What have we done? And why? Join me On Earth As It Is . . . Next Thursday: Nijinsky’s Faun

IN THE LATE 19th century, scientists, economists and political extremists were fixated on the possibility of a world without God.

‘A Venerable Orang-outang’: a caricature of Charles Darwin published in The Hornet , a satirical magazine, 22 March 1871; author unknown (public domain)

These were men of Science, Reason and Philosophy. They had no patience with divines, miracles, messiahs and holy ghosts.

For them, the place in the head that God had filled sat empty, beckoning humankind to find something, someone, with which to replace him.

With whom? Or what?

Those great questions percolated to the public not in an overt or conscious way. Premonitions of a world without God gradually infiltrated the minds of the people, and the sense that God was dying or on life support summoned in many a feeling of inexpressible disquiet.

Four extraordinary minds had done more than any other to banish the idea of God: Charles Darwin, Karl Marx, Friedrich Nietzsche and Sigmund Freud.

By 1900-1910 many workers had read or heard of Marx’s Communist Manifesto and the usurpation of God by the State; the clergy were clashing with scientists over Darwin’s theory of evolution; the creation of a race of Nietzschean ‘supermen’ was thought desirable across the political spectrum; and Freud’s ‘discoveries’ of the unconscious mind, the superego and the sexual roots of guilt were well advanced.

Churchmen were aghast: the ‘three ghosts of European civilisation’ – Darwin, Nietzsche and Marx – presented a ‘great evil’, declared Nikolaj Velimirović, a bishop in the Serbian Orthodox Church. Science, culture and progress were ‘assassins in the service of Satan’, he wrote, echoing the feelings of priests and prelates across the Christian world.

—

The star defendant of those accused of deicide was a gentle English naturalist called Charles Darwin (1809–1882), who laid out the case for evolution with the knowing calm of an archaeologist in possession of the Ark of the Covenant.

Darwin had not killed God, of course: he was an innocent messenger, a biologist whose years of fieldwork had demonstrated that the Earth was very, very old and that Homo sapiens, like every other species, had evolved over millennia, in our case from earlier primates.

Yet theories of ‘descent by natural selection’ and ‘the survival of the fittest’ were abhorrent to believers in the biblical origins of humankind.

Christians refused to accept that their earliest forebears had been apes, and not two beautiful beings made in the image of God in a paradisial garden.

—

As a young scientist, Darwin had believed in God and the immortality of the soul, and had even entertained ideas of becoming an Anglican clergyman. His discovery of the process of evolution would turn him into an agnostic.

One of his earliest inklings of the laws of evolution appeared as a joke in his notebook, in 1838: ‘The Devil under form of Baboon is our grandfather!’

By the time he set off on his first voyage – aboard the HMS Beagle, on 27 December 1831 – Darwin, then twenty-two, had dismissed the Old Testament as a ‘manifestly false history of the world’, no more to be trusted than ‘the sacred books of the Hindoos [sic], or the beliefs of any barbarian’.

If he still held a candle for Christ – the naval officers laughed at him when he quoted from the Bible – Darwin’s theory of natural selection would soon disabuse him of his faith in an ‘intelligent designer’.

The authors of the gospels, Darwin wrote, were ‘ignorant and credulous to a degree almost incomprehensible by us’.

—

In such reflections, he came to disbelieve in Christianity as ‘a divine revelation’. However beautiful the moral lessons of the New Testament, the faith’s condemnation of him and his fellow agnostics to everlasting Hell was, he declared, a ‘damnable doctrine’.

Humans or hominins originated and were shaped and transformed by the natural law of evolution, he informed an astonished world, and our ancestors were primates.

The evidence for natural selection – which emphasised the random mutation of heritable traits (or genetic material), some of which helped the species’ heirs to survive (the ‘fittest’) and pass on those traits – dismantled the case for ‘intelligent design’ by a celestial potter, Darwin affirmed.

‘We can no longer argue,’ he wrote, ‘that the beautiful hinge of a bivalve shell must have been made by an intelligent being, like the hinge of a door by man . . . Everything in nature is the result of fixed laws.’

