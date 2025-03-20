This is Who made our minds?, my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years. Join my journey, from the ancient world to the age of artificial intelligence… Next Thursday: The great Origen (sixth of seven essays on Christianity)

SAINT PAUL’S INTELLECTUAL HEIRS were the blacksmiths of the Christian soul.

Their tools were sermons, hymns, prayers and epistles.

Le Baiser (The Kiss), 1886, by Rodin, Musée Rodin, Paris. Le Baiser depicts two lovers who were condemned to hell. The sin of lust revolted the church fathers.

Their molten metals were the consciences of gentile and Jew, out of which they shaped their image of the ideal Christian and forged a new covenant with God in the name of Jesus Christ.

These men were the Church fathers, the earliest Christian theologians and philosophers - Greeks, Romans, Egyptians, Syriacs and North Africans who lived in the four centuries after the crucifixion.

The early patriarchs were the inventors and moulders of the new faith. Over the next 400 years, they would rescue Christianity from obscurity and remodel it as the living fulfilment of the Hebraic prophecies, a new religion grounded in fear, laws and punishment.

Some were the founders of the Roman Catholic Church, others of the Eastern Orthodox. Many became popes and bishops. A few were canonised. Others would be condemned as heretics and excommunicated or put to death. Several delighted in their martyrdom as echoing of the life of Christ.

They quarrelled bitterly. Many would damn as heresies a pageant of ‘Christian’ derivatives, such as Arianism, Manichaeism, Montanism, Docetism and Pelagianism.

The one thing the Church Fathers shared was this: they never wearied in their crusade against ‘lust’, denouncing as mortal sins adultery, prostitution, homosexuality and fornication.

Thanks for reading Who made our minds? Feel free to share it with your friends and enemies! Share

That they planned to convert Rome to Christ was a measure of their zeal and self-confidence. Under their guidance, Christianity became the fastest-growing faith in the world. A network of Christian missions and local churches soon replaced the pagan temples and sacrificial shrines of the ancient world.

The Church Fathers were on a mission to possess the human mind. Together they would harness the soul to a vision of Christianity that would transform the consciousness of humankind. Their proselytising would not cease until they had converted the empire that had so tormented them: they meant to create a Christian empire, a holy Roman empire, headquartered in the ‘city on the hill’ and the ‘light of the world’: Rome.

No list of the greatest Church Fathers would exclude Pope Clement I of Rome (c. 35–99 CE); Ignatius of Antioch (died 140 CE); Polycarp of Smyrna (c. 69–155 CE); Justin Martyr (c. 100–165 CE); Clement of Alexandria (c. 115–215 CE); Irenaeus of Lyon (c. 130–202 CE); Tertullian (c. 155–220 CE); Origen of Alexandria (c. 185–254 CE); Athanasius of Alexandria (c. 293–373 CE); Basil the Great (330–379 CE); Ambrose of Milan (c. 339–397 CE); Jerome (c. 347–420 CE); John Chrysostom (c. 347–407 CE); and Augustine of Hippo (354–430 CE).

Together, they framed the model of a Christian life amid the trauma and excess of the pagan world. Here, we shall alight on a few; we cannot hope to devote more than a sketch to their ideas (Origen, Ambrose and Augustine will feature in coming essays).

—

Ancient Egypt, Greece and Rome were Christianity’s earliest laboratories.

The first school of ‘Christian philosophy’ opened in Alexandria in the first century CE and produced a string of star pupils: Athenagoras, Clement and the greatest of them all, Origen.

The story of Jesus found a powerful echo in the legend of the Egyptian gods, Osiris and Horus, through which Christ became a hero to the ancient Egyptians.

For them, the Osirian faith served as the foundations upon which Christianity was built, according to the German Egyptologist, Alfred Wiedemann.

Classical Greek and Roman philosophy also offered a seedbed in which Christianity flourished. Early Christian thinkers deemed Plato and Socrates the wisest of the heathens, possessed of a prophetic sense of the Christian idea of the divine.

Plato’s Timaeus was honoured as the greatest Socratic dialogue. ‘Greek philosophy was a bridge to the Christian faith,’ wrote the theologian Philip Schaff. Plato was ‘a scientific schoolmaster leading them to Christ.’

The river ran both ways: Christianity, he argued, was the missing piece, the sacred key that unlocked the ‘beautiful and true sentences’ of Socrates, Plato, Aristotle, Pindar, Sophocles, Cicero, Virgil, Seneca, Plutarch and others.

