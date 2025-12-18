This is Who made our minds?, my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind and many more. Join our journey into the human mind! Next Thursday: The Wampanoag meet the Puritans

A YOUNG NAVARRESE nobleman called Francisco de Jasso y Azpilicueta, whom the world would soon know as Saint Francis Xavier (1506–1552), was returning to Venice in May 1537 with a group of Catholic pilgrims when he woke with a jolt in the night and cried out to a friend:

Conversion of the Paravars by Francis Xavier in South India, in a 19th-century coloured lithograph (Creative Commons)

‘God help me . . . I am completely broken! Do you know what was brought before my eyes while I slept? That I lifted and carried on my back, for quite some time a black Indian like those of Ethiopia, so heavy that I was unable to lift up my head, and even now fully awake and alert as I am, I find myself feeling so tired and crushed as if I had truly fought with him.’

A rare few are apt to interpret their dreams as messages from God. Francis Xavier believed this dream (one of many) was God’s way of telling him of his sacred mission: to save the souls of the heathens.

From that point Xavier devoted his life to travelling the world as a missionary to redeem the ‘savages’. Xavier and his comrade Ignatius of Loyola believed that God had called them to ‘harvest souls for Christ’, as they put it.

That was the great purpose of the Jesuit mission, of which Xavier was a founding member. To this end he devoted the rest of his life, roaming the world in search of souls inured in paganism, heresy and sin.

He established missions in India, Japan, Portuguese Malacca and a sprinkling of other places. His vision was universal. His dying wish was to convert the Chinese people from Confucius to Christ.

Canonised in 1622, Xavier is remembered today as the most celebrated and well-travelled Christian proselyte after Saint Paul. His remains lie in the Church of Born Jesus in Goa, where he is revered as both a saint and an Indian divine, honoured alike by Christian, Hindu and Muslim.

When he first came to the little Portuguese enclave of Goa, in 1542, Xavier presented himself as a ‘doctor’ who had come to save Hindus and Muslims lost to false idols.

He wasn’t the first. Christian missionaries had been coming to India since Saint Thomas the Apostle first sailed to Malabar in 52 CE and began converting Indian Jews.

But Xavier was the first Jesuit, and he was deeply disturbed by what he found: countless godless heathens – that is, Hindus and Muslims, as well as indigenous groups – who had refused to convert to Christ, thus missing their chance to purge themselves and avoid damnation.

‘The sin of idolatry’ and ‘a sickness of soul’ had infected Goa, he believed. The colony’s Portuguese Christian administrators, given over to lust and corruption, set a terrible example.

Had the hot weather made them more vulnerable to temptation, Xavier wondered. Had the native people forgotten that a ‘New Christian’ (meaning a former Hindu) had been burned at the stake eleven years earlier for blasphemy?

Xavier sent his concerns to Ignatius. Both hungered for ‘greater spiritual fruit’. They likened the hunt for sick souls to a merchant scouring the world for new markets. The Jesuits were, in Xavier’s own words, ‘traders of souls’ and ‘traders in spiritual things’. The soul’s ‘conscience’ was, he wrote, ‘very rich merchandise’.

In this spirit of pious pursuit, Xavier alerted Portuguese merchants to business opportunities in countries the Jesuits hankered to enter, such as China and Japan. Here was a case of the hunter of souls leading the trader in goods.

—

The ‘Apostle of the Indies’, as Xavier became known, preferred to follow his instincts than official protocol when trying to convert the native people. Missionaries should study the ‘living books’, he advised his fellow Jesuit Gaspar Barzaeus: that is, the people around them.

Only by observing ordinary people would missionaries best learn how to ‘fructify’ their souls. Before he began evangelizing, the Jesuit must cleanse his own soul, Xavier advised, for if he himself is impure he won’t be fit to convert others.

How? First, he must expel all evil from the darkest culverts of his mind by making a thorough confession accompanied by a punishing bout of self-flagellation.

