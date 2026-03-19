This is Who made our minds?, my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind and many more. Join our exploration of the human mind. Next Thursday: On Earth as it is…

HISTORY IS the gradual liberation of a woman’s mind. That’s one way of describing ‘herstory’.

Emmeline Pankhurst, leader of the Women's Suffragette Movement, arrested outside Buckingham Palace while trying to present a petition to King George V in May 1914 (photographer unknown; public domain)

The liberation of a woman’s mind meant women gaining not only the vote and a political voice and the rights of citizenship that men took for granted. It also meant women’s recognition as the intellectual equals of men. How was that possible if women were denied an education?

Well into the twentieth century, universities and higher education facilities either refused to admit women or limited their numbers because female students were considered intellectually unfit for tertiary study.

Harvard Law School, no less, refused to admit women until 1950.

Japan prevented women entering university until after World War II, and still lags the West.

China marginalised women for centuries under a social order that barely recognised her existence beyond a Confucian duty to serve her husband.

Certain fields – the sciences, law and medicine – were effectively female-free zones in Western universities until well into the second half of the twentieth century. Today, women dominate the legal and medical faculties in many Western countries.

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This prejudice against women’s brains, and the fear that women might use them, goes back centuries.

English law excluded women from jury duty until 1921, when the Sex Disqualification (Removal) Act of 1919 made them eligible. That may sound trivial, but it indicated that the men who had framed the law considered women ‘poor reasoners’, ‘less intelligent’ and not to be trusted to judge the guilt or innocence of the accused.

All this was a legacy of the nonsense that women were not ‘thinking beings’ with minds of their own.

An obvious incentive to educate women was that, if they were to be independent beings, they needed to understand the world, as the American feminist Elizabeth Cody Stanton explained in her speech ‘The Solitude of Self’ (1892):

‘The strongest reason for giving woman all the opportunities for higher education, for the full development of her faculties, forces of mind and body; [and] a complete emancipation from all forms of bondage, of custom, dependence, superstition . . . is the solitude and personal responsibility of her own individual life . . .’

If women were to ‘make the voyage of life alone’, Stanton declared, they needed an education.

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About the time Stanton was pursuing American women’s rights, the first Japanese feminist, a calligrapher called Toshiko Kishida, was trying to win an education for women in a country that didn’t grant her any.

‘Where did the expression “daughters in boxes” originate?’ Toshiko asked a crowded hall in Otsu on 12 October 1883.

The phrase originated in Kyoto and Osaka, she explained, to describe middle-class women who were not allowed to work, vote or otherwise use their minds. Japanese women were not supposed to think.

‘[T]hese girls are like creatures kept in a box,’ she said. ‘They may have hands and feet and a voice – but all to no avail because their freedom is restricted. Unable to move, their hands and feet are useless. Unable to speak, their voice has no purpose . . . If we enclose them in boxes, if we capture them when they try to escape and bind them in place, then just as the petals of the bound flower will scatter and fall, so, too, the bounty of the human mind will wither.’

Toshiko wrote and spoke beautifully against a culture that had imprisoned or debased Japanese women for centuries, denying them access to education, financial and marital rights, and confining them to an ancient system of concubinage.

The Meiji Restoration of 1868–1889 had offered women nothing, she lamented:

‘We are today, through cooperation, trying to build a new society . . . Yet in this country, as in the past . . . women are held in contempt as maids or serving women. There can be no equality in such an environment.’

For her trouble she was arrested for making ‘political statements’.

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Qiu Jin (1875–1907) loathed the centuries-old Chinese tradition that had compelled her to bind her feet as a little girl, rendering her a semi-crippled servant.

This deliberate deformation of a woman’s physical development reduced her ability to walk to a suppliant shuffle. The Japanese practised a similar tradition.

Prevented from living freely as a woman, Qiu decided to disguise herself as a man. She left her family and two children and moved to Japan, where she dressed like a man and learned martial arts.

She wrote political treatises against the Chinese government, and later returned to China and became the principal of a girls’ school at the age of thirty. A sort of Chinese Miss Jean Brodie, Qiu inflamed the minds of her girls against Confucian tradition, the Manchu state and the greatest obstacle to reform, as she saw it: the slave-like complacency of Chinese women.

‘Men are fearful that we will become knowledgeable, get an education, and climb up above them,’ she wrote in her great essay, A Respectful Warning to China’s 200 Million Women, ‘so they do not allow us to go to school; why is it that we just simply follow along and do not argue with them?’

