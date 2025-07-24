This is Who made our minds?, my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind (Penguin 2024). Join the journey! Next Thursday: God’s wars

POPE URBAN II FOLLOWED his famous sermon at Clermont with a letter to the faithful that obliged every Christian to join or support the Crusade.

Keenly lamenting the loss of Jerusalem to the Muslims, he wrote that those ‘barbarians’ had seized the Holy City of Christ and ‘sold her and her churches into abominable slavery’.

The Discovery of the True Cross by Gustave Doré (public domain)

In the pope’s audience was the enraged zealot Robert the Monk who later told his followers that the Saracens, ‘a people rejected by God’, had ‘invaded the land of those Christians, depopulated them by slaughter and plunder and arson . . . They throw down the altars after soiling them with their own filth, circumcise Christians, and pour the resulting blood either on the altars or into the baptismal vessels.’

When executing Christians, Robert claimed, the Muslims would ‘pierce their navels, pull out the end of their intestines, tie them to a pole and whip them around it until, all their bowels pulled out, they fall lifeless to the ground’.

Guibert of Nogent, citing the emperor Alexios I Komnenos, accused the Muslims of turning the cathedrals of the Holy Land into ‘brothels and theatres’, where virgins were forced into public prostitution and ‘mothers were violated in the presence of their daughters, raped over and over again by different men, while their daughters were compelled, not only to watch, but to sing obscene songs and to dance’. The Muslims’ lust ‘overflowed to the point that the execrable . . . crime of sodomy, which they committed against men of middle or low station, they also committed against a certain bishop, killing him’.

Such letters served their purpose of inciting mass fury against the ‘enemies of Christ’.

Crusaders from all over Western Europe converged in lines more than a mile (1.6 kms) long.

Their leaders, heady with ideas of slaughter and plunder, intended to seize the Holy Land from the Saracens and avenge the blood of the Son of God.

They relished the prospect of saintly martyrdom if they fell in battle.

Christ smiled on their enterprise, they convinced themselves.

A version of the Chanson d’Antioche, a twelfth-century poem, claimed that Christ had prophesied their victory as he hung dying on the cross:

‘Friend . . . the people are not yet born Who will come to avenge me with their steel lances. So they will come to kill the faithless pagans Who have always refused my commandments. Holy Christianity will be honoured by them And my land conquered and my country freed.’

Christ had said nothing of the sort, of course, but in the name of this imaginary Jesus the crusaders would leave a trail of death and destruction such as the world had rarely seen.

At their most lethal, the Muslims had not killed Christians and Jews for their religious beliefs alone. The crusaders would show no such restraint.

The Jews were the first to feel the crusaders’ wrath.

The Jews would convert and worship Christ or else die for being Jews. This set a bloody precedent in the annals of Judeo-Christian relations.

For centuries, the Christians had protected the Jews because the Jews were ‘living witnesses to the consequences of their own error’ – which was that they had refused to recognise Jesus as the Messiah.

Saint Augustine had inaugurated this tolerant policy in the belief that the Hebrew Bible had prophesied Christ’s life and death, without which the New Testament could not have existed.

By this reading, the Jews, when they realised their error, would convert en masse to Christianity, heralding the End Times and the Second Coming of Christ.

That was why popes and bishops ‘had repeatedly sought to protect and even sustain the Jews’, as the historian Simon Schama has explained.

Now the crusaders’ ire against the ‘Christ killers’ overruled the case for protecting them.

Fire-breathing friars meddled with the timetable of Heaven: they argued that the Jews should be forced to convert, to accelerate the Second Coming.

Why single out the Muslims, the crusaders at Rouen wondered, ‘when in front of our eyes are the Jews, of all races the most hostile to God’?

They answered that question with bursts of pitiless violence. They fell on the Jewish people in the Rhineland and along the Danube with a viciousness that knew no mercy.

Local Catholic bishops were helpless to defend the Jews from the crusaders’ thirst for ‘pagan’ blood.

The crusader pogroms of 1096 were ‘a turning point in Jewish history’, wrote the great Jewish historian Salo Baron:

‘The trail of blood and smouldering ruins left behind in the Jewish communities from France to Palestine, by the crusading mobs . . . for the first time brought home to the Jewish people, its foes and friends, the utter instability of the Jewish position in the Western world . . .’

With ceaseless ferocity, the crusaders would forcibly convert or kill every Jew they encountered on the road to Palestine.

In this spirit of pitiless rampage, the First Crusade surged towards the Holy Land, taking vengeance on anyone they deemed a heretic.

‘God’s war’ would be as bloody as the Biblical battles that inspired it. A ‘gospel of indiscriminate religious hate’ launched the First Crusade, writes Christopher Tyerman in his definitive history.

