On Earth As It Is

On Earth As It Is

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Adam Courtenay's avatar
Adam Courtenay
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This calm before an incredible storm. I always thought there was a huge desire among the young to be part of ‘the big show’ as it was called. I understand that the mothers and fathers knew what would be coming - and may have feared it - but there seemed to be little opposition to it until the death toll started rising exponentially. So I ask if there really was a strong anti-war feeling at the beginning?

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