In Christianity, thinking heathens of the ancient world found the promise of a compassionate God who would listen to their prayers and grant them salvation. That was a godsend, literally, to a corrupt and dishevelled Roman society frustrated by the venality and indifference of their gods and disillusioned by the capricious deification of men.

Here was a spiritual restorative to the carnal decadence that surrounded them, the fulfilment of the astonishing predilections of the Greek philosophers, whose minds were ‘constitutionally Christian’, Schaff claimed, and ‘pre-destined to Christianity’.

That a church historian should inject his faith retroactively into the brains of pagan philosophers and claim them for Christ was a common enough enthusiasm in the first centuries of the church.

The early Christian philosopher Justin Martyr even claimed the seeds of Christianity long pre-dated Christ’s incarnation: the word of God peppered ancient history, he believed, and Plato and Socrates were obviously Christian in spirit, even if they were unaware of it.

—

Let’s dip into the lives of some of the early church patriarchs.

The Martyrdom of Saint Clement I, Pope (1596-97), by Agostino Ciampelli, The Met (public domain)

Pope Clement I was the second (or perhaps third) pope after Peter, and one of three ‘Apostolic Fathers’ of the church (along with Polycarp and Ignatius).

Gaoled under the emperor Trajan and sentenced to hard labour, Clement formed a ministry in the mine in Chersonesus, on the Crimean Peninsula, where he converted many of his fellow miners.

He was executed for his beliefs. Whether or not he was actually tied to an anchor and thrown off a ship, the story of his martyrdom served the legend of his bones, which were consecrated in an underwater shrine and daily revealed by the outgoing tide of the Black Sea.

Clement’s famous letter to the church at Corinth (c. 96 CE) is the second-oldest surviving Christian document, after the New Testament.

It was a pep talk and spine-stiffener to the Corinthian Christians during a time of severe persecution, and a plea for them to repent:

‘Wash you and become clean,’ Clement wrote, invoking Isaiah, ‘put away the wickedness of your souls from before my eyes.’ Humble yourselves, he advised, and bear your torments with fortitude! ‘Turn the eyes of your souls to Christ’s long-suffering example.’

Clement was a master of gentle homilies. It was never too late to choose love, he reminded his flock:

‘In love has the Lord taken us to Himself. On account of the love He bore us, Jesus Christ our Lord gave His blood for us by the will of God; His flesh for our flesh, and His soul for our souls.’

Christ would come again to judge and save his people, Clement promised: the strength and sincerity of their faith alone would send them to Heaven.

If faith alone was enough to satisfy God, of what use were good works? Charity came naturally to people of true faith, Clement argued, so good works were not enough in themselves.

In championing ‘faith alone’, Clement anticipated the thoughts of both Saint Augustine and Martin Luther.

—

The early Christian writer Ignatius of Antioch, having shown inspiring leadership of the Christian community during their persecution by the emperor Domitian, led his flock against a more competent oppressor, Trajan.

In the ninth year of his reign, Trajan decreed that Christians must reject Christ and worship the gods of Rome or suffer death.

Ignatius refused to worship the Roman gods.

Trajan happened to be visiting Antioch at the time, and personally intervened in Ignatius’ trial.

According to one account, Trajan interrogated Ignatius: ‘Do you then carry within you Him that was crucified?’ Ignatius replied, ‘Truly so; for it is written, [2 Corinthians 6:16] “I will dwell in them, and walk among them”.’

That was good enough for Trajan: ‘We command that Ignatius, who affirms that he carries about within him Him that was crucified, be bound by soldiers, and carried to the great [city] Rome, there to be devoured by the beasts, for the gratification of the people.’

At this Ignatius cried out with joy, for Trajan had granted him his dearest wish: the gift of martyrdom.

During his long and meandering journey towards a gruesome death, Ignatius scrawled a series of hasty letters to the Christian communities in Ephesus, Rome, Smyrna and elsewhere, as well as one to his friend Polycarp.

Ignatius reminded the Ephesians that Christ was the word of God made flesh. That is, Christ the holy spirit had been incarnated as a man, and he had shared their struggles of the flesh so that ‘He might free our souls from death and corruption, and . . . restore them to health, when they were diseased with ungodliness and wicked lusts’.

He warned the Magnesian and Smyrnan Jews who had converted to Christ not to ‘Judaize’ and to jettison their old faith:

‘[L]et us learn to live according to the principles of Christianity. For whosoever is called by any other name besides this, is not of God. Lay aside, therefore, the evil, the old, the sour leaven, and be changed into the new leaven, which is Jesus Christ. Be salted in Him . . . It is absurd to profess Christ Jesus, and to Judaize. For Christianity did not embrace Judaism, but Judaism Christianity . . .’