Astride his donkey came the celebrated monk Peter the Hermit, whose rapturous sermons had turned a nobleman’s movement into a ‘people’s crusade’.

He rode at the head of a long line of illiterate and untrained peasants that stretched back several days’ march, numbering around 20,000 followers out of the 70,000 to 80,000 who joined the First Crusade a year after Pope Urban’s call.

Within a month of leaving Cologne on 20 April 1096, Peter the Hermit’s unruly mob reached the city of Regensberg, where they rounded up the city’s Jews and forcibly baptised them in the waters of the Danube. Anyone who refused to convert to Christ was massacred.

By Peter’s side rode Emicho of Flonheim, at the head of an army that contained every strain of fanatic, including a group who worshipped a goose because they believed it was possessed by the Holy Spirit.

Emicho would be remembered for leading the Rhineland massacres, a prelude to the Holocaust because they inaugurated the periodic slaughter of Jews for being Jews.

His men cut down whole families in their homes or on the streets, without warning or provocation, murdering men and women, slinging babies to their deaths and torturing rabbis.

In Speyer, on 3 May 1096, a dozen Jews were massacred because they refused to abandon their faith and accept Christian baptism.

A leader of the synagogue at Mainz, known as ‘David’, refused to convert and died a martyr. Before the crusaders slew him, David condemned them to Gehenna, the Jewish Hell: ‘I know the truth. If you kill me, my soul will be placed in Gan Eden, in the light of life . . . you will descend to the nethermost pit, to everlasting abhorrence. In Gehenna you are condemned with your deity . . .’

Many Jews chose a martyr’s death. At least one Jewish woman committed suicide rather than convert. On 27 June 1096, the Jews in the German town of Xanten commended their souls to everlasting life in Gan Eden before killing themselves and their families: ‘Let each man slaughter on the Sabbath his son, daughter, and brother . . . for here, in this world of darkness, we cannot rest . . .’

A young mother called Rachel sacrificed her four children before killing herself. After Aaron, her youngest, witnessed her cutting his siblings’ throats, he pleaded with his mother to spare him, then ran away in terror. ‘Aaron, Aaron, where are you?’ she cried out in pursuit. ‘I will not spare you . . .’ She found him under a box, dragged him out by his feet ‘and slaughtered him before the Exalted and Lofty God’.

In October 1097, after more than a year on the march, the crusaders arrived in the Holy Land. An imposing target presented itself: the walled city of Antioch, then in the hands of the Seljuk Turks.

The Christians prepared to besiege the city, following ‘God’s orders’.

Raymond of Toulouse argued in favour of the siege because God looked favourably on them (as he had done at Nicaea and in Anatolia).

The man chosen to lead the siege was Bohemund of Taranto, a huge, blond Norman baron with flaring nostrils and a Norse grimace. A ‘certain charm’ hung about this ‘barbarian’, observed the Emperor Alexios’ daughter Anna Komnene, ‘marred by a general air of the horrible’.

Horrible he would prove. In the siege of Antioch (October 1097–June 1098), after months of starving the city, Bohemund penetrated the wall (thanks to a traitor who guided them in).

His men fell upon the Turks. Tens of thousands were massacred, the Seljuk garrison annihilated, and the women raped and killed.

For centuries, Christian songs and poems would commemorate the crusaders’ victory over Yaghi-Siyan, Antioch’s governor and the Seljuk commander.

God’s armies drank deep of victory, but their resources were low and they were hungry. They were also profoundly deluded.

Fantastic visions gripped the half-starved priests and monks, such as Stephen of Valence, who claimed to see Christ, Saint Peter and the Virgin Mary smiling down on their bloody deeds at Antioch.

Fiery cosmic events – comets and falling stars – kept the holy men busy divining their meanings.

A French priest, Peter Bartholomew, unwisely claimed that inside Antioch he had seen a sacred relic – the lance the Romans had used to pierce Jesus’ side as he hung on the cross.

At first this enraged the Christians, but it ended badly for Peter who, accused of lying, offered to walk through a furnace of fire to prove his sincerity. He died from his burns.

The crusaders who died during the siege were deemed martyrs and their souls, borne to paradise, declared Stephen of Blois in a sermon in March 1098.

The dead included Anselm of Ribemont, William the Picard and other noblemen who ‘gave up their souls to God with joy and gladness’, according to the Gesta Francorum (the ‘Deeds of the Franks’).

The martyred crusaders would go to the ‘Eternal Tabernacle’ in Heaven, Alexios wrote to the abbot of Monte Cassino, ‘living and transported to eternal and incorruptible life’, where their souls would dwell in ‘celestial mansions’ surrounded by ‘unimaginable magnificence and brilliance’ and ‘wined and dined to their hearts’ content’.

