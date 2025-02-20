This is Who made our minds?, my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind (Penguin 2024). Next Thursday: Christ the Teacher and Prophet (the 2nd of several essays on Christianity)

ROMAN AQUEDUCTS, baths, walls and roads survived the Roman Empire. Their religion did not. The great English historian Edward Gibbon compressed the triumph of Christianity over the Roman pantheon in one unparalleled sentence:

Jesus heals the leper , by Alexandre Bida, 1875 (public domain)

‘While that great body [the Roman Empire] was invaded by open violence, or undermined by slow decay, a pure and humble religion gently insinuated itself into the minds of men, grew up in silence and obscurity, derived new vigor from opposition, and finally erected the triumphant banner of the Cross on the ruins of the Capitol.’

That pure and humble religion promised eternal life to all who followed its founder, a Galilean Jew who said he loved humankind and promised a kingdom in Heaven to the poor, the sick, the outcast and the oppressed.

Salvation awaited those who ‘follow me’, he said, a place for their souls in paradise. A crushed and dispossessed people were to receive heavenly justice.

No other religion or spiritual leader had offered humankind this.

The prophet’s message – for it was as a Jewish prophet that he was seen, by his first disciples – astonished and captivated all who heard him.

Just 331 years after his birth, the greatest empire the world had known would adopt as its official religion the faith and teachings of this carpenter from Nazareth, known as ‘the Christ’ to his disciples, meaning ‘the anointed one’ or ‘the Messiah’.

Let’s take a Christian tour of the Roman world, c. 1 CE.

A tax grab by the emperor Augustus had compelled a young Jewish couple, Joseph and his pregnant wife or fiancée, Mary (their status is still disputed), to leave their home in Nazareth and travel to Bethlehem to register their names on a census of eligible taxpayers. The inn at Bethlehem was full, so they slept in the stables, where Mary gave birth to a boy, whom they named Jesus.

We have no authentic historical record of these events. Our only sources are the gospels, those notoriously unreliable stories of the birth, life and death of Christ.

Here is the apostle Luke’s plain account of the birth of Jesus:

‘And it came to pass in those days that a decree went out from Caesar Augustus that all the world should be registered. This census first took place while Quirinius was governing Syria. So all went to be registered, everyone to his own city. Joseph also went up from Galilee, out of the city of Nazareth, into Judea, to the city of David, which is called Bethlehem, because he was of the house and lineage of David, to be registered with Mary, his betrothed wife, who was with child. So it was, that while they were there, the days were completed for her to be delivered. And she brought forth her firstborn Son, and wrapped Him in swaddling cloths, and laid Him in a manger, because there was no room for them in the inn.’

Now compare that to the stern adumbration of the birth of Christ by the German theologian Annette Merz:

‘When Jesus was born, far more probably in Nazareth than in Bethlehem . . . no one among his family or fellow villagers expected anything special from him, and thus nobody paid any special attention to him. No historically reliable traditions of Jesus’ childhood have survived, nor would one expect that an ordinary craftsman’s family in a collectivistic society (even if it claimed Davidic provenance, which is doubtful) would engage in collecting memories of a family member’s individual development. The date of Jesus’ birth can only vaguely be attributed to “the days of King Herod” – that is, the later years of Herod the Great . . . Again, this should not amaze us. We must not confuse the world of high-ranking persons who documented their important lives with the world of nobodies from which Jesus originated. Of course, things changed when Jesus’ career as a prophet of the kingdom of God and a successful healer unfolded. Then ordinary people, and even the Galilean ruler, began to ask, “Who is this man?”’

—

If you were the governor of the Roman province of Judea, and you heard the ‘good news’ of Jesus’ birth, you’d have dismissed his family as a bunch of hillbillies from Galilee who dared to worship a single god when they weren’t scratching a living as peasants, fishermen and carpenters.

If the rumours were true that the boy had been born of a virgin – ‘virgin’ being a mistranslation in the Greek Septuagint bible of a term meaning ‘young woman’ in the Hebrew text – the miraculous news left no impression on anyone in Rome. Nor were the ‘three wise men’ recorded in any official document.

Thirty years later, the Romans who governed Judea might have heard talk of a ‘miracle worker’ called Jesus, who was said to heal the sick, resur­rect the dead and do other supernatural things.

They might have heard stories of this itinerant rabbi ‘saving’ the souls of lepers, criminals and prostitutes, and promising a place in the ‘Kingdom of Heaven’ to all who followed him.

‘If anyone would come after me, let him deny himself and take up his cross and follow me,’ Christ was later quoted as saying.

