This is Who made our minds?, my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind (Penguin 2024). Join the journey! Next Thursday: Jihad!

IN ISLAM, as in Christianity, there would be a time of reckoning: the ‘last day’, or ‘Judgement Day’ (al-Qiyamah), when God would judge human souls as worthy of salvation or damnation.

Westerners innocently enjoying themselves? Or a sign of the last day in Islam? Bacchanalia , by Magnasco Alessandro and Spera Clemente, The Hermitage (CC)

The Koranic vision of Heaven and Hell is astonishingly vivid. Reading it, one feels the agony of perdition and the pleasures of paradise. They were (and are) as real to believers as the sparkling oases and blazing dawns on the Hijaz.

The prospect of salvation or condemnation had (and has) tremendous sway over the lives of the Muslim faithful. Faith and the eschaton – the last event in God’s plan to end the world – wer…