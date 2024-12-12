This is Who made our minds?, my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind (Penguin 2024). Next week: Aristotle’s idea of the soul Starting in January 2025: A grand tour of Judaism, Christianity and Islam

LET’S BUILD A CITY in the image of ourselves.

Our ideal city will be ruled by a ‘philosopher king’, protected by a tribe of ‘guardians’ and inhabited by artisans, soldiers and slaves. It will be a just and benevolent dictatorship.

The School of Athens (1511) by Raphael. Plato is pointing to heaven while Aristotle gestures to Earth. Vatican Museums (Wikimedia Commons).

We’ll ban art, because art is a poor imitation of reality and corrupts the young. At any rate, our ideal city won’t need to imitate reality because it’ll be ideal.

We’ll have no need of social criticism, satire or parody, because critics, satirists and parodists are superfluous in a perfect city.

And we’ll impose strict controls on free speech and banish or put to death anyone who rocks the boat.

Poets, an especially noxious breed, will be outlawed, starting with Homer, one of the most corrupting influences on the young.

We will issue ‘noble lies’ to maintain order and force collective ownership and equality on our guardians.

What you’ve just read condenses Plato’s plan for Kallipolis (‘Beautiful City’), the capital of his ideal society, as described in his masterpiece, the Republic.

If it sounds like a prescription for tyranny, for Hell on Earth, that would mistake Plato’s ideal city for reality. In truth, his creation was intended not as a bricks-and-mortar community in the real world, but as a representation of consciousness, a mirror of the psyche of humankind.

To grasp what Plato intended, we must look beyond the critique that has damned the greatest Athenian philosopher as the father of totalitarianism.

It was the philosopher of science Karl Popper who sent that salvo against Plato. Popper bundled Plato up with Hegel and Marx as the progenitors of societies ruled by immutable laws of history that predestined those societies inevitably towards tyranny – respectively, Plato’s Republic, Hegel’s Prussian state and Marx’s dictatorship of the proletariat.

One passage in the Republic that offended Popper and his disciples was: ‘Until philosophers rule as kings or those who are now called kings . . . philosophize, that is, until political power and philosophy entirely coincide . . . cities will have no rest from evils . . . nor, I think, will the human race.’

Here, Plato idealised the creation of a mythical dictatorship reluctantly ruled by a just and benign sage.

Popper contended that Plato’s philosopher-kingdom was a blueprint for an actual tyranny that ricocheted down the centuries and landed with a thud and a scream at the gates of the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany.

Popper and his disciples made the mistake of reading Plato’s plan for an ideal city literally. And they appear wilfully or actually blind to the allegorical power of the Republic as a portrait of the human psyche, an idea that we shall now explore.

—

Plato (c. 420s–348 BCE) was an aristocratic Athenian born during the Periclean age and educated by the city’s finest teachers at a time of astonishing intellectual fecundity.

Plato excelled in grammar, music and philosophy and became the star pupil of Socrates. He was strongly built and an accomplished wrestler. Pythagoras, Heraclitus and Parmenides and others shaped his work until his philosophical vision excelled and shaped theirs.

For all his gifts, Plato appears to have been a young man of unusual modesty, ungiven to ostentation or pride. He gave Socrates the voice of his famous dialogues, blurring the line between Platonic and Socratic thought. How many intellectuals have effaced themselves by superimposing their teacher’s mind on their own?

Plato grew up in the aftermath of the Athenian destruction of Melos in 416 BCE, whose island community had refused to join Athens in the Peloponnesian War against Sparta.

As punishment, Athens invaded Melos, executed all the men and sold the women and children into slavery. This event had a profound impact on Plato’s thought. Did justice mean ‘the strong do what they can and the weak suffer what they must’, according to Thucydides’ famous defence of the conquest of Melos? If so, then ‘justice’ was whatever the conqueror decided it was: might is right. But is ‘might’ just?

In the Republic, Plato intended to show that might, far from being ‘right’, was a moral and spiritual abomination when imposed unjustly.

Plato completed the dialogue in 375 BCE, but set it during the Peloponnesian War - when ‘might’ would decide the kind of society that ruled the known world: a monarchy, tyranny or democracy?

In the voice of Socrates, Plato rejected these and other forms of government. He proposed instead what we might call a benevolent dictatorship, led by a trained philosopher whose core qualification to rule was that he was reluctant to do so.

Being inherently opposed to power, this ideal leader could be relied upon not to abuse it. And he would possess the wisdom to know what was good for the people.

