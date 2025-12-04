This is Who made our minds?, my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind and many more. Join our journey into the human mind! (This essay is a slightly edited version of an earlier post). Next Thursday: The Palaces of Montezuma

IN 1552, BARTOLOMÉ de las Casas (1484–1566), a Dominican friar and lawyer, published a memoir whose title bears repeating in full:

Popery Truly Display’d in Its Bloody Colours: Or, a Faithful Narrative of the Horrid and Unexampled Massacres, Butcheries, and All Manner of Cruelties, that Hell and Malice Could Invent, committed by the Popish Spanish Party on the Inhabitants of West-India together with the Devastations of Several Kingdoms in America by Fire and Sword, for the Space of Forty and Two Years, from the Time of Its First Discovery by Them.

Fray Bartolomé de las Casas (1875) by Felix Parra, at the Museo Nacional de Arte in Mexico City (Creative Commons)

If Las Casas exaggerated the personal qualities of the natives – naturally, not all were the sharing, friendly paragons of his imagination – his description of the Spanish atrocities inflicted on them was largely accurate, and so graphic that it vexed the Christian conscience of Europe.

Las Casas had participated in Diego Velázquez de Cuéllar’s conquest of Cuba in 1511. Though already sympathetic to the native tribes, he was not then the blazing defender of their interests that he would become.

His mind shifted when he heard a sermon by a visiting Dominican called Antonio de Montesinos in the church of Santo Domingo on Hispaniola the Sunday before Christmas of 1511. The preacher challenged the colonists:

‘With what right and with what justice do you keep these poor Indians in such cruel and horrible servitude? By what authority have you made such detestable wars against these people who lived peacefully and gently on their own lands? Are these not men? Do they not have rational souls? How could a human being enslave others and claim to be a Christian? Are you not obliged to love them as yourselves?’

Las Casas brooded on those questions for several years before he made an irrevocable decision: to defend the natives and condemn the Spanish conquest with every breath in his body.

He would no longer accept the idea that certain people were ‘sub-human’, and he rejected the Aristotelian theory that some human beings were ‘natural slaves’ whose lives were fated to serve their ‘masters’.

—

Other events prodded his conscience. In 1513, the jurist Juan López de Palacios Rubios, a crony of King Ferdinand, produced a ‘justification’ of the enslavement of the native people in a treatise called the Requerimiento, or ‘Requirement’.

This risible sketch of human history began in Eden and ended with the triumph of the conquistadors in the New World. López presented the submission and enslavement of the natives as the will of God, and hence inevitable.

Every Spanish soldier was required to carry a copy of the Requerimiento and to read it aloud to the natives as a warning that resistance was futile.

Not understanding Spanish, the local people had no idea what was being read to them. Their subsequent indifference or non-compliance was treated as a pretext for enslaving and slaughtering them.

Upon reading the Requerimiento, Las Casas despaired, declaring that he didn’t know whether to laugh or cry.

How, he wondered, did the Spanish crown reconcile this barbarity with its stated intent, to claim the souls of the native people for Christ?

The king’s dream of delivering thousands, perhaps millions, of heathens to Christendom had no connection with the brutality on the ground.

—

Las Casas’ tortured conscience produced a little book called A Short Account of the Destruction of the Indies. It describes in grisly detail the extermination of those ‘souls’ the Spanish crown had pledged to save.

‘The Spaniards,’ Las Casas begins, ‘do nothing save tear the natives to shreds, murder them and inflict upon them untold misery, suffering and distress, tormenting, harrying and persecuting them mercilessly.’ As for the goal of ‘saving’ their souls, Las Casas scornfully observed: ‘They have had as little concern for their souls as for their bodies, all the millions that have perished having gone to their deaths with no knowledge of God . . .’

In Hispaniola, Las Casas witnessed Spanish soldiers mutilating women and children, including pregnant women, on the slightest pretext; tearing newborn infants from their mothers’ breasts and dashing them against rocks; and placing bets on whether they could behead or cut a man in two with a single sword stroke.

‘They spared no one,’ Las Casas wrote, ‘erecting especially wide gibbets on which they could string their victims up with their feet just off the ground and then burn them alive thirteen at a time, in honour of our Saviour and the twelve Apostles.’

—

The people fled to the island’s interior and tried to retaliate with their flimsy weapons. For every Spaniard they killed, 100 of their own were sentenced to death.

Las Casas calculated that the Spanish invaders had reduced the population of Hispaniola from three million to around 200, and virtually erased the inhabitants of modern-day Cuba, Puerto Rico, Jamaica and the Bahamas.

‘Not a living soul remains today on any of the islands,’ he concluded.

Though he exaggerated the casualties (he would later claim the Spanish killed fifteen million), he was correct in his charge of genocide:

‘Pretending to be Christians’, the Spanish had waged ‘an unjust, cruel, bloody and tyrannical war’ on the native people.

—

No Lucayans survived to tell their side of the story. By the year 1515, perhaps fifty thousand Indians remained in Haiti, records the historian Howard Zinn.

