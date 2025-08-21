This is Who made our minds?, my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind (Penguin 2024). Join the journey! Next Thursday: Aquinas ‘completes’ Aristotle

MEDIEVAL CHRISTIAN thinkers had not stopped thinking. Though they lived in the long shadow of Islamic advances in philosophy and science, their quiet toil yielded penetrating examinations of faith and the nature of belief.

In the besieged state of the Western church, driven north by the Islamic conquests, the clergy had withdrawn to their monasteries, the only institution able to educate the well-born sons and daughters of Christendom.

Girolamo Savonarola (1498) by Fra Bartolomeo. Executed by the pope, Savonarola’s life seemed the high point of monkish power (until the arrival of Martin Luther)

The monks (who tended to stay in the monastery) and the friars (who were able to travel in lay communities) had a formidable influence on Christian thought.

This ‘monastic movement’ (from the tenth to thirteenth centuries) fired up those powerhouses of Catholic learning – the orders of the Benedictines, Cistercians, Dominicans, Franciscans, Augustinians, Carthusians and many others – tens of thousands of whom spent their days and nights hunched over their little desks in freezing stone cells, the digs of the proto-universities of Europe.

The monasteries were hives of little hermits’ caves, where the monks shunned a world they believed had abandoned God, to pause and reflect on their faith and the salvation of their souls.

Their brightest intellects, however, blazed too brightly to be held behind walls of stone. Many monks were too well educated, too intelligent, not to be of use to their society, and in time ‘the monastery became a social institution of the utmost importance’, as the historian Norman Cantor explains.

The monasteries were, at their best, houses of profound study and rigorous self-denial, whose members formed a kind of brotherly intimacy with Christ.

They filled their long days in translations, histories and interpretations of the ancient classics that were spreading through Christendom thanks to their discovery and translation by Islamic scholars.

The monks pored over Plato, Aristotle and Socrates, as well as their neo-Platonic interpreters, in the candlelit confines of the famous monastery at Cluny and other renowned retreats.

At their worst, however, the monks’ domains were havens of depravity, corruption and collective madness.

—

The most illustrious of the monastic movement were Boethius, the Venerable Bede, Saint John Cassian, and of course those sainted figures whose orders bear their name: Saint Benedict, Saint Francis, Saint Dominic and many more.

Anicius Manlius Severinus Boethius (c. 480–524 CE), dubbed the ‘last of the Romans and the first of the Scholastics’, was a Roman senator, historian and philosopher who had translated Greek classics into Latin and become a personal adviser to Theodoric the Great, king of the Ostrogothic state in Italy.

Gaoled for opposing corruption, Boethius sought refuge from the torments of torture and isolation in the recesses of his mind.

The result was On the Consolation of Philosophy (523 CE), his finest work, where ‘Philosophy’ appears to him in his cell in the form of a noblewoman and guides his mind through the caprices of chance and fate, past the fleeting pleasures of the material world, to the divine source of true knowledge.

Although evil exists, Philosophy explains, it may be overcome by virtue, a quality intrinsic to humankind. Human beings were essentially good but easily corrupted, ‘she’ argued.

Happiness could be found in us all, in humility and decency and amity and the rejection of pride and greed and fleeting pleasures.

If not overtly Christian, the book’s Christian (and neo-Platonic) themes, coupled with the author’s quiet affirmation of virtue, made it a favourite of King Alfred, Elizabeth I and Geoffrey Chaucer.

Boethius was tortured and executed in 524 CE and became a Christian martyr, sainted by the Catholic faith.

—

A bright light in the ‘Dark Ages’ was the Venerable Bede (c. 673– 735 CE), an English monk and scholar from Northumbria whose sublime Ecclesiastical History of the English People (731 CE), a history of the church in England, persuaded Pope Leo XIII in 1899 to name him a ‘Doctor of the Church’, making him the only Briton to receive that honour.

—

The monastic orders of the medieval period produced some of the finest ‘scholastic’ thinkers, from whose pens flowed philosophy, history and new ideas, some of which erred perilously close to heresy and would in time challenge the very foundations of the Roman faith.

One of the greatest of the scholastic orders was also the oldest: the Benedictines. The son of old Roman aristocracy, the future Saint Benedict (480–547 CE) loathed the elite school to which his parents had sent him.

Benedict ran away to become a hermit. Uninspired by the anchorite’s life, he joined a Greek coenobitic monastery, a more ‘social’ retreat, whose members’ louche behaviour so shocked him he resolved to form his own order, the Benedictines, grounded in the most severe code of self-discipline.

Founded in 529 CE in Subiaco, Italy, the Benedictines were a completely closed community whose members were renowned for their extreme asceticism.

