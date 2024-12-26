This is Who made our minds?, my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind (Penguin 2024). Starting next week: join me on my grand tour of Judaism, Christianity and Islam.

THE ANCIENT GREEK MIND, fount of the finest expression of what it meant to be human, fascinated the Romans even as they subdued the Greek world and decisively conquered Greece at the Battle of Corinth (146 BCE).

The Roman gods smiled on this? Romans during the Decadence (1847) by Thomas Couture, Musée d’Orsay (public domain).

Greek Ptolemaic Egypt fell to Rome in 31 BCE, when Octavian, the future emperor Augustus, defeated the armies of Cleopatra VII and her lover, the Roman general Mark Antony, at the Battle of Actium.

The Roman occupation of Greece was a classic case of reverse conquest, at least in cultural terms. As the poet Horace put it, ‘Captive Greece captured her rude conqueror.’

Greek art and literature were the envy of the Roman elites, who chose to speak Greek, a mark of sophistication. The Romans adopted and renamed the Greek pantheon, replacing Zeus with Jupiter, Aphrodite with Venus, Ares with Mars and so on, completing a process that had begun much earlier.

Centuries of convulsive reinvention of the Roman polity had ceded the old kingdom (753–509 BCE) to a republic (509–27 BCE), and the republic to an empire. The first Roman emperor, not content with his subordination to the gods, assented to being deified by a compliant Senate. And so, twenty-seven years before the birth of Christ, a living god ruled over Rome and all its conquests: Gaius Julius Caesar Augustus (63 BCE – 14 CE).

Augustus hoped to fulfil the prophecy of Jupiter, memorably captured in the Aeneid, Virgil’s epic poem of Rome’s creation: ‘I have given them empire without limit.’ (In fact, the Roman Empire would reach its geographical limit under the emperor Trajan, in 117 CE, when it stretched from the Scottish borders to Mesopotamia.)

The Romans were aware of the pre-eminence of their civilisation and grateful to the gods. Rome had triumphed, and its people believed ‘they had the gods on their side’, as the scholar Mary Beard writes. They believed in, and were outwardly conscious of, their divine destiny.

During the Roman Kingdom, a vision of the city’s legendary founder Romulus fortified the people’s belief that they were divinely favoured. ‘Go,’ Romulus told his friend Proculus Julius, ‘and declare to the Romans the will of Heaven that my Rome shall be the capital of the world; so let them cherish the art of war, and let them know and teach their children that no human strength can resist Roman arms.’ What ‘wonderful credence the people placed in that man’s tale’, marvelled the historian Livy.

There was a curse, however, in the figure of Remus, murdered by his brother Romulus during the struggle to found the city. The Romans held Remus responsible when fortune or war turned against them.

Remus represented the dark side of the Romans’ foundation myth, and so his name and memory must be suppressed lest he sully the Roman idea of themselves as a divinely anointed people destined to fulfil the will of the gods.

That faith, in large part, is what drove the Roman spirit and their astounding military success. The Romans thanked their extraordinary string of conquests – of the Francs, the Britons, the Germanic clans, the Carthaginians and many lesser tribes – on the intervention of the gods. Rome would never fall, so long as that faith held. No foreign power had the strength to challenge the city. Remus would never triumph over Romulus.

Until, that is, Rome was defeated by the Gauls in 390 BCE and, most spectacularly, by the Carthaginians at the Battle of Cannae (216 BCE), when Hannibal’s armies routed the Roman legions and nearly broke the Roman conviction that the gods were on their side.

On the eve of battle, the auguries were bad. Strange portents alarmed the Roman people. Showers of stones were said to have fallen on the Aventine Hill, and the waters at Caere were drenched in blood. Lightning struck and killed men on the Field of Mars. Two vestal virgins, Opimia and Floronia, broke their vows of chastity and were sentenced to be buried alive; one suffered that official punishment, while the other killed herself.

If the vestal virgins were fallible, was anything sacred? Was everything lost? The Romans turned to the oracle at Delphi and made a rare human sacrifice to the gods, as Livy relates: ‘[S]ome unusual sacrifices were offered; amongst others a Gaulish man and woman and a Greek man and woman were buried alive in the Cattle Market, in a place walled in with stone.’

