Who made our minds?

Paul Ham
2d

Thanks Matt! Much appreciated.

Cheers

Paul

Everything Voluntary Jack
3d

Excellently researched and written as usual, thank you. But ugh.

I am always amazed--and I wish it could be amused but is not--at what persons will violently do to themselves and others in the name of whatever "Authority"--God, Allah, Communism, Democracy--that has control of their minds that unfortunately come with bodies that do harm.

One of my favorite anthropologists, Weston LaBarre, has put it better than most:

"We see Ghosts dance because of specific universal experiences occurring in the development of the human animal. The context is the universally human nuclear family, the condition is individual human neoteny. At the base of every religion is the familial experience. We bring from each individual family-nurtured past a mode of response to the supposed Stimulus, the nature of the Unknown being projected, not perceived. Supernatural revelation is misapprehended information about the mind itself. The Mystery is in fact only our own brains, often in an altered state of Consciousness: experiencing the 'supernatural' is only a functionally dissociated and differentiated state of mind. When the mind is cut off from sensory reality and becomes a brain in business for itself, the dream or trance world becomes reality. We are therefore gravely mistaken about the locus of the unknown. We have supposed it is outside us, in the not-self or cosmos, when indeed it is the equally unknown inner self—the personality that we project in our theologies. The Unknown is (unknowingly) inside each one of us. Gods are born in the individual's unconscious mind. Religion is what a man thinks and feels concerning this unique unknown, and what he does with his ignorance. A man’s religion is thus literally his character. God is the mirror of oneself. All that we say about ‘God’ as the Unknown is a statement of ignorance concerning our inner selves—an arrogance with grave moral consequence.”

Who made our minds? Our parents and theirs all the way back.

Get free, stay free.

