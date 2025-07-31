This is Who made our minds?, my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind (Penguin 2024). Join the journey! Next Thursday: Light in the ‘Dark Ages’

THE REPUTATION of the Muslim commander grew fouler with every rumour that reached Western Europe: Imad al-Din Zengi, or ‘Zengi’ (c. 1085–1146), a Turkoman atabeg, was a sadistic brute who terrified friend and foe, and who punished his men by crucifying them if they so much as marched out of step.

Richard the Lion Heart and Saladin, by udi Steinwell. A statue in Jerusalem before the David Citadel (Creative Commons)

In the view of his supporters, however, good ol’ Zengi was the spearhead of jihad and a personal ‘sixth pillar of Islam’, no less. This was the man who had reconquered Edessa, the first ‘crusader state’ founded during the First Crusade, and who now set his sights on repossessing Jerusalem.

After most of the crusaders had gone home, a small force of Christian knights held the Holy City. Alarmed by their vulnerability, they sent urgent messages to the governors of the ‘Outremer’ – the lands occupied by the crusaders – who communicated the danger to Rome and the Western powers.

Horror at the prospect of losing Jerusalem so soon after claiming it helped mobilise a Second Crusade. So far, the defeat of heresy, the remission of sins, the salvation of souls and the seizure of treasure had spurred the crusaders.

A new expedient now thundered from papal bulls and in church propaganda. This was no longer a war to reclaim Christian lands seized by the Saracens. It was a war to expand God’s kingdom on Earth.

That meant offering new inducements, as Pope Eugene III (1080–1153) understood. His papal bull Quantum praedecessores, of December 1145, offered the crusaders not only the remission of all confessed sins and church protection for their families and property, but also immunity from civil lawsuits, exemption from the payment of interest on loans and debts, and the right to raise money by pledging land or possessions to churches or other Christians.

Here were great financial and legal incentives to join the Holy War!

And there was a new motive: the expiation of guilt at the excesses of the First Crusade required even greater acts of sacrifice for the Lord.

Deserters and failures of that bloody enterprise were shamed into trying again.

A prominent example was the disgraced Stephen of Blois, who had deserted his post. He now found, to his chagrin, that his wife, Adela, daughter of William the Conqueror, made sexual intercourse conditional on her husband joining the Second Crusade – a lose-lose marriage if ever there was one.

—

The persuasiveness of Pope Eugene III and his equally effusive papal cheerleader, the future Saint Bernard of Clairvaux, were vital in popularising the Second Crusade.

Together they lit up the hopes of tens of thousands of Christian soldiers, pilgrims and taxpayers, men who cherished the idea that, by joining or paying for the Crusades, they would either go straight to Heaven or enjoy a shorter roasting in Purgatory.

Nobody messed with Saint Bernard (1090–1153), the founder of the Cistercian order. This frighteningly austere arbiter of Christian morality did more than anyone to inspire the Second Crusade, which, he told the Diet of Frankfurt in 1147, should convert or ‘wipe out these people’, by which he meant all Muslims, and not only Zengi and his men, who by then had retaken Edessa.

Pope Eugenius stoutly backed Bernard, and thousands of noblemen and a great many ordinary people came forward to take the cross, including a rising number of women, Eleanor of Aquitaine being the most celebrated.

And little wonder. In God’s cause, they would receive the ‘badge of immortality’, a ‘sign of salvation’ and ‘everlasting glory’. Few could resist those carrots if he or she had the means to afford them.

And there were relics to be won: splinters of the true cross, chunks of stone from the cave where Christ had ascended to Heaven, a piece of the holy lance, the teeth of saints, and even traces of the Lord’s beard.

—

And so, once more, kings and princes, knights and journeymen, pilgrims and criminals, rallied to the promise of eternal bliss and joined a new river of humankind bending and raging towards Palestine.

Emperors and kings were not above leading their knights into battle if the prize was the salvation of their souls.

Thus, between 1146 and 1148, Emperor Conrad III of Germany and King Louis VII of France led their columns through the Balkans, bound for Constantinople and on to the Holy Land.

Amadeus III of Savoy moved his men south through Italy and then sailed from Brindisi to join Louis’ forces in the Byzantine capital.

Two great naval expeditions would join this mighty cavalcade of arms and men: Alfonso of Toulouse amassed a fleet bound for Palestine, while a joint Anglo-Flemish fleet carrying 10,000 soldiers rounded the Iberian Peninsula, where they anchored and sacked Lisbon for Christ – ‘to the familiar accompaniment of rotting corpses, religious processions, racket­eering and refugees’, as the historian Christopher Tyerman writes – before sailing to the Holy Land.

—

The Second Crusade ended miserably, with the loss of Edessa, the failure of the siege of Damascus and the weakening of the crusaders’ hold on Jerusalem. Only Lisbon and Tortosa remained in Christian hands.

Elsewhere, this immense effort met with defeat.

Was God punishing them, the vanquished Christians wondered? Were their souls still to be saved, as the pope had promised, or had God turned against them?

