What have we done? And why? Join me ‘On Earth As It Is’ Kaiser Wilhelm II: ‘The Foreign Office? Why, I am the Foreign Office!’ . . . ‘I am the sole master of German policy . . . and my country must follow me wherever I go’ Next Thursday: War by train timetable

AFTER THE DEATH of the nonagenarian Kaiser Wilhelm I on 9 March 1888, and the death of his seriously ill son Frederick III – emperor for three months – the German crown passed to Wilhelm II, son of Frederick, and the grandson of Queen Victoria and King Albert. It was clear to anyone orbiting the new emperor, then 29, that he was unpredictable, irascible and vainglorious. But was he of unsound mind?

Kaiser Wilhelm II: ‘The English are mad, mad, mad…’ Published by Encyclopaedia Britannica (https://www.britannica.com/biography/William-II-emperor-of-Germany#/media/1/644086/158327)

His closest courtiers found Wilhelm infantile, reckless and possibly in the grip of incipient madness, according to a study by Hermann Lutz, a prominent German civil servant.

Certainly the Kaiser was wildly impulsive, and his mood swings and streak of cruelty had a startling influence on the new government. Bolder politicians would later try to muzzle their unruly monarch, whose grossly offensive remarks upset many state dinners.

For now, they accommodated the new Kaiser, and Wilhelm ruled in the full flood of impetuous youth, cajoling and intimidating anyone who disagreed with him and enjoying huge popularity among the people.

Perhaps the Kaiser’s fragile machismo stemmed from a childhood disability resulting from a breech birth that left him with a withered left arm, 15cm shorter than his right. This inhibited his ability to serve in the armed forces.

The Kaiser learnt to disguise his crippled limb by holding the hilt of a sword or cane ‘to give the effect of a useful limb posed at a dignified angle’.

The ailing chancellor, Otto von Bismarck, found working for the new Kaiser unbearable. The feeling was mutual, and the Kaiser soon fired him, as Bismarck confided to a friend in October 1892:

‘In the last few months before my dismissal, the question constantly occupied my mind in sleepless night whether I could endure things any longer under him [Kaiser Wilhelm II]. Love for my country told me: “You must not go, you are the only one who can still serve as a counterpoise to his will.” But on the other hand I knew the Monarch’s mental state which opened up in my mind prospects of the most lamentable complications . . . the Kaiser himself put an end to my inward struggle by intimating that he no longer wanted me.”’

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The end of Bismarck wrought a profound change in German foreign policy.

Until his eclipse, for all his ‘blood and iron’ speeches, Bismarck had pursued a softly softly approach, shrewd, gradualist and, above all, peace-seeking.

The one thing Bismarck had sought to avoid was a European war, the bloody scale of which he alone, among the higher ranks of the Prussian ruling class, seemed to comprehend.

Kaiser Wilhelm’s first acts brought that nightmare closer: he refused to renew, for example, the secret Reinsurance Treaty with Russia, on the advice of his chancellor, Leo von Caprivi, and other ministers opposed to Bismarck. The treaty had been a central plank of the Bismarckian world since 1887. Its expiry severed the last tendon in the peaceful relationship between Germany and Russia.

At the same time, the Kaiser spoke wildly about launching a ‘preventive war’ against Russia, despite Bismarck’s firm counsel against such inflammatory language.

Bismarck’s great ‘juggling act’ that had held Europe together was being dismantled. Germany would instead embark on a ‘new course’, the Kaiser’s ‘world policy’, or Weltpolitik: a vision of the nation as the coming ruler of the world.

The Kaiser’s ministers agreed that Germany deserved to rule the world. They set about trashing every plank of Bismarck’s legacy in the name of Weltpolitik. This grand delusion arose out of Germany’s conception of herself as the usurper of the British Empire.

The German ruling class felt entitled to an empire (as we saw last week). The Kaiser rejoiced in the dream of ‘a sort of Napoleonic supremacy’, he said, before quickly adding ‘in the peaceful sense’ lest anyone suspected him of megalomania.

