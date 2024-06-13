The French philosopher René Descartes (1596–1650) was born into a devout Catholic family, received a formal Jesuit education and joined the Catholic side in the Thirty Years’ War. He matured to produce what many thought (and some still think) the most persuasive case for the existence of God. How, then, was it possible that the pope banned his books, and the Catholic Church considered him anathema?

One night, in 1619, Descartes experienced a dreamlike epiphany telling him to pursue his true calling: philosophy. He acted on this prophetic ‘vision’ and devoted himself to the pursuit of knowledge, abandoning academia to study the ‘book of life’.

René Descartes (attributed to Frans Hals)

Descartes never taught in a university. Privately wealthy, he was at leisure to study in his own peripatetic way. He wrote volumes of philosophy in polished French, comprehensible to the general reader.

According to Descartes’ conception, our minds will continue thinking, dreaming, reflecting and remembering regardless of what our bodies may be doing (or not doing). The mind or soul - Descartes used the words ‘mind’ and ‘soul’ synonymously, probably the first philosopher to do so - persists in a temporal and spatial continuum even as our bodies deteriorate and die. If Descartes lost a leg, an arm or an eye (a very real possibility in that age of chronic war), his mind would go on thinking.

This led Descartes to conceive of a ‘new mind’ based not on intelligence but on reason and consciousness, ‘the awareness of one’s own thoughts and their objects’. The mind defined the essence of the ‘self’, the ‘I’ within us, as distinct from and yet intimately united with the body. Descartes reached these conclusions by examining, in a marvel of detached introspection, his own ‘mind’ as if it were a thing on a laboratory table.

—

Descartes began by trying to define the self or ‘thing’ that he felt himself to be. In his Meditations, we encounter a beautifully meandering monologue about the nature of the self:

‘What am I, this I whom I know to exist?’ Descartes asked himself. ‘I am a thing which thinks [res cogitans],’ he replied. And what was that thinking thing? ‘It is a thing which doubts, understands, conceives, affirms, denies, wills, refuses, which also imagines and feels.’

Descartes explained how he arrived at this idea of the conscious mind in his Discourse on Method. He began by treating his own mind as a lab rat. First, he tried to empty the attic of his mind of prejudice, bias and useless opinion. He swept ‘wholly away’ groundless assumptions and misconceptions so that he might admit ‘more correct ideas’ or readmit those that survived ‘the scrutiny of reason’.

He likened himself to ‘one walking alone and in the dark’. For nine years Descartes ‘walked alone’ around Europe, ‘desirous of being a spectator rather than an actor’, gradually ‘rooting out of my mind all the errors which had hitherto crept into it’. Unlike the proverbial ‘truth seeker’, Descartes sought to track down untruths, falsehoods, superstitions and delusions. He aimed ‘to reject as absolutely false all opinions in regard to which I could suppose the least ground for doubt’.

We see him advancing in his carriage down a lonely road, tossing out of his mind ideas that didn’t pass muster, jettisoning authors and tearing up manuscripts that failed scrutiny, until the detritus of the European brain lay splayed out on either side of the path like roadkill after a long weekend: ‘All the objects that had ever entered into my mind when awake had in them no more truth than the illusions of my dreams.’

Having evacuated his mind of stuff that offended ‘reason’, Descartes found to his amazement that his thoughts continued, unsolicited, leaping from one stubborn idea to another, seizing on odd memories and associations. This led him to affirm that the ‘soul [mind] is a substance distinct from the body and that its nature is solely to think’.

The faculty of thought, of consciousness, inspired his famous line: ‘I observed that this truth, I think, therefore I am was so certain [that] I concluded that I might, without scruple, accept it as the first principle of the philosophy of which I was in search.’

His ability to think, to doubt, to reason, independent of his body, was evidence ‘that I existed’. If he ceased to think, ‘I would have had no reason to believe that I existed.’ He concluded:

‘I was a substance whose whole essence or nature consists only in thinking, and which, that it may exist, has need of no place, nor is dependent on any material thing; so that ‘I’, that is to say, the mind [or soul] by which I am what I am, is wholly distinct from the body … even if the body were not there at all, the soul would be just what it is.’

Here, then, was a man who, having emptied his mind of doubt, delusions, superstitions and plain lies – or so he thought – found himself thinking about his ability to think. And that drew him to the thought that the mind ‘is of a nature wholly independent of the body, and that consequently it is not liable to die with the latter and, finally, because no other causes are observed capable of destroying it, we are naturally led thence to judge that it is immortal’.

