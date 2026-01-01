This is Who made our minds?, my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind and many more. Join our journey into the mind! Next Thursday: Why I’m a (long run) optimist

OF ALL THE WAYS that Christians have used the Bible to justify their bloodier deeds, none has exceeded in cruelty and wilful ignorance their appropriation of the Curse of Ham to justify slavery.

Noah Curses Ham by Josef Schakewits, 19th century (public domain)

Ham (no relation) was the youngest son of the Biblical patriarch Noah. When Noah realised that Ham had seen him rolling around drunk and naked, he felt so humiliated that he put a curse on Ham’s son, Canaan, condemning his descendants to perpetual servitude.

Here’s the moment, as told in Genesis 9:

‘And Noah awoke from his wine, and knew what his younger son [Ham] had done unto him. And he said, Cursed be Canaan; a servant of servants shall he be unto his brethren.’

At first reading, it seems Noah had overreacted. Ham’s only sin was to mock his drunken father. Other readings reckon Ham did much worse. The Babylonian Talmud, for example, suggests Ham sodomised and even castrated his father, to prevent his old man from having further children. That seems unlikely: Noah’s biblical age was 700 at the time, give or take a century (he would live to 950).

Whatever the severity of Ham’s sins against Noah, religious leaders since the fifteenth century have cited the Curse of Ham as the biblical justification for the enslavement of black people, ‘and black people alone’.

For three centuries, leaders of faith taught their flocks that a Hebrew prophet had condemned millions of Africans to slavery because the Africans were supposedly descended from Canaan.

The Curse of Ham thus formed the core religious and moral justification for the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

—

Setting aside the monumental idiocy and cruelty of this misreading of Genesis – the name ‘Ham’ appears to have been mistranslated as ‘black-skinned’ from the original Hebrew – even on its own terms the curse made a vague and unpersuasive case for slavery.

Nowhere in Genesis is there any mention of the curse of black people. Noah condemned his grandson and heirs to a life of servitude, not Africans. In any case, the words were Noah’s, not God’s.

Elsewhere in the Hebrew Bible, God allows the Israelites to buy and sell human lives, even Jewish lives (Leviticus 25). Abraham and Job owned slaves, or ‘manservants’, as did most of the Hebrew patriarchs.

If slave traders needed a Biblical justification for their actions, they might have turned to the New Testament, where we find the future Saint Peter telling slaves to ‘be submissive to your masters with all fear, not only to the good and gentle, but also to the harsh’.

Or Saint Paul, who urged slaves to ‘be obedient to those who are your masters according to the flesh, with fear and trembling’. Slave owners should ‘stop threatening’ their slaves, ‘for both of you have the same Master in heaven’. In His Letter to Titus, Paul advises slaves ‘not to talk back [to their masters], not to pilfer, but to show complete and perfect fidelity, so that in everything they may be an ornament to the doctrine of God our Saviour’.

And yet clergymen, slave owners and their political enablers turned to the Curse of Ham for Biblical ‘evidence’ that God had not only mandated slavery, he had predestined black people as a ‘slave race’.

By this demented reading, black Africans were soulless and subhuman, and deserved to be enslaved.

—

The first use of the Curse of Ham to justify slavery is traceable back 1600 years, ­ according to the historian David M. Goldenberg.

Our earliest printed record of it as a defence of slavery survives from the fifteenth century, when Europeans ­ ‘discovered’ Africa and started buying Africans from local slaveholders.

In 1450 Gomes Eanes de Zurara, a Portuguese historian, satisfied himself that the black slaves he’d seen were in such a wretched state ‘because of the curse which, after the Deluge, Noah laid upon [Ham] . . . that his race should be subject to all the other races of the world’.

Early English slaveholders similarly used the curse as a moral defence. An English author and defender of the slave trade wrote in 1627: ‘This curse to be a servant was laid, first upon a disobedient sonne Cham [Ham], and wee see to this day, that the Moores, Chams posteritie, are sold like slaves yet.’

In the American colonies, as we shall see, the Curse of Ham became the most cited theological source in support of the commerce in human lives.

—

All this was moral balm to slaveholders and slave traders, who feared the salvation of their souls was at stake.

The church soothed their concerns. Church leaders argued that it was in the Africans’ interests to be enslaved, because their captivity ensured their conversion to Christianity, and thus the purification and redemption of their souls in readiness for Judgement Day.