The grandeur of the Brazilian rainforest was not the creation of the hand of God, as he had once believed, even if ‘I admire the beautiful scenery more than could be reasonably expected of an acknowledged descendant of an Ape’.

—

Darwin’s discoveries little changed the minds of the pious, whose belief in God as the creator of all life seemed to grow in inverse proportion to the degree to which evolution exposed that belief as fantasy.

Clergymen denounced Darwin’s findings as heretical, irreligious and a blasphemous affront to the word of God, compatible only with atheism.

Christians insisted that humans could not possibly have evolved from apes because they, humans, were created in God’s image, and God did not look like an ape.

People of faith feared that evolution would annul their hopes of salvation, because surely the descendant of an ape did not have a soul. Were evolved monkeys eligible for Heaven?

Nobody knew, but many sensed that the spiritual identity of humankind had somehow slipped its moorings and drifted away from the comforting idea that God had made them.

Others accepted the case for evolution, but claimed that God had initiated it: it was ‘God’s method of creation’, argued the American scientist Asa Gray, a practising Christian.

(In our time, hard-line hostility to evolution would return, with ‘Young Earth Creationists’ highly influential in the evangelical and Christian Nationalist movements in America.)

—

Darwin batted away the criticisms.

When the Reverend Dr E.B. Pusey in 1878 condemned the theory of evolution, Darwin replied that Pusey’s condemnation would be ‘as powerless to retard by a day a belief in evolution as were the virulent attacks made by . . . the Catholic church against Galileo’.

‘I am sorry to have to inform you,’ Darwin replied on 24 November 1880 to an importunate Christian who had demanded a ‘yes or no’ answer to the question of whether Darwin believed in God, ‘that I do not believe in the Bible as a divine revelation, & therefore not in Jesus Christ as the son of God’.

(In this case, it seems Darwin had declared himself ‘agnostic’ to spare his devout wife the harshest reading of the laws of nature.)

Sketch from Charles Darwin's Notebooks on Transmutation of Species (1837), arguably the first example of a phylogenetic tree . (1) represents a common ancestor, the barred branches represent extant descendants, and the unmarked branches represent extinct descendants (public domain).

Darwin died in 1882. Had he lived forty years longer, he would have witnessed Marxist ideologues and Nazi racial supremacists manipulating his ideas to fit their propaganda and political programs.

He would have found unconscionable the self-serving misinterpretation of the ‘survival of the fittest’ as ‘social Darwinism’. This was a bastardised form of natural selection that favoured or condemned a particular ‘race’ according to its biological attributes.

By this definition, Africans, Slavs and Jews were lesser races; Germans, Nords and Anglo-Saxons were superior ones.

The communists were similarly adept at twisting Darwin’s ideas to fit their theory of class war.

The Marxist revolution, Engels wrote, would ‘do for history’ what Charles Darwin’s theory had ‘done for biology’. Engels paid tribute to Marx as the ‘Darwin of history’.

According to Marx and Engels, capitalist societies would inevitably evolve according to ‘scientific’ laws of history towards a proletarian end time, after which the state would abolish itself.

Neither Nazi racial theories nor communist utopias had anything to do with evolution, of course, but their selective appropriation of Darwin’s work flowed into the river of lies, propaganda and wilful stupidity that launched the wars of annihilation of the twentieth century.

—

We approach Friedrich Wilhelm Nietzsche with the trepidation of a lion tamer.

Barely read in his lifetime and confined as insane in his later years, the German philosopher was posthumously hailed as a minstrel of the zeitgeist, beloved of earnest students and extremists of every stripe.

Postmodern Hollywood decontextualised him into puny irrelevance: ‘what does not kill me makes me stronger’ and other Nietzschean epithets were tonics to suffering celebrities and ordeals without pain or risk.

Around his shoulders Nazi theorists draped the flag of a fellow traveller, an idea that would have horrified him. The Nazis seized on Nietzsche’s theory of the Übermensch (‘superman’ or ‘overman’) and used it as intellectual ballast to prop up the banal idea of the master race.