By 1550, there were five hundred and by 1650 none of the original inhabitants or their descendants remained in the Caribbean.

Within 150 years of Columbus’s arrival, the Lucayan culture had ceased to exist: estimates vary of between three and eight million dead, killed, starved, diseased or worked to death. Like the Tasmanian aboriginals, they were exterminated, by disease and violence.

Both conservative and left-wing historians agree on this point. Howard Zinn’s book A People’s History of the United States (1980) documents the eradication of the Lucayans. Samuel Eliot Morison, a Harvard historian and author of an admiring multivolume biography of Columbus, conceded that the ‘cruel policy initiated by Columbus and pursued by his successors resulted in complete genocide’.

—

The Spanish repeated this pattern of conquest and slaughter in New Castile (modern-day Peru), Mexico, mainland America and the rest of the New World. The conquistadors would seize the land, kill any natives who opposed them and enslave whole tribes.

It would revolt the reader to detail the forms of torture the Spanish inflicted on native Americans in these lands.

Incensed by such cruelty, Las Casas repeatedly petitioned the aging King Ferdinand to put a stop to it.

A witness to one meeting in 1515 heard Las Casas tell the Spanish king that ‘if His Highness did not remedy the situation everything would become as a desert’. Ferdinand listened to Las Casas, then ignored him.

‘All I can say,’ Las Casas later wrote, ‘is that the local peoples never gave the Spanish any cause whatever for the injury and injustice that was done to them in these campaigns. On the contrary, they behaved as honourably as might the inmates of a well-run monastery . . .’

—

Back in Europe, the excesses of the Spanish conquests were starting to trouble the church’s moral sensibilities. These gathered strength with the invasion of Inca and Aztec lands.

Native Americans were not ‘dumb brutes created for our service’, noticed Pope Paul III in his 1537 encyclical Sublimis Deus: On the Enslavement and Evangelization of the Indians.

The ‘Indians’ were ensouled humans – ‘truly men’ – Pope Paul remarked. They were ‘not only capable of understanding the Catholic Faith but . . . desire exceedingly to receive it’. Hadn’t Christ himself urged those who preached in his name to ‘Go ye and teach all nations’, and to bring ‘those sheep of His flock who are outside into the fold’?

The natives of the New World and any other pagans ‘discovered by Christians’ were part of this flock, the pope ruled. They should be inducted into the Catholic faith and not ‘deprived of their liberty or the possession of their property’, nor ‘in any way enslaved’. Those who refused to enact the pope’s decree were ‘enemies of the human race’.

In denouncing the cruelties of the Spanish conquest, the pope sent an explicit message to the Spanish crown: desist!

—

Charles V responded in 1542 by enacting the ‘New Laws for the Good Treatment and Preservation of the Indians’, which effectively banned slavery, dismantled the hated encomiendas, a form of indentured labour controlled by the Spanish crown, and obliged all governors in the colonies to care for the ‘Indians’.

The new laws landed like a leaden joke in New Spain, where the conquistadors refused to abide by them.

The Spanish landowners there – led by Gonzalo Pizarro, a younger brother of Francisco, the conqueror of the Incas – assassinated the viceroy, Blasco Núñez Vela (1490–1546), for trying to impose them.

All this deepened the unease of polite society in Europe. The protests of Las Casas were no longer a rarity. The Spanish government, anxious to clear its name – and save the king’s soul – commissioned one of Spain’s most eminent philosophers and theologians, Juan Ginés de Sepúlveda (1490–1573), to justify the conquest in the eyes of God.

His study, sub-titled The Just Causes of the War Against the Indians, described the native people as ‘homunculi’ in whom ‘hardly a vestige of humanity remains’. They were cowardly pigs and cannibals whose bestial traits indicated that God meant them to be enslaved by those whose ‘magnanimity, temperance, humanity and religion’ made them ‘their natural masters’ – that is, the Spanish.

—

Las Casas was aghast and stepped up his protest.

Charles V organised a debate to settle the issue, held in 1551–52 in the city of Valladolid, Columbus’s burial place.

De Sepúlveda led the argument in favour of the subjection of the natives: the indigenous people were heathen savages and ‘soul-less’, and that justified their conversion, enslavement or destruction by the Spanish conquistadors.

Human sacrifice, cannibalism and other ‘crimes against nature’ should be suppressed by any means available, including violence and occupation, he argued.

The opposing argument, led by Las Casas and the papal delegates, ran that the native people were ensouled humans who should be treated humanely and encouraged peacefully to convert to the Catholic faith in order ‘to save their souls’.

Neither side criticised the imperial seizure of native American land. Both sides claimed victory, leaving Charles V none the wiser.

These high-minded wranglings in Spain had little resonance in the Americas, where the conquistadors were in the throes of razing the Aztec, Incan and Mayan civilisations. A more gradual process of conquest and subjugation would blanket the landmass that would become the United States of America and Canada.

