This is Who made our minds? my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind (Penguin 2024).

FOR 1000 YEARS, the ancient Greeks believed the virgin Earth (Gaia) appeared out of Chaos and gave birth to Uranus (the Sky), events described in Hesiod’s poem about the creation of the world, Theogony.

Uranus then impregnated his mother Gaia, producing the twelve Titans, gigantic creatures given to interbreeding, castrating, clobbering or devouring one another and their children when the mood took them.

Botticelli’s The Birth of Venus (c. 1484–1486) idealised her conception in a clam shell. Uffizi Gallery.

The Greek goddess of love, Aphrodite - or Venus, in the Roman pantheon - did not rise beatifically out of a clam shell, as depicted in Sandro Botticelli’s gorgeous painting. She grew out of the coagulant of Uranus’ bloody genitalia after one of his sons, the Titan Cronos, castrated him and threw his severed testicles into the sea.

On hearing that his six children were bent on destroying him, Cronos seized and devoured them. The youngest escaped his jaws, a lad called Zeus, whose mother protected him. When Zeus was strong enough, he forced Cronos to vomit up his five siblings and together they destroyed their infanticidal dad.

After a series of bruising cosmic battles and disastrous intermarriages, the Titans were overthrown by Zeus and the Olympians. Left standing were a dozen gods, the Greek pantheon, headed by the supreme deity, Zeus, and his divine sidekicks, Hermes, Apollo, Aphrodite, Poseidon, Ares, Hera, Dionysius and so on. They were later replicated in the Roman pantheon.

The ancient Greeks and Romans understood history as the divine will of the gods, which guided the ship of state through the seas of time. Mortals tried to divine the will of the gods through oracles and auguries, used by emperors and tyrants to justify bloody ends.

Together, the gods ruled and meddled with the Greek (and later Roman) mind, intervened in Athenian wars and games, and played conductor to Grecian destiny for a millennium before Christianity replaced Greek polytheism with a single god.

The gods were deeply involved in Greek society, compelling the Greeks to search and examine their lives in relation to the divine expectations of them. This process of self-examination produced a penetrating form of ‘self-consciousness’ – perhaps better termed as ‘self-curiousness’ – that has never been surpassed. It began with the poet Homer.

—

Homer’s epics, The Iliad and The Odyssey, portray men and women who loved, hated and avenged – which is to say, who acted as human beings, with distinct strengths and weaknesses. And yet none of their joy, guilt, rage and love emanated from the psyche, the inner soul the Greeks believed they possessed.

Homer’s characters (‘Homer’ probably refers to several ancient writers) had no concept of a thinking or feeling soul, according to the famous theory of German philologist Bruno Snell. The reader feels the rage of Achilles, the pride of Hector and the longing for home of Odysseus, but Homeric man was not aware that ‘he possessed in his own soul the source of his powers’, Snell observes. He had no inner psychology that was unique to him.

The primitive psyche of Homer’s heroes, their life breath, conferred no feelings; it was simply a life force. To lose your psyche was to die. ‘The prize for their race, was the psyche of Hector,’ Homer wrote of the Greek warrior Achilles and the Trojan prince Hector, who raced around the walls of Troy ahead of their final combat; that is to say, if Hector lost the race, he would lose his soul.

‘[In Homer’s poems] the word psychē has no psychological connotations whatsoever,’ agrees Dutch historian Jan Bremmer. Psyche simply defined a human as being alive. It had no psychological depth. It was ‘not the bearer of the human personality, or in any sense a unitary psyche or self’. But there was a whisper, as we shall see, of ‘the thinking and feeling soul’ that would animate the mighty conceptions of Socrates, Plato and Aristotle.

Homer knew this, it seems. Aware that the word psyche fell short of their needs, he and his contemporaries contrived new ways of describing the human intellect, understanding, wit, perception, emotion and so on: hence, thymos was the generator of motion, passion and agitation; noos was the font of ideas and images and the intellect; phrenes were the guts, heartbeat, wherewithal and senses; and menos was power, perception or life force.

In The Iliad, we read that ‘his thymos beat in his breast’, conveying his fear or high spirits; and ‘the charioteer was stricken in his phrenes’, meaning he was terrified. ‘Be bold in your phrenes’ was to wish someone courage. ‘He’s got phrenes’ might qualify as the ancient equivalent of ‘(s)he’s got balls’.

Homeric men and women were amalgams of psyche, noos, phrenes, thymos and menos – respectively, the ‘organs’ of life, courage, sense, motion and perception. They were a ‘multiple-souled’ people, conjectured Bremmer.

When they said, ‘I wish’ or ‘I thought’ – suggesting a basic conception of the ‘self’ – they saw themselves primarily as members of a group or tribe rather than independent individuals with free will.

—

At death, the Greek psyche flew out of the mouth or rushed out of the open wound of the dead and descended to Hades, where it flitted about like a ghost or shade, the likeness of the once-living man but not ‘him’ any more than his reflection in a mirror.