As Ignatius lay in chains on the ship’s deck, every day sailing closer to the great city where the Colosseum would soon fill to bursting, he imagined lurid scenes of wild animals tearing him apart.

He even compared his guards to a leap of leopards. ‘Allow me to fall prey to wild beasts,’ he implored the Roman Christians, eager for a martyr’s death so that his soul might be united with Christ.

‘Let the crowds of wild beasts; let tearings, breakings, and dislocations of bones; let cutting off of members; let shatterings of the whole body; and let all the dreadful torments of the devil come upon me: only let me attain to Jesus Christ.’

The Romans granted Ignatius his wish. They threw him to the lions.

Ignatius of Antioch (being fed to the lions), Neapolitan School of Painting, possibly Cesare Fracanzano (1605-1651), Galleria Borghese, Rome (public domain)

Justin Martyr, born in Naples, was one of the earliest Christian ­ philosophers.

A disciple of Plato, he converted to Christianity at the age of thirty, when he realised that the idea of ‘God’ lay beyond his intellectual powers.

Reason was useless, he decided, when contemplating Christ.

Faith was the only path to him, and salvation attainable only through faith.

This startling insight came to him during his encounter on a beach with an old man who explained the nature of the Christian soul to him, after which he abandoned Plato and followed Christ:

‘[T]he conclusion of their long discussion was that the soul could not arrive through human knowledge at the idea of God, but that it needed to be instructed by the Prophets . . . inspired by the Holy Ghost . . .’

His seaside epiphany persuaded Justin that humankind could not know God without the aid of the Holy Ghost.

Armed with this insight, Justin became the first thinker ‘to elevate Christianity to the pedestal of the only true philosophy’, as the historian Géza Vermes writes, and to pioneer ‘the fulfilment of biblical prophecy in Christ’, chiefly Isaiah’s prediction of the coming of ‘Emmanuel’ – that is, Jesus.

—

Athanasius, bishop of Alexandria and variously known as ‘the Great’, ‘the Confessor’, ‘the Pillar of the Church’ and the ‘Father of Orthodoxy’, was one of the finest Christian thinkers of the Egyptian school, and the ‘greatest champion of the Catholic belief in incarnation that the Church has ever known’.

Early in the fourth century CE, Christianity was in the floodtide of triumphing over polytheism, manifest in the bishoprics proliferating in the outer reaches of the empire.

Rome no longer treated Christians as a clutch of embarrassing fanatics and gleeful martyrs who had irked the Stoics like Marcus Aurelius and his predecessors.

The Christians were winning respect and their mission was infiltrating the minds of the Roman elite.

Yet sectional interests racked the church, chiefly the dispute with the powerful Arians, who believed that Christ was subordinate to and not coeternal with God, his father.

Athanasius, an occasional Arian, was banished five times after he found himself on the wrong side of that argument – twice by the emperor Constantine (c. 272–337 CE), the first Christian ruler of the Roman Empire, and again by the emperor Julian (331–363 CE). The Arian heresy was eradicated for good in 383–384 CE, under the Orthodox Christian emperor Theodosius I (347–395 CE).

Athanasius was a sober man with a mordant sense of humour, who cared greatly ‘for one thing and one thing only’: the integrity of his Catholic creed, which ‘began and ended in devotion to the Divinity of Jesus Christ’.

His thoughts on the soul and faith were both typical and unusual: typical in that he railed against lust as the most corrupting influence; and unusual in that he gendered the soul as ‘she’, even in a man’s body, and endowed ‘her’ with the freedom of choice.

Athanasius set himself the task of proving the immortality of the ‘rational soul’. What else but reason distinguishes us from ‘irrational creatures’ (meaning animals and vegetation), he wondered.

The soul acted as the ‘conductor’ of the body, he wrote, moderating and restraining its instincts as though they were instruments: ‘For who is it that turns away the eye from seeing? . . . Who is it that thus acts against the natural instincts of the body? . . . Why, these things prove . . . that the rational soul presides over the body.’

His ‘proof’ of the soul’s immortality rested on his belief that ‘she’ was ‘the source of motion’ and yet ‘distinct from the body’.

The soul was thus empowered to imagine and reason ‘beyond the body’, rendering her immortal.

