This is Who made our minds?, my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind and many more.

THE REVOLUTIONS of the nineteenth century were fermented in the minds of a new kind of human being who behaved as if he thought himself unique: the ‘romantic’.

Wander above the sea of fog , (c. 1817) by Caspar David Friedrich, Hamburger Kunsthalle (public domain)

The romantic spirit was that rare thing: the fire of an individual who believed he, and occasionally she, could ‘change the world’.

We generalise at our peril, but it seems fair to say that the forces of idealism and action were married in his mind.

The romantic saw himself as a lone wolf in an unjust world. To him, the causes of human rights and liberty and justice were personal causes. If they failed, it was because he had failed.

We met his prototype in France, in 1789. The more refined version, who put their heart and soul on the barricades during the revolutions of 1830, 1848 and 1871, were intellectuals, poets, students, workers and small businessmen.

The romantic tended to disavow organised religion, but his moral compass remained eccentrically or radically Christian. He felt himself answerable not to a religious institution or liturgical code, but to his own conscience in direct communion with the god in and of his mind. He was a post-Christian hero in search of a lost Eden.

The romantic was the first to make the political personal. He believed anything to be true or valid so long as he ‘felt’ its moral force.

In this sense, the romantic was the first individual to place his ego and beliefs – his subjective worldview – at the centre of reality.

He felt, therefore he was.

Romantics spurned the notion of obedience to a universal moral law and supplanted it with the Hegelian idea of being ‘true to oneself’. Romantic heroes demanded their rights but were less enamoured of their duties. They would be the creators and destroyers of worlds.

—

The romantic believed he possessed, in the philosopher Hegel’s famous characterisation, a ‘beautiful soul’, at one with himself and his inner identity, ‘unsullied by the fragmentation of the modern world’.

This romantic spirit imbued the writing, in England, of Lord Byron, William Wordsworth, Samuel Taylor Coleridge, Percy Bysshe Shelley, John Keats and William Blake; in France, Francois-René de Chateaubriand, Victor Hugo, Alexandre Dumas fils (the son of his novelist father of the same name), Alphonse de Lamartine, Charles Baudelaire and Paul Verlaine; in Germany, the philosophers Friedrich Schlegel, Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, Johann Gottfried Herder, Johann Gottlieb Fichte, Arthur Schopenhauer and a ­multitude of less celebrated luminaries in literature and poetry.

(Doubtless, a sublime musical expression of the romantic spirit issued from the compositions of Beethoven, Mozart, Schubert and Wagner, and the great Italian operas, a realm beyond our scope, for we are dealing here with interpretations of the mind, not its greatest artistic productions).

The romantics were internationalists of the mind. They looked beyond the West to the New World and the East, dethroning Europe as just one of many ancient religions and cultures.

Romanticism was the wellspring of moral relativism. Hindu, Islamic and Buddhist religions seamed their writing: Coleridge’s Kubla Khan and Byron’s Giaour, for example. Coleridge conceived a massive opus interlinking the world’s religions.

Schopenhauer was the first Western philosopher to immerse himself in the religions and literature of the East. In the Hindu Upanishads, he found a refuge from the stifling, mannered Christianity of nineteenth-century Europe: ‘They have been the consolation of my life,’ he wrote, ‘and will be the consolation of my death.’ The Hindu epics were the ‘laboratory of our destiny’, inspiring Schopenhauer to reach beyond himself and seek out the higher connections between the mind and fate.

As the Maitri Upanishad told Schopenhauer, ‘One becomes like that which is in one’s mind – this is the everlasting secret.’

—

These torchbearers were later mocked as hopeless idealists, debauchees, wild poets and pointless ‘intellectuals’ (Schopenhauer being the exception: he became what one might call a secular self-flagellater).

Perhaps the Romantics swallowed too much laudanum (opium) or indulged in too many (imagined) orgies or were consumed by their own egos. Their sex lives were messier than most. On the other hand, they opposed warmongers, autocrats, violent nationalists and the perpetrators of injustice. They cleaved to the life-givers, not the executioners.

Like Caspar David Friedrich’s Wanderer above the sea of fog, the romantic stood alone on the jutting precipice amid the swirling blasts of history.

‘I must say,’ wrote the psychoanalyst Carl Jung, ‘that the man we call modern . . . stands upon a peak, or at the very edge of the world, the abyss of the future before him, above him the heavens, and below him the whole of mankind with a history that disappears in primeval mists.’

The thoughts of Kant, Hegel, Schopenhauer and Søren Kierkegaard formed the philosophical buttress roots of the romantic soul. Together, they redesigned the human mind.

Their ideal man was unique, unprecedented, animated by will and passion ahead of reason and logic.

—

Schopenhauer (1788–1860) was not, by many accounts, a nice man. The youngest of old fogeys, a bitter grump, he was burdened by a colossal ego and a rather doleful vision of the human condition.

