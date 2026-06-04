What have we done? And why? Join me ‘On Earth As It Is’. Because only by understanding the past may we free ourselves from its tyranny. ‘Propaganda, propaganda! You must keep it up until it creates a faith and people no longer know what is imagination and what is reality . . . Propaganda is the essence of every religion’ - attributed to Adolf Hitler at 23 Next Thursday: ‘Exceptional Tranquility’ - the summer before the storm

ADOLF HITLER’S life struck rock-bottom in late 1909. In November we find him, aged twenty, queuing up at a shelter for homeless men in Vienna’s poor district of Meidling.

Orthodox Jews from Galicia in Vienna’s Leopoldstadt district, c. 1915. Hitler had lived nearby. From Das k.u.k. Photoalbum by Franz Hubmann. (public domain)

Witnesses recall a dirty, dishevelled tramp, unrecognizable from the debonair dandy of Linz. He wore an unruly beard and long hair to his shoulders, and the soles of his shoes had been worn through and replaced by paper. His shirt was filthy even by the standards of the destitute: ‘He was once in danger of expulsion from the Hostel as too unkempt,’ observed a witness, who remembered him as ‘shy, never looking a person in the eye. The sole exception was during ecstasies when he talked politics.’

His splenetic character drew mockery. He was the soap-box clown. The hostel director described him as ‘the oddest resident’ and his fellows in the shelter laughed at and impersonated their strange, combustible companion.

A German vagrant called Reinhold Hanisch, who slept in the adjoining bed, recalled a gaunt young man, dead tired, whose feet were bleeding and sore from tramping the streets:

‘For several days,’ Hanisch recalled, ‘Hitler had been living on benches in the park . . . His blue-checked suit had turned lilac, from the rain . . . We gave him our bread because he had nothing to eat. An old beggar standing nearby advised him to go to the convent in the Gumpendorferstrasse; there every morning between nine and ten soup was given to the poor. We said this was “calling on Kathie” probably because the name of the Mother Superior was Katherine. My neighbour’s name was Adolf Hitler.’

Hitler had been reduced to a dishevelled tramp, the furthest one could imagine from a future leader of Germany. One witness, who called himself ‘Anonymous’, and who met Hitler that spring, described him:

‘The upper half of his body was covered almost down to his knees by a bicycle coat of indeterminate colour, perhaps grey or yellow. He had an old, grey, soft hat whose ribbon was missing . . . In response to my question of why he never took off his coat, even though he was sitting in a well-heated room, he confessed with embarrassment that unfortunately he didn’t have a shirt either. The elbows in his coat and the bottom of his pants were one single hole as well.’

Some of these testimonials were biased or exaggerated, or told many years later, when Hitler’s early associates had a political or financial incentive to twist or embellish their stories (his friend Kubizek was an exception).

Nonetheless, Hanisch conveyed a fair impression of Hitler’s incendiary, somewhat pathetic, character in Vienna, one that conforms with others’ recollections – so much so that, as Führer, Hitler would go to murderous lengths to suppress any account of his ‘lost’ years, and in 1936 ordered Hanisch hunted down and killed (Hanisch would die in captivity in Vienna in February 1937, allegedly of a heart attack).

As a skilled conman, Hanisch easily insinuated himself into Hitler’s miserable life. On learning that his new friend was a visual artist – not a house-painter, as he had first supposed – he persuaded Hitler to paint a series of postcards that he, Hanisch, would sell to tourists. They’d split the profits. Having little else to do, Hitler agreed and borrowed money from his aunt to buy paints and brushes.

Hitler spent his days roaming the city, painting postcards of buildings and monuments and street scenes, which his new agent hawked to visitors. If technically accomplished, his pictures struck later observers as curiously soulless, though perhaps this was a case of reading the artist’s murderous future into a collection of innocuous images. The partnership prospered and in time Adolf won commissions from local advertisers, sketching posters for consumer products such as hair tonic, mattress stuffing, soap and an anti-perspirant powder called ‘Teddy’.

—

In February 1910 Hitler and Hanisch moved into a new home for men at Meldemannstrasse 27, in Vienna’s working-class district of Brigittenau. The shelter was something of a model of social welfare, partly financed by Jewish charities: newly built, clean, with proper beds, and serving three meals a day for one thousand men. It even had a reading room, with a small library, the scene of vigorous discussion.

