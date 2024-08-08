This is Who made our minds? my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind (Penguin 2024). Coming up: Homer’s Psyche, The (French) Revolutionary Conscience and the Totalitarian Mind

MEDIEVAL NUNS had little spiritual or temporal power. They were subordinate to monks, friars, priests and bishops. Their minds alone were at liberty: to think and pray, directly to God and Christ if they so wished, without the intercession of a priest.

These silent sessions of psychological liberty released the nuns to confide their most intimate secrets in Jesus Christ. Relationships of mystical sensuality, of profound love, formed between these devout women and the Son of God.

Hildegard of Bingen, mystic, writer and composer, was said to have been touched by the divine. Sculpture: Karlheinz Oswald, 1998, Eibingen Abbey

Their love of the Messiah brought forth an exultation of the mind and spirit, expressed in prolonged swooning and fantastic visions and, in exceptionally passionate cases, the shuddering of the body. They were called female ‘mystics’, and they continued an ancient tradition that had begun in the apostolic church. They felt as one with God through their intense expression of love for his son. They were the ‘brides of Christ’, bound to him in body and soul.

The emotional history of the Christian church would be barren without the influence of these extraordinary women, notably Hildegard of Bingen, Julian[a] of Norwich, Angela of Foligno, Marguerite Porete, Bridget of Sweden, Teresa of Ávila, Catherine of Siena, Saint Gertrude, Mechthild of Hackeborn, Mechthild of Magdeburg, Margery Kempe and Elizabeth of Spalbeek, to name a few. Countless ordinary women of faith followed their example.

The influence of these high-born nuns far exceeded the station allotted to them by their gender, and it was common to find them intimately involved in political activity. Bridget of Sweden (c. 1303–1373) had the ear of the rich and the powerful, emboldening her to try to reconcile the kings of England and France to prevent the Hundred Years’ War. Catherine of Siena (1347–1380), when she wasn’t pursuing charitable causes, helped plan a crusade against the Turks.

The church patriarchs were reluctant to inquire into the meaning of the seizures that gripped many of their nuns, yet they saw the uses to which the peculiar charisma of an authentic female mystic might be put. So long as she didn’t stray into heresy, or preach false doctrine, she might serve as a formidable addition to the Lord’s arsenal against Satan. Far better that her pious ‘enthusiasms’ be deployed on behalf of God than towards evil, the churchmen felt, for they were only too aware of the moral and spiritual degradation wrought by earthly lust.

Of course, some religious orders openly rejected women. The words ‘heretic’, ‘sorceress’ and ‘witch’ were never far from their lips. Guilt-struck by the erotic feelings the nuns aroused in them, the monks of the Marchtal Abbey monastery, in Baden-Württemberg, decided to banish all women from the premises. Their eviction notice read:

‘Since nothing in this world resembles the evil of women and since the venom of the viper or the dragon is less harmful to men than their proximity, we hereby declare that for the good of our souls, our bodies and our worldly goods we will no longer accept sisters into our order and we will avoid them as we do mad dogs.’

Not every monastic order felt this way about mad dogs. Many maintained harmonious relations with the nunneries, sometimes too harmonious: sexual transgressions between the tonsured and the veiled were more common than anyone dared admit. And a heavy silence hung over ‘the love that dare not speak its name’: homosexual relations. Nuns who loved nuns, in mind or body, were as common as gay monks.

—

The mystical sisters wrote at a time when thoughts of an individual’s ‘self’ and ‘place’ in the cosmos were pressing the frontiers beyond what the Catholic Church would tolerate. A theological movement called humanism entailed the awakening of human consciousness and the expression of the self as the unique creation of God. Ordinary people dared to hope that Christ might smile directly on them rather than via his channels in the church.

Women responded passionately and in large numbers to this awakening of the self. When Bishop Jacques de Vitry in 1216 obtained permission from the pope for groups of pious women in the Lowlands, France and Germany to live together, countless aristocratic women rallied around the idea. No doubt this gave many women a pretext to flee drunk, violent or debauched husbands. Even so, for the first time, individual feminine piety, independent of men, declared its existence and demanded of Rome: how will you accommodate us in the church hierarchy?