Yet the soul was in a parlous state, he wrote. Men, he feared, were ‘vexed and turbid with all kind of lusts’. The soul had serially abused ‘her freedom of choice’, abasing ‘herself’ in the pleasures of the body. ‘Not being willing to leave her lusts’, the soul was like a man who had closed his eyes to the shining Sun and imagined darkness ‘where no darkness exists’.

In this odious state, the soul had ‘forgot God’ and gorged herself on material things (jewels, scents, money), which she loved as if they were gods.

In consequence, ‘The race of men descends into a hopeless depth of delusion and superstition.’

—

Athanasius blamed this depraved state on women, or the ‘feminine spirit’.

Women, being ‘fallen’, were sexually wanton, he believed.

Women drove men to unreason, he argued.

Women plunged innocent male youth into carnal fantasies that ‘glorified the creature rather than the Creator’.

Athanasius thus did much to cement the Catholic Church’s ideas about and treatment of women.

Yet he allowed that women were not solely at fault. The pagan gods were also to blame, and it was a Christian’s duty utterly to repudiate them:

‘For from Zeus [sinners] have learned corruption of youth and adultery, from Aphrodite fornication, from Rhea licentiousness, from Ares murders, and from other gods other like things . . . from which every sober man turns away.’

The sexual incontinence of the Greek gods distracted Athanasius to an unhealthy degree.

He seemed preoccupied by Zeus’ engorged, rampant penis; the gods’ sexual abasement of youth; and the ‘voluptuous jealousies of the females’ (badly behaved females were never far from Athanasius’ disapproving scowl.)

The pagan gods, concluded Athanasius, had turned men gay and women into prostitutes.

He cited with deep approval Paul’s Letter to the Romans on the abomination of homosexuality: men had shunned the ‘natural use of women’ for the sexual gratification of one another, he cried.

He blamed this shameful behaviour on their denial of the soul: ‘For had they considered the intellectual part of their soul they would not have plunged headlong into these things . . .’

In these and like statements, the Church Fathers inaugurated the Christian persecution of homosexuals and others they deemed ‘deviant’.

Next Thursday, 27th March 2025: The great Origen (sixth of seven essays on Christianity)

Selected sources and further reading:

Arnold, E. (ed.) (2007) The Early Christians in Their Own Words, Farmington PA: Plough Publishing House.

Aurelius, M. with Long, G. (transl.) (2007) The Meditations of Marcus Aurelius, Nashville TN: Skylight Paths.

Bird, M.F. and Harrower, S. (eds.) (2021) The Cambridge Companion to the Apostolic Fathers, Cambridge: Cambridge University Press.

Bowersock, G.W. (1986) ‘From Emperor to Bishop: The Self-Conscious Transformation of Political Power in the Fourth Century A.D.’, Classical Philology, 81(4), pp. 298–307.

Cantor, N. (1994) The Civilization of the Middle Ages, New York: Harper Perennial.

Dunn, G. and Mayer, W. (2015) Christians Shaping Identity from the Roman Empire to Byzantium: Studies Inspired by Pauline Allen, Boston: Brill Academic Publishers.

Esler, P.F. The Early Christian World (Vol I–II), London: Routledge.

Eusebius and Maier, P.L. (transl.) (2007) Eusebius: The Church History, Grands Rapids MI: Kregel Academic.

Ignatius to the Ephesians, Early Christian Writings, http://www.earlychristianwritings.com.

Ignatius with Roberts A. and Donaldson, J. (transls.) (2017) The Sacred Writings of Saint Ignatius, Augsburg: Jazzybee Verlag.

Mitchell, J.M. (2012) ‘The Case of the Strangled Saxons’, Academia.

Niederwimmer, K. and Attridge, H.W. (ed.) (1998) The Didache: A Commentary, Minneapolis MN: Fortress Press.

Placher, W. (1983) A History of Christian Theology: An Introduction, Philadelphia: Westminster Press.

Rebillard, E. (2017) Christians and Their Many Identities in Late Antiquity, North Africa, 200–450 CE, Ithaca NY: Cornell University Press.

Schaff, P. (2006) History of the Christian Church, Peabody MA: Hendrickson Publishers.

Schaff, P. (ed.) (2016) The Complete Works of the Church Fathers, Public Domain.

The Bible (New King James Version) Ezekiel 18:20.

Vermes, G. (2013) Christian Beginnings: From Nazareth to Nicaea, AD 30–325, London: Penguin.

Wiedemann, A. (1895) The Ancient Egyptian Doctrine of the Immortality of the Soul, London: H. Grevel & Co.