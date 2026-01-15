This is Who made our minds?, my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind and many more. Join our exploration of the engine of history Next Thursday: ‘How can I be a human being in the world?’

BELIEFS ARE the wellspring of ideas, and ideas of justice and liberty are the forges of revolution. It matters little whether those ideas are objectively true or not; what matters is that they are believed, and believed in strongly enough for the believers to act on them.

Evacuation Day and Washington’s Triumphal Entry in New York City, Nov. 25 th , 1783. Lithograph by Edmund and Ludwig Restein, 1879 (public domain)

It is sometimes asserted, often by intellectuals who have never been enslaved, impoverished or unemployed, that ideas of liberty, equality and social justice are mere illusions with no objective reality.

Rarely were the need of those ideas so acutely felt as in the revolutionary mind of the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries, when they found exalted expression in the people’s willingness to fight and die for their freedom from oppression.

‘Give me liberty or give me death!’ (attributed to US politician Patrick Henry, speaking to American revolutionaries, 1775); ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal . . .’ (the US Declaration of Independence); ‘We the People . . .’ (the US Constitution); ‘Man was born free but everywhere he is in chains’ (Jean-Jacques Rousseau, The Social Contract, 1762); ‘Liberté, Egalité, Fraternité . . . ou la Mort!’ (the slogan of the French Revolution, ‘death’ was later dropped); ‘Workers of the world, unite!’ (Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels, The Communist Manifesto, 1848); ‘Four score and seven years ago . . .’ (US president Abraham Lincoln at Gettysburg, 1863).

These magnificent constructions ignited the psyche’s stubborn propensity to believe in something greater than itself and to act on it, even if that action risked self-destruction.

That willingness to sacrifice oneself for liberty, independence or self-determination, call it what you will, found a rare unity of expression in the thirteen American colonies in the late eighteenth century.

The British monarchy had no ‘right’, divine or otherwise, to rule ‘America’, or so believed the ‘American Patriots’ of the colonies.

The ‘Americans’ would be ‘citizens’ of a new republic, not ‘subjects’ in thrall to an ancient and oppressive kingdom. They were prepared to fight a war of independence (1775–83) to liberate the nascent ‘United States’ from British rule.

In tossing 340 chests of tea (worth about US$1.7 million in today’s money) into Boston Harbor on 16 December 1773, a group of American patriots, some disguised as Mohawk Native Americans, defied the might of the British Empire.

The Boston Tea Party was an expression of their hatred of the larger injustice of economic imperialism, symbolised by the British presumption of their right to tax the colonies at will.

The British replied by imposing a series of punitive measures, the ‘Intolerable Acts’, the political effect of which was to unite the colonies, inflame the tinder of revolt and incite the American War of Independence.

The colonies rallied. Several states scrambled to raise militias. Patriots and pamphleteers clamoured for the end of British rule.

In 1775 a few influential moderates in Virginia and other states still held a candle to negotiation with Britain, until they heard a speech in Richmond that, according to later reports, changed their minds and electrified their souls.

Nobody applauded when Patrick Henry finished speaking to the Second Virginia Convention on 23 March 1775, according to a later reconstruction of the speech.

His audience sat in silence, the silence of a people hastily recalibrating their hearts and minds down a fresh path: the path of revolutionary action.

The meeting began innocuously. The scene was Saint John’s Church in Richmond, where the Virginia Convention met to decide whether they should act on a petition by plantation owners in the colony of Jamaica, who opposed British law and sought to apply their own, but conceded that the king could veto colonial legislation.

In the audience were three groups: a few monarchist relics, faithful to His Majesty George III who hung ‘with suppliant tenderness to the skirts of Britain’, according to one account. Unwilling to vex British interests, they longed for ‘a speedy return for the halcyon days’ of peace. There were those occupying the rump middle ground, who opposed British rule but preferred to sever ties gradually, peacefully. And there were incendiary spirits who were determined not only to shake off British rule, but also to create an independent America, a ‘United States’ of America.

Patrick Henry, who would become Virginia’s first postcolonial governor, led the third group. A self-made lawyer, planter and politician, and a superb orator, Henry dismissed the mood of submission to the mother country as all ‘gall and wormwood’.

A great issue hung over the meeting that day: should the ‘Americans’ resist British power, by force of arms, if necessary?

Henry rose and made a proposal: ‘That this colony be immediately put into a state of defence’ by raising a militia army against British rule.

The ‘shock was painful’ and almost general, wrote William Wirt in his picturesque recreation of the debate, some forty years later.

Those friendly to the Crown opposed Henry’s motion. ‘Was this a moment,’ they asked, ‘to disgust our [British] friends? To turn their friendship into hatred, their pity into revenge? And what was there, in the situation of the colony, to tempt us to this? Were we a great military people? Were we ready for war? Where were our stores? Where were our arms – where our soldiers – where our generals – where our money, the sinews of war? They were nowhere to be found. In truth, we were poor – we were naked – we were defenceless.’

