CHRISTIANS HAVE KILLED more of their own than the followers of any other faith. Neither the Muslims nor the ancient pagans destroyed the lives of fellow believers in such numbers. In the early seventeenth century, intra-faith hatred boiled over, and Catholics and Protestants clashed over three decades of unrelenting violence that engulfed Europe in war, fire, plague and famine.

The Siege (Defence of a Church Courtyard During the Thirty Years’ War) by Carl Friedrich Lessing. Museum Kunstpalast, 1848 (public domain)

The Thirty Years’ War (1618–48) was fought in the name of two opposing religious doctrines. How far Catholic or Protestant beliefs drove the combatants is hotly disputed, but ‘faith’ was always either a cause, a pretext or a justification for the most shocking bloodshed.

The violence wielded by Christian upon Christian in the Thirty Years’ War resulted in the slaughter or death by war-related causes (hunger and disease) of between 25 per cent and 40 per cent of the German-speaking people, depending on the region – the highest casualty rate in the history of human conflict.

No other religious conflict is more deserving of theologian Philip Schaff’s damning verdict: ‘The persecutions of Christians by Christians form the satanic chapters, the fiendish midnight scenes, in the history of the church.’

Or Blaise Pascal’s: ‘Men never do evil so completely and cheerfully as when they do it from religious conviction.’

Or Voltaire’s: ‘One-half of Europe anathematizes the other on the subject of the Eucharist; and blood has flowed in torrents from the Baltic Sea to the foot of the Pyrenees, for nearly two centuries, on account of a single word [Eucharist], which signifies gentle charity.’

The 30-Years War dragged in every major power, usually in line with the nations’ shared religious interests. Yet it would grossly oversimplify these events to suggest that Protestant and Catholic ‘blocs’ and ‘alliances’ were motivated by religion alone.

Multinational alliances (such as the Catholic League and the Protestant Union) were formed along religious lines, but these tended to unravel or proved ineffective. And Protestants and Catholics sometimes found themselves cosying up to each other, out of self-interest or political expediency.

Even so, their failure to unify as religious blocs did not make the wars any less ‘religious’ in the minds of the belligerents. Religion was critical in defining one’s loyalty and shaping one’s identity.

The enactment of God’s will according to Catholic or Protestant doctrine was the overriding objective of the belligerents, and even when religion was being used as a mere pretext for local dynastic or political violence, that did not obviate the people’s belief in it.

In truth, the whole ghastly episode was marinated in religious hatred. Take a single lodestar, the Eucharist: whether you believed the wafer became Christ’s flesh or not marked you down as a Catholic, a Lutheran, an Anglican or a radical. Whatever else explained or drove the Thirty Years’ War, religious conflict was its inciting event and persistent ‘rationale’.

And while religious extremists were in the minority, their fanaticism exerted a terrific influence relative to their size, in propaganda and political jockeying (just as the Bolsheviks, fascists and theocrats would do centuries later, in very different arenas).

The zealots of the Thirty Years’ War, both Protestant and Catholic, believed they were enacting the will of God, and that salvation would be their reward. Both sides possessed powerful leaders who persuaded themselves they were doing God’s work against those who had been poisoned by Satan. In damning the enemy as the Antichrist, they were damning the enemy to Hell.

‘All sides,’ writes the historian Peter Wilson, ‘were convinced their version of Christianity offered the only true path to salvation and the sole correct guide to justice, politics and daily life.’ No quarter would be given, such were the consequences for their souls of failure.

—

By 1600, the Catholic Habsburg dynasty controlled the polyglot shambles of the Holy Roman Empire, along with eleven Austrian provinces, Bohemia and its associated lands, seventeen Netherlands provinces and parts of Hungary – altogether some 300,000 square kilometres of territory, representing seven million people or two-fifths of the entire empire.

The old family dynasty thus presented the popes with an immense, oven-ready war machine. The Habsburgs would enact the will of Rome with every particle of their strength, chiefly where the popes’ religious goals chimed with the family’s political and economic priorities.

