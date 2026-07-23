What have we done? And why? Join me ‘On Earth As It Is’ . . . because only by understanding the past will we free ourselves from its tyranny. ‘I am convinced that should [it] come to war after all, we should no longer be able to count on British sympathy or British support’ - Prince von Lichnowsky, German ambassador to the United Kingdom, July 1914 Next Thursday: Austria-Hungary declares war on Serbia

EUROPE, BY THAT STRANGE INABILITY OF NATIONS, like individuals, to see themselves as others see them, by the clash of flawed men elevated far beyond their abilities, by a superstitious belief in the false gods of might, manifest destiny and the survival of the fittest, moved closer to a world war.

‘ Serbien muss sterbien! ’ (Serbia must die!), an Austrian postcard of 1914, unknown cartoonist (public domain)

Yet the ease with which war could have been avoided cries out from several events and telegrams in the last week of July 1914.

Consider the cheerful cable of 26 July, sent by Count Friedrich von Pourtalès, German ambassador in St Petersburg, to Berlin, in which he recounts a ‘pleasant’ meeting with the Russian foreign minister Sergey Sazonov and the Austrian ambassador Count Frigyes Szapáry.

A day earlier, Szapáry had been the recipient of Sazonov’s wrath. Now, it seems, all was forgiven in a haze of bonhomie. The Austrian ultimatum to Serbia did not wholly bother the Russians after all, according to this fresh exchange. Suddenly, the Russian and Austrian parties were constructive. They spoke with goodwill and showed a willingness to mediate, where a day earlier they were passing through the gates of hell.

Indeed, Sazonov ‘might be able to come to an agreement as a result of alterations . . . perhaps it was only a matter of words’. Only a matter of words?

In Vienna, too, the prospect of war briefly receded. Between 25 and 27 July, the government sat and dwelt on how to postpone or perhaps avoid the military action it had so zealously pursued.

Like a turtle pulling in its head, Count Leopold von Berchtold, the Austrian foreign minister, withdrew into his irresolute character. For two days, the Austrians were poised between war and peace.

The agreeable, even prostrate, tone of the Serb reply gave them pause for thought: are we going to declare war over this? How would it look in the eyes of the world?

The newspaper Le Matin reflected the mood toward the Serbian reply: ‘Never in history has a nation made so many concessions,’ it reported on 27 July, ‘. . . never in history has a nation been so humiliated in order to preserve peace. Most of the Austrian conditions were unacceptable. However, Serbia has agreed to all [most] the conditions.’

Even the bellicose Austrian chief of staff, Conrad von Hötzendorf had his doubts about attacking Serbia over this.

If the wildest enthusiasm for battle filled the streets of Vienna, the government wavered in limbo, as if hoping the hand of destiny would guide their decision.

—

The hand of destiny came – from Berlin, whose ministers had presumed Austria-Hungary would declare war automatically on receipt of Serbia’s ‘inadequate’ reply.

When Vienna hesitated, Gottlieb von Jagow, the German foreign minister, pressed Austria to attack Serbia at once.

Berlin made its position clear, in a note to Berchtold on the 25th: ‘ . . . here the general belief is [after receiving the Serb reply] your declaration of war and war operations will follow immediately. Here every delay . . . is regarded as signifying the danger that foreign powers might interfere. We are urgently advised to proceed without delay and to place before the world a fait accompli.’

Austria continued to mobilise but would not yet attack. Meanwhile, Chancellor Bethmann-Hollweg, Jagow and the Prussian commanders noted with alarm the rumours of Russia’s mobilisation issuing from St Petersburg.

In this atmosphere, the vehemence with which Germany urged Austria to punish the Serbs risked a catastrophic war. Russia and Germany were now preparing for this danger, and, by doing so, hastened that very outcome.

The Russian partial mobilisation had clearly begun, and so the German General Staff brought forward the planned invasion of Belgium, as prescribed by their grander objective in the Schlieffen Plan.

—

Back in England, a relaxed Sir Edward Grey, the foreign secretary, had taken himself off to his weekend fishing retreat, at Itchen Abbas in Hampshire.

It was the 26th July, a Sunday, and in London the Foreign Ministry, alarmed at the news of Russia’s partial mobilisation, felt obliged to interrupt Grey’s relaxation with a telegram. The telegram proposed that Grey renew his efforts at mediation. To be precise, would he immediately reiterate his proposal for a four-power conference, of Britain, France, Italy and Germany?

Grey laid down his rod and acted. He dispatched a message to the British embassies in Paris, Vienna, St Petersburg, Niš, Berlin and Rome, asking them to prevail upon their host nations to attend a conference to be held in London at once to deal with the gathering crisis.