This Homeric underworld appears to have been a miserable place, foreshadowing the later Christian notion of Hell. The shades of the dead wafted mournfully about with no apparent purpose. On a visit to Hades, Achilles lamented the wretched state of these ‘phantom souls of the worn out’. Odysseus similarly mourned their sad lot when he tried to embrace the shade of his mother. Her ghost passed through his hands like smoke.

Softening this perception was another image: the merry scenes of the afterlife we find on ancient Greek urns and vases, of the souls of the dead hunting, playing the lyre, performing gymnastics and other aristocratic pastimes.

Plato tells of a man called Er, who, although believed dead, revived just before his cremation and described what he had seen in the underworld. It was a marvellous place, he said, where a panel of judges sent the just to Heaven through openings in the sky and the unjust to the underworld through trapdoors in the Earth.

Souls or psyches came and went through the doors, Er said, greeting each other ‘like a crowd going to a festival’, and sharing stories of the joys and miseries they had seen above and below. They could choose new lives in animal form that reflected their living character. Orpheus chose a swan, Thamyris a nightingale, Ajax a lion, Agamemnon an eagle and so on. In his wanderings through the underworld, Odysseus observed ‘unjust people changing into wild animals, and just people into tame ones’.

Over the next 400 years, the greatest Greek thinkers would endow the Homeric psyche with powers of thought, understanding and free will. Plato, Socrates and Aristotle would descry an individual soul that was conscious of itself and that would survive bodily death. Before we explore those thinkers’ ideas, though, we shall pause at a few milestones along the path of human consciousness.

—

Consider Thales of Miletus (c. 625–545 BCE), the great Greek polymath and scientific pioneer. Thales was a ‘hylozoist’, according to which he believed that a living soul animated all physical matter. In Thales’ mind, the magnetic force was a life force, and magnets were alive. Water was ‘the womb of all things’, from which all life began. For Thales, according to one biographer, ‘the world was the most beautiful of all things; for it was created by God’.

Thales’ crowning achievement was his conception of a single cosmic unity created by an eternal god who pre-existed the known universe. Here, then, was one of the earliest historical (as distinct from sacred or Biblical) recordings of human belief in a single, all-creating deity.

Around the fifth century BCE, the Orphic sect devised a new way of thinking about the Greek psyche. The Orphics revered their patron ‘saint’, the poetic legend Orpheus, and the divine Dionysius, god of wine, madness, fertility, theatre and religious ecstasy.

When the Titans slaughtered and ate the infant Dionysius, an enraged Zeus struck down the Titans with a thunderbolt, and humankind grew out of the monsters’ ashes. From this legend arose one of the earliest conceptions of body/soul duality: in Orphic belief, the ‘divine spark’ or ‘soul of life’ lay in the Dionysian presence in the Titans’ ashes. Our souls were borne of an act of violent cannibalism.

Little wonder the Orphics shunned meat and alcohol, and ate only vegetables and a certain kind of bean. Wine symbolised the body of their deity, as wine would later become (or represent) Christ’s blood: ‘The intoxication that they sought was that of “enthusiasm”, of union with the god,’ noted the philosopher Bertrand Russell.

The Orphics’ most striking idea was that they perceived no boundaries between gods and men. They believed, instead, that every soul was a fallen god, ‘shut up in the prisonhouse of the body as a penalty for antenatal sin’, writes the scholar John Burnet. By purging this fallen soul of ‘original sin’ through certain rites of worship, the Orphics hoped to return the soul to its rightful place among the gods.

—

The idea that each of us is distinguished by thoughts and feelings that define our characters or ‘selves’ gradually encroached upon the Greek world in the centuries after Homer. Playwrights and philosophers would subject the self to an extraordinary level of scrutiny. Human feelings were deemed worthy of study in and of themselves. ‘We’, our ‘selves’, were a source of knowledge. To try to know and better one’s self was a form of virtue.

In time, human feelings came to be seen as peculiar to an individual, rather than generated by the intervention of a god: they were ‘a very personal matter’, observed Snell, ‘something that each individual experiences in his own peculiar fashion, and that originates from no other source but his own person’. Each person had a dimension, a depth, a quality of his own, separate from the body.

The primitive Homeric notion of psyche evolved into a ‘thinking self’, moderated by conscience and liberated by death, a process that would culminate in the original Greek idea of the individual: someone who possessed an inner sense of self that was uniquely ‘him’ or ‘her’: ‘The soul [as conceived by the ancient Greeks] was no longer a feeble ghost or shade,’ wrote the philosopher Kevin Robb, ‘but the most real thing of all, and its most important attribute was thought or wisdom.’

Plato, Socrates and Aristotle would refine this concept of the individual psyche, folding it into their mighty conceptions of the mind that early Christians would adopt as the prototype of the Christian soul.

Next Thursday, 22 August: The (French) revolutionary conscience

