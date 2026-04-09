What have we done? And why? Join me On Earth As It Is . . . in the 20th century “And in time these pied pipers of the apocalypse – kings, politicians, generals and media bosses – would send millions of students, shopkeepers, workers and sons of the gentry to the trenches without giving a fig for Zola, cubism or Nijinsky’s faun. And millions would follow.” Next Thursday: The Rise of the Machines

ONLY BY UNDERSTANDING the past may we free ourselves from its tyranny.

Photograph of Nijinsky as faun locking arms with a nymph in the premiere of the ballet L'après-midi d'un faune . By Adolph de Meyer, 29 May 1912 (public domain)

They were a louche, happy tribe, the Edwardian rich. They satiated themselves in the literature, art and finery of everything that went by the name of ‘modern’ during that period known to posterity as La Belle Époque, La Fin de Siècle and the Gilded Age.

Artists, musicians and revolutionaries were thought to have flourished in what nobody knew would be the last years of a relatively peaceful era, between the Franco-Prussian War of 1870–71 and the summer of 1914.

For many, it was a time of great prosperity and an efflorescence of art and science redounding to the genius of the pumping heart of European culture: Paris. For most, it was a period of grinding poverty, ill-health and early death, as the economist Thomas Piketty has shown.

For everyone, it was a time of unprecedented upheaval: ‘The world has changed less since the time of Jesus Christ than it has in the last thirty years,’ wrote the young French poet Charles Péguy in 1913. (He would soon die on the Western Front.)

Some things had not changed: chiefly, the way most men and women thought. For most people, the conservative triumvirate of God, King and Country remained fixed in place in the 1890s and 1900s.

The decadent values of the Belle Époque had not overturned half a century of Victorian values.

In the 1900s, old-fashioned conservatism and respect for tradition were making strident returns, chiefly among the young. In European schools and universities, French and German students were reacting against the dilettantism and indulgence of their parents’ Bohemian generation, and rallying to the standards of the old world: patriotic, Christian and authoritarian.

The conservative mainstream stoutly resisted democratic reforms such as votes for women, better working conditions, social welfare and universal healthcare.

In this sense, the artistic radicalism on display had barely impinged on the actual polity of the pre-war world: reactionary, conservative and set in stone.

By the turn of the century, Australia and New Zealand were the only Western countries to have extended the vote to women, and Germany was the only European country to have introduced universal male suffrage and social welfare for the poorest. The supposed authoritarian aggressor state was in fact the most democratic country in Europe.

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The essential conflict of the era was between classes, not nations, observed George Orwell, ‘between the tradition of 19th century asceticism and the actual existing luxury and snobbery of the pre-1914 age’.

Victorian values did not simply disappear with the passing of Queen Victoria. She died in 1901, in the arms of her beloved grandson, Kaiser Wilhelm II of Germany.

Her death touched all of Europe, for Victoria was the royal matriarch of three empires, closely linked through royal blood: Britain, Germany and Russia. Tsar Nicholas II, Kaiser Wilhelm II and King Edward VII were cousins.

The reign of Edward, Victoria’s dissolute son, lent a decadent veneer to an era that clung to her train long after her death.

When she died, many shared the nostalgia of the novelist Henry James:

‘I mourn the safe, motherly old middle class queen who held the nation warm under the folds of her big, hideous, Scotch-plaid shawl . . . I felt her death far more than I should have expected. She was a sustaining symbol and the wild waters are upon us now.’

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Or they felt as George Orwell did. Looking back on his childhood, he wrote in 1947:

‘There never was, in the history of the world, a time when the sheer vulgar fatness of wealth, without any kind of aristocratic elegance to redeem it, was so obtrusive as in those years before 1914. It was the age when crazy millionaires in curly top-hats and lavender waistcoats gave champagne parties in rococo house boats on the Thames . . . the age of The Merry Widow, Saki’s novels, Peter Pan and Where the Rainbow Ends, the age when people talked about chocs and cigs and ripping and topping and heavenly. ‘From the whole decade before 1914 there seems to breathe forth a smell of the more vulgar, un-grown-up kind of luxury, a smell of brilliantine and creme-de-menthe and soft-centred chocolates – an atmosphere, as it were, of eating everlasting strawberry ices on green lawns to the tune of the Eton boating song. ‘The extraordinary thing was the way in which everyone took it for granted that this oozing, bulging wealth of the English upper and upper-middle classes would last forever, and was part of the order of things . . . Before the war the worship of money was entirely unreflecting and untroubled by any pang of conscience. The goodness of money was as unmistakable as the goodness of health or beauty, and a glittering car, a title, or a horde of servants was mixed up in people’s minds with the idea of actual moral virtue.’

