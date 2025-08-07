This is Who made our minds?, my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind (Penguin 2024). Join the journey! Next Thursday: Maimonides’ god of the perplexed

IMPRISONED IN Fardajan Castle near Hamadhan in 1014, a thirty-four- year-old Persian scholar conducted a thought experiment in which he imagined himself suspended in mid-air with no contact with anyone or anything, not even his own body.

He was a disembodied mind passing through frictionless space.

The ‘Floating Man’ experiment by the medieval Persian polymath Avicenna argued for the existence of the soul or self as a substance separate from the body (Gemini)

The scholar was Ibn Sina (980–1037 CE), known to the West as Avicenna, a pioneer of the study of human consciousness and the founder of modern psychology.

Avicenna concluded his experiment by wondering:

‘[C]an [the floating mind] be assured of the existence of himself? . . . He does not have any doubt in that his self exists, without thereby asserting that he has any exterior limbs, nor any internal organs, neither heart nor brain, nor any one of the exterior things at all . . . Even if it were possible for him in that state to imagine a hand or any other limb, he would not imagine it as being a part of his self, nor as a condition for the existence of that self . . .’

‘Therefore the self [is not] the same as the body or the limbs,’ he observed. The self was ‘something other than the body, even something non-bodily’.

And if this disembodied mind were able to perceive its ‘self’ (or soul), then the self must surely exist separately from the body. In sum, this immaterial self, or rational human soul, ‘exists and is self-aware’.

Avicenna’s mind experiment persuasively tried to prove – 600 years before the French philosopher Descartes asserted ‘I think therefore I am’ – that a sense of ‘self’, the voice of the ‘I’, existed independently of the body and its environment.

—

If any culture may be said to have enjoyed a ‘golden age’, Islam’s was the eighth to the thirteenth centuries.

In thought, art, education, law and philosophical inquiry, Arabic thinkers were the most advanced of their time, consigning Latin Europe to the shadows. Islamic achievements in medicine, maths, science and philosophy far outpaced those of Christendom.

Among their greatest gifts was the rediscovery and Arabic translation of the classic Greek philosophical and scientific writing, including the entire corpus of Aristotle, virtually unknown in Latin Europe before the twelfth century, as well as works by Hippocrates, Plato, Archimedes, Euclid, Apollonius, Diophantus, Ptolemy, Galen and many more.

It was a period of conscious glory in the annals of Islam.

A secretive group of Islamic scholars called the Ikhwan al-Safa (the ‘Brethren of Purity’) between around 961 and 968 CE produced the finest medieval encyclopaedia of sciences, The Epistles of the Pure Brethren and the Sincere Friends.

The work anticipated by 200 years the thirteenth-century encyclopaedias of the Latin world, compiled by Alexander Neckham (1157–1217), Thomas de Cantimpré (1201–1272), Vincent of Beauvais (c. 1184–1264) and Bartholomaeus Anglicus (d. 1272), and by 800 years the encyclopaedia of Denis Diderot (1713–1784).

The Brethren’s guiding belief was that salvation is attainable only through the ‘knowledge and purification of heart’.

Avicenna would later deliver on that belief: his encyclopaedia of medicine remained the definitive text in European universities until the sixteenth century.

While European princes and popes were conniving in the slaughter of Muslims, the greatest Islamic thinkers – Avicenna, Averroes, Al-Farabi, Al-Ghazali, Ibn Arabi and Mulla Sadra, to name a few – were blazing new trails in philosophy, geometry, theology, psychology and sociology that laid the foundations of rationalism and the duality of the mind and soul that the Western Enlightenment would later claim as its own.

—

Muslim Andalusia was a haven of intellectual brilliance. The Islamic scholars who lived here prided themselves as ‘free thinkers’.

That spirit of liberal inquiry did not exist in Western Christendom, where the slightest detour from Catholic doctrine might lead to excommunication or death.

Here, Arab scholars were free to inquire into the nature of the Earth unhindered: ‘the power of forming his own judgement, according to his particular abilities’ breathed through the Islamic writing of eleventh-century Andalusia, observed the philosopher Ibn Hazm.

Córdoba was the brightest star in Andalusia’s intellectual firmament.

A ‘fair ornament of culture’ was how a nun writing in faraway Germany in the late tenth century described the city: even she, in her remote convent, had heard of its ‘seven streams of knowledge’.

By the mid-ninth century, the city’s Christians or ‘Mozarab’ population had been totally Arabicised – they were ‘intoxicated’, as one of them wrote, ‘with Arab eloquence’. They even read their Bibles in Arabic because they were no longer able to read Latin.

—

Abu Yusuf Ya’qub ibn Ishaq Al-Kindi (c. 800–870 CE), born and educated in Baghdad, is remembered as ‘the father of Arab philosophy’.

He excelled, too, as a mathematician, psychologist and scientist, best known for his Theology of Aristotle, On First Philosophy, That There Are Incorporeal Substances and Discourse on the Soul.