News of the disaster prompted Bernard of Clairvaux – the abbot who had done more than anyone to cause it – to beg for forgiveness from his congregation: ‘But perhaps our contemporaries say, “How can we know that what you say is truly inspired by the Lord? What proof can you give us to make us believe in you?” I have no answer to their questions; they must spare my embarrassment.’

—

We lack the space to delve into the military details of these ghastly land battles. Our purpose is to show how the Church of Rome deployed the Christian faith in the service of conquest, and how the Muslims responded, no less bloodily, in the name of theirs.

No greater disaster afflicted the crusading armies than the Battle of Hattin (3–4 July 1187), fought on a waterless stretch near Tiberias in present-day Israel.

As many as 20,000 crusaders fielded by Guy of Lusignan, the king of Jerusalem, were lured to their destruction by the new commander of the Ayyubid Sultanate, al-Malik al-Nasir Salah al-Dunya wa’l-Din Abu’l Muzaffar Yusuf Ibn Ayyub Ibn Shadi al-Kurdi, better known as Saladin (c. 1137–1193).

This astonishing Turk, who controlled all Egypt and held Damascus and Aleppo in his thrall, had united the sultanate under an austere strain of Sunni Islam, in the name of which he would inflict more trauma on Christendom than any jihadist before or since.

And yet Saladin would sometimes prove sparing, even merciful, to an enemy that had shown his people none.

Like his fellow Muslims, Saladin viewed the Christian armies as Satan’s instruments, the epitome of pure evil, enslavers and rapists who burned Korans as incense and spread the blood of pigs through devout Muslim communities (as told in twelfth-century Muslim poems).

The Franks in particular, so the poems ran, were a barbaric horde whose murderous rampages ‘spared no one’. They should be expelled from Outremer and hunted down until not a single Frank remained on the face of the Earth.

At Hattin, in command of some 30,000 men, Saladin exceeded those expectations.

After surrounding and tormenting the Christians (by denying them access to water and having his men chant loudly from the Koran), the Islamic commander threw his army into battle with the cry, ‘Give the lie to the Devil!’ – whereupon they entrapped and annihilated one of the largest crusading armies ever assembled.

Some 15,000 to 20,000 Christian soldiers were slaughtered over three days. Most of the few hundred captives, their faces black with despair, were executed or enslaved.

—

Saladin then steered his vast army toward the reconquest of Jerusalem. After a siege lasting two months, it fell with relatively little bloodshed, and Saladin let most of the citizens and refugees in the city buy their freedom.

Those who couldn’t afford the ransom were enslaved; of these, 8000 women and children were ‘divided up among us’, wrote Saladin’s secretary Imad al-Din, relishing the coming mass concubinage of the female and child survivors.

I shall spare the reader the miasmic gore of these stupendous acts of misguided faith.

The Christians of the Holy City defiling before Saladin (1883), by Alphonse de Neuville (public domain)

Rome interpreted the crusaders’ defeat as an expression of God’s fury at their sins.

Pope Urban III (1120–1187) died before receiving the news of Hattin, in a letter from Patriarch Heraclius who wrote: ‘The enormity of our lamentation and sorrow, Reverend Father, we are scarcely able to convey to your piety’s ears. It has fallen to us to see in our days the oppression of our people, the doleful and lamentable desolation of the holy church of Jerusalem and that which is holy given unto dogs (Matthew 7:6). Truly, Holy Father, the anger of the Lord has come upon us and His terrors have put us to confusion (Psalm 88:16).’

—

Miserably for Rome, the Muslims had repossessed the scraps of wood that were said to be taken from the true cross.

A Saracen cavalryman had nailed the cross upside down to his lance and taken it to the feet of the sultan in Damascus.

Its loss was a ‘spiritual catastrophe’ for the leaders of Christendom, who replied in the only way they knew how: with violence. They brought forth plans for another crusade.

The Third Crusade marched on the Holy Land in 1189 with Pope Gregory VIII’s bull Audita tremendi (October 1187) barking at their hindlegs.

The ‘whole Christian people’, Gregory had earlier declared, were to blame for the loss of ‘that land in which for our salvation truth arose from the earth’.

The papal bull hovered over the disaster of the Second Crusade like a reluctant valkyrie, unwilling to save the souls of crusaders whose sins and cruelty had brought about the loss of ‘Christian lands’.

The fresh crusaders risked a lengthy stay in Purgatory, or worse, the pope threatened, if they failed to reclaim his sacred papal real estate.

Another pope, then, keening over the loss of his dominions, arrogated to his office the power to bestow everlasting life on anyone who would help him reclaim them.

—

Christendom responded, en masse.

Three great armies came clanking out of Western Europe, at the head of which were two kings and an emperor: Richard I of England (known as Richard the Lionheart), Philip II of France and Frederick I (Frederick Barbarossa) of the Holy Roman Empire.

All Christendom was to pay for this fresh attempt to reconquer Islam, through a new tax on the people called the ‘Saladin tithe’, named after the Muslim commander whose frightening reputation transfixed Europe.

