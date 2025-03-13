This is Who made our minds?, my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind (Penguin 2024). Next Thursday: Smithies of the Soul (5th of seven essays on Christianity)

IN THE DECADE after Jesus’ death, a fierce dispute broke out over whether gentiles who wished to become Christians should first become Jews – that is, accept the Law of Moses and undergo circumcision, among other rites of membership.

Conversion on the Way to Damascus (1601), by Caravaggio, Cerasi Chapel, Santa Maria del Popolo, Rome (public domain)

At the time, the ‘Jesus movement’ was still a Jewish sect, and many of its followers ‘could hardly have imagined a non-Jew becoming their companion’, as the historian Géza Vermes writes.

The issue boiled over at Antioch, the ancient city where the members of the Jesus movement would first call themselves ‘Christians’.

Antioch was unusual in that it permitted non-Jewish or uncircum­cised men to become Christians.

This liberty appalled the Jewish Christians streaming into Antioch, who demanded that all those who converted to Christianity adhere to Jewish law and be circumcised.

A Roman citizen and Jew living in Antioch at the time insisted that uncircumcised men could become Christians.

His name was Paul. His chief opponent was the apostle Peter, who stood for Jewish tradition and who, to Paul’s disgust, ‘would not share a table with the uncircumcised’, writes the historian Simon Schama.

In Peter’s view, ‘unless you are circumcised according to the custom of Moses, you cannot be saved’. Paul rejected this. Men who wished to follow Christ should be allowed to retain their foreskins, he protested, because Christ’s sacrifice had inaugurated a new covenant, a ‘spiritual circumcision’ that ‘superseded the old “fleshly” circumcision’.

In his Letter to the Romans, Paul explained the new covenant: ‘[H]e is a Jew who is one inwardly; and circumcision is that of the heart, in the Spirit, not in the letter; whose praise is not from men but from God.’

Paul had a pragmatic reason for admitting non-Jews: to save the fledgling ‘Christian’ movement from fading into obscurity as just another Jewish sect.

His actions would match those convictions: Paul would become the greatest diffuser of Jesus Christ’s teaching in the known world.

Sometime around 47–51 CE, a meeting of the ‘Apostolic Council’ was held in Jerusalem to try to resolve the dispute.

The grace of Christ’s teaching, his lesson of love and the importance he placed on salvation were quietly subordinated to arcane disputes over whether an ancient Jewish covenant should apply to the penises of gentiles.

Paul and his fellow missionary Barnabas argued that gentiles who wished to convert to Christ should not be compelled to ‘Judaize’ by submitting to circumcision, among other rites.

—

Paul had travelled a long road to this position. He was born in Tarsus (in modern-day Turkey), to a devout Jewish family who had named him Saul.

A brilliant student, a Pharisee and a Roman citizen, Saul had participated in the Roman persecution of Christians until, on a journey from Jerusalem to Damascus in the 30s CE, he beheld a dazzling light, as if heaven-sent, shining all around him.

He fell to the ground, and heard a voice say, ‘Saul, Saul, why are you persecuting Me?’ Saul replied, ‘Who are you, Lord?’ The voice replied, ‘I am Jesus, whom you are persecuting . . . go into the city and you will be told what you must do.’

Blinded by the light, Saul was led by the hand into Damascus, where he converted to the Jesus movement and devoted his life to defending and building the new church.

He would be known from then as Paul.

Paul became Christ’s most dedicated missionary, enacting to the letter the Lord’s ‘great commission’ to ‘Go into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature’.

Paul revealed his deep love of Christ, his vision of the new faith and his deft diplomacy in a series of letters of unparalleled eloquence written to encourage, instruct and gently reprimand the first Christian communities: the Thessalonians, the Romans, the Hebrews, the Corinthians, the Galatians and many more.

—

During his dispute with Peter in Antioch, Paul clarified the nature of his break with Judaism.

In severing himself from the faith of his birth, Paul declared Christianity the ‘way’ and Christ’s coming, the fulfilment of the Hebraic prophecies.