In the enemy camp, Hannibal had no truck with superstition. He spoke to the hearts and minds of his men:

‘We are descending with hostile standards into Italy,’ Hannibal told them, ‘[the] most inhuman and most arrogant of nations . . . As for you, you must [discard] all hopes of anything but victory or death . . . The immortal gods have bestowed on man no sharper weapon for winning victories than contempt of death.’

What followed was the darkest defeat in Roman history. Hannibal’s armies annihilated the Roman legions at Cannae, slaying some 48,200 Roman soldiers against about 8000 Carthaginian dead.

Cannae shocked the Roman Senate, whose patrician members wondered: Are we divinely predestined or an accursed race? Will the ‘innocent blood’ of Remus forever curse the fate of the empire?

Cometh the hour, cometh Publius Cornelius Scipio, whose superb generalship restored Roman power and confidence. The oracles were on Scipio’s side, it seemed: ‘[T]he immortal gods who preside over the destinies of the Roman empire . . . portend entire success and joy,’ Livy records Scipio saying. On this occasion, the gods smiled on the Romans: At the Battle of Zama (202 BCE), Scipio eliminated Hannibal’s army, inflicting 40,000 casualties.

Scipio returned to Rome in triumph and earned the title ‘Africanus’. The prophecy of Romulus had prevailed, and the Roman standard was restored to its rightful place beside the gods, who smiled again on the Palatine.

If the people needed further reassurance, they later found it in Julius Caesar’s victories over the Gauls and the Britons in the 50s BCE. The Gallic wars drew several million people into the Roman Empire, at the cost of about a million dead and bursts of bloody resistance.

Boudica, queen of the Iceni tribe, in the province of Britannia, led a near successful revolt in 60–61 CE, destroying three Roman cities and killing at least 45,000 Romans. She won the battle but lost the war. For now, the Romans under the emperors seemed to have earned their laurels as the Earth conquerors.

Let’s visit Rome, c. 1 CE. All roads led there.

Our chariot hastens past the peripheral hovels befouled with rubbish and excrement, through the stench and squalor of the crowded wooden suburbs, and out into the broad piazzas, the Forum, the Field of Mars, the Coliseum, the beautifully restored temples and the Pantheon. It was a city of more than a million people, most of whom were wondering, like the Galilean parents of a boy allegedly born to a virgin in a stable in Bethlehem, how they were going to pay their taxes.

Rome was enjoying relative peace under the reign of Augustus. After years of turmoil, famine and war, the emperor met the public need for stability and spiritual solace. A few years into his rule, he wisely enlisted the help of the gods, refurbishing or rebuilding the city’s temples. ‘In my sixth consulship [28 BCE],’ he wrote, ‘I restored eighty-two temples of the gods.’

The results were magnificent: the oldest temple of Saturn, rehabilitated in white Carrara marble; a new temple of the vestal virgins, rededicated to the chastity of unmarried aristocratic women; and the newly built temples of Apollo, on the Palatine, and Mars, in the Forum, dedicated to the gods of reason and war, the latter commemorating the vengeance against Julius Caesar’s assassins.

Augustus understood the power of religious spectacle to distract, subdue and unify the people. Whatever their sacred role, festivals helped to impose order on a combustible blend of soldiers, strangers, freed men and slaves. Sacrifices to a god or gods accompanied a Roman’s every waking act: eating, building a home, starting a family, setting off on a journey, embarking on a military campaign.

The emperor reintroduced many ancient, often peculiar, religious festivals. The Lupercalia unleashed bands of naked young men, who ran through Rome whipping any women they met. The solemn Parentalia consecrated the ancestral dead. And the joyful Parilia commemorated the start of the pastoral year. Religion in ancient Rome was always a matter of ‘doing, not believing’, Mary Beard observed.

The Romans tended not to impose their gods on conquered peoples. They confidently absorbed the strange deities of the occupied territories. They were receptive to ‘foreign’ rituals, too – the more sensual and exotic, the better.

Statues, busts and icons of strange and exotic deities proliferated: Isis and Osiris, beloved of ancient Egypt, were seen throughout the Roman Empire. There were dedications to Greek, Persian, Scythian and other gods around Rome (they were not allowed inside the pomerium, the religious boundary of the city), accompanied by their rituals, myths and sacrificial rites, and by their priests and holy men. All were obliged to bend towards the Roman equivalent of Zeus: Jupiter.