They spent their days at prayer and work, and in their libraries immersed in ‘holy reading’, seeking the grace of God and the path to salvation.

The Benedictines organised their lives around the Benedictine Rule, a treatise of seventy-three directions written by their founder that demanded absolute obedience to the abbot in charge of the monastery.

The Venerable Bede and Hildegard of Bingen were the most renowned Benedictines in a long list of scholars, martyrs, mystics and saints who lived under this austere regime.

They join the monastic movement’s greatest luminaries, including Anselm of Canterbury (c. 1033–1109), dubbed the ‘father of scholasticism’; William of Auvergne (c. 1180–1249), bishop of Paris, author of On the Soul and one of the first European theologians to grapple with Islamic philosophy; and Peter Abelard (c. 1079–1142), a visionary French polymath and lover of the French nun, Heloise of Argenteuil. These rivers of thought flowed into the minds of two of the most influential and celebrated of the schoolmen, Bonaventure (1221–1274) and Thomas Aquinas (1225–1274).

—

William of Auvergne strikes me as one of the most interesting of these thinkers, because he believed he had solved the mystery of how to reconcile personal freedom with obedience to God.

He asked: how could we be both free and servile?

William believed that humans, as rational beings, had the ability to make our own choices. If not, we would be ‘carried along by servile necessity, like the concupiscible power and the irascible power of the other animals’, who live without moral responsibility, like dogs or mice.

Denied the freedom to choose, humankind would live without blame or merit, condemned to the bestial state of nature.

In that condition, ‘laws would not be made or followed, for no one could do other than what they are naturally able to do’.

For William, ‘rational souls must be truly free beings’, able to choose their own destiny. Yet rational souls were also servants of God, William argued. How then was it possible to exercise free will and be a servant?

‘Every intellective power’, he explained, referring to the soul or mind, was illuminated ‘by its most noble and greatest intelligible object [God] and is set afire with love for it . . . And this has no opposition except where some evil perverts an intelligent substance of this sort.’

Humankind thus enjoyed a limited form of free will: the freedom to choose to follow or reject God. We may choose to love God and resist the perversion of our souls, or to surrender to our instincts and debase ourselves.

Without the free will to decide, humans were no better than sheep or cows. The ‘rational soul’ was thus God’s ‘free servant’ because rational souls recognised their debt to and dependence on him.

In this sense, William sublimated the ‘will’ – the freedom to choose faith – as the all-powerful ruler, or ‘emperor’, of the mind.

In our own time, strict genetic determinists suggest that we’re incapable of free will, of making any real choices about our lives, because our genes define our characters and predispose us to behave as we do, for good or ill (that said, most scientists allow that nurture also plays a role).

This raises the difficult question of whether anyone has free will, and implies that we are indeed no better than animals, incapable of controlling ourselves and blameless of the crimes and horrors we inflict on one another.

—

In Paris one cold winter’s morning, a brilliant Franciscan friar took up his quill and explained in prose of dewdrop clarity the necessity of faith over philosophy.

Bonaventure de Bagnoregio (1221–1274) was recognised during his lifetime as one of the finest Christian philosophers of the era. Canonised on 14 April 1482, he is fondly remembered as the patron saint of bowel disorders.

Bonaventure produced a vast body of work, but The Soul’s Journey into God (or The Mind’s Road to God, depending on your translation) of 1259 stands as his masterpiece.

It recounts the six-day transit of the soul into God’s grace and ‘that peace which surpasses all understanding’.

En route, Bonaventure is awestruck by the creation of the world, the beauty of which ‘reflects God’s love for us’. He contemplates the ‘three-fold power’ of memory, intellect and free will to perceive ‘God’s spirit’ within him. He pauses to discern nature’s intricate design through the senses, then ascends to the realm of the divine being, ‘totally present everywhere and nowhere contained . . . supremely one and yet all-inclusive’, in whom he comprehends what is truly good.

Bonaventure met powerful temptations on the journey, in the form of bodily and material desires. His spirit of faith, hope and charity resisted them, and ‘purified and enlightened’ his mind.

—

In time, many monasteries would turn self-serving and corrupt, peopled by ‘idle drones’ who retreated into monastic superstition.

The great Dutch philosopher Erasmus (1466–1536) delivered a withering verdict: the monasteries were havens for the spiritually blind, who profited greedily from the veneration of relics and elevated monastic law above the gospels.

The decay and corruption of the monasteries fuelled the Reformation and bred an alarming number of false prophets, fiery zealots and heretical dissenters, who hurled withering condemnation at princes, governments and the church itself.

These monks and friars prophesied Hell on Earth. They trained their wrath on a world they believed lost to God. They demanded root-and-branch reform. Their militancy served to justify the coming dissolution of the monasteries in England under Henry VIII.

