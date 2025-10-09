This is Who made our minds?, my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind (Penguin 2024). Join our journey! Next Thursday: The faggot and the Bible

IN 1522 A YOUNG SPANIARD paused his pilgrimage to the Holy Land to spend several months in a cave outside the Catalan town of Manresa.

Whether life underground eased or worsened his depression, one thing was clear: the thirty-one-year-old Ignatius of Loyola (c. 1491–1556) emerged from the cave a changed man.

Jesuits at Akbar’s court in India. Akbar holds a religious assembly of different faiths in Fatehpur Sikri. Miniature painting by Nar Singh, c. 1605 (public domain).

Cave life has appealed to a succession of hermetic souls seeking relief from their despair at the world. Saint Cuthbert (c. 634–687 CE) was said to have preferred a vertically shaped cave in Northumberland, so that he always faced heaven (and the north English weather).

Saint Benedict (480–547 CE) lived in a cave near Rome for three years before he dusted himself down and started the monastic order that bears his name. Muhammad received the Koran from the archangel Gabriel in a cave outside Mecca.

In the second and third centuries, 70,000 Christians and Jews sought to escape Roman persecution in a huge cave complex under the (now Turkish) town of Midyat.

It’s a pleasing irony that Plato chose to project onto the wall of a cave the illusion under which most people pass their lives, oblivious to the light of reason and beauty outside. And of course, generations of literary troglodytes have found an urban variant of the cave in their Parisian garrets and London bedsits.

To appreciate the effects of cave life on the mind of Ignatius of Loyola, let’s retrace his steps to a Benedictine abbey in the Montserrat mountains, Catalonia, where he found himself a year earlier.

Here, kneeling before the statue of the Virgin of Montserrat, the young soldier, a former philanderer and man of violence, ceremonially laid down his sword and pledged his life to Jesus Christ. He took up the cross and set off on a pilgrimage to the Holy Land.

A critical influence on his decision was The Imitation of Christ, by Thomas à Kempis. Ignatius read the work in a kind of swoon while convalescing in hospital after suffering terrible wounds in the Battle of Pamplona in 1521.

A cannonball had shattered his right leg and when the bones refused to knit, the surgeons had had to break and reset them, sawing off a bone that protruded from his knee, without anaesthetic.

The operation left Ignatius with one leg shorter than the other, a limp for the rest of his life and his mind scarred by the memory of excruciating pain.

His faith helped him endure this agony and inspired him to compose a series of thought prayers and meditations he called Spiritual Exercises, which he began in 1522 and completed in 1524.

Conceiving the first of these Exercises in the darkness of his cave reinforced his piety and seems to have aided his recovery.

He emerged from the cave refreshed and spiritually encouraged but still riven with self-doubt and sporadic feelings of worthlessness.

He resumed his pilgrimage with great difficulty, arriving in the Holy Land on 3 September 1523, whereupon he fell to his knees and kissed the soil where Christ had trod. He stayed a few weeks until the resident Franciscans decided they’d had enough of him and sent him home.

Back in Catalonia, Ignatius, now 33, resolved to improve his education, first in Barcelona, then at the University of Alcalá, devoting himself to the study of Latin and Theology.

Throughout these years, Ignatius would claim to have received intense ‘visions’, or what we might call hallucinations, often in daylight hours, or while he lay in hospital or in his cave. He later interpreted these visions as diabolical warnings.

One was of a beautiful serpent with shining eye-like jewels on its body. Another was of the Virgin Mary holding the baby Jesus, who appeared to him while he lay racked by memories of his sinful youth: his ‘sins of the flesh’ sickened him because they ‘removed from his soul all the likenesses that he had previously painted in it’.

Frightened that these visions portended a dreadful punishment, Ignatius devoted his life to the Catholic Church and took a vow of celibacy, which he seems to have upheld until he died.

He embarked on long periods of prayer, often up to seven hours a day, releasing copious tears of gratitude and love for the Lord. His prayers were rarely sob-free. He tended to say Mass awash in a torrent of tears.