Associating the tax with the destruction of a human target proved both a great recruitment tool – ordinary people rushed to take the cross because crusaders were tax-exempt – and a brilliant stroke of propaganda, focusing the enmity (and purses) of Christendom on a single man. Fostering mass hatred was a consistent papal tactic throughout the crusading era.

A massive commitment of cash and payments in kind greeted the pope’s appeal.

From the Baltic to the Mediterranean, the response was unprecedented. Tens of thousands came forward to take the cross; many had given or lent their property to monks as a down payment on the salvation of their souls.

‘Enthusiasm for the new pilgrimage was such that already [1188] it was not a question of who had received the cross but of who had not yet done so,’ noted the Itinerarium Peregrinorum, the chronicle of the Third Crusade.

Estimates of Frederick’s forces alone ran to 100,000. Although surely an exaggeration, this was undoubtedly the greatest European army ever assembled. The snaking line took three days to pass a single milestone.

And in the event, the Third Crusade proved militarily successful, retaking most of the territory lost to the Saracens.

—

We won’t wade into the details of the Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Crusades, because they simply reinforce one of our core themes, that belief is the engine of history.

For the most part these enterprises ended in horror, destruction and disillusionment, epitomised by the monumental folly of the Fourth Crusade (1202–1204), when the armies of Christ turned on their fellow Christians and sacked the city of Constantinople. Pope Innocent III had prodded the Christian conscience into that act of frenzied bloodletting.

In attacking Constantinople, then a Greek Orthodox city, a horde of Latin Christians plundered the largest centre in Christendom (with a population of almost 400,000), while failing to take the much smaller Jerusalem, which had been the aim.

The outrage severed hopes of reconciliation between the Greek and Latin churches, and exposed great slabs of the Byzantine Empire to conquest, a chance the Ottoman Turks would exploit in the fifteenth century.

Own goals didn’t come much bigger or more shameful than this. In 2001, Pope John Paul II would issue an official apology to the victims of the Fourth Crusade.

—

Innocent III, humbled by this disaster, launched a Fifth Crusade in 1217, stressing the penitential over the triumphal, the remission of sins over military glory.

He wisely toned down the martial language and promises of booty. He appealed to the crusader’s ‘interior disposition’, to the knight’s Christian conscience, the salvation of his soul and his relationship with Christ.

Poor Jerusalem was again the focus of an immense papal propaganda offensive, Innocent casting ‘her’ as a damsel in distress, ‘the enslaved mother of the faithful’, being raped anew by ‘the most vile offspring of Hagar’ – meaning the Muslims.

Innocent’s papal bull Quia maior (April 1213) and a decree of the Fourth Lateran Council, Ad liberandam (1215) produced the liturgical, financial and legal model for this bloody excursion (and future crusades).

New taxes were introduced to pay for what would be a near-continuous state of crusading between 1217 and 1229, with major incursions into the Baltic, Spain and the Scandinavian countries, and the emergence of the ‘crusader state’ of Prussia.

The pope promised those who took the cross complete remission of orally confessed sins, an appealing offer because the Lateran Council had made annual oral confession mandatory.

And there would be Hell to pay (literally) for anyone who refused to pay the tax: Quia maior demanded the financial support of all Christian faithful ‘on pain of damnation’. The little people would again foot the bill for the nobility’s march to save themselves.

Even the elderly, the young and the poor were pressured to take the cross. Shepherds and peasants, fed up with the failure of previous crusades, organised their own pilgrimages to the Holy Land.

Little children as young as six (though most were adolescent) were deemed fit to join an armed pilgrimage, producing the astonishing image of a ‘children’s crusade’ skipping towards some brutal frontier.

—

By the early thirteenth century, people were openly accusing the Crusades of being inspired not by God but by the greed and ambition of sinful men posing as God’s instruments and selling salvation to consolidate their power.

Undeterred, the popes’ and princes’ enthusiasm for crusading continued well into the late Middle Ages.

The death of King Louis IX on 25 August 1270 coincided with the arrival of his brother Charles of Anjou’s fleet on the shores of the Holy Land. The king’s last words were believed to be, ‘Jerusalem! Jerusalem!’

The crusades were exceptional in the history of human conflict in that the Christians fought them in the belief that they were saving their souls.

They went to war thinking that God and his son had commended holy war.

That message did not appear in the scriptures, which had been manipulated and even rewritten to justify the violent doctrines of the church.

It had no connection to the spirit of Christ the saviour.

In fact, for centuries the institution of the Catholic Church had prioritised wealth and power over the humble message of Jesus Christ.

Ordinary Christians were soon to discover just how far the church had strayed from Christ’s intent – and what this meant for their hopes of salvation. A marvel of new technology, the printing press, would reveal the truth, and the shock of revelation would cleave the church in two. For now, however, let’s put violence aside and turn to the marvels of the human mind that persisted, yes, even in the ‘Dark Ages’.