Christ himself approved of the whole bloody enterprise, according to words thrust into Jesus’ mouth. Thus, the crusaders ‘will serve me as if I had begat them; they will be my children, that I promise; their heritage will be in celestial Paradise’.

The crusaders now turned their energies on Jerusalem, the jewel of the expedition.

The very idea of Jerusalem held the knights in a kind of trance: wasn’t the true cross of the Messiah within its walls? Weren’t the relics of his apostles there too Jerusalem was the ‘bride of God’ whom the Saracens had yoked to their godless creed.

The time had come to extirpate the menace, to enact the will of Pope Urban at Clermont.

The crusaders, flush with their victory at Antioch, would liberate dear Jerusalem, the ‘mother of the church’, who ‘desired to be liberated’.

The pope bellowed the fires of vengeance: Jerusalem was a ravished bride, he said, whom the Muslims had turned into a slut and adulteress. Jerusalem was a Christian maiden who had fallen into the hands of rapists and ‘adulterers’, in Baldric of Dol’s metaphor. Albert of Aachen cast the city as ‘our mother Jerusalem, whom adulterous sons have seized and denied to her rightful sons’. Saint Paul and Saint Augustine had similarly trembled for the fallen bride. Paul had written of the earthly and the heavenly Jerusalem: only the heavenly would remain free of heathen infection. Jerusalem was ‘our free mother’, Saint Augustine had claimed. She would ‘take us on her lap and comfort us’ after ‘life’s anxieties and worries’.

The crusaders were on a ‘rescue mission’, then, to seize God’s city and exact bloody revenge on those who occupied her.

Poor Jerusalem.

Taking of Jerusalem by the Crusaders, 15th July 1099 by Émile Signol (1847), The Bridgeman Art Library (public domain)

In May 1099, having conquered parts of Armenia, several Syrian ports and the city of Edessa, the crusading armies entered Palestine unopposed.

On 7 June they drew up at the city walls, which were three metres thick and fifteen high.

The Christian forces – 12,000 infantry, 1300 knights, two siege towers, a battering ram and several catapults – under the command of Godfrey of Bouillon, Raymond IV of Toulouse, Robert II of Normandy, Tancred of Hauteville and other noblemen initiated their sacred undertaking with a religious procession around the city walls, in imitation of Joshua before he attacked Jericho.

Inside, the Saracen forces of the Fatimid caliphate, led by the governor, Iftikar al-Dawla, awaited the onslaught.

Al-Dawla, whose men had seized the city from the Seljuk Turks, along with thousands of civilians, a year earlier, pinned his hopes of victory on a Fatimid relief force being sent from Egypt.

Hunger and thirst spurred the crusading armies to act quickly. Within three weeks they had assembled the special siege equipment, and on 15 July, after destroying the Fatimid resistance, they breached the city walls.

Many civilians had sought refuge in the Dome of the Rock and the Temple Mount, and many Jews in the synagogue.

That did nothing to deter the crusaders, who, over the next two days, massacred some 40,000 people. One Muslim source calculates the toll as 70,000. Around the Temple Mount, the crusaders fought ankle-deep in blood, eyewitnesses later claimed.

Outside the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Raymond of Aguilers reckoned his horses were up to their knees in blood.

‘The massacre in Jerusalem spared few,’ concluded Tyerman. ‘Jews were burnt inside their synagogue. Muslims were indiscriminately cut to pieces, decapitated or slowly tortured by fire (this on Christian evidence). The city was comprehensively ransacked.’

Survivors were ordered to burn the bodies beyond the city walls, after which they too were put to the sword.

After the first day’s slashing and burning, the crusaders paused to pray in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

They thanked the Lord amid much ‘rejoicing and weeping’. ‘Their souls offered to the victorious and triumphant God prayers of praise which they could not explain in words,’ according to one report.

Next morning, the carnage resumed. Precious news arrived that day: the recovery of the true cross, on which Christ had died!

Muslim captives had been coerced into finding the 1000-year-old cross, and the rough bits of wood they handed over were affirmed as authentic.

Chapels were erected on the site of the crucifixion, at the rock called Calvary, and an inscription was laid: ‘This place is holy, sanctified by the blood of Christ. By our consecration we add nothing to its holiness.’

The ‘good news’ spread throughout Christendom and warmed the hearts of millions.

The triumph of the pope’s Holy War seemed to confirm the crusaders’ conviction that the grace of God and his Son travelled by their side.

Tears were shed for the returning heroes amid an outpouring of prayer. None now doubted that a ‘unique providential purpose’ distinguished the Holy War, persuading the pope and the crusaders to fight on and on in the Lord’s name.

