THE MIND OF A NEWBORN baby is a ‘blank slate’ (tabula rasa). It contains no thoughts or abilities intrinsic to the child; no traits, ideas or moral principles that inhere in the child. That is to say, no qualities the child possesses a priori.

John Locke by John Greenhill. National Portrait Gallery. London (Creative Commons)

Those were the findings of the English philosopher John Locke (1632– 1704) in his classic work, An Essay Concerning Human Understanding (1689 to which he added his theory of human identity in 1694).

The child’s adult personality, according to Locke, was the product of the accumulation of his or her experiences, education and memories: family, friendships, love, work.

The adult’s capacity to reason and understand – understanding being the mental attribute that ‘sets man above the rest of sensible beings’ – flowed from receiving, associating and remembering external stimuli.

Locke, a physician, has often been described as the ‘father of liberalism’ and the ‘father of empiricism’. He heavily influenced the French Enlightenment, chiefly the thought of Rousseau (1712–1778) and Voltaire, as well as the political ideas of the American Founding Fathers.

Thomas Jefferson (1743–1826), the author of the Declaration of Independence and the third president of the United States of America, ranked Locke, Sir Francis Bacon and Sir Isaac Newton as ‘the three greatest men who have ever lived’, because he believed they had laid the foundations of the modern world.

Locke was certainly among the radical thinkers of his age. He advocated for religious tolerance, the separation of church and state, the freedom to choose one’s faith, and the consent of the people as a precondition for political legitimacy. Daring ideas for the time, they would form the spine of modern democracy.

—

The ‘divine right’ of kings had no place in this conception of liberty. Locke rejected the divine right of King Charles II, who was said to derive this power by patriarchal descent from Adam.

Belief in the divine right of kings was rooted in the god-like powers the pharaohs and Roman emperors had awarded themselves. It found later expression in the medieval idea that God had transferred his authority to the temporal ruler.

Locke took special exception to the concept of divine right as championed by English monarchists like Sir Robert Filmer in his hugely popular book, Patriarcha (1680).

The British monarchs were deifying themselves well into the seventeenth century, as demonstrated by the reign (1603–1625) of James I of England (James VI of Scotland), who believed that God himself recognised kings as higher beings than commoners.

While the practice faded after 1688, the mysterious rites were still on display during the coronation of King Charles III, in 2023.

Locke would have none of this. A divine ruler was an affront to all he held as free and liberal, and he bravely tore down the ‘divine right theory’ in his Two Treatises of Government.

Here is a sample of his argument:

‘In this last age,’ he wrote, ‘a generation of men has sprung up amongst us, that would flatter princes with an opinion, that they have a divine right to absolute power . . . To make way for this doctrine, they have denied mankind a right to natural freedom; whereby they have not only, as much as in them lies, exposed all subjects to the utmost misery of tyranny and oppression . . .’

—

Locke’s philosophical system was rooted in his belief in our capacity to learn, and by learning to understand.

This process began at birth. The minds of newborn babies were like those of ‘idiots, savages, and the grossly illiterate’, he observed.

Babies’ minds were devoid of universal principles, maxims and moral laws. They were unable to grasp ‘the most unshaken rule of morality and foundation of all social virtue’, that ‘he should do as he would be done unto’.

Yet there was hope. Where the philosopher Thomas Hobbes portrayed human beings as little more than beasts who would destroy one another unless restrained by a tyrant, Locke saw in humankind the innate potential to learn, to understand and to improve through education and the example of parents and teachers.

The silent ministry of experience set to work on the newborn mind the moment the child was born.

—

Locke’s ideas undermined 1000 years of church doctrine. If it were true that a child’s mind was ‘empty’ at birth, how could he or she be guilty of original sin?

If an infant had no conception of guilt, no sense or memory of ‘sin’, how was it possible that children were born evil? Can there be sin, Locke asked, where there is no law?

No, he thought, each of us is responsible for his or her redemption from sin regardless of the ‘original sins’ of Adam and his descendants.

Locke’s implicit refutation of Saint Augustine’s concept of original sin troubled Christians: if the newborn mind were a blank slate, did the child have a soul? Or was Locke suggesting the child only acquired a soul through experience?

Locke had the humility to admit he didn’t know:

‘[W]hether the soul be supposed to exist antecedent to, or coeval with . . . the beginnings of life in the body, I leave to be disputed by those who have better thought of that matter.’