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Behind this social gossamer were the iron laws of laissez-faire economics, which prevailed through to 1914 and were worshipped as if they existed in an objective reality beyond the reach of mankind to amend.

Those blessed by unfettered capitalism – the rich – were thought to be good, successful and somehow wholesome. All who were damned by it – the poor – were considered dirty, sinful and somehow deserving of their plight.

A family may prosper one moment and be ruined the next. Charity remained the chief form of welfare. Government intervention was frowned upon, and deemed helpless before the ‘natural law’ of the invisible hand: trade cycles, price fluctuations and unemployment.

An unrestrained free market plainly had not delivered the just distribution of wealth capable of sustaining a civilised society.

Pure market freedom perversely gave rise to its opposite - crushing monopoly and government cronysim. The laissez-faire system went virtually unchallenged before 1914 (and was not fundamentally altered until 1930, when a global depression and the lessons of economist John Maynard Keynes forced governments to intervene in the market).

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Even so, the ‘wild waters’ of modernism in art and politics were thought to threaten the return of the conservative values that underlay the early 20th century’s idolatry of money.

We do not use the term ‘conservative’ here in a narrow, party political sense. We mean the forces of preservation of the existing economic and social order.

The radical ideals of the fin de siècle – sensual, liberal, democratic – were supposed to have transformed the world, a world the artists and writers readily absorbed and reflected.

In the visual arts, the ‘impressionists’ were said to have broken down reactionary ways of seeing, and challenged the very foundation of a squalid and unjust reality - at least, to the few who were looking.

On 29 April 1874, six artists – Pissarro, Monet, Sisley, Renoir, Degas and Guillaumin – held ‘L’exposition du boulevard des Capucines: Les impressionnistes’, the first big exhibition of the new movement. The six artists had signed a petition refusing to show their work at the official Paris salon.

Their exhibition appeared three years after the end of the Franco-Prussian War, which devastated France’s ‘impression’ of itself as a great power.

The establishment scorned or were simply indifferent to the show, revealing a glimpse of the true spirit of the age.

The critic Jules Castagnary sneered: ‘The common view [of these artists] as a collective force within our disintegrating age is their determination not to aim for perfection . . . Once the impression is captured, they declare their role finished.’ Another critic, Albert Wolff, scoffed, ‘They take canvas, paint and brushes, fling something at random and hope for the best . . .’

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This majority verdict barely changed in the ensuing years. In the decade before 1914 few people gave a damn what Picasso painted, or whether he painted at all.

You’d be hard-pressed to find an auction room full of business tycoons cuddling up to a Gauguin or a Pissarro. Van Gogh committed suicide, penniless and mad.

Rigid conservative opinion did not turn doe-eyed at the sight of Matisse’s Le bonheur de vivre (1905) and surrender to the Fauvist vision.

The symbolists, the Nabi, the cubists, the futurists were fringe dwellers, their exhibitions barely noticed.

Taut, old-world convention would not understand Cézanne’s ‘way of seeing’, or fathom his purpose – to conjure the nature of things in paint – until decades after his death (in 1906).

The faintly ridiculous figurative artist William Bouguereau received a better reception, in the sense of a higher price, in the late 1890s and early 1900s. His paintings of ‘ample buttocks on angelic maidens’ were still hugely popular to mainstream, conservative taste in America and Europe. He died in 1905, one of many artists for whom ‘the visible world [still] existed’, concluded a perceptive obituary.

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Modernist literature, too, was similarly ignored or pilloried before the war.

Politicians censored or banned books deemed ‘subversive’. Writers were outlawed or prosecuted if they dared criticise the government.

