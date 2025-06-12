'If you kill us, we shall enter paradise'
Driven by this unfalsifiable conviction, the Arabs conquered most of the known world in the name of Allah
This is Who made our minds?, my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind (Penguin 2024). Join the journey!
Next Thursday: Islam enters Spain
THE KORAN exhorts Muslims to declare Holy War on the infidels. If they failed to do so, Allah might a…