Portrait photograph of Arthur Schopenhauer (1859) by Johann Schäfer, Frankfurt am Main University Library (public domain)

The author of The World as Will and Idea had the highest opinion of his own mind:

‘[M]y philosophy is the real solution of the enigma of the world. In this sense it may be called a revelation. It is inspired by the spirit of truth: in the fourth book there are even some paragraphs which may be considered to be dictated by the Holy Ghost.’

Schopenhauer walked two hours a day, in snowstorms or sunshine, obsessing over his place in the history of ideas.

He disdained his mother’s literary efforts and believed himself an under-appreciated genius. He considered women lesser beings who should keep quiet and know their place.

He threw a seamstress down the stairs of his apartment block because he complained she was making too much noise. She suffered physical harm and sued, and after a legal battle won damages: Schopenhauer was obliged to pay her £9 a year for the rest of her life. (After she died, in 1852, Schopenhauer wrote on her death certificate: ‘Obit anus, abit onus’, or ‘The old woman dies, the debt departs.’)

—

When he wasn’t feuding, Schopenhauer was thinking, and his thoughts hit upon a transformative idea of the nature of human existence: we each of us recognise within ourselves powerful urges or desires, which we consciously distinguish from our thoughts (or ‘intellect’), and these all-consuming desires Schopenhauer called the ‘will’.

For more than 2000 years, since Plato, philosophers had defined mankind by his intellect and capacity to reason. They were all wrong, Schopenhauer reckoned:

‘[I]n this most essential point all philosophers have erred, nay, have exactly reversed the truth: they all had the intention of presenting man as distinguished as widely as possible from the brutes, yet at the same time obscurely felt that the difference between them lies in the intellect, not in the will . . .’

It fell to Schopenhauer to correct his predecessors’ misunderstanding of the history of human thought.

‘My philosophy alone leads out of this dilemma,’ he wrote, ‘for it for the first time places the true being of man not in the consciousness but in the will.’ It was the will, he declared, that ‘constitutes the inner, true, and indestructible nature of man’.

—

We must distinguish at once Schopenhauer’s conception of the will from the narrow idea of free will granted by God to humankind in the Christian tradition; no such self-limiting idea would hobble the philosophy of Schopenhauer!

Nor was his concept of the will anything like the modern, secular idea – the positive freedom we imagine we possess, when acting or choosing anything from a new toothbrush to our own fate.

Schopenhauer’s will was entirely negative, a bubbling source of self-harm and even self-destruction. His idea of the will propelled our emotions – desire, passion – into terrible places. The blind rage of revenge. The possessiveness of infatuation. The dungeon of hatred. The gut-ache of jealousy. The crushing power of ambition.

All were examples of the will to live. The hinge of Schopenhauer’s philosophy was ‘the ethical assertion that the will is evil and must be “denied”’, concluded Reginald Hollingdale, an incisive commentator on the German ­ philosopher.

‘Every individual is embodied will, and the nature of will is to strive to live – will is “will to live”.’

The chief interest of the will (rather like Richard Dawkins’ ‘selfish gene’) was to stay alive, and this imperative overrode every other, including, of course, the rival ‘will to live’ of other people.

‘The outcome is universal conflict,’ Schopenhauer grimly concluded. ‘The suffering engendered by this conflict is the normal and inescapable condition of life, and happiness means merely the diminution of suffering, i.e. ­ happiness is negative.’

From here we see more clearly the single idea upon which Schopenhauer’s philosophy is grounded: that to stay alive meant willing oneself to live.

‘My body and my will are one,’ he said. That is, ‘My body is the phenomenal form of my will, my will is the noumenal [an object that exists independently of human perception] form of my body: my body is “appearance”, my will “thing in itself”.’

—

The world we know, wrote Schopenhauer, was a representation, an ‘idea’, conjured by the unruly will or drive within us.

The objective world, or what people call ‘reality’ – this toothbrush, that coffee mug, those ducks, as well as human ‘things’ like a boss, a lover, a family – were all phenomena willed into existence by our bodily senses. They ceased to be when we ceased to be.

The world that existed through our senses was the objectification of our will. The ‘thing-in-itself’ – the mysterious inner essence of a thing – was the creation of our ‘blind, unconscious, aimless striving devoid of knowledge, outside of space and time, and free of all multiplicity. The world as representation or idea is, therefore, the “objectification” of the will.’

Only by overcoming and negating the will, Schopenhauer thought, might we loosen its grip on our lives, rather as the Hindu Vedas and meditating Buddhists sublimated the self by denying it.

Perhaps a two-hour walk in a Prussian snowstorm had the same effect? Schopenhauer prescribed instead a blend of Eastern selflessness and Western self-flagellation: mankind must fast, mortify himself, reject temptation – there’s that Christian ghost again – in order to ease the torment of his will and deaden ‘the source of his own suffering existence and that of the world’.