Descartes thus claimed to have arrived at the ‘absolute distinction of mind and body’, that the mind continues to exist whether the body were dead or alive. As the Cartesian scholar C.F. Fowler put it, here was Descartes’ philosophical foundation of ‘the doctrine of the soul’s [or mind’s] survival beyond the death of the body’.

That idea went largely unchallenged as a foundational brick of philosophy for 300 years until the twin blasts of twentieth-century psychoanalysis and neuroscience dismantled the Cartesian world.

—

Where was God in all this? Descartes’ search led him to ask, where had they arisen, these ceaseless, unbidden ‘thoughts’? Who or what had placed them there? A superior being? If so, was it not possible to conceive of a ‘more perfect’ being than himself?

It was, he concluded. If his thoughts were able to conceive of a perfect creator, it followed that ‘I myself cannot be the cause’ of those thoughts. Someone must have planted them in his head. ‘Is there not a God, or some being, by whatever name I may designate him, who causes these thoughts to arise in my mind?’

He answered that a nature ‘more perfect than mine’ had placed those pure thoughts in his head, a being that possessed ‘all the perfections of which I could form any idea; that is to say, in a single word … God’.

‘It is a necessary consequence that I am not alone in the world, but that there is besides myself some other being who exists as the cause … And thus it is absolutely necessary to conclude, from all that I have before said, that God exists.’

Doubts rushed in: ‘Why suppose such a being,’ he asked, ‘for it may be I myself am capable of producing [the thoughts]?’ Or might that ‘perfect being’ be a new or false entity distinct from his body? That was impossible, Descartes decided, because God was no deceiver. Why would God put false ideas in his head? It followed that God alone must have placed the idea of God in Descartes’ mind. Ergo, God must exist:

‘And the whole force of the argument of which I have here availed myself to establish the existence of God, consists in this, that I perceive I could not possibly be of such a nature as I am, and yet have in my mind the idea of a God, if God did not in reality exist – this same God, I say, whose idea is in my mind – that is, a being who possesses all those lofty perfections, of which the mind may have some slight conception … whence it is sufficiently manifest that he cannot be a deceiver…’

Having satisfied himself that he had proved the existence of God, Descartes put on his biologist’s hat and set off to ‘find’ the seat of the soul/mind that, he supposed, had generated his thoughts - a sort of ‘Hunting of the Snark’ inside his own body. In the innermost rear lobe of the brain he spied a ‘tiny gland’, the pineal gland, in which he came to believe the soul/mind resided.

This drew much derision, then and now, and clouded the brilliance of Descartes’ analysis of the evolution of consciousness. If he was comically wrong about the pineal gland, he was at least right about the brain being the seat of the mind. If we replace ‘soul’ with ‘mind’ in the following passage, we find an early description of the central nervous system:

‘The soul has its principal seat in the brain, where alone it not only understands and imagines, but also perceives; and this by the medium of the nerves, which are extended like threads from the brain to all the other members, with which they are so connected that we can hardly touch any one of them without moving the extremities of some of the nerves spread over it; and this motion passes to the other extremities of those nerves which are collected in the brain round the seat of the soul.’

Descartes wrote that around 1662.

—

Descartes would never resile from his belief that he was a Christian philosopher – perhaps the Christian philosopher. ‘Destined to endure to the glory of God’ was how he described his hopes for the Meditations. God and Cartesian philosophy were thus allies, he hoped, united and inseparable, and in that spirit he pronounced himself a Defender of the Faith.

Alas, the Faith did not want or need his defence. In Rome and Paris, the Catholic establishment rejected his scientific ‘discovery’ of the immortality of the soul/mind and denounced his ‘proof’ of the existence of God as unsound and verging on heresy.

Descartes’ great insight, ‘I think, therefore I am’, reversed the order of creation, complained the Holy See. A correct Catholic formulation would have been, ‘I am, therefore I think’, because ‘I’ am the creation of God. The Vatican thus described Descartes’ ‘medicine’ for unbelief as ‘unsafe’ and, in the view of at least one Jesuit, ‘poisonous’. That did little to dissuade legions of Cartesians from teaching their intellectual hero’s conception of mind–body duality for the next 300 years before neuroscientists consigned it to the attic in their minds they labelled ‘obsolete’.

