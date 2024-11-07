This is Who made our minds?, my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind (Penguin 2024).

IF YOU COULD invite one of the twelve apostles to dinner, whom would you choose?

I would choose Judas Iscariot, because his motives for betraying Jesus Christ remain a mystery.

Judas betrayed Jesus with a kiss ( The Arrest of Christ by Giotto di Bondone, Scrovegni Chapel, Padua)

Maligned as the ‘Christ killer’, Judas was believed to have divulged Jesus’ secret location in the Garden of Gethsemane to the Jewish high priests in return for thirty pieces of silver. His actions set in motion Jesus’ arrest, crucifixion and resurrection.

For his betrayal, Judas has envenomed centuries of antisemitic hatred, depicting him as the archetype of the treacherous, money-hungry Jew. Nor would Judas receive a particle of Christian compassion, as these samples (in a long tradition) reveal:

‘[Judas] was a dreadful, walking example of impiety in this world,’ wrote Papias, a second-century bishop in Asia Minor (modern Turkey). ‘His private parts were shamefully huge and loathsome to behold [through which] pus and worms flooded out together as he shamefully relieved himself.’ This, from a leader of the Christian faith.

Saint John Chrysostom preached eight ‘homilies’ against the Jews in which he condemned Judas as a traitor. ‘The synagogue,’ John wrote, ‘is a brothel, a den of scoundrels, the temple of demons devoted to idolatrous cults, a criminal assembly of Jews, a place of meeting for the assassins of Christ . . . It is the duty of all Christians to hate the Jews.’ This, from the canonised fourth-century Archbishop of Constantinople.

The Italian poet Dante, in his Divine Comedy, placed Judas in the ninth and lowest circle of Hell, and subjected him to the uniquely hideous torture of being fed headfirst into Satan’s third mouth (Brutus and Cassius filled the others). As he munched on Judas’ brains, Satan clawed and skinned Christ’s betrayer’s back, a punishment that would run for eternity.

Martin Luther, the father of the Reformation, damned Judas as ‘that traitor’ who had murdered Jesus. Luther’s hatred of Judas fuelled his violent turn against the Jewish people in his later years (he had earlier defended them). His treatise On the Jews and Their Lies called for the burning of Jewish schools and synagogues and the destruction of Jewish homes. The ‘chosen people’ were the ‘anti-Christ’ and ‘the devil’s people’, Luther wrote. They should be enslaved or exiled. ‘We are at fault in not slaying’ these ‘poisonous envenomed worms’.

Elsewhere, Judas was cast as a revolutionary terrorist who had deserted Jesus because he refused to lead a revolt against Rome; as a radical humanist who denied Jesus was the Messiah; as a spy for the rabbis, embedded in the Christian sect; and as a lover of Mary Magdalene, driven by jealous rage to destroy Jesus, his erstwhile friend.

—

We’re in a restaurant in the Holy Land.

The imaginary Judas who sits opposite me is playing with his food.

‘Why did you betray Christ, if not for love of money?’ I hear myself asking.

Judas sits ruminating in silence.

At last he swallows and says: ‘Of all the motives attributed to my betrayal, greed is the least credible.’

The gospels back this up: Jesus entrusted Judas with minding the moneybag and dispensing charity to the poor. Judas had been one of Jesus’ closest friends. Judas loved Jesus, and the feeling was mutual. Indeed, Jesus forgave Judas before Judas betrayed him.

When Judas saw what the Romans had done to Jesus – flogged him, spat on him, crowned him with thorns and sentenced him to death – he was filled with remorse. He flung the silver at the feet of the rabbis and hung himself from a tree (or ‘spontaneously combusted’, according to another account).

Would a common bribe-taker have felt such remorse?