In sum, man must discover his inner (secular) monk, who welcomed ‘every bit of suffering’, Schopenhauer wrote, ‘every harm, every injury, every dis­grace, every insult: he receives them cheerfully, as an opportunity for assuring himself that he no longer affirms the will . . . he endures such insults and suffering with inexhaustible patience and gentleness, ­ unaffectedly repays all evil with good . . .’

Few of us outside a monastery would tolerate Schopenhauer’s recommended regime – least of all the philosopher himself, who was no ascetic, and enjoyed his perambulations, his morning flute, his theatres and coffee houses.

At any rate, most romantics (and most people) enjoy writhing in the chains of our Schopenhauerian will. It seems we’re happier living as prey to our diabolical ‘will’, always on the threshold of self-destruction, rather than in the dank, self-denying cave of a would-be saint. There is joy in willing ourselves, however madly, or recklessly, wherever it may lead us – an ­ experience that seems to have completely eluded Schopenhauer.

—

Another now-celebrated nineteenth-century philosopher of the ‘will’ was a sensitive, severe, self-punishing Danish Lutheran called Søren Kierkegaard (1813–1855) whose voluptuous prose anatomised the hypocrisy and false consciousness of the Christian bourgeoisie, of which he was a wealthy and awkward member.

Kierkegaard asked with startling honesty the question dear to Socrates: ‘How can I be a human being in the world?’ Or: ‘What am I good for?’

Answering it occupied Kierkegaard’s life and thought, and furnished the theme of Clare Carlisle’s excellent biography of this remarkable man whom she called a ‘philosopher of the heart’.

‘Kierkegaard’s question,’ she writes: ‘. . . is unsettling – aren’t we all human beings, whether we like it or not and surely we cannot help but be in the world? . . . [T]o question this is to question existence itself, injecting uncertainty, insecurity, an inarticulate sense of incompleteness and wonder into every gesture, every act – does anyone here even know what it means to be human, what it means to be in the world?’

Unfinished sketch of Søren Kierkegaard (c. 1840) by his cousin Niels Christian Kierkegaard, La Biblioteca Real de Dinamarca (public domain)

Kierkegaard personalised the philosophical. His very existence filled the core of his philosophy: proud, bitter, severe, witty, isolated. Few thinkers stood so alone on the threshold of the unknown. He was born strangely of his time and yet completely out of it.

Little wonder Kierkegaard was later dubbed the ‘father of existentialism’: his thoughts weighed heavily on Jean-Paul Sartre and other existentialists, who appropriated him as one of their own.

Kierkegaard placed his heart and mind in the crosshairs of an existential inquiry into whether it was possible to be a true Christian in the world.

He found, to his despair, that it was not – or at least not in Lutheran Denmark, where he felt compelled to live among Christians in name alone. Where, in Christendom, is Christianity, Kierkegaard wondered.

The question might have served as his epitaph. The Danish Christians, Kierkegaard observed, were a complacent lot, merely going through the motions of faith. They lived shallow, inauthentic lives, ‘sunk in the falsity of the everyday’, he felt.

This was faith by numbers, he averred, without a thought for the ‘task’ of being a Christian, as exemplified by the lifelong struggle of Martin Luther, Saint Augustine and Jesus Christ.

According to the literary critic Terry Eagleton:

‘[Kierkegaard] was one of the first theologians to wonder how abandoning your family and possessions in order to live a hand-to-mouth existence which may well result in death at the hands of the state could be compatible with modern suburban society. If this was what Christianity involved, it was not clear to him that there was a single Christian in Denmark, although the place was stuffed with religious people.’

Faith began when reason failed, Kierkegaard believed. What kind of faith? Faith in the god of Christian morality, one might suppose.

Nothing was so straightforward in Kierkegaard’s realm. He was obsessed by the Old Testament story of Abraham, whose faith compelled him to slaughter his son Isaac rather than disobey God (in the event, God withdrew the order, and Isaac lived).

Even Kierkegaard’s prose has the scent of the Old Testament, reminiscent of Nick Cave’s music in our time: ‘What is it that binds me?’ he asked. ‘A fetter formed of dark fancies, of disturbing dreams, of restless thoughts, of dire misgivings, of inexplicable anxieties . . .’

—

A word from Schopenhauer is a fitting end to this brief excursion into the romantic solipsism of the nineteenth century:

‘Belief is like love,’ he wrote, ‘it cannot be compelled; and as any attempt to compel love produces hate, so it is the attempt to compel belief which first produces real unbelief.’

On that cheerful note, he prophesied the end of religion and its replacement by knowledge and a new secular morality:

‘Mankind is growing out of religion as out of its childhood clothes. Faith and knowledge . . . are like a wolf and a sheep in the same cage – and knowledge is the wolf which threatens to eat up its companion. In its death throes, we see religion clinging to morality, whose mother it would like to pretend to be. In vain! – genuine morality is dependent on no religion, although religion sanctions and thereby sustains it.’