The Romans treated the ‘Jesus movement’ as just another ridiculous Jewish sect, the destruction of which was a matter of time. The Roman historian Tacitus called the Jews ‘wicked’ and their rites ‘sinister and revolting’.

How were the believers in Jesus Christ any different from those who worshipped the Sun god Mithras? Or the Zoroastrians? Or the mainstream Jews, for that matter, whose ten Roman synagogues were ripe for destruction?

Jesus’ disciples saw something else in their spiritual leader. They believed him to be a charismatic prophet in the mould of Elijah and Ezekiel. Jesus, they said, had the same strange charisma, mesmerising voice and unique message.

They went further. They dared to believe Jesus was the living ful­filment of the Messiah as prophesied by Isaiah, Jeremiah and Micah:

‘Behold, a virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel,’ Isaiah had written. And: ‘For unto us a child is born . . . and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The Mighty God, The Everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.’

—

The Jewish leaders – the scribes and the Pharisees – weren’t buying it. They reckoned Jesus a fraud, a poseur and certainly not the Messiah.

They branded him a deluded political pretender who aspired to an ‘earthly throne’.

Even so, Jesus’ popularity compelled the Pharisees to scour their sacred texts for signs of their Messiah, who would liberate them from Roman oppression and restore the theocracy of David in Jerusalem.

None of this concerned the Roman elites. It was a provincial matter for the governor of Judea, Pontius Pilate. The Christ sect was merely a mob of troublesome upstarts, and the deserving target of persecution for refusing to bow to the Roman gods.

At the same time, the Roman authorities in Palestine were mystified as to how the leader of an obscure Jewish movement appealed to so many.

They resolved to investigate this holy man who had enraptured the Jews and enraged the Pharisees.

—

Of Jesus’ childhood and youth we know virtually nothing. The scraps that we have – a blend of hearsay, reportage and wishful thinking – suggest he was an admirable lad, diligent, kind and devoted to his parents, though it is unclear when or whether they sat him down to explain the miracle, dear to millions of Catholics, of his birth.

Jesus grew up in the region of Galilee, possibly the town of Nazareth. It was not a desert. Seasonal rain and snowmelt from Mount Hermon yielded grains, fruit, olives, wine and oil.

On Lake Galilee, fishermen plied their trade in the bays and man-made pools. They were not impoverished, and it seems that Peter chose to hang up his nets and follow Jesus out of devotion, not financial desperation.

At the age of twelve, the boy Jesus was thought to have sat an oral exam. His perfect answers about God and faith astonished his teachers, ‘without repelling them by immodesty and premature wisdom’.

Jesus filled his parents with ‘reverence and awe by his absorption in the things of his heavenly Father’, according to the German theologian Philip Schaff.

As a young man, Jesus trained as an artisan. He specialised in carpentry and became a cabinetmaker, though his later calling, as a messianic holy man, overshadowed his achievements in wood and we have no records of his performance as a chippie.

At about the age of thirty, Jesus claimed – as most prophets before him had, and as most after him would – to have experienced a series of visions and aural hallucinations or plain dreams. These he interpreted as God exhorting him to lead a spiritual revival, a rehabilitation of faith in the Lord.

Before he set off on this mission, he visited a legendary healer and prophet who roamed the wilderness of Galilee.

—

How Jesus inspired love and faith in so many has amazed and baffled humankind for two millennia. The figure of John the Baptist, a spiritual cleanser, offers a hint: Jesus began as a healer, and many people were sick.

Depiction of Baptism of Jesus by John the Baptist, I Yesus Church, Axum (Aksum), Ethiopia, 2013 (Creative Commons)

John the Baptist was a charismatic Jewish prophet in the tradition of Elijah. He led a messianic Jewish cult. He wandered the rocky sands of Judea and the scrubby shores of the Jordan River dressed in camel’s hair and a leather belt. He fed on locusts and wild honey.

He was called ‘the Baptist’ because he baptised or cleansed those who came forward to repent their sins, an ancient Jewish ritual of moral purification through bathing and washing.

The Dead Sea Scrolls found at Qumran in 1946/47 and 1956 contain one of the earliest records of this kind of baptism: ‘And by the compliance of his soul with all the laws of God his flesh is cleansed by being sprinkled with cleansing waters and being made holy with the waters of repentance.’

The ancient Jews weren’t the first to cleanse the souls of sinners. The Mandeans, native to southern Mesopotamia, and the Gnostics, a loose grouping of believers in the pre-eminence of the spiritual over the material, were earlier practitioners of ritual purification. They did so by full immersion (masbuta), which was also John’s preferred method.