By manacling and herding millions of Africans onto ships bound for the Christian colonies, slave traders and their governments persuaded themselves that they were guiding the ‘Negroes’ out of darkness and into blissful salvation.

This is how the historian Katie Cannon described the process: ‘Drunk with power and driven by grand delusions, government officials and officers of slave-trading companies . . . succumbed to the lies and manipulations that their soul salvation depended on the ceaseless replication of systemic violence . . .’

—

The Puritans embraced slavery when it suited them. Puritan settlers in America hoped to turn Providence Island, the Caribbean colony they founded in 1630, into a pure Christian ‘city on a hill’ surrounded by cotton and tobacco plantations.

To realise this dream, they bought slaves in large numbers: by 1638, captured Africans made up almost half of Providence Island’s population.

The Puritans were soon in a precarious position, as the historian Wendy Warren shows. Isolated in the western Caribbean, surrounded by Spanish territorial claims and facing a slave population who, the governor later warned, threatened to ‘over-breed us’.

The slaves seized the advantage of numbers and escaped into the island’s hilly interior. On 1 May 1638 they rose in rebellion, the first slave revolt in an English colony. When the Spanish conquered the island in 1641, they found 381 slaves and 350 English colonists.

—

The process of turning a human being into a slave began in the villages of the West African littoral.

Here was Olaudah Equiano (c. 1745–1797), then eight years old, and his little sister, at home in their village while their parents were out working on the farm. He later recalled:

‘Two men and a woman got over our walls, and in a moment seized us both . . . stopped our mouths, and ran off with us into the nearest wood. Here they tied our hands and continued to carry us as far as they could, till night came on, when we reached a small house where the robbers halted for refreshment and spent the night.’

The two children thus began their journey to the Americas. They were sold several times en route to the African coast, where they were held in a fort until a British slave vessel arrived to buy and ship them to the American plantations.

Equiano, who later became the prominent abolitionist Gustavus Vassa, remembered the wretched hold, the crowding and heat, ‘aggravated by the galling of the chains, now become insupportable; and the filth of the necessary tubs, into which the children often fell, and were almost suffocated. The shrieks of the women, and the groans of the dying, rendered the whole a scene of horror almost inconceivable.’

—

In 1807, the Philadelphia Society for Promoting the Abolition of Slavery reprinted a British pamphlet showing the lower deck of a British slave ship. A more striking illustration of the barbarity of slavery they had not laid eyes on.

Stowage of the British slave ship ‘Brookes’ under the Regulated Slave Trade Act of 1788 , US Library Of Congress (public domain)

The African men were fastened together, in pairs, by handcuffs on their wrists and irons around their legs, rendering them unable to turn over and leaving them mired in their own excrement and vomit.

‘Here is presented to our view,’ the society remarked, ‘a number of human creatures, packed, side by side, almost like herrings in a barrel, and reduced nearly to the state of being buried alive, with just air enough to preserve a degree of life sufficient to make them sensible of all the horrors of their situation.’

—

A few preachers challenged the slave trade. They were isolated voices. The Puritan divine Richard Baxter (1615–1691) directed ‘a ­ fusillade of questions’ at Caribbean slavers in his Christian Directory (1673), while the Quaker George Keith (c. 1638–1716) warned ‘hard-hearted pretend Christians’ who owned African slaves that ‘the Lord doth behold their Oppressions’ and would visit their masters with ‘just Judgments’ if they refused to repent. Most refused.

Morgan Godwin (c. 1640–1690), a well-known Anglican preacher and graduate of Christ Church College, Oxford, who had witnessed slavery at close range in Virginia and the West Indies, condemned the cruelty of English Christian plantation owners, listing their ‘unmerciful correction’ of slaves as: ‘frequent Emasculating, Amputations of Leggs, cropping off of Ears (and of Heads too), scant Allowance for Food and Cloaths, and (often) no less working, than starving them to Death . . .’

Godwin was more agitated by the state of the slaves’ souls than their bodies, and used his newspaper column to promote better Christian instruction of slaves by their owners. Those who kept their slaves in ignorance of Christ ‘were sinners themselves’, he wrote.

In 1685, from the pulpit of Westminster Abbey, Godwin dared to call slave owners ‘mammonists’, who were only interested in money at ‘the expense of their slaves’ souls as well as their own’.

