Who made our minds?, my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years

WHEN THEY weren’t chasing, marrying or impregnating women, men, for most of recorded history, resisted any act that would grant her a taste of liberty: an education, a job, a vote, a sex life of her own.

‘You’re going to women? Don’t forget the whip!’ wrote Friedrich Nietzsche (in the mo). The famous photo of Lou von Salomé whipping him and Paul Rée, both of whose marriage proposals she had spurned (public domain)

‘The history of men’s opposition to women’s emancipation,’ wrote the author Virginia Woolf, ‘is more interesting perhaps than the story of that emancipation itself.’

Let’s touch on a few moments in that interesting history. Consider the Hellenic ‘Golden Age’, the era of the Greek statesman Pericles (478–404 BCE) that embraced the great philosophers and playwrights.

Excepting dear old Plato – who believed the soul genderless and that women should have the right to an education, to bear arms and to be head of state – the Greek philosophers consigned women to the roles of domestic slaves and breeders.

Aristotle ranked women alongside animals, in terms of their intellect, creativity and usefulness. In his view, women were deformed, defective, slightly bestial and born to be ruled by men.

In Aristotle’s History of Animals, we learn that women are ‘more subject to depression of spirits and despair than the male’ and ‘more shameless and false, more readily deceived’.

Women were disloyal, he continued, less likely to come to the aid of a stricken friend and more likely to flee danger.

‘[T]he male,’ Aristotle wrote in Politics, ‘is by nature more expert at leading than the female.’

The relationship of man to woman was ‘a relation of superior to inferior and ruler to ruled’. Women were best used for procreation and child-rearing, Aristotle concluded.

—

The Bible has always informed the Catholic Church’s policy on women, according to which women are vain, sensual creatures whose chief purpose is to serve men and raise families.

That was not how Jesus Christ treated women: he respected them as human beings. He saved the life of the reputed prostitute, Mary Magdalene. He honoured his mother. Many of his followers were women whom he treated as he did men.

Indeed, in this and so many things, the character of the early Christian church was defined less by the example of Jesus than by the ideas of Paul and the Church Fathers.

The adjective the latter most associated with women was ‘lustful’: i.e. women were carnal creatures responsible for exciting sexual passion in men.

Eve was a constant reminder of ‘the shame of licentious lust’, the prototype of the dangerous temptress who led men astray.

—

Women were evil, decided Tertullian (160–240 CE), the Roman pagan who converted to Christianity and became a furious, unforgiving zealot.

He wrote four books ‘on women’ about whom he learned little more than that they were the ‘gateway to the devil’:

‘And do you not know,’ he wrote, addressing women, ‘that you are [each] an Eve? The sentence of God on this sex of yours lives in this age . . . You are the devil’s gateway: you are the unsealer of that tree: you are the first deserter of the divine law . . . On account of your desert – that is, death – even the Son of God had to die.’

—

To call the early Church Fathers ‘misogynistic’ is to misapply a twenty-first-century interpretation of the Greek word. They were not ‘women haters’; rather, they saw women as fallen, pathetic creatures, crushed by the weight of God’s punishment. For that, women warranted pity and protectiveness, not hatred, they insisted.

Irenaeus (c. 130–202 CE), for example, a Greek bishop later sainted, blamed women for alienating humankind from God – Eve’s ‘curse’ again. Thank goodness for the piety and chastity of the Virgin Mary, he observed: she had redeemed women from the ‘innate lust’ of their gender.

The Church Fathers thus believed it was their ‘divinely sanctioned duty’ to suppress the thoughts, activities and emotions of women – a mission that has guided the history of the Catholic patriarchy ever since.

—

The Catholic Church’s modern policy on women is an admixture of the ideas of Aristotle, Saint Paul and Saint Augustine, retooled by Saint Thomas Aquinas, and beset by a chronic incomprehension about what women are ‘for’.

Aquinas remains the bedrock of conservative Catholicism today, so his views on women concern us. He thought of women as a defective species, brought into the world by a rogue sperm that had failed in its mission to produce that higher, more desirable creature: a boy.

The alternative to a boy was a weakling with a vagina and an inferior mental capacity – her ‘unreliable cognition’, wrote Aquinas – whose only role in the world of men was to reproduce him.

Men were naturally superior because nature had endowed him with greater rationality of mind and nobility of soul, Aquinas mused.

Aquinas had a slightly sunnier view of marriage, in which he prescribed a relationship of friendship between husbands and wives. Wives should be servile but not abject. A wise man did not want to live with a slave. Women should serve him usefully, by conceiving and caring for his children and maintaining his home.