One answer was to accept and support ‘beguines’. These women were not nuns. The word beguine was used derogatorily at first, suggesting heresy. It later meant ‘those who prayed’. Beguines (or male ‘beguins’) were devout members of the laity who chose to emulate Christ’s example by living chaste, penitent and prayerful lives, and by helping the sick and poor.

They tended to live in shared accommodation called ‘beguinages’ (or ‘beguinhards’ for men). What else could they do? The nunneries were full, and the Fourth Lateran Council of 1216 forbade the formation of new religious orders. Homeless beguines lived among the people. Many were charged with vagrancy, illegal preaching and being a nuisance. Many were accused of being lesbians, heretics, prostitutes and witches.

No bishop, however, could deny that the beguines, at their best, were charismatic, sincere and set a fine example of piety. They represented a huge outgrowth of ‘extra-cloistral’ female faith, which spread through Europe and might be harnessed in the interests of the church.

—

Nuns’ and beguines’ passionate love of the Lord manifested as self-denial and self-harm, familiar expressions of a desire to share in the torments of the Saviour.

In one respect, the mystical relationship between pious women and Christ exceeded the boundaries of ‘familiar’. These relations were of a clearly erotic nature with Christ himself. Extreme cases were known to keep to their beds for weeks or even months in a state of sensual, orgasmic intoxication. Female mystics swooned over the ‘Song of Songs’, the meaning of which had evolved since the third century CE, when Christians interpreted the poem’s sybaritic sensuality as a dialogue between Christ and the church. During the Middle Ages, it was read as a dialogue between the soul and God – or, as Bernard of Clairvaux put it, the ‘yearning of the soul for God’, a kind of a mystical epithalamium.

These idealised, Christianised readings withheld the obvious: the ‘Song of Songs’ was an erotic poem. It described the passionate sexual longing of a man and a woman for one another, possibly Solomon and Pharaoh’s daughter, or, in the private fantasies of nuns and beguines, between Christ and a projection of herself. A few highlights will suffice:

She:

Let him kiss me with the kisses of his mouth – for your love is more delightful than wine.

...

He:

I liken you, my darling, to a mare among Pharaoh’s chariot horses.

She:

My beloved is to me a sachet of myrrh resting between my breasts.

Hildegard of Bingen and Angela of Foligno described their visions of Christ as ‘full body experiences’: ‘They would often ache and fall ill as a symptom of their visions, because it was difficult for their bodies to endure the power of divine forces,’ writes the researcher Nicole Bates. Women’s supple bodies, she suggests, were more receptive to these passions than the taut and intrusive bodies of men.

Like thousands of female mystics, Hildegard and Angela cherished the idea of a marriage with Christ as being (literally) made in Heaven. It would be a relationship of ‘perpetual chastity’, Angela confided to her diary: ‘As I stood by the cross, I removed my garments and offered him all of myself, I promised him, though afeared, to maintain my chastity always.’

Few mystics expressed their ache for the Lord as passionately as Mechtild of Magdeburg: ‘Oh, noble eagle, oh tender lamb, oh burning flame, embrace me. How long shall I remain arid? An hour is too heavy for me. And a day is as a thousand years…’

The monks in the monastic orders, chiefly the Dominican, Franciscan and Cistercian variants, were helpless to know how to respond to these extraordinary displays of female sensuality. Some female mystics would suffer the ultimate penalty of death for presuming to know the love of Christ and other doctrinal ‘errors’. Others, notably the high-born, were considered adornments of the church. Let’s consider two extremes: Hildegard of Bingen and Marguerite Porete.

—

Her songs were ‘dripping’ with passion and the sweaty thrill of earthly devotion. Her poems sang of the spirit that ‘wakens and reawakens all that is’. The happy soul, she sang, was the ‘very mirror of Divinity’, and Mary was the Dame of Nature, the divine force of maternity, who made ‘all things wet and green, refreshed and rejoicing’.

In her music and her single opera – the West’s first morality play – she composed heart-opening melodies that sublimated her written works. She united her love of art and faith in a soul touched by the imagination and intelligence of a divine. She summoned boundless compassion.

She was Hildegard of Bingen (1098–1179), a prodigy, visionary, and prophet. From the age of five, and for the rest of her life, ‘I saw visions in my soul’, she recalled. As well as her opera, she produced three volumes of prophetic theology, a collection of songs and a torrent of letters. She wrote gracefully, vividly, illustrating her works and composing music to her lyrics: gentle, piercing melodies.