In Godwin we see in microcosm the rank moral confusion of a world that scarcely questioned the act of chaining and branding a father, mother and their children, shipping them to the other side of the world and selling them into perpetual bondage. So long as the traders weren’t greedy and the slaves’ souls were cared for, Godwin was satisfied.

—

In the original American Constitution, the Founding Fathers deemed a black man worth ‘three-fifths’ of a white man. His soul was a pagan out-growth of his African origins and irredeemably inferior to the Christian white soul – or so thought most American slave owners.

In white minds, blacks were beyond salvation, a view perpetuated by the clergy. Most slave owners refused to allow their slaves to attend Mass or Protestant services. ‘A slave grows worse by being a Christian’ was the prevailing view.

Members of the revivalist Protestant movement known as the Great Awakening (1730–55, the first of four) shared that perception. Accordingly, ‘Black Africans’ and ‘Red Indians’ were unformed, soulless humans beyond the reach of Christian redemption.

If a few white preachers welcomed black worshippers, that little changed the minds of parishioners: a black slave was irredeemably doomed.

One preacher who believed African souls were redeemable was George Whitefield (1714–1770), a Protestant sermoniser of the Great Awakening whose services regularly drew thousands of worshippers.

A co-founder of the Methodist Church, Whitefield worked hard to evangelise black people. In his letter of 1740 to the slave owners of the Carolinas, Maryland and Virginia, Whitefield spoke against the cruel treatment of ‘the poor Negroes’:

‘Your dogs are caressed and fondled at your tables,’ he pointed out. ‘But your slaves, who are frequently styled dogs or beasts, have not an equal privilege. They are scarce permitted to pick up the crumbs which fall from their masters’ tables.’

Whitefield was no abolitionist, though; he would later champion the expansion of slavery. He owned slaves himself, to tend the fields around his orphanage in Savannah, Georgia. He received several slaves as ‘gifts’.

None of this vexed his Christian conscience. Instead, he spent his time fretting over whether slave owners were taking proper care of the ‘negro soul’.

The systemic cruelty of slavery had no traction on this glacial mind, as he wrote to southern slave owners:

‘I have great reason to believe that most of you, on purpose, keep your Negroes ignorant of Christianity; or otherwise, why are they permitted through your provinces, openly to profane the Lord’s Day, by their dancing, piping, and such like? I know the general pretense for this neglect of their souls is that teaching them Christianity would make them proud, and consequently unwilling to submit to slavery. But what a dreadful reflection is this on your Holy Religion?’

—

The greatest empire the world has known was built largely on slavery. Between 1640 and 1807, Britain shipped an estimated 3.1 million Africans (of whom 2.7 million survived the journey) to its colonies, earning the dire superlative of being the second biggest trader in human chattels after Portugal.

Most were enslaved on Britain’s plantations in the empire’s Caribbean and American colonies, chiefly the British West Indies, then the world’s biggest sugar producer.

France shipped a further 1.38 million Africans across the Atlantic, most of them destined for the French colony of Saint-Domingue – ­ present-day Haiti – whose slaves would enjoy the rare distinction of liberating themselves.

So many slaves died of overwork, disease and mistreatment in the British West Indies that they were unable to reproduce their population; that is, there was a surplus of deaths over births. In the North American colonies, by contrast, slave populations were self-perpetuating by the mid-eighteenth century.

African slaves made up 90 per cent of the Jamaican population. This was unprecedented: in no other slave economy did the slaves out­ number their ‘owners’. (Of the thirteen American colonies, Virginia’s slaves accounted for 40 per cent of all inhabitants, the largest proportion).

Conscious of their superior numbers, slaves in Jamaica and Barbados were always plotting rebellion. With the siege mentality of cornered animals, the British plantation owners lashed out with extreme brutality at the slightest whiff of disobedience.

Africans were maimed, beaten to bloody pulps, decapitated, drawn and quartered, roasted alive over ‘a Slow fire’, and publicly starved to death in iron cages (‘gibbeted’). Those were judicial punishments.

Thomas Thistlewood (1721–1786) seemed an ordinary English gentleman, the sort who might have made a cameo in a Jane Austen novel.

We find him in Jamaica in 1750, as a slave owner and overseer. Like most British slave owners, he routinely punished his human possessions; unusually, he kept a meticulous record of this treatment over thirty-five years in the West Indies.