The purified neophyte was now fit to go forth and collect heathens for Christ. This involved cleansing the heathen mind of polytheism and pantheism, idolatry, demonic desires and all manner of thoughts and actions that were inimical to the teaching of Christ.

As a first step, Xavier recommended administering Holy Communion to the natives. The sacred presence of Christ’s blood and body should encourage them ‘to come out of their errors themselves’, he advised Barzaeus.

If this failed, the evil within the poor resistant pagan should be ‘exorcised’, through a process Xavier described as ‘emptying’, ‘hollowing out’ or ‘excavating’ the soul of sin.

Heresies were to be dragged out until the natives realised their errors and accepted Catholic teaching, rendering them eligible for salvation.

—

Xavier’s methods encountered much local resistance and incomprehension. Hindu legends of ‘divine debauchery’, for example, tested Jesuit resolve.

The missionaries had done their research and were shocked by what they found. Poring over Hindu creation myths, Xavier and his fellow Jesuits came upon the story of Shiva and his giant ‘lingam’, or penis, which had apparently inseminated the Earth to create the mountains and seas. The Garden of Eden, this wasn’t.

Shiva’s tireless sexual life brought forth a little girl, his future wife Sakti, who sprouted inconveniently on the god’s back and had to be detached before they could copulate.

Alas, Shiva’s lingam was surely too long for her, so it had to be cut into eighteen pieces. No sooner had the couple solved that dilemma than another presented itself: Sakti found that she lacked a vagina.

The ever-resourceful Shiva forced a hole into her body with his finger. The blood that flowed out made the Sun, the Moon, the stars and coloured the arrangement of red flowers used in Hindu ceremonies.

The story of Shiva’s lingam was one of many Hindu myths that shocked Jesuit sensibilities – and that was before they dipped into the guide to living a happy and sexually fulfilling life, the Kama Sutra.

Ridding the heathen mind of such preposterous ideas would try Jesuit patience.

Statue of Shiva at Shivoham Shiva Temple , Bangalore, Karnataka. The creative powers of Shiva’s lingam did not persuade the Jesuits.

The extraordinary survival of Japanese Christianity was an exceptional illustration of the powers of Jesuit persuasion and the dauntless ambition of Francis Xavier.

God had convinced Xavier that he should focus all his energy on converting a nation inured in the strange pagan cults of Buddhism and Shinto.

If the Portuguese government would not send ships there ‘for the love of God’, it fell to him to alert merchant vessels to the business opportunities in Japan, if only as a way of prising open the country to Christ.

Xavier directed the merchant Pedro da Silva to the ‘temporal fruit’ that was ripe for the picking in Japan. Pedro should sail to Sakai, then a principal Japanese port, Xavier said, and open a feitoria, or trading post. Or he might try Nagasaki, a southern Japanese city more welcoming to foreign traders, so long as they obeyed strict conditions.

—

Open and outward-looking, Nagasaki first encountered Catholics when Portuguese ships bore Jesuit missionaries there in the mid-sixteenth century. French, Spanish and Italian Jesuits would follow, as well as Dutch and English Protestants. Francis Xavier was among the first to arrive, in 1549.

He and fellow missionaries aimed their arts of persuasion at the feudal lords, calculating that the commoners would emulate their superiors’ example.

The Jesuits were tireless in their pursuit of Japanese souls. They installed a printing press that disseminated Western literature as diverse as Aesop’s Fables and Thomas à Kempis’ The Imitation of Christ.

The Japanese elites were receptive, at first. Christianity arrived at a perfect time. The daimyo, a great lord of the shogun, and his samurai chiefs shared a deep hostility towards ‘Buddhist sectarians’ – lapsed followers of Buddha.

To spite them, much of the Japanese ruling class embraced Christianity: many ordinary people converted, and would later welcome Franciscan, Augustinian and Dominican missionaries.

In 1563, the daimyo Omura Sumitada and twenty-five acolytes in the Nagasaki fiefdom were baptised. Among them was Sumikage Jinzaemon, lord of the Nagasaki harbour area; 1500 of his subjects duly followed. They worshipped in the Todos os Santos church, formerly the Shotoku Buddhist temple.