The conference, an adviser grimly advised Grey, ‘seems to me the only chance of avoiding a conflict – it is, I admit, a very poor chance – but in any case we shall have done our utmost.’ Their utmost? If an invitation to a few leaders to attend a ‘peace conference’ this late in the day, with Europe mobilising for war, was England’s ‘utmost’, heaven help Europe.

In fairness, however, this was the only serious attempt to bring the European powers together to avert war.

Germany knocked the idea on the head at once. ‘We could not take part in such a conference,’ Bethmann-Hollweg telegrammed Prince von Lichnowsky, the German ambassador in London, next day, ‘as we would not be able to summon Austria before a European court of justice in her case with Serbia.’

Germany feared that it would be isolated and railroaded, and that Berlin’s delegate would be in a minority of one. Moreover, a conference might expose Germany’s true role as the hand behind the Austrian ultimatum.

So Berlin bluntly rejected Grey’s conference proposal. ‘The German government,’ it told Vienna, ‘assures in the most decided way that it does not identify itself with [Grey’s proposals], that on the contrary it advises [you] to disregard them . . .’

The Germans were, as a British foreign office official pointed out at the time, simply ‘playing with the English’ – going through the motions, nodding, passing on London’s ideas – while preparing for war.

—

In this spirit of earnest belligerence, deaf to the entreaties of mediation, Germany accelerated the lurch to a European war. Consider German foreign minister Jagow, a weak, put-upon man, who refused even to discuss the agenda for the meeting Grey proposed.

During Jagow’s extraordinary talks with Jules Cambon, the French ambassador (and tireless voice of reason), on 27 July, the feelings of the German’s true masters – Bethmann-Hollweg, Moltke and the Prussian generals – shine through: ‘The great object,’ Cambon reminded Jagow, ‘which Sir Edward Grey had in view went beyond any question of form . . . what was important was the co-operation of Great Britain and France with Germany and Italy in a work of peace.’

Jagow evaded the point. He insisted that he could not intervene in the Balkan troubles; Austria must be free to determine its fate. To which Cambon asked whether Jagow was ‘bound to follow [Vienna] everywhere with his eyes blindfolded’. Jagow ignored this provocation.

Cambon then warily asked whether Jagow had actually read Serbia’s reply. ‘I have not yet had time,’ Jagow said.

It was a deadening admission. The Serbian reply had been delivered to the German foreign minister’s office that morning, 27 July, and sat on his desk. Yet Jagow had failed even to read the document that had prompted the threat of war, revealing his astonishing neglect of a basic diplomatic duty at a time of extreme tension.

‘I regret it,’ Cambon said. ‘You would see that except on some points of detail Servia [Serbia] has yielded entirely. It appears then that, since Austria has obtained the satisfaction which your support has procured for her, you might today advise her to be content . . .’

To this impetuous but entirely valid assertion, Jagow made no answer.

—

So Cambon tossed aside diplomatic niceties and bluntly asked, ‘Does Germany wish for war?’

Jagow ‘protested energetically’ that Germany did not want war, adding that what was in Cambon’s mind was ‘wholly incorrect’.

‘You must then,’ Cambon replied, ‘act consistently. When you read the Serbian reply, I entreat you in the name of humanity to weigh the terms in your conscience, and do not personally assume a part of the responsibility for the catastrophe which you are allowing to be prepared.’

Jagow protested afresh. He was ready to join England and France, he said, in a common mediation effort, but only if there was a form of intervention ‘which he could accept’.

Utterly dismayed, Cambon remarked, as he left Jagow’s office, that ‘this morning I had had the impression that the hour of détente had struck, but I now saw clearly that there was nothing in it’.

Recounting this depressing discussion, Cambon suggested in his telegram to Paris that Grey reissue his mediation proposal in another form, ‘so that Germany . . . would have to assume the responsibilities that belong to her in the eyes of England’.

—

At about noon on the 27 July 1914, Edward Grey underwent a marked change.

He turned from being apparently relaxed and cheerful, and trying to befriend everyone, into a highly wrought participant in the July crisis.

That morning, he had read the full text of Serbia’s reply to the Austrian ultimatum and glimpsed, for the first time, the likely backroom role of Germany, and the dire consequences. No longer would he treat the Austro-Serbian issue as of no consequence to British interests. He seemed to have stumbled on a chasm that had hitherto passed unnoticed.