Opposing them were the Lutheran states of Germany, and Protestant England and Denmark, the two most powerful Protestant monarchies allied against the Holy Roman Empire. The later intervention of Sweden, the chronic struggle of Spain and Netherlands, would prolong this bloody enterprise.

It was sparked on 23 May 1618 by the famous defenestration in Prague Castle when Protestants tossed three of their Catholic enemies out of the window of the council room for denying their Protestant rights.

—

The Habsburg emperors were staunchly Catholic. The plump, ruddy Emperor Ferdinand II (1578–1637) heard two Masses every morning, starting at 4 am, one for the soul of his first wife.

He took Holy Communion on feast days in the presence of a Jesuit, he tended to pray on his knees for ninety minutes at a time, and he wore a sackcloth to ward off the faintest tremor of lust.

As Ferdinand prayed, his agents undertook the work of cutting out pockets of Protestantism as though they were cancers. They went from town to town, closing Lutheran schools, demolishing Lutheran churches and replacing their pastors with Catholic priests.

One of Ferdinand’s most loyal bishops, Martin Brenner, was known as ‘Ketzerhammer’ – hammer of heretics – for the brutality with which he humiliated his Protestant victims, exhumed their graveyards, burned their books and despoiled their pulpits.

In 1598, Duke Maximilian I (1573–1651) inherited the Catholic stronghold of Bavaria from his father, Wilhelm V. Maximilian, the most tenacious of German Catholic princes.

The son shared his father’s belief that the Holy Roman Empire was divinely ordained. His devotion involved hours of daily prayer and rigorous observance of Mass. He dedicated his life to the Virgin Mary in a vow written in his own blood (which he lodged in a tabernacle at the Altötting shrine in 1645).

—

On the Protestant side there was the impetuous Christian of Anhalt (1568–1630), a particularly zealous convert to Calvinism, who had convinced himself that it was possible ‘to discern divine will by correctly interpreting events according to the Bible’, as Wilson explains.

Another Protestant leader was the young Frederick V (1596–1632), who became Elector Palatine in 1614 (and would be crowned as king of Bohemia in 1619), who allied the defence of the Protestant cause with the freedom of the German princes.

He believed, with good cause, that the Catholics were planning to eradicate German Protestantism, making this a theocidal war. His self-righteousness, wedded to his robust Calvinism, persuaded him of the absolute correctness of his cause: ‘Rule me, Lord, according to your word,’ ran his motto.

The most talented and charismatic of the Protestant rulers was the Swedish king, Gustavus Adolphus, who acceded to the throne aged sixteen and inherited three wars, with Denmark/Norway, Russia and his Polish cousin.

His reign was baptised in blood. The sharp lessons of his youth had prepared him well for the immense military trials of his life. He grew into one of the greatest military commanders in history and the founder of the modern Swedish state.

In 1620 Gustavus bribed a priest in Erfurt to let him secretly observe Mass, ‘an experience that confirmed all his prejudices about Catholicism’, according to Wilson.

Gustavus Adolphus of Sweden , the ‘Lion of the North’, at the Battle of Breitenfeld, by Johann Jakob Walter. Musée des Beaux-Arts de Strasbourg, 1632 (public domain)

The legendary status he attained in his own lifetime owed to his military success, his remarkable innovations in warfare and sheer luck: having survived a bullet in the neck in 1627, he felt himself divinely appointed to do God’s work on Earth. Protestants would hail Gustavus as the greatest champion of their cause.

Such, very briefly, were some of the key rulers who crossed the religious Rubicon in 1618. Their military commanders, chiefly Johann Tserclaes, Count of Tilly, Albrecht von Wallerstein and Gottfried Heinrich Graf zu Pappenheim on the Catholic side, as well as their counterparts on the Protestant, were no less goaded and inspired by religious belief. The soldiers wore their badges of faith like tribal colours.

—

Indeed, religion permeated every level of 17th century European society, from local customs and festivals down to that stickiest identifier of one’s loyalty: church gossip. Your faith was your identity, as countless local examples (and ferocious propaganda) showed.