In 1527 Ignatius was thrown into prison on suspicion of heresy, after being unjustly blamed for inciting hysterical convulsions in women who came to listen to him preach.

Finding ‘no error’ in Ignatius’ teaching, the vicar-general, Figueroa, exonerated him but ordered him not to preach or appear in public.

Visions continued to assail him. Often these were of a consoling kind: images of God or Christ or the three persons of the Trinity. Ignatius once claimed to have seen Christ as the ‘Sun’ rather than the Son.

Sometimes self-doubt seized him, and he would fall to his knees and cry out to God for a sign, a word, anything that would reaffirm his belief. He recorded these thoughts:

‘Help me, Lord: I can find no cure in human beings nor in any creature. If I thought I could find it, no struggle would be hard for me. You, Lord, show me where I am to find it. Even if I must follow a little dog so that it can give me the cure, I’ll do it.’

When God failed to answer, Ignatius despaired, and shouted out his prayers. On one occasion he felt tempted to throw himself out of the window of his room. But it was a sin against God to take one’s life, so he resumed shouting: ‘Lord, I won’t do anything that would offend you!’

Ignatius’ friends thought his self-mortification excessive, possibly lethal: did he really need to put that hole in his shoes last summer so that only the uppers were left to keep out the cold in winter? Was God so demanding?

Yes, Ignatius thought: God was.

Prostrating himself before the icons of the saints, he set his heart on imitating their example with ostentatious displays of self-punishment: ‘Saint Francis did this, so I must do it; Saint Dominic did this, so I must do it,’ he told himself, as he flogged himself or gave away his money and clothes.

Ignatius’ imitation of Christ found him barefoot on the streets, giving to whoever asked until he’d emptied his wallet, forcing him to beg back the money he’d given away.

His friends knew he liked to go on long pilgrimages, but were they necessary, especially given his damaged leg? Exhaustion, hunger and exposure to bandits were surely going to kill him.

They pleaded with him not to walk to Paris but he waved aside their protests and set off, travelling many miles a day, begging as he went.

When Ignatius hobbled into Paris in 1534, the forces of the Counter-Reformation were gathering: John Calvin had fled for Geneva and the persecution of the Huguenots had begun.

Ignatius sniffed the air of a city that seemed stricken, abominated, ruptured: the ‘disease’ of Protestantism was at large.

The Protestants were anathema to Ignatius. Their reinvention of the Eucharist, their disbelief in Purgatory, their abolition of the Mass, their acceptance of married priests: these were the lodestars of the Antichrist.

Were the Protestants unaware that Judgement Day was imminent, he wondered? That Hell was real and gaping? That the flames of Purgatory would purify their wayward souls – if only they repented now!

Repent and accept the blessed sacraments, he implored them. Choose to live with angels, not accursed heretics!

Alas, they would not listen. So it fell to Ignatius and his trusted colleagues to extirpate the Protestant menace, a sickness he called an ‘epidemic of the soul’.

In the church of Saint Peter in Montmartre in 1534 he met the Spaniards Diego Laynez (1512–1565), Alfonso Salmerón (1515– 1585) and Nicholas Bobadilla (1509–1590); the Basque Francis Xavier (1506–1552); the Portuguese Simão Rodrigues (1510–1579); and the Savoyard Peter Faber (1506–1546).

Together they pledged their lifelong allegiance to the pope and conceived a new Catholic order based on missionary service that aimed to repel the tide of Protestantism and reaffirm Catholic orthodoxy.

On 27 September 1540, Pope Paul III blessed their endeavours and approved by papal decree the formation of the new order, ‘The Society of Jesus’ or, as they became known, the Jesuits.

The Jesuits would be the unrelenting foot soldiers of Rome, the sharpest Catholic javelin to be flung into the maelstrom of the Reformation. They aimed to ‘disinfect’ the Catholic Church of Protestant ideas and restore the ancient faith to European life. Their methods would be aggressively pedagogical.

