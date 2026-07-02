On Earth As It Is

On Earth As It Is

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Adam Courtenay's avatar
Adam Courtenay
7h

Seven hot-headed men who knew their empire was dying, so deliberately started a fire to save face - all with the help of a blank cheque from a country that felt it wasn’t being given the kudos it deserved. In the end it’s about human beings feeling slighted. Pride? On such things worlds turn.

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