The establishment savaged the great French writer Émile Zola for his article ‘J’Accuse’ which appeared on the front page of L’Aurore on 13 January 1898. His powerful defence of the Jewish officer Alfred Dreyfus, who had been unjustly imprisoned, split French society. For defending an innocent man, Zola was found guilty of libel and fled to England to avoid prison.

Whether the French novelist Proust found the time he’d lost did not interest most people, and his pre-war classic, À la recherche du temps perdu (In Search of Lost Time), which he began writing in 1905, was not fully published until after the war.

If Proust had discovered ‘a new conception of time’, of the unlived memory, the transformative power of his masterpiece seems clear only in hindsight. At the time, the majority of people paid little attention, oblivious to the genius living in their midst.

Doomed by the same reactionary forces, but for different reasons, was the brilliant Irish playwright and wit Oscar Wilde. Sentenced to years of hard labour for sodomy, he died in 1900 at the age of 46, broken on the wheel of English hypocrisy and intolerance.

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Modern dance similarly enraged the conservative guardians of public morality, who tried to throttle it at birth. The British and German governments sought to outlaw the tango and turkey trot, then sweeping the music halls and clubs of London, Paris and Berlin. The Kaiser forbade German officers from dancing the new steps.

Isadora Duncan’s beautiful Dionysian movements were condemned as pornographic.

Then along came Vaslav Nijinsky’s faun. At the time, the great Russian dancer and his famous producer Sergie Diaghilev represented the highest form of artistic expression in dance. For this, many forgave or ignored their alleged bisexuality.

They would not forgive or ignore Debussy’s ballet L’Apres-midi d’un faune (Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun) staged by Diaghilev’s Ballets Russes in Paris in 1912 and choreographed and danced by Nijinsky.

Bacchic images on a Grecian vase in the Louvre had inspired Nijinsky’s conception, of a satyr frolicing with obvious erotic intent among nymphs in an arcadian paradise. The ballet caused outrage when it opened, disgusting the old guard for whom the little satyr posed a grave threat to public morality.

Gaston Calmette, editor of the conservative newspaper Le Figaro, spiked a favourable review of the ballet and informed his readers that it ‘was neither a pretty pastoral nor a work of profound meaning. We are shown a lecherous faun, whose movements are filthy and bestial in their eroticism, and whose gestures are as crude as they are indecent.’

The scandal seized the ear of politicians. Le Figaro was accused of attacking the Ballets Russes because the paper opposed the military alliance between France and Russia. The ballet ‘represented an opening to smear all things Russian’.

The Russian ambassador became involved, French politicians signed petitions and the French president and prime minister set up a commission of inquiry. The ballet’s alleged obscenity drew the Paris police to the second night.

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Nijinsky’s faun seems expressive, now, of a last little prance of sensual beauty before the curtain came down on the Belle Époque.

Society’s great reactionary midriff – the white-collar bourgeoisie and the conservative working class – largely ignored, or condemned, the erotic freedom the dance represented.

If they thought about it at all, the establishment considered modernism frivolous and decadent, and not the prophecy of a world on the verge of fragmentation. The Belle Époque, in their eyes, appealed merely to aristocratic dandies, bohemian perverts and political radicals (socialists, anarchists, etc).

If reality was fragmenting, as the artists and writers suggested, if truth and perception were the same thing, and the perceiver existed in a realm of impressions, fleeting, sensual and unkempt, if traditional moral certainties were giving way to liberalism and dissolution, few people noticed or cared.

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To the British and French conservatives who did notice, the modernist ‘impression’ of a world on the brink of collapse and rebirth was plainly nonsense. In their eyes, the world manifestly was not breaking up.

Their world was hardening into a steel tower, a skyscraper, a dreadnought, an assembly line.

Their images were forged in a smelter, rather like the one in Adolf von Menzel’s 1875 painting The Forge.

Their future envisaged the preservation of the power of the nation state and the empire, and the maintenance of order, class and hierarchy.

In this sense, littering the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries with bohemian influences that supposedly captured a popular mood is profoundly misleading.

The great lights of modernity dazzle with hindsight but shone on precious few at the time. The pre-war artists articulated a new consciousness that eluded the old order.