In his Discourse, Al-Kindi set out to prove that the soul was an ‘immaterial substance’. How can anything be both substantial and immaterial?

Al-Kindi explained this mind-bending paradox that had baffled the ancient Greeks thus: ‘Since the soul is the essence of the living being, and the living being is a substance, the soul is also a substance.’

But as ‘the intellectual form of the living thing’, the soul was also immaterial.

Al-Kindi began his classic On First Philosophy by declaring that the goal of all philosophers was the pursuit and practice of haqq (truth or reality).

The purpose of life was not merely to acquire knowledge: it was to use knowledge to transform the mind or soul in the service of humankind.

He conjured a beautiful image of the soul as our ‘sleepless intellect’, sitting up day and night to listen to our dreams.

And when the body died, the soul, if untainted by sin during its sojourn on Earth, voyaged to a higher place. Not so those who had neglected their souls and pursued ‘base, unclean, false desires’, which rendered ‘their nature like that of beasts’: they would pass away in a state of gross impurity, offensive to Allah.

To illustrate this idea, Al-Kindi portrayed the life of the soul/mind as a yacht on an eternal voyage. Its passengers briefly disembarked on an idyllic island called Earth, where they passed their corporeal lives.

Those who lingered on the island, satiating their desire for money, pleasure and power, were left to wither and die like castaways, while those who returned to the ship sailed on to paradise.

Al-Kindi’s lush metaphor rehabilitated the neo-Platonic idea of the soul’s dual attachment to desire and intellect: if we attach our lives to bodily desires (money, sex, power, possessions), the mind or soul will share the destiny of the body and decay and die when the body dies; if we attach our daily lives to the intellect and the demands of the conscience, the mind/soul will survive the death of the body and enter ‘a realm of pure intelligence . . . in the light of the Creator’.

‘O ignorant man,’ Al-Kindi addresses the selfish and avaricious, ‘know you not that your stay in this world is as but a brief instant, and that you shall then come to the true world, and stay in it forever and ever. You are but a transient wayfarer here . . .’

Guiding Al-Kindi’s ship of the soul was the ‘active intellect’, a kind of universal intelligence shared by all humanity, rather like the Hindu concept of dharma.

Al-Kindi’s treatise On the Intellect defined the active intellect as a spiritual being, distinct from the soul and ‘superior to it’. It transformed the soul from being ‘intelligent in potency’ to being ‘intelligent in act’. That is, the active intellect released the soul’s potential energy to think and act.

—

The active intellect would play a vital role in the work of three of Islam’s greatest thinkers, Al-Farabi, Avicenna and Averroes, who together would have a tremendous influence on Christian and Jewish philosophy. Let’s alight on a few of their ideas.

They called him the ‘second master’ after Aristotle, such was the esteem in which the Abbasid caliphate held Al-Farabi (c. 870–950 CE), known as Alpharabius in the West.

We know less of his life – it seems he was a Sunni Persian – than we do of his works, which are vast and exhaustive and caress virtually every subject under the Sun: logic, philosophy, maths, music, psychology and education.

Al-Farabi is regarded as the first ‘sociologist’, having written a study of human behaviour called Social Psychology. This advanced the marvellous idea that the ‘innate disposition’ of every individual was to form relationships with other human beings, and to find fulfilment in our shared lives and work.

Al-Farabi thus anticipated by 1100 years the Western idea of ‘bonding’ and the life-enriching value of friendship.

Good relationships were the source of happiness, he advised: to ‘achieve what he can of that perfection, every man needs to stay in the neighbourhood of others and associate with them’.

In short, human beings needed one another, to cooperate peacefully, to achieve anything of value. How quaint that fundamental truth must have sounded to princes, popes and caliphs at a time of near-incessant bloodletting.

Drawing on the work of Aristotle, his master, Al-Farabi attributed four qualities to the human soul – the appetitive, sensitive, imaginative and rational – of which the last distinguished humankind from animals and lived on after our death.

A few rare individuals possessed what Al-Farabi called a ‘prophetic soul . . . in whom the Active Intellect indwells’.

This endowed the prophetic soul with an acutely intuitive imagination attuned to the deepest yearnings of humankind: prophecy answered the prayers of the faithful, and gave life meaning, purpose and the hope of an afterlife.

—

A stranger to modesty, Avicenna (see above) wrote a poem in celebration of his own genius:

‘From the depth of the black earth up to Saturn’s apogee, All the problems of the universe have been solved by me. I have escaped from the coils of snares and deceits; I have unravelled all knots except the knot of Death.’

He wasn’t far off. A child prodigy, Avicenna had memorised the Koran by the age of ten, or so it was said. He became the greatest physician, philosopher and astronomer of his age, recognised in India as the pre-eminent teacher after Aristotle.

His classic works included The Book of Healing and The Canon of Medicine, standard texts in European universities until at least 1650.

His Compendium on the Soul, his most ‘popular’ work, touched millions and resonated in Christian and Jewish philosophy ­centuries after his death.

