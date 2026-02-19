Who made our minds?

Gayle Frances Larkin
7h

This is a very interesting post. Those men forgot one important idea: the women who were responsible for the initial care of boy children until this was taken over by the men.

Did it never occur to any of the 'greatest minds' that girls and women so scorned would just ignore so many of their imaginings?

Perhaps silently, but definitely. Just as I would downgrade their written / verbal musings on the subjugation of women.

As a trained, certificated catechist I was always amazed at the ideas of the children in my classes, however young, and whether girls or boys. This was my privilege to help young minds to absorb ideas to equip them for their future lives.