—

Let’s turn to the Protestants. Hateful in tone, callous in sentiment, absurd in argument: that’s a moderate response to the notorious 1558 treatise The First Blast of the Trumpet Against the Monstrous Regiment of Women (monstrous, in this context, meaning ‘unnatural’) by John Knox (1514–1572), the founder of the Scottish Presbyterian Church.

Knox’s ferocious broadside against women was a product of his refusal to recognise Queen Mary I of England (1542–1587) and Mary of Guise, the Dowager Queen of Scotland (1515–1560).

‘[H]ow abominable before God is the Empire or Rule of a wicked woman, yea, of a traiteresse and bastard,’ he bellowed.

Knox was a powerful sermoniser and brilliant theologian who contributed to the Book of Common Prayer and took a thunderous role in the Protestant Reformation. Nor would he have seen himself as a ‘woman-hater’. He simply reflected a view, common to most men of his time, that women should be kept in their place and reminded of their purpose in life: to serve their husbands and God.

Knox self-exiled to Geneva during the reign of ‘Bloody Mary’, where he met and imbibed the austere thought of John Calvin.

In 1547–49, while imprisoned on a French galley, his French captors forced Knox to kiss an image of the Virgin Mary, an affront to any Protestant. Knox reportedly seized the picture and tossed it into the sea, saying: ‘Let our Lady now save herself: she is light enough: let her learn to swim.’

—

Knox launched his ‘blast’ against women with the following sentiment: ‘To promote a woman [to a position of authority over men, such as queen], is repugnant to nature, contumely to God, a thing most contrarious to his revealed will and approved ordinance, and finally it is the subversion of good order, of all equity and justice.’

He went on to accuse women of being child murderers, witches, seductresses and monsters in petticoats. Their minds were not equipped to learn; their bodies alone were of use, for the reproduction of humankind.

Knox wrote approvingly of Tertullian’s rules against women, which rendered her a silent, simpering animal:

‘It is not permitted to a woman, to speake in the congregation, nether to teache, nether to baptise, nether to vendicate to her selfe any office of man.’

Had it not occurred to Knox that he might need a few female parishioners? That they may take offence at his dismissal of them as strumpets, witches and seductresses?

John Calvin banned the book, and many of the leading lights of the age opposed it, including the poet Edmund Spenser and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Matthew Parker.

Nor did his blast place Knox in an agreeable position when Elizabeth I came to the throne. Even conservative ladies who accepted ‘God’s order’ of the supremacy of men were dismayed by the violence of his language. So hostile was the reception, Knox failed to find a publisher for his second and third blasts.

—

The intoxicating rhetoric of freedom inspired by the French Revolution gave women cause to hope for a share in that freedom.

Surely, now, they would be valued for their minds, they would be able to break free of blighted marriages, they would win property rights and access to jobs and an education, and maybe even – who knew? – get to vote?

No, they would not. The bloody efforts of the ‘sans-culottes’, the working-class female fighters who marched on the Palace of Versailles, were in vain.

Women would share not a particle of power after the Revolution, as historian Lynn Hunt’s survey of post-revolutionary France shows. Now the king was gone they should shut up, go home and resume raising the kids.

—

Epitomising this view was the French revolutionary author Dr Pierre Joseph Alexis Roussel, in his bestselling Système physique et moral de la femme (‘The Physical and Moral System of Women’), which had run to five editions by 1809.

Roussel argued that women were ‘delicate and tender’ with ‘something of the temperament proper to children’. The fickleness of the female spirit made her ‘incapable of synthetic thought’. Women, he said, should leave intellectual pursuits to men.

Roussel’s fellow intellectual Dr Pierre Jean Georges Cabanis believed women should never be allowed to pursue a career because that would undermine the family and the foundations of civil society.

France’s post-revolutionary refusal to let women work, think and participate coalesced around a full-blown ideological campaign against her education.

The self-declared ‘Utopian anarchist’ Sylvain Maréchal (1750–1803), editor of the newspaper Révolutions de Paris, argued that women should be prevented from learning how to read. Nor, he added, should women be taught to write, publish, engrave or paint.

His semi-satirical proposal did not become law, but it articulated an endemic male anxiety that women might start to think.

Alas, as so often in the history of female liberation, women sabotaged themselves: the leading female critic of Maréchal’s paper argued that, yes, women should be educated, but only to prepare them to be better mothers and housewives.

—

Men with nothing to lose – that is, the rich and powerful – were less boorish but no less discouraging of women’s aspirations.

