‘THEN GOD said, “Let us make man in Our image, according to Our likeness.” And the Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul.’

Thus God made the first man, whom he called Adam.

The Creation of Adam (c. 1511) by Michelangelo, Sistine Chapel (public domain)

Here, then, was the first religious suggestion that human beings were equal before God. For if God created men in his image, why would he create better or worse versions of himself?

This act of creation also implied that God had created a peaceful, loving creature, for why would God’s human creations seek to destroy one another?

To shed another man’s blood was to attack God himself, as Genesis records: ‘Whoever sheds man’s blood, By man his blood shall be shed; For in the image of God He made man . . .’

The ancient Hebrews were conscious that they were God’s creations and were descended from Adam. How they lived redounded to the credit or shame of their creator. In this sense, the Jewish body and soul ‘belonged to God’.

‘[The Jew’s] body is a leasehold,’ writes the historian Paul Johnson, ‘he is answerable to God for what he does to and with it.’

The Jewish ‘soul’ or nephesh was integral to Adam’s body, and not separable from it, the ancient Hebrews believed.

That is, Adam’s nephesh, though dormant, was already inside his body before the breath of God animated it. The nephesh, then, in early Jewish belief, was the incorporeal nature of a human being – that is, the mind and spirit that could not be seen and yet was life itself.

In vain one expects consistency in the Bible. If the sanctity of human life were uppermost in God’s mind, then the perpetrator of the genocidal violence recorded in the sacred Jewish texts was deaf to his own lesson.

The Hebrew God was the greatest destroyer of his own creation, ordering, for example, the slaughter of the seven tribes of Canaan (ancient Palestine) – that is, every man, woman and child – because he deemed them depraved beyond redemption.

Perhaps all those dreadful battles were allegorical, as the early Christian theologian Origen argued?

The Hebrew god was certainly a protean force whose intentions were often obscure or inconsistent. One moment he loved humankind; the next he smiled on the annihilation of whole societies, as we’ve seen.

Noah and his family and the animals were spared death when God instructed him to build an ark. Everybody else drowned. Mercy had limits in Sodom.

—

Living with a god who involved himself personally in your life inspired the early Jews to fortify their love for him by engaging in a dialogue with their souls.

The Jewish soul, then, was the part of the body that felt and expressed the emotion of love.

We find this spirit of love in the Psalms, those exquisite corpuscles of faith believed to have been written by King David:

PSALM 103:

Bless the Lord, O my soul,

And forget not all His benefits:

Who forgives all your iniquities,

Who heals all your diseases,

Who redeems your life from destruction,

Who crowns you with loving kindness and tender mercies.

PSALM 116:

Return to your rest, O my soul,

For the Lord has dealt bountifully with you. For You have delivered my soul from death,

My eyes from tears,

And my feet from falling.

—

If the soul were both the essence of a living thing and the crucible of love, as the Jews believed, then what became of the Jewish soul when the body died? Did it vanish after the flesh crumbled to dust?

The Hebrew Bible is maddeningly imprecise. The rabbinical texts are inconsistent or obscure.

One thing seems clear: the ancient Hebrews did not believe the soul separated from the body at death.

That’s because they could not conceive of a disembodied human spirit: ‘A true Jew, he shrinks from the idea of a disembodied spirit,’ Saint Paul was reported to have said.

No line in the Hebrew Bible describes a body without a soul. There is no Jewish equivalent of the Christian or Cartesian soul, the Egyptian ba or the Hindu atman.

Of 756 instances of the Hebrew word nephesh, not one describes the departure of the soul from the dead body.

The nephesh, then, was the ‘animal life’ of a creature brought to life by Yahweh, whose making of a ‘living soul’ had nothing to do with the salvation or immortality of that soul.

‘The ancient Hebrews,’ wrote the Biblical scholar James Tabor, ‘had no idea of an immortal soul living a full and vital life beyond death, nor of any resurrection or return from death. Human beings, like the beasts of the field, are made of “dust of the earth,” and at death they return to that dust.’

Was death the end, then, for the Jews? Did body and soul go out ‘like a light’? Was death a one-way street from which there was no return, no hope of salvation or resurrection?

It seemed so. The dead go down into ‘silence’, says Psalm 115. And Psalm 146 rewinds Genesis: ‘His spirit [or ‘breath’ in other versions] departs, he returns to his earth.’

Job, the gentile whose faith God severely tested in a wager with Satan, lamented:

But man dies and is laid away;

Indeed he breathes his last

And where is he?

As water disappears from the sea,

And a river becomes parched and dries up,

So man lies down and does not rise.

Till the heavens are no more,

They will not awake . . .

Had a lifetime of obedience come to this? A handful of dust, with no hope of redemption and salvation? The whole matter was wreathed in uncertainty.