Not until years later, after a world war had devastated Europe, would the bourgeoisie concede the point in the only way they knew how: by putting a price tag on the sublime and appropriating it as their own.

In 1870–1914, however, the democratic ideals of a more humane world expressed in art and literature and in votes for women were to be throttled, ignored or postponed.

Until 1914, this was a culture war, every bit as ferocious as ours. The coming clash of arms - the real war - would blow away the progressive ideals of modernism like so much confetti at a society wedding. Old world, patriarchal forces would dismantle the Belle Époque, an incidental casualty of a war fought to preserve God, King and Country.

If radical ideas had disturbed the moral order, then their party was over. The conservative rump had lost patience with the tawdry course of fashionable civilisation.

Their ancient moral certainties would not be mocked or trampled under the delicate feet of dancers and pansies and dilettantes. Europe’s monarchies, God and State, the empire, and the hierarchical systems they embodied, would be fought for, preserved, avenged.

That is not to suggest the provocations of a few bohemians drove the world to war. Rather, that the revolutionary political forces of social reform that underlay these artistic movements threatened to overturn the ancient order personified by King, Kaiser and Tsar. The crowning irony was that a war fought to preserve the old order hastened and eventually sealed its demise: Kaiser and Tsar were driven from power.

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In a perverse way, Nijinsky’s ‘disgusting faun’ and all it represented swelled the chorus of voices prophesying war. One can readily hear the enraged ranks of reaction training their cannons, symbolically at least, on the dancer’s ‘filth’.

The authoritarian governments and ruling elites of Germany, Austria-Hungary and Russia and the relatively liberal regimes of France and Britain had this psychology in common: revolted by the dilettantism of the times, but genuinely afraid of the social reforms behind it, they ennobled the rush to arms as a moral response to a revolutionary era.

Liberal, democratic values expressed in art and literature and progressive politics were saplings in the path of this hurricane.

If the last of the bohemians ‘applauded novelty . . . simply to show their contempt for the people in the boxes’, as the French artist Jean Cocteau observed, then their contempt would be richly deserved.

It was the privileged few up in the boxes, not the Social Democrats in the stalls, who would plunge the world into chaos.

The eminent, bewhiskered men in plumed hats, their chests heavy with medals, the top-hatted, white-tied elite, with their bejewelled wives at their sides peering down their lorgnettes on the rabble below . . . they would decide how and when Europe descended into hell.

And in time these pied pipers of the apocalypse – kings, reactionary politicians, generals and media bosses – would send millions of students, shopkeepers, workers and sons of the gentry to the trenches without giving a fig for Zola, cubism or Nijinsky’s faun. And millions would follow.

Next Thursday, 16th April 2026: The Rise of the Machines

Selected sources and further reading:

Buckle, Richard, Nijinsky: A Life of Genius and Madness, Pegasus, Oakland 2012

Carr, Edward, H., What is History? Vintage, London 1967

Danchev, Alex, Cézanne: A Life, Profile Books, London, 2012

Eksteins, Modris, Rites of Spring: The Great War and the Birth of the Modern Age, Houghton Miﬄin Harcourt, Boston 2000

Hattersley, Roy, The Edwardians, St Martin’s Press, New York 2005

Hughes, Robert, The Shock of the New, Alfred A. Knopf, New York 1991

Joll, James, Europe Since 1870: An International History, Penguin, London 1990

Joll, James and Martel, Gordon, The Origins of the First World War, Pearson, London 2006

Kapos, Martha (ed.), The Impressionists – A Retrospective, Hugh Lauter Levin Associates, Inc., London 1991

Le Figaro, 30 May 1912

Orwell, George, ‘Such, Such Were the Joys’, in The Collected Essays, Journalism and Letters, Harcourt Trade Publishers, Boston 1971

Peck, James F., The Studios of Paris: William Bourguereau and his American Students, Yale University Press, New Haven, Connecticut 2006

Piketty, Thomas, Capital in the 21st Century, Harvard University Press, Cambridge, Massachusetts 2014

Wohl, Robert, The Generation of 1914, Harvard University Press, Cambridge, Massachusetts 2009