A German Benedictine abbess from a noble family, Hildegard enjoyed a mutually agreeable relationship with the church establishment. Pope Eugene III, Saint Bernard of Clairvaux, most of the church leaders of her time, as well as powerful secular figures such as Henry II of England and Eleanor of Aquitaine, recognised Hildegard as a prophet anointed by God to fulfil a special mission. They corresponded respectfully with her.

One of her oldest extant letters was addressed to Saint Bernard in 1147. At the time, he was ‘full of lofty zeal’ for holy war ‘against the wrath of the pagans’. She sought his advice about visions that had crowded her mind since she was a little girl:

‘I am wretched and more than wretched in my existence as a woman. And yet, already as a child, I saw great things of wonder which my tongue could never have given expression to… Gentle father, mildest of men, I rest in your soul so that through your word you can show me, if you wish, whether I should say these things openly or guard them in silence.’

What had she seen? A pageant of hallucinations appeared to have passed across her mind, of the origins of life, the purification of the soul, the trauma of first love, the history of the world, the end times. She claimed to have seen the planets and stars at the creation of the first human being, a beautiful form who personified love; the structure of the body’s inner organs and the humours of the mind; the paradisial greenery of an Edenic forest, and then darkness: of the Earth ablaze in a black fire and the coming of the end of the world, Judgement Day.

Hildegard interpreted her visions as lessons in virtue, free will, charity and faith. On the ‘humours’, for example, she wrote: ‘Our contradictory thoughts give rise to such an uproar that they will confuse the ability of our soul to listen. As a result, we shall neither be able to recognize what is good nor maintain it.’

At the height of her powers, Hildegard elicited this reply from Saint Bernard:

‘We bless the divine grace which resides in you. There is no longer any need to instruct you, since it has been said of you that you are capable of examining the secrets of the heavens and discerning, by the light of the Holy Spirit, that which is beyond the knowledge of man.’

—

When the church denounced her book, The Mirror of Simple Souls, Marguerite Porete (1250–1310), a French beguine and mystic from Hainaut, was hauled before the Inquisition and accused of heresy. Her trial involved a long and pedantic examination of her text by no fewer than twenty-one male theologians, even though three church authorities had already read and approved it. It seems Marguerite’s unspoken crime was her popularity: The Mirror, which she’d dared write in the French vernacular, sold widely and was translated into Latin, Middle English and Italian.

And what a sensational book it was! The Mirror was a sort of manual that aimed to help believers understand faith. It took the form of a dialogue between the allegorical personifications of Reason, Love and the Soul, who led the reader through the seven stages of the soul in a quest to reach the highest form of love: divine grace.

Having passed through the ‘purifying’ stages, Porete’s Soul attains the fourth stage, where ‘an ecstasy of love’ consumes her and makes her hope that ‘God has no greater gift in store for her’. Until that moment, her soul had enjoyed the freedom to choose between ‘perdition’ or a life of Christian virtue. In Porete’s eyes (as in Augustine’s and Bernard’s), God has granted her soul free will – ‘without a why’ – ‘simply out of the fullness of God’s goodness’.

In the fifth stage of her ascent, Porete joyfully surrenders her free will to God, rendering her soul ‘perfect’, or ‘nothing’. ‘Divine understanding’ has helped her to ‘find herself’, to see her previous wretchedness for what it was. Divested of free will, Porete is filled by the divine love of God. In the sixth stage, ‘the abyss of humility into which she has fallen’ denies her the sight of her soul, or self. She is visible only to God. In the ‘seventh heaven’, Porete receives the ‘divine filling’ of God, and her soul becomes one with the Almighty.

Porete lived to die in the passionate embrace of the Father and the Son, seven sacred stages from the squalidness of her earthly life. ‘Lord, you are one sole God in three persons, Father, Son, and Holy Spirit,’ she wrote. ‘Lord, how much do I comprehend of your power, your wisdom, or your goodness? Only as much as I comprehend of my weakness, my ignorance, and my wretchedness.’

For refusing to withdraw these words and repent her ‘heresies’, the Catholic Inquisition condemned Marguerite Porete to die. She was burned alive in Paris on 1 June 1310.

Next Thursday, 15 August: Homer’s Psyche