Some ‘drew such appalling pictures of the future that the hearers almost lost their senses’, recorded Jacob Burckhardt in his classic study of the Renaissance.

—

In late Renaissance Italy, the forces of hysterical, monkish superstition were on the march.

In 1513, twelve Franciscan monks were dispatched to twelve districts of Italy bearing tidings of fire and brimstone.

One, Fra Francesco da Montepulciano, struck terror into the hearts of the Florentines, until his own heart gave way during a sermon. Undeterred, his devoted flock queued to kiss his lifeless feet.

The Medici rulers strove to suppress this excessive madness, but the spirit of prophecy was at large, and the church elites, unable to contain the people’s fascination with doomsday, retreated to their festivals, hunting parties and tournaments, ‘which were attended by many distinguished persons from Rome, and among them, though disguised, no less than six cardinals’, Burckhardt wrote.

A celebrated example of a prophet reborn was the Dominican friar Girolamo Savonarola of Ferrara (1452–1498), who effectively ruled the city of Florence for several years by virtue of his astonishing eloquence and withering charisma.

He derived his powers, Savonarola claimed, from divine illumination and modestly ranked himself second to the angels in the hierarchy of Heaven.

His sermons provoked scenes of swooning hysteria, for his nature seemed ‘made of fire’ and his mind prey to a vision of Florence as New Jerusalem, the scene of the Second Coming.

‘His idea was a theocracy,’ wrote Burckhardt, ‘in which all men were to bow in blessed humility before the Unseen . . . Man, according to him, has only to attend to those things which make directly for his salvation.’

—

Little old ladies of God ‘know more about faith than Plato’, Savonarola claimed. Had he lived today he would have said the same about America’s Christian nationalists and televangelists.

Of what use, then, were philosophy, science, reason, even thought itself?

Of no use. The mad Dominican was intent on destroying every effulgence of the mind that failed or refused to illuminate the doctrines of Jesus Christ. The Greek philosophers ‘were now in hell’, Savonarola drooled, adding: ‘It would be good for religion if many books that seem useful were destroyed.’

Homer, Virgil and Cicero might retain their place on the classical syllabus, he allowed, but Plato, Aristotle, Ovid, Catullus and Terence were for the flames.

Savonarola meant to apply the reforms he’d wrung from the Dominican Order (such as his insistence on apostolic simplicity, bans on all forms of lust and vanity and a literal reading of the Bible) to all of Rome, Italy and the world. Such posturing – a precursor of the radical Protestant movement – appealed to rebellious novitiates bent on remaking the church, with the monks at its head.

The ‘most learned and the most pious’ monks, Savonarola declared, were to rule the states and empires of the world.

‘A more childish method of reasoning cannot be imagined,’ Burckhardt concluded of this theocratic madness:

‘The simple reflection that the newborn antiquity and the boundless enlargement of human thought and knowledge which was due to it, might give splendid confirmation to a religion able to adapt itself thereto, seems never even to have occurred to [Savonarola].’

Having drained his stores of charisma and exhausted the patience of Rome (in one sermon he damned the Catholic Church as ‘a whore’, a touch milder, perhaps, than Martin Luther’s damning the Pope as the ‘antichrist’) – Savonarola failed to persuade the arbiters of his fate that he partook of the divine. Under torture he confessed that his prophecies were fake.

Exposed as a mere mortal, flawed and delusional, Savonarola’s powers deserted him. On 23 May 1498 he was hung and burned in Florence, the ‘overkill’ heartily approved of by many erstwhile disciples of this false prophet when they discovered they’d been cheated.

Next Thursday, 28th August 2025: Aquinas ‘completes’ Aristotle

Selected sources and further reading:

Bonaventure and Cousins, E. (transl.) (1978) The Soul’s Journey into God, The Tree of Life, The Life of St. Francis, Mahwah NJ: Paulist Press.

Bonaventure and McKenna T.J. (transl.) (2020) Bonaventure’s Aesthetics: The Delight of the Soul in Its Ascent into God, Washington DC: Lexington Books.

Burckhardt, J. and Middlemore, S.G.C (transl.) (1990) The Civilization of the Renaissance in Italy, London: Penguin Classics.

Cantor, N.F. (1994) Civilization of the Middle Ages, New York: Harper Perennial.

Davis, R.G. (October 2015) ‘Hierarchy and Excess in Bonaventure’s Itinerarium Mentis in Deum’, The Journal of Religion, 95(4), pp. 433–53.

Inglis, J. (ed.) (2013) Medieval Philosophy and the Classical Tradition, London: Routledge.

Knowles, D. (1955) The Religious Orders in England, Vol. II: The End of the Middle Ages, Cambridge: Cambridge University Press.