They dealt in jokes and fripperies at women’s expense and deployed what they considered the charming put-down.

When the American statesman John Adams (1735–1826) was drafting new laws in readiness for the Declaration of Independence at the Continental Congress of 1776, he famously dismissed his wife Abigail’s warning that he should ‘remember the ladies’.

Adams rated his wife an intellectual equal, but was she seriously suggesting that half the population of the American colonies share power with men?

Abigail warned of a ‘revolution’ if he ignored her, in her notorious letter of 31 March 1776:

‘I desire you would Remember the Ladies [in your new Code of Laws for the newly independent American colonies] and be more generous and favourable to them than your ancestors. Do not put such unlimited power into the hands of the Husbands. Remember all Men would be tyrants if they could. If perticuliar care and attention is not paid to the Ladies we are determined to foment a Rebelion, and will not hold ourselves bound by any Laws in which we have no voice, or Representation . . .’

Her ideas were ludicrous, Adams smirked:

‘As to your extraordinary Code of Laws,’ he replied, ‘I cannot but laugh . . . Depend upon it, We know better than to repeal our Masculine systems . . . We have only the Name of Masters, and [to] give up this . . . would compleatly subject Us to the Despotism of the Peticoat . . .’

That ‘masculine system’ would persist in America for another 120 years, during which most women were reduced to ‘political invisibility’, in the words of historian Rosemarie Zagarri.

—

If men sincerely believed that women were by nature inferior, then what hope did a woman have of impressing her mind – her judgement and intelligence – on her society?

If the male of the species had already consigned her thoughts, creations and judgments to the margins, surely she had lost the struggle before she’d started?

If you doubt this, consider these gems from some of the greatest male thinkers of the modern era.

Arthur Schopenhauer, well known for his contempt for women, believed they ‘remain children all their lives . . . [and] take appearance for reality and prefer trifles to the most important affairs’. ‘She is, rather,’ he said, ‘a mental myopic . . .’

Charles Darwin, the biologist who revealed the force of evolution, was politely dismissive of the female mind: ‘The chief distinction in the intellectual powers of the two sexes is shown by man attaining a higher eminence in whatever he undertakes than can woman, whether requiring a deep thought, reason or imagination . . .’ In fairness, Darwin believed all human beings were improvable, and those improvements in character were heritable.

Sigmund Freud, the man credited with ‘discovering’ the subconscious and identifying the cause of female ‘hysteria’, was at least aware of the social barriers to a woman’s use of her body and intellect.

It all had to do with society’s suppression of her sexual desires, he argued. That led him down interesting rabbit holes. If women were free to explore their sexuality, their brains would follow:

‘A person’s sexual behaviour often sets the pattern for all his other ways of reacting to the world. Any man who energetically conquers his sex object is credited with the same ruthless energy in the pursuit of other goals too . . . Women’s upbringing denies them the opportunity to take an intellectual interest in sexual problems, even though they have an extreme inherent curiosity, and frightens them by condemning such curiosity as unfeminine and the sign of a sinful disposition. In this way they are deterred from thinking at all . . . I think the undoubted intellectual inferiority of so many women can be traced back to the inhibition of thought that is essential for sexual suppression.’

It is hard to imagine this passage being taken seriously by anyone had it not been written by Sigmund Freud.

—

Lastly, let’s briefly hear from that brilliant comic philosopher, Friedrich Nietzsche (1844–1900).

Women were born to obey men, he wrote. Only in obedience would a woman find ‘a depth’ beneath her surface. But if ‘you are going to women … then don’t forget the whip’ a little old lady (i.e. Nietzsche) famously advises Zarathustra in his classic, Thus Spoke Zarathustra. This line has been interpreted many ways, but suggests that in the scramble of marriage whoever seizes the whip controls the relationship.

Nietzsche had much to say on the nature of the ‘female soul’. A woman’s soul was ‘surface’, he observed, ‘a mobile, stormy film on shallow water’.

A man’s soul, by contrast, was ‘deep’: ‘its current gushes in subterranean caverns: woman surmises its force, but comprehends it not’. Only a man could ignite the ‘womanhood’ in woman, according to Nietzsche. ‘The happiness of man is, “I will”. The happiness of woman is, “He will”.’

Nietzsche was spurned and humiliated by the woman he thought he loved, the beautiful, irrepressibly intelligent Lou von Salomé. He remained involuntarily celibate for much of his life and was consigned to a mental asylum in 1889. He died there in 1900, aged 55. Today, he is more widely read and less understood than ever before.