The Jesuits’ global purpose was far greater: to ‘re-educate’ and return to Catholic pastures souls that had strayed, or to claim those that had never known God.

A Jesuit experiment in ‘re-education’ was visited upon the people of Münster, scene of the bloody Anabaptist uprising of 1534. In 1580 the Jesuits entered the Swiss Alps and the Tyrol.

Jesuit missionaries would soon pour across Europe, into India, China, Japan and the Americas. Their purpose? To persuade non-Catholics that their gods were fallacies, a crude pagan affront to the ultimate truth embodied in the teaching of Rome.

Ignatius of Loyola’s Spiritual Exercises were published in 1548, twenty-six years after they had taken shape in his head in the Catalan cave.

The Exercises offered a step-by-step guide to how to examine your conscience, rid your soul of evil, and meditate, contemplate and pray. Just as the body needed exercise to stay healthy, so too did the mind/soul, and Ignatius conceived of his Exercises as medicine for souls in despair.

They aimed to cleanse the conscience of impurities and bad habits so that one might discover ‘the divine will’ to live for ‘the good of the soul’ and God.

Ignatius intended his Exercises as a means of ‘overcoming the self’, to save the souls of both the reader and the listener. They would propitiate the excesses of the soul by ‘establishing a direct dialogue with the divine’.

In form, the Exercises are repetitive confessions of guilt designed to expunge evil thoughts and welcome good ones. They’re meant to be read aloud, in pairs, over a period of four weeks. Their impish simplicity, their child-like division of good and evil, have not dimmed their appeal to generations of devout Catholics.

Saint Ignatius of Loyola by Peter Paul Rubens, Norton Simon Museum, c.1620-22 (public domain)

The Exercises’ introductory ‘General Examen of Conscience’ aimed ‘to purify the soul and to make a better confession’, as Ignatius writes:

‘There are two ways of gaining merit when an evil thought comes from outside: the first – for example, if the thought of committing a mortal sin comes, I resist it promptly and it is overcome; the second . . . is when the same bad thought comes to me and I resist it, it recurs again and again and I keep on resisting until the thought goes away defeated.’

Ignatius recommended three kinds of humility when trying to ‘imitate Christ Our Lord’:

‘I want and choose poverty with Christ poor rather than wealth, and ignominy with Christ in great ignominy rather than fame, and I desire more to be thought a fool and an idiot for Christ, who first was taken to be such, rather than to be thought wise and prudent in this world.’

The Fifth Exercise called on Catholics to imagine Hell, to feel ‘the suffering which the damned endure’ so that the ‘fear of punishments may help me not to fall into sin’. The faithful should drench themselves in thoughts of Hell if they hoped to avoid it, as noted in Loyola’s useful Point form:

POINT 1: . . . to look with the eyes of the imagination at the great fires and at the souls appearing to be in burning bodies.

POINT 2: To hear with one’s ears the wailings, howls, cries, blasphemies against Christ Our Lord and against all the saints.

POINT 3: To smell with the sense of smell the smoke, the burning sulphur, the cesspit and the rotting matter.

POINT 4: To taste with the sense of taste bitter things, such as tears, sadness and the pangs of conscience.

POINT 5: To feel with the sense of touch, i.e. how those in hell are licked around and burned by the fires.

A stranger to mercy and the spirit of forgiveness, Ignatius exhorted his disciples to ‘recall to memory’ people whom they knew had been condemned and then imagine them convulsing in the boiling lakes of Hell.

This cheerless regime was not to be trifled with: Ignatius’ Spiritual Exercises were to be performed before midnight, after breakfast and before lunch, in strict order, over several weeks, and then resumed.

No allowances would be made for those prone to squeamishness or nausea or unversed in trials of self-disgust. Only the rigorous, repetitive mantra of the torments of Hell would purify the soul and bring you closer to God.

If the younger Ignatius had taken a perverse satisfaction in the ­punishment of sinners, the future saint would regret the excessive zeal of his youth and become the austere administrator of the most revered and loathed religious order in the history of faith.