Nietzsche did not imagine the ‘superman’ as a pot-bellied Brownshirt ranting in a beer hall. He loathed racists and pan-German supremacists, but Nazi editors, with the help of his odious sister, redacted the inconvenient parts of his books.

All this betrayed the spirit of a thinker who remains one of the most quoted but least understood in the history of ideas.

—

One Nietzschean quality that eluded both the Nazis and popular culture was his Pythonesque sense of humour, a blend of cruelty, satire and double-edged self-parody with which he lashed his detractors and lubricated his gritty philosophy.

Consider two passages in his classic work, Thus Spoke Zarathustra, in which Nietzsche appears comically disguised as Zarathustra (the founder of Zoroastrianism), a prophet of hilarious portentousness.

Having met a saintly hermit in a cave, Zarathustra pauses and reflects: ‘Could it be possible! This old saint in the forest hath not yet heard of it, that GOD IS DEAD!’

Zarathustra wanders into a marketplace, where he finds a gathering of people, ‘for it had been announced that a rope-dancer would give a performance’.

Zarathustra thinks this an auspicious moment to announce: ‘I TEACH YOU THE SUPERMAN. Man is something that is to be surpassed. What have ye done to surpass man?’

Hadn’t the rope-dancer realised that he was meant to outdo himself - not a piece of rope?

It is one of many amusing juxtapositions that are made funnier by the fact that Nietzsche’s earnest fans read them as earnest philosophy.

Through the bucolic mist of this parody of Eden the coming misappropriations of Nietzsche’s work resound with a terrific thud: mini-Übermenschen clinging leech-like to their power; swivel-eyed super-generals butchering the best of their young men; ceaseless propaganda depicting gigantic blond Aryans and triumphant Bolshevik workers; and ludicrous pseudo-scientists calmly making the case for the extermination of lesser classes and weak ‘races’.

—

Mimicking Christ’s sermons and Dante’s Virgil, Nietzsche takes us by the hand and leads us not up the Mount of Olives or into the circles of Hell, but around the smiling, scornful enclaves of his mind.

Zarathustra loves butterflies and soap bubbles and sprite-like things that flit about, moving him to remark, ‘I should only believe in a God that would know how to dance.’ It is a rare example of philosophy deployed as satire.

Like Machiavelli, Nietzsche writes about the world as he finds it – brutal, spiritually parched, puritanical, self-righteous and indifferent to suffering.

But hail the Superman! He will come to our rescue, supervene upon the stifling piety of conventional morality and liberate the spirit of humankind.

We thus enter the upended moral order of Nietzsche’s mind, where pity and compassion are shameful, where the soul is sick and wraith-like, where the clergy are the ‘preachers of death’, and where the weak and powerless are contemptible (for not overcoming their weaknesses).

In Nietzsche’s philosophy, ‘Thou shalt’ replaces ‘Thou shalt not’; voluptuousness flows freely in the ‘garden happiness of the earth’; fasting and sexual abstinence lead to religious madness; and Christ’s Sermon on the Mount reads like a mawkish guide to self-oblivion.

Only the powerful and warlike are admirable, and the ideal body is muscular, active and dismissive of its irritating Christian conscience.

—

Nietzsche’s Superman ‘surpassed himself’. What did Nietzsche mean by this, and how did his alpha male idol achieve a state of self-overcoming?

The true Superman, he advised, must slough off his ordinary ‘self’, his weak, Christian, compassionate ‘self’, which had been marinading for years in church dogma and social convention.

He must will himself to become a Nietzschean ‘new man’, a dauntless hero of boundless Dionysian spirit, freed from thousands of years of religious shackles and ‘thou shalt nots’, and answerable only to his personal will.

—

The nugget in the loam of Nietzsche’s philosophy is the ‘will to power’, by which he meant the will to overcome the special pleading of an all-too-human weakness and live according to one’s true being. The purpose of life was ‘to become what you are’, he often said.

‘Wherever I find a living thing I find a Will to Power,’ Nietzsche writes, ‘even in the will of the servant found I the will to be master.’

Nietzsche conceived of the will as invulnerable, indomitable, ‘unburiable’: ‘MY WILL’ would ‘rend rocks asunder’.

