hitler wrote poems and letters to Stefanie (never sent); he constructed elaborate stories about their future together; he even seemed to think he had a telepathic connection with her. Stefanie became, for him, the classic Wagnerian heroine: she was Elsa and he Lohengrin, borne along on a swan to rescue her. In reply to these delusions, Kubizek maintained a diplomatic silence. If he dared suggest that Stefanie might not feel the same way, Hitler shouted, ‘. . . you can’t understand the true meaning of extraordinary love!’

—

Too shy to introduce himself, Adolf dispatched Gustl to spy on his beloved.

Kubizek unearthed disturbing facts that threatened to derail Hitler’s plan to marry her: apparently she loved waltzing and had several suitors!

‘You must take dancing lessons, Adolf,’ Kubizek slyly suggested.

Hitler loathed dancing: ‘Dancing is an occupation unworthy of a statesman!’ he would later declare, describing the waltz as ‘much too effeminate for a man’. ‘I shall never dance!’ he fumed at Gustl. ‘Do you understand! Stefanie only dances because she is forced to by society on which she unfortunately depends. Once she is my wife, she won’t have the slightest desire to dance!’

A more serious impediment to Hitler’s love were Stefanie’s suitors. Intensely jealous of the young men who surrounded her, Hitler contemplated suicide by jumping into the Danube. Either that, or he would kidnap her and force her to marry him.

For nearly four years Hitler nurtured his ‘love’ for this blameless girl, ‘the purest dream of his life’ – years during which the couple scarcely exchanged glances and never spoke a word.

From Vienna, he sent her a single, unsigned postcard declaring his love for her. ‘Once I received a letter,’ she would recall, ‘from someone telling me he was now attending the Art Academy, but I should wait for him, he was going to return and marry me.’ Not until decades later would she discover the sender’s identity.

In 1908 Hitler’s fantasy came to an abrupt end. Stefanie announced her engagement to Maximilian Rabatsch, an officer garrisoned in Linz. She married him in 1910. Hitler left for Vienna, to become an artist.

Next Thursday, 28 May 2026: ‘The whole academy should be dynamited’

Selected sources and further reading:

BBC, ‘The Making of Adolf Hitler’, Timewatch, BBC documentary, 18 March 2015.

Bromberg, Norbert and Small, Verna Volz, Hitler’s Psychopathology, International Universities Press, New York 1984.

Fest, Joachim, Hitler, Mariner Books, Boston 2002.

Goebbels, Joseph, The Goebbels Diaries, Penguin Books, London 1984.

Hamann, Brigitte, Hitler’s Vienna: A Portrait of the Tyrant as a Young Man, Tauris Parke Paperbacks, London 2010.

Hanfstaengl, Ernst, Zwischen Weissem und Braunem Haus: Memoiren eines politischen Aussenseiters [Between the White and Brown House: Memoirs of a Political Outsider], Piper Verlag, Munich 1970.

Hitler, Adolf, Mein Kampf, (trans. Ralph Mannheim), Houghton Mifflin, Boston 1998.

Hitler, Adolf, Table Talk 1941-1944: Secret Conversations (ed. High Trevor-Roper), Enigma Books, Oxford 2007.

‘Interview with Hitler’s Sister on 5th June 1946’, Modern Military Records, US National Archives: http://www.oradour.info/appendix/paulahit/paula01.htm

Jetzinger, Franz, Hitler’s Youth, Praeger, Connecticut 1977.

Kershaw, Ian, Hitler 1889–1936: Hubris, Penguin Books, London 1998.

Kubizek, August, The Young Hitler I Knew: The Memoirs of Hitler’s Childhood Friend, Frontline Books, South Yorkshire 2014.

Ullrich, Volker, Hitler: Ascent, 1889-1939 (trans. Jefferson Chase) Bodley Head, London 2016.

[This essay is an edited extract from my book Young Hitler: The Making of the Führer, published by Penguin Random House UK]