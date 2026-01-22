Who made our minds?

Who made our minds?

Exceptional piece on how Schopenhauer and Kierkegaard wrestled with authenticity. That Kierkegaard quote about fetters formed of "dark fancies" captures something really vivid about self-imposed constraints. The contrast you draw between Schopenhauer's will-denial and Kierkegaard's existential questioning shows how both ended up at simmilar paradoxes through totally diferent paths, dunno if that makes their conclusions more or less persuasive.