The engines of the Nietzschean will were the body and the brain, relegating the traditional idea of the Christian soul to feeble ­ irrelevance.

Like Caliban raging at Prospero, the Nietzschean body angrily blames the soul for denying its liberty, contradicting thousands of years of church and philosophical doctrine that the body had entrapped the soul:

‘Once the soul looked contemptuously on the body . . . Thus it thought to escape from the body and the earth . . . But . . . what doth your body say about your soul? Is your soul not poverty and pollution and wretched self-complacency? Verily, a polluted stream is man. One must be a sea, to receive a polluted stream without becoming impure. Lo, I teach you the Superman: he is that sea . . .’

—

The rope-dancer, having fallen from his line, is now mortally wounded and begs Zarathustra to save him from Hell. Zarathustra replies that there is no Hell:

‘On mine honour, my friend . . . there is no devil and no hell. Thy soul will be dead even sooner than thy body: fear, therefore, nothing any more!’

The news that Hell was a fantasy upsets the rope-dancer: ‘If thou speakest the truth, I lose nothing when I lose my life. I am not much more than an animal . . .’

Nor was Jesus Christ spared Nietzsche’s satirical barbs (though in general he admired Christ as a near-perfect example of self-overcoming). The Saviour had put the people in fetters – ‘fetters of false values and fatuous words’, Zarathustra cries. ‘Oh, that someone would save them from their Saviour!’

Or save their Saviour from themselves? For ‘they knew not how to love their God otherwise than by nailing men to the cross’.

People should love ‘THEMSELVES’ before their neighbours, Nietzsche cries, contradicting Christ’s second commandment (‘You shall love your neighbour as yourself’), thus prophesying the cult of ‘self’ of the twentieth century.

By this point, Nietzsche/Zarathustra seems to have lost his wits, fashioning himself ‘Zarathustra the godless’, and scouring the Earth in vain for an equal.

—

The comic spirit of Zarathustra deserts Nietzsche’s later works. In Beyond Good and Evil we encounter a mind in earnest.

The soul (or conscience) should not be got rid of, Nietzsche now proposes: rather, it should be retooled as a lever of the will, because life is the clash of ‘STRONG and WEAK wills’.

He scorned religious ‘faith’ as the slave-like adherence to God. Worse, faith had hijacked the free will of humankind. The faith of Pascal’s Catholicism Nietzsche condemns as ‘a continuous suicide of reason – a tough, long-lived, worm-like reason’.

The Christian faith had always been a sacrifice, ‘the sacrifice of all freedom, all pride, all self-confidence of spirit, it is at the same time subjection, self-derision, and self-mutilation’.

These themes animate his penultimate work, The Antichrist (1895), a sustained, extremely vitriolic demolition of Christian morality, if not of Christ.

—

Let’s turn briefly to the third horseman of the god-slayers, Marxism (we have already examined Marx himself; we shall devote a future essay to Freud).

In the early twentieth century, the Bolsheviks were preparing to launch a class war that would uproot Tsarism and replace the Russian Orthodox Church with the god of the communist state.

‘Man makes religion, religion does not make man,’ Marx had written. The Russian Revolution (1917) offered the world an empirical test of Marx’s theories, a ‘live’ experiment.

—

Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov (1870–1924), the Bolshevik leader known as Lenin, promised a ‘war to the death against the rich and their hangers-on, the bourgeois intellectuals’.

He would dehumanise the enemy in advance of their destruction: The ‘bourgeoisie’ were a species of vermin or parasite, like ‘fleas’ and ‘lice’, he declared in advance of the revolution. His speeches ‘battered away’ like ‘a blunt instrument at the darkest corners of people’s souls’, observed Nadezhda Alexandrovna Teffi, a Russian writer.

It was ‘tantamount to a call for class genocide’, writes the British historian Antony Beevor.

In the ensuing civil war, the Red and White armies fought as though they were fighting a war of religion. Their savagery must be seen through the lens of belief: a man will fight to the death if he believes that his faith in a god (White) or an ideology (Red) is menaced, or if he believes the propaganda telling him that it is.