Here, Hitler would live for more than two years. He had survived the darkest period of his young life with remarkable resilience and, though his lungs were weak and his teeth in bad shape, his health was improving.

When he wasn’t running around Vienna sketching postcards for Hanisch, Hitler would withdraw to ‘his’ corner of the reading room and quietly read or sketch. When he disagreed with the ambient discussion, he would fly into a rage, leap up and burst into one of his long tirades, about the greatness of Germany, the decadence of Vienna, or whatever subject seized his imagination, chopping his hands in the air and shouting, to the bemusement of his homeless comrades, before he quietened down and returned to his corner.

‘Propaganda, propaganda!’ he yelled on one occasion, in response to his friends’ disapproval of a story about a woman who’d sold hair tonic using false testimonials. ‘You must keep it up until it creates a faith and people no longer know what is imagination and what is reality . . . Propaganda,’ he cried, is the ‘essence of every religion . . . whether of heaven or hair tonic’.

Of unconfirmed provenance, this outburst chimes with Hitler’s early ideas about the uses of propaganda for mass manipulation, as he would express in Mein Kampf: banish the truth through threats or violence, flood the empty space with falsehoods that distract attention from needs and wants, then reinforce those falsehoods over and over until the people not only believe them, they wanted to believe them.

—

Young Adolf, it seems, had no recorded sexual adventures or relationships in Vienna. Female guests were strictly forbidden in the men’s home, but that didn’t matter to Hitler. According to his comrades, he shunned female company.

He certainly seems to have been afraid of women; and he later described his ideal woman as ‘a cute, cuddly, naïve little thing – tender, sweet and stupid.’ He had a horror of syphilis, and the idea of sexual intercourse affronted his standards of personal hygiene. Now that he could wash and stay clean, he felt only disgust at the memory of the dirty tramp he had become during the worst days in Vienna.

It was not out of any religious duty or pangs of conscience that Hitler shunned premarital sexual relationships. Rather, it seems he subscribed to conservative notions about masculinity at the time, which lauded celibacy as a test of male self-control, of stoic self-abnegation. It was a kind of self-love, underscoring his strength of will.

In choosing to abstain from sex, he took a leaf out of the ‘moral code’ of the radical leader Georg Ritter von Schönerer – to remain celibate until the age of twenty-five, to have no sex with ‘lesser’ or ‘impure’ races, and to consume no meat or alcohol.

If Hitler stayed celibate in Vienna, as seems likely, he would have entered his twenty-fourth year a virgin.

—

In 1910, Hitler befriended a Jew. He was called Josef Neumann, a Hungarian Jewish copper-polisher who also lived in the men’s home.

Hanisch, who had sold many of Hitler’s drawings, was infuriated when he discovered that his ‘business partner’ had been selling postcards through Neumann. On one occasion, Hitler and Neumann had disappeared for five days together.

When Hitler accused Hanisch of short-changing him on the sale of a postcard of the Viennese Parliament, which the artist claimed was worth 50 crowns, their relationship collapsed. Hitler even testified against Hanisch at the local police station, accusing his dealer of theft, for which the accused received a week in jail.

As such, it was a fellow German, and not his Jewish colleagues, who defrauded and preyed on Hitler in Vienna. In fact, Neumann shared Hitler’s love of ‘Germany’ and gave his friend an old black overcoat, which became something of a trademark item of clothing around the doss house and preserved his health during the winter of 1910/11.

—

In 1912 Hitler threw his time and energy into his political ‘education’, an exercise in defining himself by what he most despised – chiefly Marxism, the Slavs, modern art and the Habsburgs – and dreaming of what he most desired: a world ruled by Germany.

At this time, themes of German greatness, the rise of the Fatherland and the German people’s right to rule fed his ever-strengthening ‘Pan-German’ world view. His sympathies at the time were ‘fully and exclusively with the Pan-Germanic movement,’ he later plausibly claimed. At the time, the fate of the Jews was scarcely part of his worldview.