Qiu blamed women’s lack of confidence for their captivity:

‘[W]e women say that we are useless, but we let ourselves be useless. [Men] say we cannot manage our affairs . . . And when they make us slaves, we still do not care.’

‘Dearest Sisters,’ she asked in a later essay, ‘no one person in any country [is] willing to bear the epithet of slave, so why should we?’

Qiu Jin was beheaded by the Chinese government in 1907, aged thirty-one, on charges of plotting an insurrection. Today, she is revered in Chinese films as a barnstorming heroine, the Chinese Joan of Arc. Her true story is suppressed. The tyranny of modern China has little use for a free-thinking, martial-arts-wielding cross-dresser other than as its heroine and champion.

Qiu Jin, China’s ‘Joan of Arc’, wrote a warning to 200 million Chinese women (photographer unknown; public domain)

‘Yes, a husband is a god. Even as we believe in God . . . so we must consider our husband equal to God . . . Even if he beats me . . .’

Those were the words of ‘Bhuribai’, a high-caste, poor, elderly woman living in a Madhya Pradesh village in India in the 1970s.

They typify the thoughts of millions of uneducated Hindu women whose circumstances have little changed since the Manusmriti, or ‘Laws of Manu’, an influential dharmashastra text, published some 2000 years earlier.

While in certain ways remarkably progressive for its day, the Laws of Manu authorised the psychological enslavement of women to their fathers, husbands, brothers and sons.

As a result, there wasn’t a moment in an Indian woman’s life when she was free of a man’s control.

‘In childhood [a woman is] subject to her father, in youth to her husband, and when her husband is dead to her sons, she should never enjoy independence,’ the Manusmriti instructed.

Women, it continued, were the sole source of ornament, anger, malice, lust, etc – no change, then, from the Western misogynistic tradition – and only ‘becomes herself’ when, as a river unites with an ocean, a woman is united with a man.

The man ‘made’ the woman, as Simone de Beauvoir would similarly lament.

If her husband predeceased her, a ‘good wife’ was expected to die on her husband’s funeral pyre. Exceedingly rare today, the practice of sati, or the self-immolation of wives, was common in high-caste Indian communities up until 1829, when the British Raj banned it. But this ‘acme of wifely perfection’ still occurs in remote communities.

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Millions of Indian women were (and are) inured to a society that traditionally venerates boys and shuns girls. Indian women have been complicit in the obliteration of their gender.

‘May houses be full of daughters-in-law but very few daughters; may they see the faces of grandsons and great-grandsons,’ says one women’s prayer. The Vedas reflect that wish: ‘The birth of a girl, grant it elsewhere. Here grant a son.’

The arrival of a baby girl was considered bad karma, the punishment for a sinful previous life. Sons enriched the family through work; daughters were a financial drain. How would the family pay for her dowry?

Parents who could afford an amniocentesis, or ‘sex test’, were likely to abort a baby girl. ‘Abortions galore as sex tests flourish,’ The Times of India reported in 1986.

Of 8000 Indian foetuses aborted after the test that year, all but one were female.

Alleviating this depressing portrait is the less visible fact that women in India, like many Asian societies, exert great influence and ‘soft power’, in families, business and politics. More women enter politics in India than they do in any other country.

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‘Freedom or Death’ was how the suffragette leader Emmeline Pankhurst (1858–1928) presented the choice for women who dared to demand the right to vote.

The founder of the Women’s Social and Political Union focused on the single issue of female suffrage because, she reasoned, all hope for women depended on winning political power.

Pankhurst’s ‘monstrous legions’ rolled out a string of stunts that infuriated the British establishment and the men who controlled it – the very men who believed ‘taxation without representation’ was a form of tyranny.

Pankhurst threw this back at them, telling a packed auditori­um in Hartford, Connecticut on 13 November 1913 that ‘women had to pay taxes and even were sent to prison if they failed to pay them’. ‘Representation’ omitted half the population.

‘I am here as a soldier who has temporarily left the field of battle . . .’ she appealed to the American crowd. ‘I am here as a person who, according to the law courts of my country . . . is of no value to the community at all . . .’

Whether a woman could vote had become a question of life or death, Pankhurst declared.

‘[E]ither women are to be killed or women are to have the vote. I ask American men in this meeting, what would you say if in your state you were faced with that alternative, that you must either kill them or give them their citizenship?’

British women who were gaoled for vandalising property – crimes that were, she reminded her audience, punished more severely than the crime of rape – went on hunger strikes. She herself had been gaoled four times.