The label ‘Bolshevik’ came to mean someone with a profound psychological dependence on, or faith in, Marxist doctrine.

Lenin, like Stalin after him, understood the power of that faith. This was one reason both thought it unwise to persecute the Russian Orthodox Church after the Bolshevik victory: people’s faith lingered.

—

The communist leaders learned a great deal from organised religion. In one of history’s grimmest ironies, the Bolshevik system imitated the hierarchical structure of the Catholic Church.

The Bolsheviks ordained their own Marxist ‘theologians’; they appointed ‘chaplains’, or commissars, to enforce ideological purity; they consecrated ‘saints’ and ‘martyrs’ to the cause; they fought ‘holy wars’ against class enemies; they purged their ranks of ‘heretics’, such as Leon Trotsky; and they worshipped a ‘prophet’, Karl Marx.

‘Soviet Communism,’ concludes the historian Yuval Noah Harari, ‘was a fanatical and missionary religion.’

The Bolsheviks never openly made this obvious comparison. They kept telling themselves that theirs was the living triumph of the ­ ‘scientific’ laws of human history, as Marx had prophesied.

To uphold that illusion, the communists were obliged, in line with their nominal atheism, to perform perfunctory surgery on official religion.

So we find the dutiful Bolshevik Yemelyan Yaroslavsky, pen and notebook in hand, running around Moscow in 1922 on a mission to report any hint of religious worship, prayer and so on.

Yaroslavsky had appointed himself editor of the atheist satirical magazine Bezbozhnik (‘The Godless’) and head of the League of the Militant Godless, posts he held for nearly twenty years before Stalin dissolved them, demoted him and decided, in true Machiavellian spirit, that religion was useful again.

And so, in 1941, Stalin, Russia’s anointed god, harnessed the Russian people’s faith to the war against Germany – just as Vladimir Putin would later rely on the Russian Orthodox Church to consecrate his 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Next Thursday, 9th April 2026: Nijinsky’s Faun . . .

Selected sources and further reading:

Arendt, H. (2017) The Origins of Totalitarianism, London: Penguin Classics.

Beer, D. (9 June 2022) ‘What Antony Beevor Gets Wrong about Russia’, The New Statesman.

Byford, J. (2008) Denial and Repression of Anti-Semitism, Budapest: Central European University Press.

Darwin, C. (2002) Autobiographies, London: Penguin Classics.

Darwin, C. ‘Darwin Correspondence Project’ (1831–80) Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, https://www.darwinproject.ac.uk/.

Darwin, C. (1838) Notebook M [Metaphysics on morals and speculations on expression].

Darwin Online, http://darwin-online.org.uk/.

Darwin, C. (1981) The Descent of Man, and Selection in Relation to Sex, Princeton NJ: Princeton University Press.

Darwin, C. with Darwin, F. and Seward, A.C. (eds.) (1903) More Letters of Charles Darwin. A Record of His Work in a Series of Hitherto Unpublished Letters, London: John Murray.

Greene, J.C. (15 October 1959) ‘Darwin and Religion’, Proceedings of the American Philosophical Society, 103(5), pp. 716–25.

Harari, Y.N. (2011) Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, New York: Vintage.

Marx, K. (2012) ‘A Contribution to the Critique of Hegel’s Philosophy of Right: Introduction’, Cambridge: Cambridge University Press (published online).

Marx, K. and Engels, F. with Moore, S. (transl.) (2011) The Communist Manifesto, London: Penguin Classics (Special Edition).

Nietzsche, F.W. (2015) The Collected Works of Friedrich Wilhelm Nietzsche, Oxford: PergamonMedia.

Nietzsche, F.W. and Levy, O. et al (transls.) (2012) The Complete Works of Friedrich Nietzsche: The First Complete and Authorized English Translation, Legare Street Press.

Pares, B. (January 1938) ‘Yaroslavsky on Religion in Russia’, The Slavonic and East European Review, 16(47), pp. 341–55.

Popov, N. and Gojković, D. (eds.) (1999) The Road to War in Serbia: Trauma and Catharsis, Budapest: Central European University Press.