Even to sow doubt was a provocation. Surely, Locke’s opponents cried, the Almighty was ‘innate’ in his human creation?

That led to a sharper, more troubling question, for Locke: was God himself a ‘product of experience’, a creation of the mind? Tortuously, he conceded: ‘If any idea can be imagined innate, the idea of GOD may . . . be thought so; since it is hard to conceive how there should be innate moral principles, without an innate idea of a Deity.’

—

On the other hand, might God himself have been created by experience, a construct of the human imagination? This idea, that God is a projection of the human mind, has proved deeply troubling for Christians. And yet, how else should we understand the ‘godless’ tribes of the ancient world, Locke wondered.

The heathen Brazilian and Caribbean natives were, he believed, bereft of a notion of God. (On the contrary, as we’ve seen, they had a rich polytheistic tradition.) Many worshipped false gods and mere idols, Locke feared, ‘that have been set up in their minds . . . and stamp the characters of divinity upon absurdities and errors’.

If the ‘idea of God’ was not innate in heathen tribes, he reasoned, they were nonetheless capable of learning about the Christian God: ‘a man, by the right use of his natural abilities, may, without any innate principles, attain a knowledge of a God’.

That was because God had endued humankind with the faculty of mind to conceive of him, Locke argued.

By this reasoning, indigenous tribes, born with no intrinsic idea of God, were inherently equipped with the mental ability to discover the God who, Christians insisted, had created them.

—

The mind, Locke thought, was always engaging with, and being engaged by, its society and environment. It was interactive. That led him to describe ‘thinking’ as ‘the action and not the essence of the soul [or mind]'.’

We were far more than Descartes’ passive ‘thinking things’: we were living things who acted on our thoughts. Locke had a word for the thinking and acting mind: ‘This power which the mind has thus to order the consideration of any idea . . . or to prefer the motion of any part of the body to its rest, and vice versa, in any particular instance, is that which we call the WILL.’

Your exercise of that power, to use your mind to pursue an idea, to direct an action, Locke called ‘volition’ or ‘willing’.

Your mind might also resist the will to think or act, for fear of the consequences or in answer to your conscience (or what the neuroscientist Benjamin Libet would call ‘free won’t’ – choosing not to act – 300 years later).

Free will liberated you to intervene in your fate or ‘destiny’: you were able to choose the way you lived your life! Marvel at the liberating power of this idea, after centuries of people surrendering their lives to the will of God and the church.

We were even able to will our lives towards prosperity and happiness, Locke proposed, the twin foundations of liberty and the source of Locke’s celebrated contribution to the American Declaration of Independence. ‘[T]he highest perfection of intellectual nature,’ he wrote, ‘lies in a careful and constant pursuit of true and solid happiness; so the care of ourselves, that we mistake not imaginary for real happiness, is the necessary foundation of our liberty.’

‘Happiness’, in Locke’s meaning, should not be confused with the pursuit of pleasure. He meant the actions that contributed to the ‘care of the soul’ – familial love, charity, piety, compassion, duty. For these, everyone was personally responsible:

‘The care . . . of every man’s soul belongs unto himself and is to be left unto himself.’

—

One of Locke’s most influential insights was that every person is the creation of their experiences and are therefore improvable by the quality of those experiences, chiefly their education.

Education ‘made the man’, Locke believed. Education furnished the ‘empty cabinet’ of the mind with the qualities that made you socially useful and a ‘good’ citizen.

‘I think I may say,’ he wrote, ‘that of all the men we meet with, nine parts of ten are what they are, good or evil, useful or not, by their education.’

In sum, nurture led nature in Locke’s vision, a conception that would have huge consequences for child-rearing in the centuries that followed.

Education necessarily began in childhood because, he wrote, ‘the little and almost insensible impressions on our tender infancies have very important and lasting consequences’ on the blank slate of a child’s mind.

The child’s earliest ‘associations of ideas’ were critical because they defined his or her future character. The first marks, for good or ill, on the child’s tabula rasa were the foundations of the self.

—

In sum, Locke was thought to have ‘discovered’ the modern self, insofar as he believed, and endeavoured to show, that everyone possessed the innate potential to be formed, raised and educated into a reasoning, morally responsible and civilised human being.

We were not ‘fallen’ by nature, doomed to perpetual war, or bound in slavish obedience to the divine right of kings, popes and despots, he ventured.