Christianity grew so quickly that towards the end of the sixteenth century, Catholic converts neared 2 per cent of the Japanese population, a higher percentage than exist there today.

The greatest concentration lived in Nagasaki, the foreign traders’ point of entry to the country.

—

The backlash began in 1587, when an edict from the daimyo Toyotomi Hideyoshi, banned ‘this pernicious doctrine’ from the ‘land of the gods’.

The next year the Japanese authorities in Edo took direct control of Nagasaki and confiscated all church property. Japanese Christians were driven into hiding.

Over the ensuing 300 years, Christians in Japan were constantly, viciously persecuted. ‘No area,’ wrote the American historian Marius B. Jansen, ‘had been more evangelised than the rugged Kyushu countryside around Nagasaki . . . No area was more immediately subject to dragnet searches and tortures designed to force repudiation of faith in Christianity.’

On 5 February 1597, twenty-six Christians – six European missionaries, three Japanese Jesuits and seventeen Japanese worshippers – were crucified in Nagasaki, ‘their bodies left to rot on their crosses’. (All would be canonised by Rome in 1862.)

The great martyrdom – Great Genna – followed on 10 September 1622, when fifty-five priests and laity in Nagasaki were beheaded. Successive edicts forced Japanese Christians to worship at Buddhist temples.

During the seventeenth century, the Tokugawa shogunate planned to stamp out Nagasaki’s strange sect for good. Christian samurai were banished as ronin; captured priests were subject to torture ‘so ingenious and fiendish’ that six European priests renounced their faith at the hands of the Tokugawa ‘inquisitor’.

In 1639, the shogun closed the country to foreigners, outlawed Christianity and exiled all foreign and mixed-blood missionaries.

Japanese Christianity survived in hiding. For 200 years several thousand Japanese Catholics – the Kakure Kirishitan, or ‘hidden Christians’ – worshipped in caves and safe houses, symbols of the triumph of the missionaries’ persistence. They lived on in Nagasaki. The first victims of the atomic bomb dropped on the city on 9th August 1945 were Japanese Catholics queuing up to confess at the local cathedral.

—

Francis Xavier’s example inspired thousands of Jesuits to join the Jesuit mission to persuade indigenous people to abandon their native religions, confess to sins they barely knew existed and join the Catholic faith.

The Jesuits followed the light of their founder, Ignatius of Loyola, ‘to find God in all things’, bound by their vow of total obedience to the pope.

Manuals poured off the European presses, guiding the global mission of the church, whose agents went to the furthest limits of the known world brandishing the holy book and the cross.

In Catholicised colonies the Inquisition wasn’t far behind, lest the converts tried to ­ rehabilitate their native rites. In Africa, Oceania, the Americas and Asia, this Christianising juggernaut bore down on the shocked survivors of invasion with the balm of salvation and conditional love – conditional on them abandoning whatever ‘superstitions’ had hitherto fogged their minds in impurity.

—

The sword and Bible marched hand in hand. God and imperialism were mutually reinforcing: both united rapacious self-interest with crushing piety.

Extracts from the Bible were readily deployed to validate the seizure of native land and the enslavement of human life. God and mammon were joint expressions of the will of empire, as any practically minded missionary understood.

Whether they were native Americans or Japanese Buddhists, all were considered idolaters or godless pagans, or both. The choice facing non-Christian native ­ communities was the same: convert or die.

Should the vanquished people refuse to submit to Christ, it was not only legal but also an act of faith – ‘a religious duty sanctioned by God’ – for Christian imperialists ‘to use whatever force was necessary’ to rescue their souls.

—

The English and Dutch, the two most powerful Protestant nations, were determined to break the Jesuit grip on the Indian soul, not least because it suited their commercial purposes.

By the turn of the sixteenth century, the assets of Portugal, which had fewer resources to uphold its seaborne empire, ‘quickly fell prey’ to the Dutch and English, who seized Portuguese factories on the coast and deprived the Jesuits of the spiritual outposts that had been established by Xavier and his successors after 1542.