It was now that the concept of an ‘Aryan’ race started to impinge on Hitler’s mind: it seemed an ancient people of Indo-Iranian origin and mythical powers of mind and physique were the forebears of the tall, blonde Nordic champion who animated far-right literature. We should not make too much of the influence of these mythical Übermensch on his mind at the time, however: in Vienna, Hitler was nowhere near formulating the ‘theory of race’ that would drive the Nazi Party to genocide. Yet he was undoubtedly receptive to ideas that cemented notions of German supremacy.

In pre-war Vienna, such ideas proliferated. Hitler attended talks and read pamphlets on German racial supremacy by an array of soapbox speakers, incendiary Pan-Germans, racial theorists and pseudo-scientists.

—

Two intriguing influences played on Hitler’s mind at this time. Both were Jewish-born ‘intellectuals’ who had rejected their religion, and whom he most likely read about in newspapers:

Arthur Trebitsch , an Austrian author and paranoid ‘racial theorist’, who, despite being the son of a wealthy Jewish industrialist, had turned against Judaism and persuaded himself of the existence of an ‘international Jewish world conspiracy’ against the German people, fearing that the Jews were trying ‘to poison him with electric rays’;

Otto Weininger, a precociously gifted academic and Christian convert who, perhaps overcompensating for his failure to eradicate his ‘inner Jew’, damned the Chosen People as a ‘race’ of ‘Mongrels’ and ‘Negroes’, thus rendering his conversion pointless: if the Jews were a race, as he believed, then he would always be a Jew. Unable to find a way out of this self-eliminating logic, Weininger dutifully killed himself. He was twenty-three. (The Nazis would later use his case against the pleas of Jews who had converted to Christianity: your ‘race’, not your religion, would determine whether you lived or died.)

—

In Vienna, Hitler was also exposed to the bastardized theory of ‘Social Darwinism’, widely believed in Europe, which argued that ‘natural selection’ could be fast-tracked and applied to a living society, in which the ‘fittest’ race ruled.

Stripped of its pseudo-scientific jargon, the idea merely unloosed the law of the jungle on civilized Europe. To Hitler, Social Darwinism made perfect sense, because it buttressed his belief in the Aryans as the ‘fittest’ race. Such notions of racial purity and German power were all part of a common discourse in pre-war Vienna – and, indeed, throughout Europe.

In Mein Kampf Hitler lied that he left Vienna feeling a violent hatred of the Jewish people and that his racial programme was already fully formed. In Vienna, he insists, ‘I underwent the greatest internal upheaval I have ever experienced. I went from cosmopolitan weakling to fanatic anti-Semite.’ That was a confabulation. In Vienna, and later in Munich, Hitler in fact displayed no systemic hatred of Jews or other minorities, despite his exposure to a gallery of racist influences and thinkers. Their ideas merely reinforced his belief in Germans as the Master Race, but did not at this stage lead him to a specific and acute hatred of singular ‘races’.

His ‘anti-Semitism’ during this period amounted to little more than the general hostility of the city, where such views were mainstream: like most people, he simply bundled up the Jews with what were popularly dismissed as the ethnic detritus in Vienna’s melting pot.

‘Hitler did not experience an anti-Semitic epiphany in Vienna,’ concludes the historian Volker Ullrich. The truth was far murkier. No doubt, the seeds had been sown and lay dormant in his mind, to emerge years later, fertilized by his intense experience of the Great War and its aftermath.

—

Indeed, Hitler’s first encounter with Vienna’s Orthodox Jews, in their traditional black kaftans, broad hats, beards and tzitzit tassells, provoked a morbid curiosity, not a murderous hatred, as he recounted in Mein Kampf:

‘Once, as I was strolling through the inner City, I suddenly encountered an apparition in a black caftan and black hair locks. Is this a Jew? was my first thought. For, to be sure, they had not looked like that in Linz. I observed the man furtively and cautiously, but the longer I stared at this foreign face, scrutinizing feature for feature, the more my first question assumed a new form: Is this a German?’

He claimed this experience drove him to ‘study’ the Jewish people and the Zionist political movement: ‘For a few hellers [half a pfennig] I bought the first anti-Semitic pamphlets of my life.’