A smashed church, a despoiled altar, a provocative march or ceremony, new laws controlling worship, re-educational programs to re-Catholicise or radicalise their community, the slaughter of local clergy – all made violence and vandalism in the name of faith a part of the people’s daily lives.

Fear and paranoia fired their beliefs before and during the war. A millenarian frenzy swirled around their villages and towns. Literal readings of the Bible whipped up terror of the Apocalypse in the Book of Revelation. It was real and imminent. Ordinary parishioners believed the coming conflict was God’s punishment of their sins and the herald of Judgement Day.

Nature’s fireworks persuaded many that doomsday was nigh. The great comet of November 1618 produced 120 pamphlets prophesying doom, seizing the imaginations of radical Protestant leaders who believed they ‘commanded the resources to initiate Armageddon’, Wilson explains.

—

The battles of the Thirty Years’ War were fought under the spell of religious conviction. ‘God favoured Catholics’ was the message of the Catholic triumph at the Battle of White Mountain (1620), north of Prague – or so the Jesuit adviser to Duke Maximilian, Adam Contzen, and Ferdinand’s confessor, William Lamormaini, reassured their princes.

‘God was on the side of the Pope,’ claimed the Catholic victors of the Siege of Breda (1624), which left 13,000 Protestant combatants and civilians dead.

A string of further Catholic victories in the 1620s convinced them that the Lord was smiling on the forces of the Holy Roman Empire.

Perhaps the Lord had a less benign view of the brutality of the conflict. The first causality of the war was the quality of mercy: thousands of civilians were starved or burned to death during the city sieges. When ‘might’ became synonymous with ‘faith’, the Christian conscience died, and humankind descended into barbarity.

—

The early Catholic triumphs emboldened the Vatican, goaded by the Jesuits, to claw back the theological ground lost to the Protestants in the sixteenth century. The Jesuit scholar Paul Laymann’s treatise The Way to Peace argued for the most severe Catholic revision of the Peace of Augsburg of 1555, the treaty between the Holy Roman Empire and Schmalkaldic League (of Protestant groups) that legally recognised the division of faith. It should be rendered null and void, Laymann argued.

That advice was music to the ears of the Vatican, who had never accepted the Peace of Augsburg. In 1629 Pope Innocent X (1574–1655) promulgated the Edict of Restitution, which demanded the return of all church land and assets lost at Augsburg.

The edict turned back the clock seventy years, annulling all Protestant reforms since Augsburg and reasserting Catholic power. The edict poured oil on an already blazing fire, fuelling the terrible violence in God’s name that befell the Protestant city of Magdeburg on 20 May 1631.

Magdeburg (and Bremen), which had been Protestant since 1524, topped the list of cities the Catholics sought to ‘restitute’, or reclaim, under the pope’s edict. Worse for the people of Magdeburg, they had dared to side with the Danes and then the Swedes.

The city was thus a prime target of the Catholic League and the Imperial Army under Tilly and Pappenheim, who led the Siege of Magdeburg for two months before storming the city. A fire was bellowed into a conflagration by the wind.

In the aftermath, Tilly’s troops, feeling underpaid, went from house-to-house demanding booty: they raped, tortured and massacred the people. Of 25,000 residents, just 5000 survived. By 1632, only 439 people were registered as living in Magdeburg, and most of the city remained rubble until 1720. Its demise became a byword for mindless barbarity.

Pappenheim and Tilly were blamed. Pappenheim was unfazed by his infamy, claiming that Magdeburg’s Protestants had met God’s punishment: ‘I believe that over twenty thousand souls were lost,’ he wrote. ‘It is certain that no more terrible work and divine punishment has been seen since the destruction of Jerusalem. All of our soldiers became rich. God with us.’

—

The entry of Sweden into the Thirty Years’ War in 1630 lifted the Protestants out of despair. In the Swedish king, Gustavus Adolphus, they beheld their earthly saviour.

For Gustavus, the conflict was a sacred battle for the soul of man: ‘This is a fight between God and the Devil,’ he told his brother-in-law. ‘If His Grace [the pope] is with God, he must join me, if he is for the Devil, he must fight me. There is no third way.’