Henry listened to their pleas and fears. None of them addressed what he believed to be the core question facing the thirteen colonies: did they want to live as slaves or free men?

Henry meant the ‘enslavement’ of white Americans under British rule, not of the Africans on their estates, of course. While Henry personally opposed further shipments of slaves, he kept six slaves in his household – a wedding gift from his father-in-law.

Henry rose again, exuding ‘a majesty unusual to him’, Wirt recorded, and a spirit ‘fitted to raise the whirlwind’. Wirt attributed to Henry these now famous lines toward the end of the speech:

‘The war is inevitable – and let it come! I repeat it, sir, let it come . . . Gentlemen may cry, Peace, Peace – but there is no peace. The war is actually begun! The next gale that sweeps from the north will bring to our ears the clash of resounding arms! Our brethren are already in the field! Why stand we here idle? What is it that gentlemen wish? What would they have? Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!’

Henry sat. The ‘trance of a moment’ passed, then several members leapt up, as Wirt recorded:

‘The cry, “to arms”, seemed to quiver on every lip, and gleam from every eye! . . . That supernatural voice still sounded in their ears, and shivered along their arteries. They heard, in every pause, the cry of liberty or death. They became impatient of speech – their souls were on fire for action.’

Historians will forever argue whether Henry actually said the words attributed to him, but they reflect the spirit of a speech that scorched the hearts and minds of many in the audience that day.

Henry’s words, a delegate later said, formed ‘one of the most bold, vehement, and animated pieces of eloquence that had ever been delivered’.

The Virginia Convention, by a slim majority, adopted Henry’s resolution, and a week later raised a militia against the British.

The feelings inspired by Henry’s words flew on the wings of a forty-seven-page treatise written by a newly arrived British immigrant and pamphleteer of brilliance called Thomas Paine.

Paine’s incendiary pamphlet, Common Sense, published in Philadelphia in January 1776, brilliantly articulated the cause of liberation of the American states from the British crown:

‘The Sun never shined on a cause of greater worth,’ Paine began. An aristocratic tyranny in the person of the king ruled the American states, he warned: ‘But where, say some, is the King of America? . . . [I]n America the law is king. For as in absolute governments the King is law, so in free countries the law ought to be king . . .’

Reconciliation with Britain was futile, advised Paine:

‘Ye that tell us of harmony and reconciliation, can ye restore to us the time that is past? Can ye give to prostitution its former innocence? neither can ye reconcile Britain and America . . . There are injuries which nature cannot forgive . . . As well can the lover forgive the ravisher of his mistress, as the Continent forgive the murders of Britain.’

‘O! ye that love mankind!’ Paine concluded. ‘We have it in our power to begin the world over again.’

While the Founding Fathers were drafting the Declaration of Independence in 1776, Thomas Jefferson encountered English philosopher John Locke’s line that one of the chief purposes of government was to protect ‘life, liberty, and estate’.

Jefferson is thought to have amended the phrase, by replacing ‘estate’ with a line by the Scottish moral philosopher Henry Home, Lord Kames (1695–1782): ‘the pursuit of happiness’.

As every American knows, the final, famous line of the declaration now reads: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness . . .’

‘The pursuit of happiness’ would prove a stubborn hostage to fortune. What did ‘happiness’ mean? A definition has eluded the efforts of the finest economists and philosophers.

The Founding Fathers had in mind the kind of happiness that family, duty and personal fulfilment were thought to bring – ‘happiness’ in the Enlightenment sense, in the Lockean sense.

Another idea of ‘happiness’ became engraved in the American consciousness, happiness as the right to an elusive, purely personal state of mind. What did ‘happiness’ mean, in this context? Was happiness an end in itself, something that one deserved? Was it the right to the pursuit of pleasure? An American dream? The pot of gold at the end of the rainbow? What if my happiness depended on your sadness? On your poverty? On your enslavement?

In this light, I cannot help wondering how American history might have unfolded had Jefferson listed Americans’ unalienable rights as being, ‘Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Love and Friendship’.

I digress. On 4 July 1776, the American colonies ratified the Declaration of Independence. In their minds they were now independent from British rule, but who or what were ‘they’?

No American ‘nation’ then existed. A group of brilliant statesmen had declared independent a gallimaufry of thirteen states, not a unitary state.

In 1787, a flawed masterpiece of statecraft tried to amend the situation: in announcing the creation of the ‘United States of America’, the US Constitution rejected the sclerotic world of European crowned heads and the divine right of kings and placed sovereignty in the hands of ‘the people’.

The legitimacy of the new government relied on the consent of the people, as Locke had advised it must. And so ‘the people’ were high in the minds of the Founding Fathers.

No national covenant has promised so much as the three portentous words that open the US Constitution: ‘We the People . . .’ Alas, women, Native Americans, enslaved Africans and most landless whites were not part of ‘the people’. They would have no share in power and no right to vote.