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In the mid-1890s, Germany joined the race for colonies spurred by the formation of the Pan-German League in 1891, an ultra-nationalist political movement.

The league’s rapidly growing membership took for granted the supremacy of the German people over what they viewed as inferior ‘races’, chiefly the Slavs, Jews and Latins. The active propagation of the Teutonic people and the preservation of the purity of German blood were the league’s overt aims.

The British Empire presented an insufferable geographical hindrance to the expression of Pan-German superiority. The Kaiser would rage at what he saw as English duplicity and arrogance and their reluctance to enter a military alliance with Germany.

He revealed this in explosive style during an argument over the occupation of South Africa, on 29 December 1895, which plunged Anglo-German relations to their worst for a decade.

It was triggered by the ‘Kruger Telegram’, sent by the Kaiser to congratulate Stephanus Johannes Kruger, president of the Transvaal Republic and ‘father of the Afrikaner nation’, for repelling an attack by 600 British soldiers under the command of Leander Starr Jameson.

‘I express to you my sincere congratulations,’ the Kaiser told his Afrikaner buddy, ‘that you and your people . . . have succeeded by your energetic action against the armed bands which invaded your country . . .’

The Kaiser’s belittling term ‘armed bands’ offended the British government and enraged the English press. British imperialists were not bandits! The Kaiser’s clanger revealed the new and disturbing face of German Weltpolitik: aggressively expansionist and willing to challenge Britain’s presumptive right to own most of the world.

The Kruger Telegram had serious consequences and policy implications. Admiral Georg von Müller, an adviser to the Kaiser up to and during the Great War, laid these out in a famous memo of 1896.

It stated that Germany aimed to dismantle ‘England’s world domination so as to lay free the necessary colonial possessions for the central European states who need to expand’. It did not threaten war, although the possibility of an Anglo-German war was discussed formally for the first time. Nor would later German governments subscribe to the ‘world domination’ theory that supposedly drove Germany to go to war in Europe: they could distinguish between Weltpolitik and realpolitik.

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Weltpolitik nonetheless had a pervasive influence on German mentality: the German people experienced a dawning consciousness, a self-awareness that their time had come to join the front rank of imperialists.

This euphoria swam among the Prussian officer clubs, academic circles, the Reichstag and the beer halls. German intellectuals, writers and economists readily promoted Germany’s newfound destiny as though it was racially and divinely ordained. The nation should acquire, as one wrote, ‘a fitting share of the world power which human nature and higher Providence assign to the civilised peoples’.

Would these delusions of grandeur make war inevitable? The press, the professors and Prussian officers all made warlike noises, but they had no direct hold on policy. The historian Hans Delbruck declared in 1899, for example:

‘We want to be a World Power and pursue colonial policy in the grand manner . . . Here there can be no step backward. The entire future of our people among the great nations depends on it. We can pursue this policy with England or without England. With England means in peace; against England means – through war.’

At the time, the Kaiser was unusually careful to add peace-riders to his bellicose remarks.

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On 22 January 1901, Queen Victoria passed away in the Kaiser’s arms; he had been fond of his grandmother. Any future hope of an Anglo-German military alliance died with her.

The new King, Edward VII, held Wilhelm in contempt and favoured an anti-German policy designed to isolate his nephew’s kingdom.

The elderly prime minister Lord Salisbury was listening. He moved to reject a military alliance with Germany or any other power, because, as he said, the British government was answerable to the people in the event of war, not a foreign regime.

The German historian Erich Brandenburg, in a masterful summary, wrote:

‘In trying . . . to escape the danger of being exploited by England and then left in the lurch, [Germany’s] political leaders conjured the far greater peril of driving our natural allies into the arms of our opponents and leaving ourselves isolated . . . The English never came back to us. They went instead to our enemies.’

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The term ‘encirclement’ was first used in the Reichstag in November 1906 by the prime minister, Prince von Bülow. The tabloid press seized on the slogan, and a consensus accepted ‘encirclement as a fact’.

Under this thesis, France was thirsting for revenge for the loss of Alsace and Lorraine; an envious Britain wanted to crush Germany’s nascent empire; and the Russian Slav bore a congenital hatred of the Teutonic people.