In this frame of mind, the belligerents launched the most brutal and destructive phase of the conflict, and for another decade the war ground on, across the smouldering map of the Holy Roman Empire: at Breitenfeld, Bamberg, the Lech river, Steinau, the Alte Veste and Lützen, as well as many smaller clashes.

The war left families destitute and villages destroyed, and spread plague and famine. Holy War produced Hell on Earth.

Soldiers wandered the lawless land like animals, on the hunt for the spoils, women and food. Peasants attacked and mutilated the Swedish invaders, cutting off their noses and ears, hands and feet, and ‘pulling out their eyes’, according to one witness.

A Silesian poet called Andreas Gryphius found existence pointless. The human body was just a ‘house of grim pain’ and an ‘arena of bitter fear filled with keen sorrow’. He looked upon a wasteland of abandoned towns, lifeless communities, derelict farms and untilled fields.

The wounded tramped around the orphaned communities, prostitutes proliferated and the whole human ideal seemed to sink beneath that of beasts. Animals kill for their dinner, not for the souls of their prey.

A wrathful god had punished us for our sins: that was how surviving communities of Protestants and Catholics would remember the Thirty Years’ War. Humankind had been ejected, again, from the paradisial garden, and all Christendom laid waste for their disobedience, a disgrace in the eyes of the Lord.

—

By 1648 it was all over, three decades of worthless bloodshed spent in the name of God.

The belligerents met in the Westphalian towns of Münster and Osnabrück, where they signed the peace settlement that ended the slaughter.

Around eight million people had lost their lives, with some German provinces losing between 30 per cent and 40 per cent of their people, the highest death rate in the recorded history of human conflict. (For ­ comparison, 12 per cent of Soviet citizens would lose their lives in World War II, making it the worst affected of the major nations.)

In the aftermath, travellers through Germany beheld a land of children. The population would not return to its pre-war level until as late as 1720.

The Peace of Westphalia has been called the ‘dawn of the international order’ and the ‘birth of self-determination’ and ‘religious toleration’. It is true that it gave the imperial states the right to choose their religions, revalidating the terms of the Peace of Augsburg of 1555, to the chagrin of the pope.

Lutherans and Calvinists were now free to worship unmolested in princedoms that recognised their religions under imperial law.

The Holy Roman Emperor and the pope were stripped of their powers to impose their religion on those protestant principalities within the empire that had rejected it. The result drove a red line through regions, cities, towns and even villages.

Lutheran and Catholic farmlands abutted each other. In some communities (such as Augsburg), ‘guilds, taverns and even pigsties’ were segregated by faith. A spirit of tolerance and cost-saving, if not mutual forgiveness, encouraged rival faiths to share the town church. Lutherans would attend High Mass in the village of Goldenstädt, for example, but remain silent during the Catholic hymns.

—

Has the Peace of Westphalia added to the sum of human happiness? Certainly it set a precedent of peaceful coexistence between chronic foes. It inspired compromise. It gave Europeans the breathing space to rebuild their homes and communities.

And the agreement exerted some restraint in the following century. Wars of religion continued but the treaty offered a pathway to peace.

In the long run, however, Westphalia failed to fulfil its promise as a healer of humankind. Little of the spirit of 1648 would intervene to prevent or limit total wars between nation-states in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, the ‘Troubles’ in Northern Ireland and the genocidal slaughter in Bosnia, Rwanda and Ukraine.

The papacy rejected both the letter and spirit of Westphalia. ‘Null, void, invalid, iniquitous, unjust, damnable, reprobate, inane, empty of meaning and effect for all time,’ was how an enraged Pope Innocent X condemned the treaty in his 1650 bull, Zelo domus Dei.

To this day, the Vatican does not officially recognise the Peace of Westphalia, but in practice has been forced to accept the Religion Clauses, which allow Protestants to practise their religion.

After the Second Vatican Council, in 1965, Pope Paul VI promulgated the Declaration on Religious Freedom – Dignitatis Humanae – which declared that everyone has a right to religious freedom and condemned the coercion of anyone to a set of beliefs. That effectively aligned the Catholic position with the Peace of Westphalia, 317 years after it was signed.