Pankhurst felt compelled to explain why the suffragettes had adopted violent methods:

‘In trying to make our case clear,’ she said, ‘we women’ have always had to impress upon the men in our audience ‘the fact – a very simple fact – that women are human beings’.

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Are women’s minds liberated today? Many societies have relaxed the domestic constraints on female action and appearance, and let women drive, vote, study, work and dress as they please.

For now, only Islamic theocracies refuse to grant women the same liberties as men, although Christian fundamentalists continue to scratch a theocratic itch to put women back in the Biblical box that consigned them to the kitchen, the bedroom and the nursery for centuries.

America’s Christian Nationalists hanker for the days when women were homemakers, breeders and sexual service providers. Maga members have called for women to be denied the vote. Four Red states have proposed bills that would treat abortion as murder, possibly subjecting women who have abortions to the death penalty. None of the bills has yet succeeded.

For many women, the battle has barely begun, because the latest wave of feminism has crashed on the shores of domestic violence and sexual abuse. The pursuit of justice for hundreds of victims of Jeffrey Epstein, and the case of Gisèle Pelicot, drugged and raped by her husband and dozens of men while she was unconscious, is turning that new wave into a tsunami.

Next Thursday, 26th March 2026: On Earth as it is…

Selected sources and further reading:

Blais, M. with Aronoff, P. and Scott, H. (transls.) (2014) ‘I Hate Feminists!’: December 6, 1989 and Its Aftermath, Halifax, Canada: Fernwood Publishing.

Butler, J.E.G. with Johnson, G. and Johnson, L.A. (eds.) (2009) Josephine E. Butler: An

Autobiographical Memoir, Bristol: J.W. Arrowsmith.

Cashman, H. (January 1990) ‘Singular Iniquities: Josephine Butler and Marietta Higgs’, New Blackfriars, 71(834), pp. 26–32.

Chand, D. (ed.) (2002) The Atharvaveda, New Delhi: Munshiram Manoharlal.

Copeland, R. and Ortabasi, M. (2006) The Modern Murasaki: Writing by Women of Meiji Japan, New York: Columbia University Press.

Cornett, J.M. (1997–98) ‘Hoodwink’d by Custom: The Exclusion of Women from Juries in Eighteenth-Century English Law and Literature’, William & Mary Journal of Race, Gender and Social Justice, 4(1).

Fujimura-Fanselow, K. (November 1985) ‘Women’s Participation in Higher Education in Japan’, Comparative Education Review, 29(4), pp. 471–89.

Fuller, C.J. (2004) The Camphor Flame – Popular Hinduism and Society in India, Princeton NJ: Princeton University Press.

Gao, X. (2003) ‘Women Existing for Men: Confucianism and Social Injustice against Women in China’, Race, Gender & Class, 10(3), pp. 114–25.

Graham, P.A. (Summer 1978) ‘Expansion and Exclusion: A History of Women in American Higher Education’, Signs, 3(4).

Kimball, B.A. and Shull, B.S. (March 2008) ‘The Ironical Exclusion of Women from Harvard Law School, 1870–1900’, Journal of Legal Education, 58(1).

Knott, K. (2000) Hinduism: A Very Short Introduction, Oxford: Oxford University Press.

Noordenbos, G. (January–February 2002) ‘Women in Academies of Sciences: From Exclusion to Exception’, Women’s Studies International Forum, 25(1), pp. 127–37.

Olivelle, P. (2005) Manu’s Code of Law, Oxford: Oxford University Press.

Pankhurst, E. (1913) ‘Freedom or Death – Nov. 13, 1913’, Archives of Women’s Political Communication, Iowa State University.

Pankhurst, E. (2006) ‘The Laws That Men Have Made’, in Burnet, A. (ed.) Chambers Classic Speeches, Edinburgh: Chambers Harrap.

Qiu Jin (Winter 2000–2001) ‘Essays’, Chinese Studies in History, 34(2), pp. 20–49.

Sievers, S.L. (Summer 1981) ‘Feminist Criticism in Japanese Politics in the 1880s: The Experience of Kishida Toshiko’, Signs, 6(4), pp. 602–16.

Stanton, E.C. and Anthony, S.B. with Gordon, A.D. et al (eds.) (2009) The Selected Papers of Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony: Their Place inside the Body-politic, 1887 to 1895, Brunswick NJ: Rutgers University Press.

Walkowitz, J.R. (2004) ‘Butler [née Grey], Josephine Elizabeth’, Oxford Dictionary of National Biography, Oxford: Oxford University Press.