Those threats, however real or imagined, ran riot through the Kaiser’s mind. They were containable, extinguishable, under wise leadership, but Kaiser Bill was a stranger to wisdom.

The great Italian historian Luigi Albertini put it well:

‘To such a man [as the Kaiser] was entrusted so great a part in the destinies of the world! Those who served him . . . many times asked themselves whether he was of sound mind, and whether he should not be put under restraint, but they never dared to do this. They dared not, because, whether brilliant or dull-witted, they all, with the exception of Bismarck, were courtiers before they were statesmen.’

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Kaiser Wilhelm had the unfortunate habit of loudly defending, as if someone might snatch it away, his glorious idea of himself in the German firmament.

‘The Foreign Office?’ he once declared, channelling Louis XIV’s apocryphal ‘L’Etat, c’est moi’, ‘Why, I am the Foreign Office!’ In a letter to his uncle (before Edward became king), he boasted, ‘I am the sole master of German policy . . . and my country must follow me wherever I go.’

Wilhelm identified himself with the ‘German spirit’ to the point where the two concepts became, in his mind, indistinguishable.

He disgorged an endless series of speeches, comments, interviews and margin notes in official correspondence, on any state matter that took his passing fancy. His curiously adolescent tantrums, which belched forth from pen and mouth throughout his 30-year reign, were usually made public and reported by the foreign press.

Had they not been so dangerously provocative, the Kaiser’s outbursts merited merely scorn and laughter. He was, however, the sovereign of all Germany, not ‘an infatuated schoolboy’, as one American official dismissed him after reading an ingratiating letter the Kaiser had sent the President.

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Wilhelm symbolised immense power. As such, the world felt inclined to listen – even as his ministers blanched at the sound – to his outlandish thoughts. Most German politicians tolerated his outbursts and stayed quiet. After all, Wilhelm nominally stood at the apex of the German Government, as the commander-in-chief and head of state.

Throughout the 1900s, he proposed alliances with virtually every major power on earth, in a frantic rush to realise his cherished Weltpolitik. In quick succession, he called for military alliances with France, Russia, Britain, USA, China, Japan and the Triple Entente, against a litany of imagined enemies. One week, he would take a liking to Russia, the next to Britain, and then France.

Wilhelm talked tough; in practice, he shunned conflict. The one thing that seemed to silence his outbursts was the risk of plunging Germany into an actual war: he tended to flee, or give in, at the first whiff of real and present danger.

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Two extraordinary examples of the Kaiser on the verbal warpath, cited by the historian Christopher Clark, give a sense of his clownish behaviour.

At a dinner hosted by the US Embassy in Berlin on 4 April 1906, Wilhelm sallied forth on the theme of German overpopulation: it had grown from 40 million to 60 million since his accession. To ease the pressure on food supply, Germany needed extra living space, the Kaiser told the guests. Would not France, he asked, large portions of which seemed to be under-populated and backward, agree to withdraw her border westward to accommodate the burgeoning German Empire? At a gala dinner in January 1904, to celebrate his birthday, the Kaiser confided in an astonished King Leopold of Belgium that, if Brussels were to stand with Germany in a future war with France, the Belgians would receive new territory taken from the French and Leopold would be crowned king of old Burgundy. Leopold replied that his ministers would reject such a fanciful plan, at which Wilhelm retorted that he could not respect a monarch who felt beholden to parliament, ‘rather than to the Lord God’. If that were Belgium’s position, Wilhelm continued, Germany would be obliged to ‘proceed on purely strategic principles’ – i.e. to invade and occupy Belgium (which the Germans would do, 10 years later). Deeply disturbed by these comments, after dinner Leopold reportedly put his helmet on back to front.

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The Kaiser’s most damaging indiscretion was the bizarre interview he gave London’s Daily Telegraph on 28 October 1908.

‘You English,’ Wilhelm famously began, ‘are mad, mad, mad as March hares. What has come over you that you are so completely given over to suspicions quite unworthy of a great nation?’