Amazed by the extent of Serbia’s prostration, and moved to deep seriousness by the implications, Grey immediately summoned Lichnowsky, the ever-reliable German ambassador, and instructed him at once to communicate a message to Berlin.

Serbia, Grey said, had virtually agreed to ‘everything demanded of her’ – a level of compliance he correctly attributed to Russian pressure. If Austria then proceeded to occupy Belgrade, and Russia answered that challenge with the sword, ‘the result would be the most frightful war that Europe had ever seen, and no one could tell to what such a war might lead’.

Grey appealed to Berlin to influence Vienna to accept the Serbian reply, or at the very least submit to mediation. He told the German ambassador most seriously that it ‘lay in our [German and British] hands to bring the matter to a settlement’.

—

The estimable Lichnowsky offered Berlin his assessment of the change in Grey, the first clear sign to the Germans of where this inscrutable Englishman would cast Britain’s destiny: ‘I am convinced that in case it should come to war after all, we should no longer be able to count on British sympathy or British support . . . ’

Here, then, was the first sign to Berlin of the way Britain would most likely jump in the event of a European war.

And it was backed up by action. The British First Fleet then concentrated at Portland had received orders not to disperse, as reported in the British press. The Admiralty remained on full alert.

‘At no time in all these last three years were we more completely ready,’ Winston Churchill later wrote. ‘The test mobilization had been completed . . . the whole of the 1st and 2nd Fleets were complete in every way for battle.’

That night, Lichnowsky sent an even stronger message to Berlin, which warned of the serious rift between Germany and Britain that would follow an Austrian move to ‘crush Serbia’:

‘I would like to point out that our entire future relations with England depend on the success of this move of Sir Edward Grey [i.e. pressing Germany to restrain Austria] . . . should Austria’s intention of using the present opportunity to overthrow Serbia (‘to crush Serbia’, as Sir E. Grey expressed it) become more and more apparent, England, I am certain, would place herself unconditionally by the side of France and of Russia, in order to show that she is not willing to permit a moral, or perhaps a military, defeat of her group. If it comes to war under these circumstances, we shall have England against us . . . ’

—

Berlin rejected this counsel. Bethmann-Hollweg wrote back:

‘Now, Sir Edward . . . asks us to mediate to persuade Austria to accept the Serbian reply . . . [This] cannot be acceded to. It is impossible for us to counsel Vienna to give a belated sanction to the Serbian reply, which they had immediately refused as unsatisfactory.’

Clearly, the risk of Britain openly siding with France and Russia had little purchase on Bethmann-Hollweg at this time. He and Jagow still believed that war could be confined to the Balkans.

In Berlin’s eyes, it was not only Austria’s right ‘but her duty’ to crush Serbia. All Austria wanted, Bethmann-Hollweg telegrammed London – in his role of agent provocateur – was to ‘secure herself against the continuation of the undermining of her own existence through Greater Serbia propaganda’.

Obviously, Germany had other, unstated motives in rejecting mediation. And they lay with the machinations of Moltke and the Prussian generals, for whom war had become a certainty if Russia, as the evidence showed, had mobilised.

—

Grey’s mediation attempt had failed.

Now, his vexations rose. France and Russia continued to press him to declare his hand for the Entente. A solid three-way bloc, said Russia’s Sazonov on the 27 July, was the only way of ‘winning over Germany to the cause of peace’.

Grey dithered. He dithered until a hair-raising footnote an adviser, Eyre Crowe, added to the latest dispatch from Russia pushed Grey off the fence. The civilians in the British Government were about to have a lesson in the meaning of ‘mobilisation’. Crowe reprised the definition:

‘If Russia mobilizes we have been warned Germany will do the same, and as German mobilization is directed almost entirely against France, the latter cannot possibly delay her own mobilization for even the fraction of a day . . . This however means that within 24 hours His Majesty’s Government will be faced with the question whether . . . Great Britain will stand idly aside, or take sides. The question is a momentous one, which it is not for a departmental note to elaborate.’

Crowe made another revealing comment, aimed at the head, if not the heart, of his foreign secretary. The German Government, he warned Grey, had not said a single word of restraint or moderation in the direction of Vienna:

‘If a word had been said, we may be certain that the German Government would claim credit for having spoken at all. The inference is not reassuring . . .’

A general sense of having been deceived gripped the British leadership, as Germany’s true role in Austria’s ultimatum came to light.

Still Grey failed to act. He did nothing to restrain Russia from mobilising, which, once in full flood, would obviously bounce Germany into the war.

He failed to declare Britain’s hand for Russia and France, which may have given Berlin and Vienna pause for thought (although that window was rapidly closing).