Death was ‘the great equalizer’, writes Tabor. ‘. . . [I]n ancient Hebrew there is no view of the future for the individual human person . . . such as resurrection of the dead or eternal life in heaven. And yet the “religion” of Israel functioned very well without these ideas for more than a thousand years.’

—

I turned to the Talmud, the ever-evolving code of Jewish laws, in the hope of a little clarity. There we read:

‘For a full twelve months a deceased person’s body remains and his soul ascends and descends, such that it is sometimes in this world with its body. After twelve months, the body ceases to exist and his soul ascends to its place beneath the Throne of Glory, and does not descend anymore.’

We assume the Jewish soul ascends to a kind of heaven, in this extract, but we’re not sure. For how does this idea square with the Jewish soul returning to dust?

The Talmud is clearer about where the soul descends: sinners condemned to death (for what and by whom are unsaid) went, body and soul, to Gehinnom or Gehenna, a valley to the west of Jerusalem analogous with Hell or Hades.

Here the condemned spend several months watching their flesh rot before God destroyed their souls (how is not explained), burned their bodies and scattered their ashes.

A place of special ignominy in Gehinnom was reserved for those guilty of worshipping false gods, such as the pagan god Baal.

The discovery of charred infant skeletons in Canaan and elsewhere in the Holy Land validated the Biblical story (Jeremiah 19:5) that Jews who abandoned Yahweh had made burnt offerings of their children to Baal, the god of the Canaanites and ancient Syrians. The Hebrew Bible condemns child sacrifice.

—

Gehinnom should not be confused with Sheol, ‘the abode of the dead’, a sort of Jewish purgatory (the King James Bible translates both as ‘hell’).

Sheol, the Jewish ‘purgatory’, where bodies and souls slept intact, waiting for …what? (OpenAI)

In Sheol, the dead were obliged to wait a year before their souls were pronounced good or evil. Those deemed worthy of God were returned to dust or to an uncertain ‘heaven’ where, we presume, they lived happily ever after. Bad souls were dispatched to Gehinnom.

In Sheol, also known as ‘the pit’ and ‘the land of forgetfulness’, the Jewish dead slept – the good beside the bad, rich beside poor, slave beside free.

Nobody was ‘judged’ here; nor was there any notion of reward or punishment. The dead just lay or hung in darkness, apparently forgotten. Sheol was a kind of ‘nothingness’, writes Tabor, ‘an existence that is barely existence at all’.

Not that everyone in Sheol was compelled or reluctant to be there. When the Biblical king Saul ordered a medium to ‘bring up’ the soul of Samuel from Sheol, he duly appeared, like a grumpy old man disturbed by loud music, and demanded to know, ‘Why have you disturbed me by bringing me up?’ Saul said he wanted to pick Samuel’s brain about the wisdom of attacking the Philistines. Samuel predicted the outcome of the battle, ‘just as he would have done in his prophetic ministry while still alive’, and returned to the land of sleep.

A clearer picture forms: the Jewish soul who made the voyage to Sheol was not a quivering shade or a little animal or bird, as in other ancient traditions, but the whole person – body, heart, mind and spirit.

In fact, this multifaceted Jewish soul was able to watch its flesh decompose and could even ‘feed’ itself, according to the ancient tradition of feeding the dead, as depicted on the Katumuwa stele, an eighth-century funerary stone to a royal official of that name, whose inscription contains one of the earliest references to a soul as a separate entity from the body.

—

Theologians have analysed every line of the Pentateuch, the Talmud and the Oral Torah and reached different conclusions about the Jewish soul.

They seem to agree that the ancient Jews believed the body and soul were one inseparable entity. That is, the Jews rejected (and reject) the conception of an afterlife that permeates every major religious tradition and Western philosophy, from Plato to Descartes: the separation of the body and soul at death.

If body and soul were one, then how was it possible to ascribe ‘good’ or ‘evil’ to either? They were either both good or both evil. So much for the ‘perils of the flesh’:

‘The body, its impulses and passions, are not evil,’ writes the theologian Will Herberg. As a part of God’s creation, the body and its excesses are ‘innocent and, when properly ordered, positively good’. God located the source of good and evil in the ‘spirit’, ‘for spirit is will, freedom, decision’.

That is, evil arose not from bodily cravings, such as lust or greed, which were ‘the natural impulses of life’, but from the ‘spiritual perversity’ that tempted man ‘to try to throw off his allegiance to the Absolute and to make himself the centre of his universe’.

‘From this sinful self-absolutization,’ Herberg concludes, ‘stems the disorder and misery of Me, individual and collective. There is no salvation except to return to God in faith and repentance . . . that alone can heal the soul rent with guilt and despair.’

The ancient Jews, then, were less burdened by sins of the flesh and greed than sins of disobedience and selfishness. Those sources of guilt entailed a profound psychological difference between the ancient Jews and the early Christians.

Next Thursday, 23rd January 2025: Why were the ‘Chosen People’ chosen? (4th of seven essays on Judaism)