The coming of Christ, Paul wrote, had rendered the laws of Moses redundant, ‘for if the law of Moses or any other human work could justify and save, there was no good cause of Christ’s death [and] his atoning sacrifice on the cross was needless and fruitless’. ‘I died to the Mosaic law,’ Paul is recorded as having said, ‘in order that I might live a new life of obedience and gratitude to God. I have been crucified with Christ, and it is no longer my old self that lives, but it is Christ that lives in me; and the new life of Christ which I now live in this body after my conversion, I live in the faith of the Son of God who loved me and gave himself for me.’

One line in Paul’s Letter to the Romans encapsulates this astonishing idea: ‘Christ is the end of the law.’ That is, Christ’s teaching had rendered the Torah obsolete and instituted a new faith, Christianity.

—

Peter, the future saint and first pope, shrank in horror from these pronouncements.

Like many early Jewish Christians, Peter clung to his Jewish origins and the Laws of Moses.

In Peter’s eyes, Christ was a Jewish prophet, perhaps the greatest, whose life and death reinforced, rather than diminished, the authority of the Torah, because it had foretold the coming of the Messiah.

Now, Peter and the other apostles and all Jewish-born Christians were forced to choose: were they disciples of Moses or Jesus? That was the power of Paul’s teaching: he had made it ‘impossible’, in Schama’s words, ‘to worship at both church and synagogue’.

The apostle James, the brother of Jesus, proposed a compromise: non-Jews need not convert fully to Judaism – meaning they could keep their foreskins – but they must observe the Apostolic Decree, which applied to all ‘Jewish Christians’.

And so, a few decades after the crucifixion, the Jewish-Christian authorities agreed to admit gentiles to the faith so long as they observed a few basic rules: they would not worship idols, they would adhere to the Jewish diet, and they would not indulge in sex outside marriage or other sexual acts deemed ‘abhorrent’.

The earliest Christian laws were thus grafted onto the faith, and Paul’s victory enjoyed a rush of uncircumcised converts to Christianity.

—

Barnabas, Paul’s friend and servant, guided the converts in the direction his master desired.

An esteemed first-generation Christian, Barnabas broke with Jewish law and offered a hearty welcome to the gentiles, uncircumcised or not. The Jewish covenant was a ‘sham’, Barnabas wrote: ‘it never came into being as it was never ratified’.

Moses, he claimed, had smashed the tablets containing God’s covenant with the Israelites in a fit of rage at their idol worship.

Faith involved doing good works and not abiding by outdated rules, Barnabas declared.

Christians should devote themselves to the welfare of others, as the prophet Isaiah had said, he insisted. They should share their food with the poor, help the downtrodden and put an end to injustice, as Christ had preached.

The Sermon on the Mount, in short, was a living manifesto, a prophecy, not a body of obsolete laws.

—

The limbs of the Christian faith were spreading through the eastern Mediterranean, the ‘sacraments’ were taking shape, and the whole daring project was crystallising around the words of Paul.

On his early missions, Paul never lost sight of the Christian values of love, charity and faith in Christ.

His church was literally the embodiment of the mind and spirit of the Son of God: ‘The church without Christ were a body without soul or spirit – a lifeless corpse.’

Love was more important than laws, Paul preached. Genuine goodness came from within, guided by faith in Christ. It could not be prescribed by Jewish codes.

Paul’s crucial point was that obedience to the Torah could not save the human soul. Only faith in and love of Christ would lead to salvation.

—

In Athens Paul found a city given over to false idols.

When he stood in the marketplace to introduce the Athenians to Jesus, an enraged mob of Epicurean and Stoic philosophers surrounded him.

‘What does this babbler want to say?’ they yelled. Others were curious. ‘He seems to be a proclaimer of foreign gods,’ they said, and asked him to explain the new doctrine.