In the lull between the bread and wine, I produce a superb essay on Judas’ motivations, written by an American scholar called Samuel Laeuchli in 1953. Drawing on the thought of Origen, the great Alexandrian theologian (c. 185–253 CE), it shows that ordinary bribes had nothing to do with Judas’ motivation to betray Christ:

‘[Judas] was a disciple of the Lord!’ Origen insisted. ‘He was elected by him, ate with him, and listened to him for many, many months. How could Christ take a thief and betrayer among his closest followers? How could it happen?’ Judas was not inherently ‘evil’, Origen explained – a view shared by his contemporaries. Judas was born with free will, or, at any rate, with the freedom ‘to choose between the good and the bad’. But Satan had perverted Judas’ freedom to choose, Origen argued: the Devil entered Judas’ soul at the Last Supper and persuaded him to betray the Son of God.

Jesus, in his omniscience, knew this in advance, and said so while washing the apostles’ feet before dinner.

‘Not all of you are clean,’ Christ announced. He was not referring to their feet. He meant the soul of one of his twelve chosen had been soiled, perverted.

‘Very truly, I tell you, one of you will betray me,’ Christ said (according to John the apostle).

The disciples looked at each other, ‘uncertain of whom he was speaking’.

‘Lord, who is it?’ they asked.

‘It is the one to whom I give this piece of bread when I have dipped it.’

Jesus gave the bread to Judas – and in that moment, Origen writes, the Devil entered Judas. Jesus then told Judas: ‘What you do, do quickly.’ None except Judas knew what Jesus meant.

The point is that (according to Origen’s reading) Jesus decided who would betray him: Judas didn’t know his allotted role until ‘the devilish intention came into his heart’ – that is, until the moment the piece of bread exposed him to ‘the flaming arrows of the evil one’ (Satan) that made him the destroyer of the Son of God. In short, Judas had had little choice. The Devil curtailed his free will, turning him from Jesus’ beloved apostle into a traitor.

Judas would betray him with a kiss, a kiss that identified Jesus to the Roman soldiers. When the deed was done, the ‘handing over’ of Jesus was complete.

—

Judas frowns as we eat.

‘Surely,’ I ask, ‘you deserve forgiveness, or at least a little Christian compassion. Would Jesus not have wanted that?’

Judas brightens up. He even smiles when I ask him the question that Origen had asked: ‘If Jesus designated you the traitor, thus removing your free will to decide, who, ultimately, was responsible for betraying him to the Romans? Judas or God himself? Had God, in his omniscience, orchestrated the betrayal of his only son to “save” humankind?’

If so, was Judas the fall guy, the puppet in a pact between Christ and God, according to which Jesus had willingly sacrificed himself on his father’s orders? By this interpretation, God appears as the true villain, the killer of his only son, Jesus, and of an innocent man in Judas. Was Jesus twice betrayed, then – by Judas in a ‘hostile way’, and by God in a ‘beneficent way’?

Wasn’t Judas, then, merely a tool of the Almighty, an instrument in God’s hands? If so, ‘did Judas deserve this fate?’ wonders the writer Joan Acocella. ‘If Jesus informs you that you will betray him, and tells you to hurry up and do it, are you really responsible for your act?’

As I run through these possibilities, Judas sits happily chewing on a crust.

Origen offered an answer to the question, one that invokes the primacy of free will. Even under the spell of Satan, he wrote, Judas had a residue of choice between right or wrong. Judas did not have to become a traitor. He had the power to resist evil, if he so chose.

When I mention this, Judas puts down his wine and stares ominously at the bread.

‘You must have had some free will,’ I suggest, ‘because without it you would have been a mannikin, the blameless pawn of a manipulative, sociopathic god? Your treachery would lose its moral force and Christianity would be denuded of its crucial moment. Without your betrayal, Jesus would not have died and risen again, and inspired one of the greatest spiritual movements the world has known?’

Judas seems both consoled and distressed by this, and reaches for his wine. By possessing some free will, he had the power to follow or resist the impulse to betray Christ. But hadn’t his betrayal also catalysed the creation of a faith for countless believers?

