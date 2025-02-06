This is Who made our minds?, my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind (Penguin 2024). Next week: The great Hebrew prophets (7th of 7 essays on Judaism)

‘THERE WAS A MAN in the land of Uz, whose name was Job; and that man was blameless and upright, and one who feared God and shunned evil. And seven sons and three daughters were born to him. Also, his possessions were seven thousand sheep, three thousand camels, five hundred yoke of oxen, five hundred female donkeys, and a very large household, so that this man was the greatest of all the people of the East.

No rest for the virtuous: Job’s Evil Dreams , by William Blake, The Morgan Library and Museum (public domain)

Thus opens the Book of Job, a work of literary brilliance composed by an unknown author - not Moses or Solomon, as some Jewish scholars claim - between the seventh and fourth centuries BCE.

It tells the story of a gentile torn between faith and despair. Some think it the biography of an actual man, others an allegory. It is certainly a moral fable of exhausting power, and Jews, Christians and Muslims would later appropriate Job as a kind of moral prophet.

Job enters our minds at the high noon of his life, a decent, pious, rich and accomplished man who enjoys a large and happy family. He believes, by intuition, in a supreme god, though which god is never made clear.

This exemplary human creation drew the envy of Satan, a fallen angel and God’s chief adversary in the Hebrew Bible.

Job’s faith in God was skin-deep, Satan believed: Job would quickly desert God if fate turned against him. To prove it, Satan challenged God to a wager, asserting that Job, stripped of his family and wealth, would despair and abandon God.

God accepted the wager and, in his omnipotence, granted Satan the power to test Job. What followed was a riveting celestial struggle between God and Satan for the control of Job’s soul.

—

Satan hit the ground running: he drowned all of Job’s children, incinerated Job’s servants and destroyed his livestock and property.

Such horrors would make most humans ‘curse God in the face’, Satan thought. But Job’s faith stayed firm. Bearing his torments, he refused to ‘charge God with wrongdoing’.

Even so, Job wondered why God had subjected him to such terrible misfortunes. He answered himself with the helpless words that priests and rabbis use to comfort innocent victims of natural disasters and tragic accidents: ‘the Lord gave, and the Lord has taken away; blessed be the name of the Lord.’

Satan then turned his instruments of torture on the poor man’s body. The Devil infested Job’s flesh with ‘loathsome’ boils and sores that disgusted Job’s wife:

‘Do you still persist in your integrity?’ she cried.

Job’s reply did not satisfy her: ‘Shall we receive the good at the hand of God, and not receive the bad?’

‘Curse God, and die,’ she hit back.

—

For seven days Job’s friends Eliphaz, Bildad and Zophar sat with him, offering not a word of comfort. When they spoke, they blamed Job for his misfortunes: he must have sinned to be suffering so horribly, they said, and he should plead for God’s forgiveness.

Job protested his innocence and privately implored God for help: ‘Have I sinned? What have I done to You, O watcher of men? Why have You set me as Your target, So that I am a burden to myself?’

An innocent man has nothing to repent, Job insisted. On the other hand, if he were innocent, why was God torturing him? Why was he suffering while the wicked flourished?

From the bitterness of his soul, Job implored God to explain why he punished good people and rewarded evil:

‘For [God] crushes me with a tempest, and multiplies my wounds without cause . . . [God] destroys the blameless [and] laughs at the plight of the innocent. . . Does it seem good to You that . . . You should despise the work of Your hands and smile on the counsel of the wicked?’

He begged God to show himself and explain what he had done to warrant such punishment. God refused, gazing on and tormenting the poor wretch in silence.

—

Job’s resolve begins to weaken. He feels as if he were the butt of some cosmic joke: ‘I am a laughingstock to my friends.’

He questions the very promise of Heaven: does anything await us beyond death, he wonders.

The roots of fallen trees may sprout and live again, but not the soul of a dead human body: ‘As water disappears from the sea, And a river becomes parched and dries up, So man lies down and does not rise.’

His so-called friends now desert him, but Job maintains his faith and reaffirms his innocence.

Though God ‘tears me in his wrath’ and ‘shrivels me up’ and ‘gnashes at me’ and ‘hates me’, Job’s prayers remain ‘pure’ and his faith intact.

His friend Eliphaz again lays the blame on Job:

‘For your iniquity teaches your mouth,

And you choose the tongue of the crafty.

Your own mouth condemns you, and not I;

Yes, your own lips testify against you.’

