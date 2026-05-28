What have we done? And why? Join me ‘On Earth As It Is’. Because only by understanding the past may we free ourselves from its tyranny. ‘This academy!’ Hitler yelled. ‘Nothing but a pack of cramped, old, outmoded servants of the state, clueless bureaucrats, stupid creations of the civil service!’ Next Thursday: Hitler discovers the Jews

IN SEPTEMBER 1907 Adolf Hitler, then 18, went to Vienna to sit the entrance exams for the Academy of Fine Arts.

Hitler would dismiss Viennese Modernism as ‘nothing more than crippled spattering’. The Kiss , by Gustav Klimt, 1907-08, Upper Belvedere (public domain).

He rented a small room off a sunken courtyard, with a shared toilet, in a nondescript block at Stumpergasse 31 in Mariahilf, home of the ‘little people’ of the Austrian capital: students, the unemployed, tramps and vagrants. His landlady was a Czech seamstress named Maria Zakreys.

About two million people lived in Vienna at the time, making it the fourth largest city in Europe and the sixth largest in the world, host to the usual excesses of the fabulously rich and privations of the wretchedly poor. Electric street lighting had reached most of the city centre, but not here: gas lamps shed pools of dreary light on the streets and kerosene flickered in the little flats.

Supremely confident of success, Hitler convinced himself that passing his exams for the Academy would be child’s play: ‘Now I was in the fair city for the second time, waiting with burning impatience, but also with confident self-assurance, for the result of the entrance examination.’

Of the 112 candidates, 33 (including Hitler) made it through the first round. He failed the second, from which 28 were accepted: ‘Drawing exam unsatisfactory,’ was the abrupt assessment of his six rudimentary sketches on the set themes: ‘Expulsion from Paradise’, ‘Hunting’, ‘Spring’, ‘Construction Workers’, ‘Death’ and ‘Rain’.

Hitler was mortified: ‘. . . when I received my rejection, it struck me as a bolt from the blue.’ He complained to the rector of the Academy, who advised him to apply to the School of Architecture, as his drawings showed an aptitude for urban design. For this, though, he was ineligible, as he lacked his school leaving certificate.

It is untrue that Hitler’s extreme anti-Semitism grew out of this rejection; none of the five faculty professors who selected the successful candidates was Jewish, refuting this idea.

Every young person experiences rejection, but for Hitler this was a mortal wound. In Mein Kampf he endows this episode with extraordinary portent, a revelation of his mysterious ‘dual’ character. He returned home in disgust.

In receipt of an orphan’s pension of 25 crowns a month and his share of his mother’s small estate - she had died of breast cancer, leaving him crushed by grief (she was the only person he had ever loved, he later admitted) - Hitler returned to Vienna on 12 February 1908 with no intention of seeing Linz again.

He was to live in the Austrian capital for the next five years, tossed about, in his later telling, in a world of misery and poverty, ‘the hardest, though most thorough, school of my life’.

This image of himself – rising out of the darkest depths to lead the German people into light – would prove useful to Nazi mythologists. But it was wide of the mark. No doubt he lived modestly, like most young people, and for nearly a year, as we shall see, in wretched poverty. But he was well-resourced. His struggles were largely self-inflicted.

He moved back into his previous flat in Stumpergasse 31, Mariahilf, and promptly wrote to his only friend, ‘Gustl’ Kubizek: ‘All of Vienna is waiting. So come soon.’

Gustl would arrive in April, with his viola, to which Hitler replied (on 19 April 1908) with belittling humour (his jokes were always at other people’s expense):

‘Dear Gustl . . . I am delighted that you are bringing a viola. On Thursday I shall buy two Kronen’s worth of cotton wool and 20 Kreuzer’s worth of sticking plaster, for my ears naturally. That, on top of all this, you are growing blind, has plunged me into a profound depression: you will play even more wrong notes than before. Then you will go blind and I will eventually go deaf. Alas! Meanwhile I wish you and your esteemed parents at least a happy Easter, and I send them my hearty greetings, and to you, too. Your Friend.’