And soon, it seemed, there was nowhere he could turn without bumping into another Jew in a black kaftan. ‘I suddenly encountered him in a place where I would least have expected to find him. When I recognized the Jew as the leader of Social Democracy, the scales dropped from my eyes. A long soul struggle had reached its conclusion.’ The face of his true enemy had been revealed, he later claimed: the Jews, he wrote, were a ‘spiritual pestilence, worse than the Black Death’.

This is another ex post facto fabrication. Hitler did not experience a sudden ‘conversion’ to violent anti-Semitism, either in Vienna or elsewhere. He contrived this psychological upheaval many years later, to enhance his political ambitions and to establish the ‘continuum’ of a man of destiny. In fact, his first encounter with Jews in Vienna had little purchase on his thoughts. He simply let the matter slide. To him, ‘the Jews’ were another passing curiosity, a social carbuncle like the abundance of ‘aliens’, poverty and prostitution.

—

In fact, two of Hitler’s closest friends at the time were Jews, according to Brigitte Hamann’s forensic research for her book Hitler’s Vienna: Josef Neumann, the copper-polisher with whom he went into business, and Simon Robinson, a one-eyed locksmith.

And Jews were among the biggest buyers of Hitler’s postcards, which Siegfried Loffner, a Jewish friend of Neumann’s, and two Jewish picture framers, Jakob Altenberg and Samuel Morgenstern, promoted and sold to their communities. Hitler avoided falling back into absolute poverty thanks to the help of Jews.

Years later, his youthful companions, the homeless, the unemployed, street hawkers, ‘agents’ and students – including Hanisch, the source known as ‘Anonymous’, fellow hostel-dwellers and of course Kubizek – verified this. Hitler’s associates in the men’s shelter were thus astonished to learn that their earnest, prudish companion, who never drank, took no interest in girls, and never seemed to enjoy himself, was the same violent Jew-hater who was elected Reich Chancellor. They saw nothing in what Hitler did or said between 1908 and 1914 that marked him out as a future leader of Germany, conqueror of Europe and exterminator of the Jews. The Great War would change everything.

Next Thursday, 11 June 2026: ‘Exceptional Tranquility’ - the summer before the storm

Selected sources and further reading:

BBC, ‘The Making of Adolf Hitler’, Timewatch, BBC documentary, 18 March 2015.

Bromberg, Norbert and Small, Verna Volz, Hitler’s Psychopathology, International Universities Press, New York 1984.

Carruthers, Robert, Private Hitler’s War, 1914-1918, Pen & Sword Military, South Yorkshire 2014.

Fest, Joachim, Hitler, Mariner Books, Boston 2002.

Fuchs, Daniel von, The Limits of Ferocity: Sexual Aggression and Modern Literary Rebellion,

Goebbels, Joseph, The Goebbels Diaries, Penguin Books, London 1984.

Hamann, Brigitte, Hitler’s Vienna: A Portrait of the Tyrant as a Young Man, Tauris Parke Paperbacks, London 2010.

Hanfstaengl, Ernst, Zwischen Weissem und Braunem Haus: Memoiren eines politischen Aussenseiters [Between the White and Brown House: Memoirs of a Political Outsider], Piper Verlag, Munich 1970.

Hitler, Adolf, Mein Kampf, (trans. Ralph Mannheim), Houghton Mifflin, Boston 1998.

Hitler, Adolf, Table Talk 1941-1944: Secret Conversations (ed. High Trevor-Roper), Enigma Books, Oxford 2007.

‘Interview with Hitler’s Sister on 5th June 1946’, Modern Military Records, US National Archives: http://www.oradour.info/appendix/paulahit/paula01.htm

Jetzinger, Franz, Hitler’s Youth, Praeger, Connecticut 1977.

Kershaw, Ian, Hitler 1889–1936: Hubris, Penguin Books, London 1998.

Kubizek, August, The Young Hitler I Knew: The Memoirs of Hitler’s Childhood Friend, Frontline Books, South Yorkshire 2014.

Ullrich, Volker, Hitler: Ascent, 1889-1939 (trans. Jefferson Chase) Bodley Head, London 2016.

Waite, Robert, The Psychopathic God: Adolf Hitler, Basic Books, New York 1977.

This essay is an edited extract from my book Young Hitler: The Making of the Führer, published by Penguin Random House UK.