The trouble with literal interpretations of the Republic (such as Popper’s) is that Plato did not conceive of this city as hosting a real-life community; nor did he imagine that his vision would be adopted as the basis for a genuine system of government. The Republic is many things, but it’s neither a manifesto, nor a utopian ideal. It is a political, ethical and psychological dialogue between Socrates and his Athenian companions, dazzling in the brilliance of its ideas. It also happens to be hugely entertaining.

—

Plato casts Socrates as his chief interrogator of a pageant of young Athenian intellectuals anxious to defend their beliefs against a barrage of deceptively simple and yet penetratingly brilliant ‘Socratic’ questions – about justice, goodness and the immortal soul.

Socrates repeatedly likens Kallipolis to the mind of an individual human being. And therein lies the Republic’s astonishing power, and its relevance to our time.

The work is intended, in large part, as a psychological tract, perhaps the strangest and most thought-provoking ever written. The beautiful city is indeed a representation of the soul, or psyche, as Socrates says, yet it will be ‘wise, courageous, moderate, and just’, like an exemplary human mind.

How could a city represent the human psyche? Fortified city-states, which existed well into medieval times, were compact human communities that ruled their surrounding regions.

As such, they were readily anthropomorphised by some of history’s greatest thinkers. Saint Augustine and Christine of Pizan would create imaginary cities as ideal representations of humankind.

Plato uses the metaphor of the city to show how we would profit (in an ethical sense) and be happier if we behaved justly rather than unjustly, both to others and to ourselves.

To begin, a ‘just city’ had no need of grubby, power-mad rulers. The people living there had no desire to rule; they eschewed power for its own sake.

Says Socrates in the Republic:

‘A just city should reflect a just mind, otherwise it would tear itself apart. In a city of good men, if it came into being, the citizens would fight in order not to rule, just as they do now in order to rule . . . anyone who is really a true ruler doesn’t by nature seek his own advantage but that of his subject.’

Imagine that an unjust tyrant seized power over the city: wouldn’t that lead to dissent, rebellion, civil war and bloody chaos? It would, Socrates says: under a tyranny, injustice would poison everyone, and a family, an army or any other social unit would be ‘incapable of achieving anything’ because injustice made it ‘an enemy to itself and to what is in every way its opposite, namely, justice’.

—

Plato takes this argument directly into the mind of the unjust ruler. Such a ruler would be in a state of civil war within himself and not of one mind, Plato explained, making him his own worst enemy as well as an enemy of just people.

When Thrasymachus agrees with Plato’s Socrates that ‘being alive’ and ‘possessing virtue’ are unique functions of the soul and cannot be performed by anything else, Socrates asks: ‘[W]ill a soul ever perform its function well, Thrasymachus, if it is deprived of its own peculiar virtue, or is that impossible?’

It is impossible, Thrasymachus replies, and Socrates continues:

‘Doesn’t it follow, then, that a bad soul rules and takes care of things badly and that a good soul does all these things well?’

‘It does.’

‘Now, we agreed that justice is a soul’s virtue, and injustice its vice?’

‘We did.’

‘Then, it follows that a just soul and a just man will live well, and an unjust one badly.’

‘Apparently so, according to your argument.’

‘And surely anyone who lives well is blessed and happy, and anyone who doesn’t is the opposite.’

‘Of course.’

‘Therefore, a just person is happy, and an unjust one wretched.’

‘So be it.’

‘It profits no one to be wretched but to be happy . . . And so, Thrasymachus, injustice is never more profitable than justice.’

In sum, injustice may extend a ruler’s power (‘might is right’) but would ultimately profit nobody, because it would corrupt the minds of the conquerors, rendering them insensible and wretched. So, without justice, might is not right, and never can be – a lesson the twentieth-century dictatorships that Popper accuses Plato of spawning failed to heed.

—

We arrive now at the extraordinary moment when Socrates directly compares the republic, this ideal city, to the human soul.

Detail of Plato from Raphael’s The School of Athens (see above)

Socrates asks his friend Glaucon if he agrees that ‘each of us has within himself the same parts and characteristics as the city’, which he identifies as moderation, courage and wisdom.

Glaucon agrees. Socrates then asks whether those characteristics work together, independently or in opposing directions:

‘Do we do these things with the same part of ourselves, or do we do them with three different parts? Do we learn with one part, get angry with another, and with some third part desire the pleasures of food, drink, sex . . .? Or, when we set out after something, do we act with the whole of our soul . . .?’