The Roman gods were believed to protect the people and safeguard the realm – from chaos, war and famine – in return for libations, ritual dedications and animal sacrifices. They were thought to intervene in the lives of patrician and plebeian alike.

Roman elites sometimes learned this the hard way: when the gods ‘warned’ the plebeian Marcus Caedicius that the Gauls were approaching, Caedicius raised the alarm, but the Senate ignored him on account of his low birth. The Gauls went on to rout the Roman army on the Allia River (c. 387 BCE) and sack the capitol.

Egypt, Greece, Sparta and Persia deified their rulers: the pharaohs and the Ptolemies, Lycurgus and Lysander of Sparta, Cleopatra and Alexander the Great became living gods.

Cleopatra, immortalised as a goddess, greets Mark Antony in a drawing (1906) by AM Faulkner, Folger Shakespeare Library (Creative Commons)

So why shouldn’t the Romans deify their emperors? Rome had already tilled the rich psychological soil: the legendary founders of the nation, Aeneas, Latinus and Romulus, were thought to be descended from the divine and revered as gods.

Even so, for centuries Rome and Greece had resisted turning their rulers into living gods. During the Republic, the Senate stoutly opposed the deification of single rulers. The rapid expansion of the empire and the exaltation of the individual (usually after a military triumph) weakened senatorial power and hastened the end of the Republic.

A catalysing event followed Julius Caesar’s assassination, in 44 BCE, when his eighteen-year-old adoptive son Octavian (the future Augustus) saw a flickering comet in the night sky and imagined it was Caesar’s soul soaring to become a divus, or god. That made Octavian divi filius – ‘the son of a god’ – and in future years the letters ‘DF’ would appear with his name on inscriptions and coins.

The deification of Octavian received official assent in 27 BCE after a long period of preparation: libations to his genius at banquets, his swift induction into the priesthood, paeans and hymns to his greatness, stories linking his birth to Apollo, and much else. It was now that he was granted the title Augustus, meaning ‘majestic’. In 12 BCE Augustus humbly accepted the title pontifex maximus, the head of the priesthood. (The first Christian popes later adopted the honorific, and it has stuck to this day.)

On cue, the Roman poets ‘likened Augustus to a god or called him a god outright’. Ovid wrote from exile:

‘By earth, by sea, by heaven’s third power, I swear, and by you, a present and a visible god . . .’

Rome’s emperor-gods were not expected to perform miracles, prophesy the end of the world or guide souls to salvation. They were supposedly forces of order and security. Augustus would be a god of safety, the protector of the realm from turmoil, starvation and violence, a deity of law and order.

A deified emperor came to be seen as just another god in a polytheistic sky groaning with deities. With every new divine, the pantheon followed the law of diminishing (spiritual) returns: it grew weary and scornful. The profusion of gods failed to satisfy the human longing for spiritual authority and heavenly justice. Roman religion grew vapid and infantile, and descended into satire and cynicism, betraying, some believed, a ‘need of faith’ in a higher authority, an all-powerful god who took an interest in the Roman soul.

The splendour of the Augustan example expired with his death. Of the emperors who followed, a few were outstanding, for example Nerva, Trajan, Hadrian, Antoninus Pius and Marcus Aurelius (the ‘five good ’uns’). Most were violent, mad and/or depraved – Tiberius, Caligula, Nero, Domitian, Commodus, Diocletian, Galba and Caracalla, to name a few.

Brilliant senators and scholars, such as Cicero, Livy, Tacitus, Pliny and Seneca, were disgusted by the direction of the empire under such rulers. If the emperors were to wield the power of gods, then to whom were they answerable? If nobody controlled these vicious man-gods, unrestrained tyranny would continue, and order and justice would perish from the Earth.

Many high-born Romans prayed in private to their favoured deity, and secretly found solace in prayer, penance and self-sacrifice. Some, like Cicero, longed for a power greater than the emperor, greater than Rome itself.

Next Thursday, 2nd January 2025: Chosen - the first monotheists (1 of 7 essays on Judaism)

