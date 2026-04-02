On Earth As It Is

On Earth As It Is

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Everything Voluntary Jack's avatar
Everything Voluntary Jack
3d

Stimulating as always, Paul, thanks.

God is Alive? As Jesus or Marx?

Who made him? Whomans?

Jack, a Humantheist recommending Self-Authorization.

Btw, did you know Nietzsche can be reasonably classified a Eugenicist and part of the New World Order and take the place of Yuval Harari were he alive today?

https://responsiblyfree.substack.com/p/the-philosophy-of-responsible-freedom-bad

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Declan Foley's avatar
Declan Foley
4d

A great dose of fact

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