No great imaginative leap is needed to see the impact of that insight on education, health and political and social organisation.

Under Locke’s assured gaze, the self was amenable to being moulded into something better, something ‘good’.

—

Locke’s ideas kicked up a hornets’ nest. The philosophers Gottfried Wilhelm von Leibniz, George Berkeley, Lady Anne Conway, David Hume and Thomas Reid were variously unpersuaded by, and even aghast at, Locke’s conception of human nature, chiefly the idea that a child’s mind was a blank slate, bereft of original sin.

It would tax your patience to indulge them all, so let’s briefly consider Leibniz (1646–1716), Locke’s fiercest critic. Leibniz was a tireless polymath of undisputed brilliance, who excelled at mathematics, science and diplomacy and made many illuminating discoveries that would change the world. The co-founder of calculus (with Newton), Leibniz also invented the library cataloguing system.

The ‘blank slate’ of a child’s mind, on which life’s experiences would inscribe a new personality, was an affront to reason, Leibniz argued. So affronted was he, in fact, that he wrote a chapter-by-chapter rebuttal of Locke’s An Essay Concerning Human Understanding.

Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz by Christoph Bernhard Francke. Herzog Anton Ulrich Museum (Creative Commons)

A child was born with innate ideas, Leibniz insisted. His argument, in simple terms, ran like this: ‘real’ substances, solid manifestations of ‘reality’, were accessible through reason alone.

By ‘real’, Leibniz meant the ‘objective reality’ of an idea or thing that existed independent of human opinion, belief or ‘point of view’.

If this ‘real world’ pre-existed the child’s birth – and Leibniz was convinced that it did – then it followed that the child entered the world with the ability to comprehend it; that is, humankind must be born with an innate capacity to reason with and draw inferences from his or her environment (an idea Kant would explore to its limit).

‘Only reason can rise above the individual point of view and participate in the vision of ultimate necessities, which is also God’s,’ Leibniz wrote. ‘Hence reason must operate through “innate” ideas.’

Those innate ideas belong to all thinking beings, Leibniz thought. They owed their existence not to beliefs, experience, perception or education, but to the ‘intuitive [or inherent] capacities of reason’.

Beliefs and perceptions created ‘no more than an appearance’ or ‘phenomenon’ of the world, whereas reason rose above those mere ‘points of view’, he argued. Reason viewed the world, as Leibniz viewed it, from ‘no point of view’: it was anchored in innate, pre-existing ideas.

—

By ‘reasoning’, without prejudice or ‘a point of view’, the human mind attained something close to the perspective of a god, Leibniz concluded.

Roger Scruton, the conservative twentieth-century English philosopher, agreed. The Leibnizian theory of ‘innate ideas’ was ‘substantially correct’, he decided.

Why? Because education and experience alone were not sufficient to grasp certain concepts of preexisting reality. Why? Because those concepts (such as innate judgement) were ‘presupposed in experience’.

Without ideas or powers that inhered in the mind at birth, learning from experience would prove impossible, they concluded, countering Locke’s central theory.

‘They are involved in every apprehension of the world that I can represent as mine,’ Scruton wrote: ‘These “a priori concepts” of the understanding prescribe the basic “forms” of judgement.’

All this led Leibniz (and presumably Scruton) to conclude that an idea of ‘God’ was a priori or innate at birth.

Leibniz alluded to this in his mental picture of God, implying that a sense of goodness – and presumably evil, too – were innate:

‘Love is that mental state which makes us take pleasure in the perfections of the object of our love, and there is nothing more perfect than God . . . The perfections of God are those of our souls . . . he is an Ocean, whereof to us only drops have been granted; there is in us some power, some knowledge, some goodness . . .’

In one respect Leibniz and Locke were in agreement: they rejected the doctrine of original sin. ‘I cannot approve the damnation of unregenerate children,’ Leibniz wrote, ‘nor in general damnation resulting from original sin alone. Nor can I believe that God condemns those who are without the necessary light.’

Locke’s ideas drove the spirit of liberal inquiry that gave birth to the Enlightenment. Leibniz’s ideas reinforced the reactionary notion that a template of God’s moral order was already inscribed in the infant mind at birth.

Neither philosopher attained the summit of perception of Immanuel Kant, who divined that human beings are indeed born with innate ideas, those of space and time. This, his greatest insight, defined the a priori limits of our minds.