He went on to admit that Germany was hostile to Britain, talked up the German naval threat and revealed state secrets. The interview severely embarrassed Germany, alienated Britain, France and Russia, and led to calls for the Kaiser’s abdication.

Wilhelm lapsed into depression soon after this incident, and never fully recovered, losing any residual influence he had previously enjoyed in domestic and foreign policy.

Bülow ultimately lost his job over the disastrous interview and poured out his bitterness in his memoirs:

‘All the warnings, all the dismal prophecies of . . . Bismarck, returned to the public mind. A dark foreboding ran through many Germans that such . . . stupid, even puerile speech and action on the part of the Supreme Head of State could lead only to one thing – catastrophe.’

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The Kaiser came to be regarded as a scatterbrained buffoon hobbled by a delusional image of his influence and borne down by a chronic sense of victimhood, of being Europe’s punching bag.

‘[Wilhelm’s] rhetorical menaces,’ writes Christopher Clark, ‘were always associated with imagined scenarios in which Germany was the attacked party. . . . Too often he spoke not like a monarch, but like an over-excited teenager giving free rein to his current preoccupations. He was an extreme exemplar of that Edwardian social category, the club bore who is forever explaining some pet project to the man in the next chair.’

If Wilhelm was easy to caricature, his ministers were careful not to publicly dismiss him. He enjoyed great, if sporadic, popularity. For this reason, his ministers moved to contain and control their errant ruler, while taking care to ensure Wilhelm’s idiotic musings held little sway over German policy.

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From 1908 the Kaiser’s courtiers grew less tolerant. The generals and politicians wearied of his reckless ideas and wayward tongue, and sought to muzzle and marginalise him. They began stomping on and scattering the egg shells of deference.

As time passed, the Kaiser sang in his chains, and was consulted chiefly as protocol dictated and not because he was thought to offer any coherent advice or leadership.

In this light, he was hardly the war-hungry monster of English and French textbooks but rather a bemedalled poseur dressed in colourful costumes.

The Kaiser was a pacific soul, according to Chancellor Theobald von Bethmann Hollweg. His portrayal as a tyrant ‘lusting for war, world-power and carnage’ was an ‘odious caricature’ of a God-fearing man, Bethmann Hollweg claimed.

Those who heard the stream of warlike noises gushing from the Kaiser’s mouth disagreed. It was true, however, that Wilhelm shrank from violence when the threat arose and hid beneath his plumed hat.

Next Thursday, 7th May 2026: War by train timetable

Selected sources and further reading:

Albertini, Luigi, The Origins of the War of 1914 (3 vols), Enigma Press, New York 2005

Clark, Christopher, The Sleepwalkers: How Europe Went to War in 1914, HarperCollins, London 2013

Ferguson, Niall, The Pity of War, Basic Books, New York 1999

Fischer, Fritz, Germany’s Aims in the First World War, W. W. Norton & Company, New York 1968

Francke, Kuno (ed.), The German Classics of the Nineteenth and Twentieth Centuries, German Publication Society, New York 1913–14

Geiss, Imanuel, July 1914 The Outbreak of the First World War: Selected Documents, Charles Scribner’s Sons, New York 1967

Kennedy, Paul, The Rise of the Anglo-German Antagonism 1860–1914, Humanity Books, New York 1987

Lutz, H., Die europäische politik un der Julikrise 1914 [European Policy and the July Crisis], The Reichstag Commission investigating the causes of the war, Hermann Lutz Papers, Hoover Institution Archives, Stanford University 1930

Putnam, William Lowell, The Kaiser Merchant Ships in World War I, McFarland & Co, Jefferson, North Carolina 2001

Steinberg, Jonathan, Bismarck: A Life, Oxford University Press, USA 2013

Tirpitz, Alfred von, My Memoirs, Nabu Press, Charleston, South Carolina 2010

Treitschke, Heinrich von, (transl. by Gowans, Adam), Selections from Treitschke’s Lectures on Politics, Cornell University Library, New York 2009

Van der Poel, John, The Jameson Raid, Oxford University Press, Oxford 1951