Socrates answers that the psyche contains three cooperative parts: the rational thinking part that wills and moderates one’s behaviour; the spirited part that expresses passions like anger and love; and ‘the irrational appetitive part’ that ‘lusts, hungers, thirsts, and gets excited’ and is the companion of indulgence and pleasure.

This, then, is the famous Platonic theory of the tripartite soul. It comprises the logos, located in the head, the spring of reason and rationality; the thymos, located in the chest and heart, animating the passions and spirit; and the eros, located in the stomach, seat of the appetites, bodily pleasures and bestial instincts.

We hear echoes of Plato’s tripartite soul in Freud’s superego, ego and id; in Freud’s ‘discovery’ of the conscious and subconscious mind; in Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein; and in the split personality of Robert Louis Stevenson’s Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, the beast behind the rational veneer.

The tripartite soul of Plato’s just ruler would function harmoniously, each part working together: reason, spirit and pleasure all had their assigned places in the virtuous rule of a human being.

The just rule of oneself, like the just rule of a republic, involved more than self-restraint or imposing laws: those had little to do with true justice. No, the just ruler would strive to know himself, to know ‘what is inside him, with what is truly himself and his own’. The just man ‘rules himself’: ‘He puts himself in order, is his own friend, and harmonizes the three parts of his soul like three limiting notes in a musical scale – high, low, and middle.’

In short, the tripartite soul of the just leader was wise, brave and fair, just like Kallipolis. The city and the soul were one.

An unjust ruler, by contrast, possessed a disharmonious soul: a three-way ‘civil war’ – reason versus spirit versus appetite – raged inside him, vying for control of his life. The struggle would eventually tear him apart and bring down the city. Such a ruler would not find life worth living, Socrates argues, if his soul – ‘the very thing by which he lives – is ruined and in turmoil’.

And, if that were so, ‘isn’t it appropriate for the rational part to rule, since it is really wise and exercises foresight on behalf of the whole soul, and for the spirited part to obey it and be its ally’?

‘It certainly is,’ agreed Glaucon.

—

We see, now, where Socrates’ line of inquiry is heading: towards a complete definition of the ideal ruler:

‘And these two [the rational and spiritual parts of the soul] . . . will govern the appetitive [greedy and covetous] part, which is the largest part in each person’s soul and is by nature most insatiable for money. They’ll watch over it to see that it . . . doesn’t become so big and strong that it no longer does its own work but attempts to enslave and rule over the classes it isn’t fitted to rule, thereby overturning everyone’s whole life.’

This returns us to the central question of the Republic: who is qualified to govern our ideal city? A just and virtuous ruler or an unjust and tyrannical one?

And the answer is evident and explains why Plato allegorises the city as the human psyche: if the ruler and the city were as one, wouldn’t the structure and running of the city reflect the character of the ruler?

And if the soul of the ruler were ‘full of slavery and unfreedom’, wonders Socrates, ‘wouldn’t his most decent parts be enslaved by a small part, the maddest and most vicious’?

‘It must,’ answered Glaucon.

Enslaved to his most vicious impulses, then, the unjust ruler would similarly enslave and tyrannise the people of the city.

Socrates cites the example of the man who sought to enrich himself against the voice of his conscience, an idea 500 years ahead of the Faustian pact between the soul and the Devil that would provide a perennial theme for the Christian pulpit:

‘Can it profit anyone to acquire gold unjustly if, by doing so, he enslaves the best part of himself to the most vicious? If he got the gold by enslaving his son or daughter to savage and evil men, it wouldn’t profit him, no matter how much gold he got. How, then, could he fail to be wretched if he pitilessly enslaves the most divine part of himself to the most godless and polluted one . . .?’

Behold the philosopher-king of Plato’s imagination: an aristocratic thinker whose tripartite soul harmonised with the city of his creation, and who projected his character – rational, brave and just – onto his people, over whom he has reluctantly agreed to rule. Tyranny and corruption are banished forever.

‘And, until this happens,’ Plato concludes, ‘the constitution we’ve been describing in theory will never . . . see the light of the sun.’

—

Two conclusions leap from this selective study of the Republic that astonish us.

First, Plato’s ideal city draws a map of the conscience of humankind, by which an ideal ruler should govern both himself and his society.

Second, Plato’s mythical city, like the just ruler it embodies, is denuded of superstition and what we might call ideology.

If that sounds impossibly idealistic, Plato would probably have agreed. We are all of us little tyrannies, governed by minds torn between darkness and light.

Next Thursday, 19th December 2024: Aristotle’s idea of the soul