Avicenna fused Greek and Islamic thought into a scientific system that sought to ‘encompass and explain all reality’.

His ‘floating man’ thought experiment brilliantly laid bare the ‘humanness’ in human-kind and the nature of the thinking soul (or mind), as distinct from the earthly experience of the body.

Lacking any bodily sensations, Avicenna’s floating mind was aware of his mental state – his ‘I’ – as the essence of his being.

If the mind/soul were ‘self-aware’, then from where did the soul derive its power to know its ‘self’? Did that not imply, indeed necessitate, the existence of a higher power, a knowable God?

And if that were true, wasn’t self-consciousness proof of intelligent design? For who other than a divine creator had the power to endow the self with consciousness of its self?

These questions were the cornerstones of Avicenna’s philosophy. Avicenna had heard many so-called wise men say things like, ‘He who knows himself knows God’ and ‘How shall he have any views at all, when he is ignorant of himself?’

Avicenna rejected this logic, and inverted it: only by knowing God were you able to know yourself.

To millions of Islamic adherents, this transposition of God and the self was a very big deal, for it permanently relegated man’s place in the cosmos to that of an external, all-powerful God.

Avicenna esteemed the social power of prophecy. The prophet, he believed, received an ‘overflow’ of information from the active intellect that equipped him with rare insights traceable to ‘angel souls’ and ‘a realm of pure imagination’.

For Avicenna, the power of prophecy was the greatest of human gifts, an acknowledgement (in a rare moment of humility) that his own calling of philosopher occupied second place.

—

The achievements of the man, mystic and Sunni theologian known as Al-Ghazali (c. 1058–1111) were said to be the ‘proof of Islam’: that is, a man like him appeared once a century to correct the errors of the faithful.

Al-Ghazali affected to detest the ancient Greeks, whose baleful influence (as he saw it) had poisoned Islam and his fellow Persians with foul pagan ideas.

He attacked Avicenna and other Muslim thinkers for having failed to refute Aristotle and for incorporating remnants of the ‘vicious unbelief’ of Plato and Socrates into their work.

‘So,’ he wrote, ‘they all must be taxed with unbelief, as must their partisans among the Muslim philosophers.’

Yet Al-Ghazali possessed too good a brain not to recognise finer minds than his, and despite his outward condemnation of the Greeks, he leavened his magisterial Incoherence of the Philosophers with their better ideas, insinuating Aristotelian logic and metaphysics into Islamic thought.

Al-Ghazali had much to say about spiritual health, or ‘faith’. He raised the condition of ‘being’ and ‘believing’ far above mere ‘knowing’ and ‘understanding’. He used the analogy of physical health to explain the nature of faith.

‘How great a difference there is,’ he wrote, ‘between your knowing the definitions, causes, and conditions of health and satiety, and your [actually] being healthy and sated!’

Merely learning about God, he was saying, had little to do with feeling God’s presence. He placed divine revelation in a unique realm of ‘sense experience’ accessible only through Sufi mysticism and prophecy.

The Sufi concept of dhawq – literally, ‘tasting’ and ‘savouring’ – meant exalting in the most intimate association with God. Islamic prophecy opened the doors of perception to a hierarchy of revelation unattainable by the mere intellect, Al-Ghazali believed.

‘Beyond the stage of intellect there is another stage,’ he explained. ‘In this, another eye is opened, by which man sees what is hidden and what will take place in the future, and other things from which the intellect is as far removed . . .’

—

The natural philosopher, scientist, judge, theologian, astronomer and psychologist Ibn Rushd (1126–1198), known as Averroes, attracted as many superlatives as his fields of expertise.

A citizen of Al-Andalus, Averroes was a polymathic wonder, a disciple of Aristotle, about whom he wrote numerous commentaries, and the author of some 100 works of science and philosophy.

He argued for the peaceful coexistence of faith and reason. Let God and government coexist in a state of mutual enrichment, Averroes advised. Pause and contemplate that astonishing insight! Had kingdoms and governments listened, they might have spared us centuries of futile bloodshed in the name of God.

Here was the first persuasive case for the separation of ‘church’ and ‘state’, anticipating by 500 years the foundations of the Western Enlightenment and earning him the moniker ‘Father of Rationalism’. Humans were ‘natural beings’ endowed with the powers of sensation and thought.

But who, Averroes wondered, had given us these powers? All living creatures owed their ‘life’ to a form, or substance, that Averroes called the soul.

Every soul contained nutritive, sensory and rational operations that were disassociated from the body:

‘Even in the mundane case of plants, the complexities of their operations require a special principle beyond what would be adequate for non-living things: nutrition, for instance, is ascribed to the soul . . .’

Nine hundred years before the modern nutritionists and ‘wellness’ industry made a similar claim, Averroes had equated a healthy mind/soul with a healthy diet.

Next Thursday, 14th August 2025: Maimonides’ god of the perplexed