The friends shared the room with a large piano and little else in the way of furniture. They attended the opera and concerts, and Hitler frequently visited Parliament, where the motley array of races, languages and special interests, shouting and vying for influence, heightened his disdain for ‘democracy’, crude and limited as it then was:

‘How soon was I to grow indignant when I saw the lamentable comedy that unfolded beneath my eyes! Present were a few hundred of these popular representatives who had to take a position on a question of the most vital economic importance . . . The intellectual content of what these men said was on a really depressing level, in so far as you could understand their babbling at all; for several of the gentlemen did not speak German, but their native Slav languages or rather dialects . . . A wild gesticulating mass screaming all at once. . . I couldn’t help laughing.’

The experience utterly disabused him of any hope he might have had for ‘parliamentary democracy’. As he sat in the public gallery, aghast at the ugly rant that passed for public debate below, the 18-year old’s mind slowly closed on a vision of Europe led by a strong, authoritarian ruler, a German ruler, who would tolerate none of the delays, duties and decencies of an elected government.

—

Hitler shunned the attractions that usually occupied young men in a big city: taking out girls, making money, drinking, attending dances and parties. He went to concerts, hung around in cafes, and roamed the city.

His acute disappointment at his failure to gain admission to the Academy of Fine Arts, which he had not mentioned to Gustl, deepened with every sign of Kubizek’s progress as a music student. The pair argued, and one night Hitler exploded, admitting that the academy had ‘rejected me’, as Kubizek recalled:

‘“This academy!” Hitler yelled. “Nothing but a pack of cramped, old, outmoded servants of the state, clueless bureaucrats, stupid creations of the civil service! The whole academy should be dynamited.” His face was pale, his lips were pressed so tightly together that they went white. His eyes were glowing. How uncanny his eyes were! As if all the hatred of which he was capable were burning in those eyes.’

Hitler’s contempt for the Academy spread to its graduates and the wider artistic movement. He detested the new masters of the Modernist movement. The work of artists such as Gustav Klimt, Oskar Kokoschka and Egon Schiele he would later dismiss as ‘nothing more than crippled spattering’.

He found similarly repulsive their counterparts in architecture and music. He simply failed to comprehend the artistic upheaval going on around him. He passed through Vienna indifferent to the music of Richard Strauss; the architecture of Josef Hoffman, Adolf Loos and Otto Wagner; and the poems of Rainer Maria Rilke.

The Jewish-born experimental composer Arnold Schoenberg would be a source of particular revulsion, later condemned by the Nazis. Hitler perceived merely the sounds and scenes of a monstrous decadence.

In the visual arts, his heroes were nineteenth-century figurative and realist painters, such as Anselm Feuerbach, Carl Rottmann and Rudolf von Alt; and in architecture, the Neoclassicists Gottfried Semper and Karl Friedrich Schinkel. His artistic taste would always default to safe, middle-class respectability, the certain forms and solid outlines of a passing world. He closed his eyes and ears to the revolution in aesthetics, which, despite the fact that few of its leading lights were Jews, was often construed as ‘Jewish Modernism’. In Hitler’s mind the seeds of a bizarre conflation were being sown.

—

Nor had he the patience or intellect to bother with Vienna’s intelligentsia, whose rising stars were the Jewish psychologist Sigmund Freud and the Jewish philosopher Ludwig Wittgenstein (who had been a year above him at school in Linz).

Hitler moved in a very different city, a Sodom of soaring inflation and rising taxes, of prostitutes, vagrants and anarchic students; a Gomorrah of violent dissent, political oppression and crushing poverty.

Furious at society’s indifference to what he saw as his obvious gifts, young Adolf threw himself into various pursuits, none of which yielded fruit: he churned out scores of sketches and watercolours; he immersed himself in plans to write dramas based on German legends; and he remodelled the grandest architecture of the Austrian capital, devoting days to the Ringstrasse alone.

His moods oscillated between fury and despair, lethargy and anxiety: ‘Incessantly, he talked, planned, raved, possessed by the urge to justify himself, to prove that he had genius,’ wrote the biographer and historian Joachim Fest.