Job has had enough. If he has sinned, he is answerable to God alone, not his friends, who have no right to condemn him. He would bear no more ‘words of wind’ from those ‘miserable comforters’.

If he were in their place, he reflects, he would console them and ease their grief!

Drained by God’s silence, consumed by self-loathing, Job longs for death:

‘My breath is offensive to my wife,

And I am repulsive to the children of my own body.

Even young children despise me . . .

All my close friends abhor me,

And those whom I love have turned against me.’

His body’s corruption would be his ‘father’ and the worms that will devour him, his ‘mother’ and ‘sister’.

Scorning his companions, he rises from his sick bed and cries out that he has done his best. He has helped the poor and the orphans; he has served as ‘father to the needy’ and the ‘champion of strangers’!

None of this appeases the Lord, whose mysterious ways reward sinners and leave the good to die wretched and forgotten.

—

An angry young man called Elihu intervenes, and rebukes Job and his friends for misunderstanding God. They grasped the letter, and not the spirit, of the Lord’s work, he claims.

The Lord, according to Elihu, ‘does not give an accounting of any of His words. For God may speak in one way, or in another, Yet man does not perceive it.’

The Lord was torturing Job for a ‘reason’, Elihu explains: ‘to bring back his soul from the Pit, That he may be enlightened with the light of life.’

Job should justify God, not himself, Elihu cries, because God is beyond all knowing. Obedience to him is all!

Wth friends like these… Job and his friends , illustration by Gustave Doré, The Library of Congress (public domain)

At last God breaks his silence, and a river of wrath pours forth. If Job had hoped for a little celestial gratitude, a ‘thank you’ for his show of granite loyalty, he receives a torrent of holy recrimination.

How dare Job indulge his puny woes, God fumes. How dare he presume to question, to doubt, the will of God?

‘Where were you,’ God rants, ‘when I laid the foundations of the earth? Have you commanded the morning since your days began, And caused the dawn to know its place . . . Do you know the ordinances of the heavens? Can you set their dominion over the earth?’

Obviously Job could not. He is a mere man, a trifling thing, incapable of understanding Heaven and Earth, which God, in his infinite intelligence, had created.

And yet, through it all, Job’s faith holds firm. And so God wins the wager with Satan and duly restores Job’s health, family and property.

—

A lesson commonly drawn from the Book of Job is the strength of faith in the face of unbearable suffering – of the need to stand firm in your belief when all seems to conspire against you.

That is why Job is often seen as a prototype of the Christian martyr. He’s the earliest recorded example of redemptive suffering, of the ‘purification’ of the soul through pain.

The French philosopher Blaise Pascal saw Christ in Job: ‘The two oldest books in the world are those of Moses and Job, the one a Jew and the other a gentile. Both of them look upon Jesus Christ as their common centre and object . . .’

The story also offers spiritual solace to the wretched and downtrodden, for whom Job serves as a model of fidelity to the Lord in the harshest adversity.

Job’s experiences mirror the lives of countless decent people who suffer appalling misfortune while never abandoning their religious faith.

‘In its jarring polyphony and in its silences,’ the scholar of religion Mark Larrimore observes, in an illuminating study, ‘the book of Job speaks to and for the broken. In its protagonist’s persistence, it speaks of hope even in the depths of despair . . .’

—

A third reaction to the Book of Job is astonishment at the perversity of this supposedly loving and merciful god.

What kind of monster commands his people to love and obey him while destroying a happy family to win a bet with the Devil?

God already knew in his all-knowingness that Job’s faith would hold firm, and that he would win his wager with Satan. So, Job was a mere plaything in God’s hands.

Less remarked upon is the deeply unsettling character of God in the Book of Job.

This God is a needy, insecure, cruel and wrathful deity, and seems oddly unselfaware. Most theologians and preachers remark on the strength of Job’s faith in God. But what of God’s faith in Job? God depends on Job to defeat Satan, to validate his authority over the forces of evil.

God needs Job more than Job needs God because, in the bigger picture, God is supposedly fighting evil in all its forms while Job is just one man.

The story of Job raises ‘unanswerable questions about the justice of God’, Larrimore concludes.

Indeed, where is God’s justice in all this? Is there any justice in the story?

Another hard question raised by the inverted moral world of Job is this: in which God do Jews and Christians believe? The merciful Lord, the bringer of love and compassion? Or the pitiless punter, willing to torture an innocent man and kill his family to win an argument with Satan?

Next Thursday, 13th February 2025: The great Hebrew prophets (7th of 7 essays on Judaism)