We can readily picture this wild, hairy sage seizing the penitents streaming out of Jerusalem and Judea and dunking them headfirst in the Jordan River.

John drew a line in the sand (literally, perhaps) between those worthy of purification and the Pharisees and Sadducees, powerful branches of Judaism, whom he rejected as hypocrites.

The Baptist did not mince his words. When a bunch of rabbis presented themselves for baptism, John growled: ‘Brood of vipers! Who warned you to flee from the wrath to come? . . . I indeed baptize you with water unto repentance, but He who is coming after me is mightier than I, whose sandals I am not worthy to carry. He will baptize you with the Holy Spirit and fire.’

—

The man who wore those sandals was Jesus, and his coming, John the Baptist believed, fulfilled the prophecies of the Old Testament. ‘For the law was given through Moses,’ John said, ‘but grace and truth came through Jesus Christ.’

When Jesus presented himself for baptism, John fell to his knees, crying out: ‘I need to be baptized by you.’

After a little haggling, Jesus persuaded John to do his job. He plunged Jesus into the river. ‘When He had been baptized,’ recorded Matthew, ‘Jesus came up immediately from the water; and behold, the heavens were opened to Him, and He saw the Spirit of God descending like a dove and alighting upon Him. And suddenly a voice came from Heaven, saying, “This is My beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased.”’

Jesus had been ‘born again’, he later said, and cleansed of sin. Having absorbed the Holy Spirit and inherited John’s baptismal powers, Jesus now set off to baptise the people, redeem their sins and prepare them for the Kingdom of Heaven. They, too, would be ‘born again’ by this healer of souls, and into God’s grace.

—

Healing – of the body and of the soul – was Jesus’ special calling.

The ancient Jews thought sickness a divine punishment for sin, and that healing was the prerogative of God. It was an affront to Yahweh to put your faith in doctors, as the Judean king Asa found to his dismay: he died after seeking the help of physicians, instead of rabbis, to cure a foot disease.

Only Jewish priests were entitled to treat the sick, according to the Torah. They alone were qualified to diagnose (and declare someone free of) leprosy, to cleanse women after menstruation and childbirth (one method was to sacrifice a turtle dove and two pigeons), and to purify the bodies of men who had discharged semen outside the vagina.

As a rabbi, Jesus was a qualified healer, and he found plenty of patients as he travelled through the ‘filthy, malodorous and unhealthy’ region of Galilee, where ‘a case of the flu, a bad cold, or an abscessed tooth could kill’, as the archaeologist Jodi Magness explains.

Leprosy was uniquely terrifying, because it was thought to be highly contagious, and its hideous deformities incurable. Leprosy was so debilitating, socially and physically, that it was seen as God’s punishment: a disease of the soul. The poor lepers were corralled into colonies and pits, a community of monsters, shunned and despised.

When Jesus entered these leper colonies (as the gospels tell us) he performed a double miracle: not only did he heal the lepers, he never caught leprosy.

When the people heard this, they thronged around him, begging to be healed, as Luke recounted: ‘[A] great multitude of people out of all Judea and Jerusalem, and from the sea coast of Tyre and Sidon . . . came to hear him, and to be healed of their diseases.’ The ­ multitude sought to touch him, and ‘he healed them all’.

—

Jesus was an exorcist as well as a physician. He specialised in ridding souls of ‘unclean spirits’, or demons, like those that possessed the madman in a synagogue in Capernaum, who rushed forward and yelled, ‘Let us alone! What have we to do with You, Jesus of Nazareth? Did You come to destroy us? I know who You are – the Holy One of God!’

When Jesus tore the unclean spirit out of him, the people watching ‘were all amazed’, according to the apostle Mark: ‘What new doctrine is this,’ they asked, ‘for with authority he commands even the unclean spirits, and they obey him.’ And as Jesus’ fame spread through Galilee, those possessed by ‘unclean spirits’ fell before him and cried out, ‘You are the Son of God.’

Jesus had not come to foment rebellion against Rome. Or to lead the Jews out of oppression. He had come to heal the spiritual sickness of the world, and to redeem the souls of humankind.

He had come, he said, to preach the love of God, whose kingdom was within us all. Our inner lives and the salvation of our souls, he taught, must be our only concern, not politics or power or material gain.

‘The only revolution that mattered [to Jesus],’ observed the historian Norman Cantor, ‘was the revolution of the human heart.’

Love was the only value, Jesus taught, and men or women who waged war and could not find love – within themselves, for others and for God – were lost.

The end of the world was coming, Jesus preached, and humankind had one chance to save their souls: by turning with love and humility to God.