Jesus even gave Judas a chance to step back from the abyss, as Origen writes: knowing Judas’ soul had been poisoned against him, Jesus still entrusted him with the moneybag and confided in him.

Like Job, then, Judas was being tested; unlike Job, Judas failed the test.

Yet Judas’ human frailty should draw our sympathy, because he was a mere human, and Jesus forgave him. Job, on the other hand, in his fidelity to a god who had destroyed his life, seems superhuman.

Are we not all like Judas, vulnerable and prone to temptation? At any rate, who truly believes he or she would have had the strength (or madness) of Job?

At this point in our imaginary dinner, Judas tears up.

‘It’s true,’ he says.

My heart goes out to him. I put an arm around his shoulder:

‘Look on the bright side, Jude. Jesus forgave and blessed you along with the eleven others, didn’t he?’ As Origen wrote, “The blessing is true for anyone, even for you, Judas”.’

—

I alert Judas to a new interpretation of his life, as a co-conspirator with and not the betrayer of Christ, revealed in the recently unearthed ‘Gospel of Judas’, a second-century papyrus codex written by an unknown author and translated from the original Greek into Coptic around 300 CE.

At this, Judas’ face lights up. He puts down his spoon (dessert can wait).

I hesitate to go on. Some Christians reject the ‘lost’ Gospel of Judas as a fraud. Yet its claim on our credulity is no weaker than the Synoptic gospels’. If genuine, as leading theologians believe, then the character of Judas that his haters have propounded for two millennia needs a total rethink.

The provenance of the Gospel of Judas is undisputed. It was found in the 1970s in a cave in the desert near El Minya, Egypt. From there, it bumped around the world, passing among traders of antiquities in Egypt, Europe and the United States, even lurking for sixteen years in a safe deposit box on Long Island, New York, before finding a permanent home in Switzerland in 2000, in the care of a Zurich-based antiquities dealer.

It portrays Judas as Jesus’ ‘favourite disciple’, who enabled Jesus ‘to reach the heavens’. The pair meet in a mysterious netherworld, where Judas appears as ‘Jesus’ best friend’, the apostle ‘who enables Jesus to fulfill his mission – to die and to release that inner spark within himself and within all of us that is the divine’, as the writer Herbert Krosney has explained.

‘The star that leads the way is your star,’ Jesus tells Judas in the gospel. ‘You will exceed all of them for you will have sacrificed the man that clothes me.’ Jesus believed only one disciple had ‘a prophetic spirit capable of receiving divine revelation’, scholars Elaine Pagels and Karen King write, and that was Judas. It explains why Jesus confided in him. When Judas asks, ‘Does the human spirit die?’, Jesus answers that the body will die and the world will perish, ‘but the spirit does not belong to this perishable realm but to the world above’.

Judas was not the ‘great betrayer’, concludes Professor William Klassen, a theologian of the École Biblique, a Biblical research institution in Jerusalem. Judas had been grievously wronged. He did not know he was sending Jesus to his death when he ‘handed him over’ to the priests in Jerusalem. The word ‘betrayed’ had been mistranslated, Klassen insists. Jesus used the Greek verb paradidomi, which in other ancient texts means ‘to hand over’.

Regardless of these semantic delicacies, Judas’ reputation as the ‘great betrayer’ has stuck. The Christians needed a villain. Judas fit the mould.

Was Judas, then, a fellow prophet in whom Jesus confided the secret knowledge of the universe? Was his treachery inevitable, the catalyst for the ‘beginning of the end, of the lapse of humankind into moral chaos’ that presaged the end times and the coming of the Son of God?

Were Christ and Iscariot working together?

It seems Judas’ life served such a vital metaphysical purpose. His act of betrayal martyred the Son of God and assured the consecration of that imperishable symbol of the Christian faith, a man nailed to a cross.

‘Do you believe Jesus was the Son of God?’ I ask, as we awaited the bill.

Judas was silent. He insisted on paying, in silver pieces, and we went our separate ways.