In Ephesus, Paul chastised the city’s silversmiths for making false idols. One, called Demetrius, was fashioning silver shrines to the Roman goddess Diana. He warned his fellow smiths that ‘this Paul’ was trying to stop them creating images of their gods:

‘So not only is this trade of ours in danger of falling into disrepute,’ he said, ‘but also the temple of the great goddess Diana may be despised and her magnificence destroyed.’

When the silversmiths heard this, ‘they were full of wrath and cried out, saying, “Great is Diana of the Ephesians!”’

In time, Paul realised that faith and love were not enough. Men and women could not sustain ‘goodness’ and ‘love’ through sheer personal will: we were too easily tempted, too corruptible.

Love, charity and compassion were all very well, but of what use were they to a corrupted soul? A few laws were needed, Paul conceded; the early Christians needed a a Christian moral code.

—

Paul’s first strictures inveighed against lust and fornication.

The conflict between mind and body, he wrote, was an eternal struggle between obeying God and surrendering to the flesh.

He thus raged against ‘fornicators, idolaters, adulterers, male prostitutes, sodomites . . . none of these will inherit the kingdom of God’.

‘Shun fornication!’ he admonished the Corinthians.

‘[T]he fornicator sins against the body itself. Or do you not know that your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit within you, which you have from God . . . Do you not know that your bodies are members of Christ?’

It seemed they did not know.

The idea that their bodies were gifts from God and not for sale or pleasure was novel enough.

But the idea that their bodies, as well as their souls, would ‘appear before the judgment seat of Christ’ terrified many fornicators, adulterers and ­sodomites whom Paul had reprimanded.

—

The sin of sodomy obsessed him.

Homosexuals ‘burned in their lust for one another’, Paul wrote to the Romans.

Homosexuals shunned the ‘natural use’ of women as child-bearers.

Paul admitted that he, too, was prone to the temptations of the flesh, and that his body warred against what he called ‘the law of God in my inmost self’. ‘O wretched man that I am!’ he lamented. ‘Who will rescue me from this body of death?’

Jesus Christ, of course: ‘I thank God through Jesus Christ our Lord! . . . For to be carnally minded is death, but to be spiritually minded is life and peace.’

—

Paul wrote of ‘love’ as the Christian fulfilment of Jewish law: ‘Owe no one anything, except to love one another; for the one who loves another has fulfilled the law.’

Everything flowed from Christ’s Golden Rule: ‘Love your neighbour as yourself.’

If you did so, how could you murder, steal or commit adultery, he wondered.

In this spirit, Paul dispatched his famous missive on love – the delight of wedding planners – to the Corinthians:

‘Love is patient; love is kind; love is not envious or boastful or arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice in wrongdoing, but rejoices in the truth. It bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never ends . . .’

—

Paul’s exquisite letters to the Christian communities in the eastern Mediterranean defined what it meant to be Christian, in the novel, Pauline sense. A few samples suffice to show why Paul became Christ’s greatest amanuensis and emissary of the Christian faith:

‘Let love be genuine,’ he told the Romans, ‘hate what is evil, hold fast to what is good; love one another with mutual affection . . . Rejoice in hope, be patient in suffering, persevere in prayer . . . extend hospitality to strangers. Bless those who persecute you; bless and do not curse them. Rejoice with those who rejoice, weep with those who weep. Live in harmony with one another; do not be haughty, but associate with the lowly; do not claim to be wiser than you are . . .’

‘There is no longer Jew or Greek,’ he told the Galatians, ‘there is no longer slave or free, there is no longer male and female; for all of you are one in Christ Jesus . . . For in Christ Jesus neither circumcision nor uncircumcision counts for anything; the only thing that counts is faith working through love.’

‘Put away from you all bitterness,’ he told the Ephesians, ‘and wrath and anger and wrangling and slander, together with all malice, and be kind to one another, tender-hearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ has forgiven you.’

‘Let mutual love continue,’ he told the Hebrews. ‘Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers . . . Remember those who are in prison, as though you were in prison with them; those who are being tortured, as though you yourselves were being tortured.’

Next Thursday, 20th March 2025: Smithies of the Soul (5th of seven essays on Christianity)