And he perilously allowed Berlin to continue to think that Britain may, when it came to blows, remain neutral.

—

Into these highly charged affairs sailed the disturbed, dreamlike opinions of Kaiser Wilhelm, fresh back from his summer voyage.

He had returned prematurely, on the 26 July, on hearing of the Serbian reply.

Meeting him at Potsdam station, stood the pale figure of his fraught chancellor, Bethmann-Hollweg, who feared the Kaiser would react violently on learning the extent of Berlin’s deceptions.

‘How did it all happen?’ Wilhelm asked later, bemused to return to a world utterly changed since his departure. He had left Europe in peace; he returned to find Austria and Serbia mobilising against each other, and Germany on the brink of war with Russia.

The chancellor offered to resign, rather than explain the complex series of events. Wilhelm refused to accept it. ‘You’ve made this stew,’ he growled. ‘Now you’re going to eat it!’

—

At about 10 am on 28 July, Wilhelm read the Serbian reply. He took up his pen and footnoted it:

‘A brilliant achievement in a time limit of only forty-eight hours! It is more than one could have expected!’ The Kaiser’s words seemed to descend from another realm, utterly detached from the one he inhabited.

He proposed, as a sop to Austria’s demands – and to give her mobilised armies something to do – that Belgrade be taken ‘hostage’ and parts of the country occupied until Serbia acted on its promises:

‘I propose that we say to Austria: “Serbia has been forced to retreat in a very humiliating manner and we offer our congratulations. Naturally, as a result, every cause for war has vanished”.’ The Kaiser then absurdly offered himself as a ‘mediator for peace’.

Peace was the furthest thing from the minds of the German politicians and generals.

An hour later, Vienna informed Berlin of Russia’s ‘extensive military preparations’ in St Petersburg, Kiev, Warsaw, Moscow and Odessa.

Next Thursday, 30 July 2026: Austria-Hungary declares war on Serbia

Selected sources and further reading:

Albertini, Luigi, The Origins of the War of 1914 (3 vols), Enigma Press, New York 2005

Bethmann Hollweg, Theobald von, Reflections on the World War, (transl. by Young, George), Cornell University Library, New York, 1920

French Yellow Book, Chapter II, No. 8. M. Dumaine, French Ambassador at Vienna, to M. René Viviani, President of the Council, minister for foreign aﬀairs, Vienna, 2 July 1914.

Geiss, Imanuel, July 1914 The Outbreak of the First World War: Selected Documents, Charles Scribner’s Sons, New York 1967

Hochschild, Adam, To End All Wars: A Story of Loyalty and Rebellion, 1914–1918, Mariner Books, Boston 2012

Hötzendorf, Conrad von, Aus meiner dienstzeit, 1906–1918, University of Michigan Library, Ann Arbor 1921

Keiger, John, Raymond Poincaré, Cambridge University Press, Cambridge 1997

Ludwig, Emil, July 1914, Putnam, London 1929

Ludwig, Emil, Wilhelm Hohenzollern: The Last of the Kaisers, AMS Press Inc, New York 1978

Margutti, Albert von, La Tragédie des Habsbourg, Bibl. Rhombus, Vienna 1923

Paléologue, Maurice, An Ambassador’s Memoirs, (transl. by Holt, Frederic), George H. Doran Company, New York 2008

Seton-Watson, Robert, Sarajevo: A Study in the Origins of the Great War, Hutchinson, London 1925

Smith, David James, One Morning in Sarajevo: 28 June 1914, Phoenix Press, London 2009

Sondhaus, Lawrence, Franz Conrad von Hötzendorf: Architect of the Apocalypse, Brill Academic Publishers, Leiden, Netherlands 2000

Sosnosky, Theodor von, Franz Ferdinand. Der Erzherzog-Thronfolger. Ein Lebensbild, Verlag Von R. Oldenbourg, Munich 1929

Strachan, Hew, The First World War: Volume I: To Arms, Oxford University Press, USA 2003

Sulzberger, Cyrus Leo, The Fall of Eagles, Crown Publishers, New York 1977

The World War I Document Archive, ‘The Assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand’: http://wwi.lib.byu.edu/index.php/The_Assassination_of_Archduke_Franz_Ferdinand

The World War I Document Archive, Records of national diplomatic communication: The Belgian Grey Book, The French Yellow Book, The German White Book, The Russian Orange Book, The Serbian Blue Book, The Austro-Hungarian Red Book, see also: http://www.gwpda.org/

This essay is an edited extract from my book 1914: The Year the World Ended published by Penguin Random House (UK and Australia).