Returning home from his music studies in the evening, Kubizek would cautiously enquire of his friend how he had spent his day, dreading some explosive reaction. On one occasion, Adolf stunned Gustl by announcing that he was writing an opera, to be called ‘Wieland the Blacksmith’ – despite the fact that he had never composed a line of music, mastered the ability to read it, or experienced the smithy trade. The project came to nothing, notwithstanding Gustl’s encouragement. Another time, when Gustl asked about his daily activities, Hitler solemnly announced: ‘I am working on a solution to the wretched housing conditions in Vienna and carrying on studies to that end.’

—

Conscious of the poverty that surrounded him, Hitler directed his disgust at the politicians he deemed responsible. He felt little compassion for the victims, whose condition he found repellent or pathetic, something to be cleaned away.

If he were in charge, he wrote, he would bundle the poor off the streets and order them into uniforms, as servants of the state. There spoke the civil servant’s son, assuming he could fix by diktat chronic economic problems of which he knew nothing.

His reaction to a huge rally for the unemployed outside the Viennese Parliament in February 1908 revealed a cast of mind without a scintilla of sympathy for the poor. When a line of workers passed him, Hitler stood ‘watching with bated breath the gigantic human dragon slowly winding by’.

Much as he claimed to feel solidarity with the ‘little people’, Hitler considered it beneath him to participate in demonstrations. Later that night he would vent his fury – at the politicians, i.e. the new socialists – who ‘organised rallies like that’: ‘Who is leading this suffering people?’ he shouted at Kubizek. ‘Not men who have experienced the hardships of the little man themselves, but ambitious, power-hungry politicians . . . who enrich themselves with the misery of the masses.’ His visits to Parliament exacted a similar, incendiary response: he would stand up and shake his fists from the visitors’ gallery, ‘his face burning with excitement’.

Kubizek spent the summer of 1908 with his family in Linz. He returned to Vienna in November to find their flat deserted. Adolf had disappeared, leaving no contact address.

Hitler’s humiliation and looming penury probably explained his disappearance. In September he had again applied to, and been rejected by, the Academy of Fine Arts, deepening his sense of personal failure. He now entered, as he later portrayed it, the nadir of his life, a stinking Stygian realm of hunger and despair.

Next Thursday, 4 June 2026: Hitler discovers the Jews

Selected sources and further reading:

BBC, ‘The Making of Adolf Hitler’, Timewatch, BBC documentary, 18 March 2015.

Bromberg, Norbert and Small, Verna Volz, Hitler’s Psychopathology, International Universities Press, New York 1984.

Carruthers, Robert, Private Hitler’s War, 1914-1918, Pen & Sword Military, South Yorkshire 2014.

Fest, Joachim, Hitler, Mariner Books, Boston 2002.

Goebbels, Joseph, The Goebbels Diaries, Penguin Books, London 1984.

Hamann, Brigitte, Hitler’s Vienna: A Portrait of the Tyrant as a Young Man, Tauris Parke Paperbacks, London 2010.

Hanfstaengl, Ernst, Zwischen Weissem und Braunem Haus: Memoiren eines politischen Aussenseiters [Between the White and Brown House: Memoirs of a Political Outsider], Piper Verlag, Munich 1970.

Hitler, Adolf, Mein Kampf, (trans. Ralph Mannheim), Houghton Mifflin, Boston 1998.

Hitler, Adolf, Table Talk 1941-1944: Secret Conversations (ed. High Trevor-Roper), Enigma Books, Oxford 2007.

‘Interview with Hitler’s Sister on 5th June 1946’, Modern Military Records, US National Archives: http://www.oradour.info/appendix/paulahit/paula01.htm

Jetzinger, Franz, Hitler’s Youth, Praeger, Connecticut 1977.

Kershaw, Ian, Hitler 1889–1936: Hubris, Penguin Books, London 1998.

Kubizek, August, The Young Hitler I Knew: The Memoirs of Hitler’s Childhood Friend, Frontline Books, South Yorkshire 2014.

Ullrich, Volker, Hitler: Ascent, 1889-1939 (trans. Jefferson Chase) Bodley Head, London 2016.

This essay is an edited extract from my book Young Hitler: The Making of the Führer, published by Penguin Random House UK.