‘The people’ were the patriots, inevitably white and male, who had led the Revolution, and who now repurposed their lives to ruling the new nation, ‘conceived in liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal’, as Abraham Lincoln would remind his audience at Gettysburg seventy-six years later.

So it was written. And a written constitution has the potency of a moral law, committing the mind, consciously or not, to the realisation of what it reads, however dreamlike or ideal. Like a sacred scroll, it acquires the power of an open-ended prophecy, rarely challengeable, demanding utter fidelity to a text inscribed by a mere mortal hand.

The Founding Fathers were the architects of the most daring experiment in the history of statecraft. A formidable idea animated those who had led the States to war against Britain in pursuit of an independent polity.

Their idea was this: that the United States of America was exceptional, because the new nation was vouchsafed by Almighty God, and God was manifest in American destiny. In short, the fate of America had the imprimatur of God himself.

That idea inspired speeches, letters and prayers throughout the liberated country. On 9 May 1778, Henry Laurens (1724–1792), a Founding Father and one of the largest slave traders in America, made a speech to Congress that commended the war effort and enjoined the people to strive for greater sacrifices because God was on their side:

‘Yet do not believe that you have been, or can be saved, merely by your own strength. No! it is by the assistance of Heaven . . . Thus shall the power and the happiness of these sovereign, free, and independent states, founded on the virtue of their citizens, increase, extend, and endure, until the Almighty shall blot out all the empires of the earth.’

Laurens’ words, Congress affirmed, should be ‘recommended to Ministers of the Gospel, of all denominations, to read, or cause to be read, immediately after divine service’.

On 13 January 1779, the members of Congress thanked God for their new freedoms, which would not have transpired without the ‘interposition of Divine Providence’. With acts such as these, the Founding Fathers sanctified the spirit of American exceptionalism.

In the summer of 1783, during the strange hiatus between victory and signing the peace, George Washington (1732– 1799) sent his prayer for the country to the governors of the new nation:

‘I now make it my earnest prayer, that God would have the United States in his holy protection . . . that he would most graciously be pleased to dispose us all, to do Justice, to love mercy, and to demean ourselves with that Charity, humility and pacific temper of mind, which were the Characteristicks of the Devine Author of our blessed Religion, and without an humble imitation of whose example in these things, we can never hope to be a happy Nation. Amen.’

The people would be free to practise whatever ‘blessed religion’ they chose, Thomas Jefferson declared in one of his ‘finest achievements’: the drafting of a ‘Bill for Religious Freedom’. It became law on 16 January 1786, the forerunner of the First Amendment’s protection of religious freedom.

It decreed that ‘no man shall be compelled to frequent or support any religious worship, place, or ministry whatsoever’, and that ‘all men shall be free to profess, and by argument to maintain, their opinions in matters of Religion’.

American patriots drank deep of the idea that their nation enjoyed the imprimatur of the divine. It imbued in them a spirit of confident inventiveness, which they would express in myriad ways in the coming years, as pioneers, explorers, inventors, soldiers and industrialists.

Michel Guillaume Jean de Crèvecoeur (1735–1813) captured this spirit in his Letters from an American Farmer (1782). He began by asking, ‘What is an American?’ and replied:

‘The American is a new man, who acts upon new principles. He must therefore entertain new ideas and form new opinions . . . From a servant to the rank of a master; from being the slave of some despotic prince to become a free man, invested with lands . . . What a change indeed! It is in consequence of that change that he becomes an American.’

The year the Republic of Texas joined the United States (1845) produced a boundless definition of American power, in an article by John Louis O’Sullivan (1813–1895), an influential columnist:

‘Texas is now ours . . . Her star and her stripe may already be said to have taken their place in the glorious blazon of our common nationality . . . She is no longer to us a mere country on the map. She comes within the dear and sacred designation of Our Country . . . other nations have undertaken to intrude themselves . . . in a spirit of hostile interference against us . . . limiting our greatness and checking the fulfillment of our manifest destiny to overspread the continent allotted by Providence for the free development of our yearly multiplying millions.’

Those sentiments cheered the American patriots but failed to persuade those who had been disempowered or had lost their land.

George W. Harkins (1810–1861), chief of the Choctaw tribe, wrote a widely circulated letter to the ‘American people’ in 1832 in protest at the brutal removal of Indians to new homes in the West:

‘The Native Americans had had no choice but to leave their lands,’ he wrote. ‘Yet it is said that our present movements are our own voluntary acts – such is not the case. We found ourselves like a benighted stranger . . . surrounded on every side, with fire and water. The fire was certain destruction, and a feeble hope was left him of escaping by water. A distant view of the opposite shore encourages the hope; to remain would be inevitable annihilation . . .’

Next Thursday, 22nd January 2026: ‘How can I be a human being in the world?’