Before the court of the Mughal emperor Akbar of India (1542–1605), the Jesuits accused the English of piracy and warned the Mughal that the Protestants had a hidden agenda of territorial conquest. The English countered by accusing the Jesuits of being masters of deceit.

This dispute amused Akbar, who was fond of sponsoring religious debates between different branches of Islam, as well as between Parsis, Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Jews and now Christians.

When the Jesuits thought they had converted Akbar, they sent triumphant messages to Rome: ‘The Emperor of India has become a Christian!’ Not quite: when they saw Akbar entering a mosque, they inquired, horrified, ‘Are you not a Christian?’ ‘Of course,’ he said, ‘but I’m also a Muslim.’

—

Curbing Xavier’s enthusiasm to convert ‘all of China’ to Christianity was a ban on foreign entry to the country. In 1552 he tried and failed to reach the mainland, and he died that year on the island of Shangchuan, off the coast of Guangdong, his dream of a Christian China unrealised.

Generations of Jesuits persisted, and in the late seventeenth century they obtained permission from the great Kangxi emperor to teach Western customs and technology to the Chinese people. The Chinese tolerated foreign incursions when it suited their commercial or diplomatic ambitions.

The Qing rulers (1644–1912), the last of the imperial dynasties, greeted the missionaries as useful curiosities who introduced them to Western products and ideas. Christianity, if it had a role, would supplement Chinese beliefs; it was ‘not a civilizational alternative’, according to historian Albert Monshan Wu.

The missionaries disagreed. The Jesuits, Franciscans, Dominicans and Augustinians who entered the country in the seventeenth and ­eighteenth centuries hoped to persuade the Chinese to shed their belief in neo-Confucian ideas, then enjoying a resurgence.

—

A remarkable fusion of Christian and Confucian doctrine occurred in the mind of Xia Dachang, a Confucian scholar who converted to Christianity at the end of the seventeenth century.

Xia’s work On the Soul attempted to explain the Christian notion of the soul to the Chinese reader. He drew on Mencius’ thought in arguing that human beings were by nature good and destined for a blissful afterlife.

When the missionary Matteo Ricci (1552–1610) arrived in China in 1582, he shrewdly applied Xia’s ideas when trying to explain Christian salvation to the local people.

The gradual insinuation of Christ into Chinese Confucian society seemed to be creating a marvellous fusion - until the Jesuits’ strategy ran afoul of the Vatican.

The Franciscans and Dominicans were shocked to encounter ‘Christianity with Chinese characteristics’ and reported the Jesuits to Rome.

Ancestral rites were idolatrous, the snitches cried. In the ensuing ‘Chinese Rites controversy’, Pope Clement XI promptly denounced the ‘indigenising’ of the Roman faith.

His papal bull of 19 March 1715, Ex illa die, condemned the practice of melding Chinese rituals with Catholic doctrine. It decreed that Chinese Christians must cease any form of ancestor worship, and should decline to attend, even as bystanders, the seasonal rituals of Confucius worship. Christ and Confucius were incompatible.

—

After reading the pope’s proclamation, the disgusted Kangxi emperor in 1721 outlawed all Christian missionary work throughout the empire:

‘[T]he Westerners are petty indeed. It is impossible to reason with them because they do not understand larger issues as we understand them in China . . . To judge from this proclamation, their religion is no different from other small, bigoted sects of Buddhism or Taoism. I have never seen a document which contains so much nonsense. From now on, Westerners should not be allowed to preach in China, to avoid further trouble.’

This ‘missionary assault’ on the Chinese contributed to the violent backlash against all foreign meddling, climaxing in the Boxer Rebellion of 1900, which killed about 100,000 people and forced Western missionaries to accept the unbearable fact that the Chinese had rejected Jesus.

Christianity clung to a scrap of India, never reconquered the Middle East, and was all but rejected by China and Japan – a testament to the hold on the hearts and minds of the Hindu, Buddhist, Shinto and Muslim faiths.

Next Thursday, 25th December 2025: The Wampanoag meet the Puritans