After flogging a slave, Thistlewood would order salt, chili peppers, lemon juice or urine rubbed into the lacerated flesh to maximise the pain. More serious cases of disobedience were ‘scourged, branded, chained, dismembered, or exposed naked in the stocks day and night, covered in treacle and swarmed by biting flies and mosquitoes’.

Sometimes he ordered a slave to defecate in the victim’s mouth, and gag it shut for ‘4 or 5 hours’. He records 3852 acts of rape or other forced intercourse with almost 150 enslaved women.

‘Other than in the thoroughness of his record-keeping’, writes historian Faramerz Dabhoiwala, Thistlewood seems to have been typical – ‘if anything, relatively restrained’ – in his approach.

—

The belief that their souls travelled home to their villages when they died consoled Africans who had been sold into slavery.

Those of West African origins, notably the Bight of Biafra, Senegambia, the Windward Coast and the Gold Coast, believed that ‘in death they returned to their native land’, that their souls would ‘go back to Guinea’.

Some African tribes held ‘a firm religious belief in reincarnation’ – the idea that their bodies and souls would be reincarnated in their villages and resume their lives as they were before their capture.

For this reason, slave funerals in the West Indies and on American plantations were often joyful celebrations of the rapturous return of the deceased to their homeland. (The same belief had compelled many captives to jump overboard during the Atlantic passage.)

At the same time, enslaved Africans believed that slaveholders and their governments were all going to Hell:

‘This is one reason why I believe in a hell,’ a former female slave put it: ‘I don’t believe a just God is going to take no such man as that [her former master] into his kingdom.’

—

Many enslaved people chose to convert to Christianity. Wasn’t Christ himself a black man, they asked. Did God not love black men and black women, as he loved whites? Weren’t black people worthy of salvation?

John Wesley (1703–1791) believed they were. Wesley was an English cleric and the co-founder of Methodism, an Anglican offshoot named for its ‘methodical’ approach to worship. In his later years Wesley mentored the most celebrated English abolitionist, William Wilberforce (1759–1833).

The slave trade was the greatest moral reproach to England in its history, Wesley believed. Were the buyers and sellers of lives even entitled to call themselves ‘human’, he asked?

The moral claims of the American Declaration of Independence were worthless while slavery continued, he averred.

‘Are you a man? Then you should have a human heart,’ he wrote of American slave owners, whose number included the Founding Fathers. ‘Do you never feel another’s pain? Have you no sympathy . . . no sense of human woe, no pity for the miserable? . . . Whatever you lose, lose not your soul: Nothing can countervail that loss. Immediately quit the horrid trade . . .’

Slavery, Wesley went on, stripped the slave of his or her right to natural justice, and brutalised everyone involved. The merchants who financed the purchase of slaves and shipped them from Africa were ‘men-butchers’ and wolves, ‘the devourer of the human species! Be merciful, that you may obtain mercy,’ he counselled.

Wesley built his case against slavery on the belief that the ‘God of Love’ loved everyone without prejudice, and that there existed ‘no more equitable rule’ than ‘Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself’.

But Wesley knew his limits. The only way to end slavery was through politics, not the pulpit. A few days before he died, Wesley wrote to his protégé, Wilberforce:

You will only succeed, Wesley told him, if God is ‘for you’: ‘I see not how you can go through your glorious enterprise in opposing that execrable villany, which is the scandal of religion, of England, and of human nature. Unless God has raised you up for this very thing, you will be worn out by the opposition of men and devils. But if God be for you, who can be against you? . . . Go on, in the name of God . . . till even American slavery (the vilest that ever saw the sun) shall vanish away before it.’

Wesley was right. Britain would ban the trans-Atlantic slave trade within its Empire through the Slave Trade Act, passed by parliament n 1807 after 18 years of trying. However, it was not until 1937 that slavery was fully abolished in the Empire - Bahrain and Nigeria being the last British colonies to end the trade - moot consolation, perhaps, after centuries of enslaving more than three million African men, women and children.

As the Caribbean historian Eric Williams – who in 1962 became the first prime minister of an independent Trinidad and Tobago – observed, ‘[T]he British historians wrote almost as if Britain had introduced Negro slavery solely for the satisfaction of abolishing it.’

The Islamic world was, of course, a major participant in the slave trade, predating and expanding European involvement, but the Imams tended not to use the Curse of Ham to justify it. And the trafficking of girls and young women continues in our day, as the Jeffrey Epstein case criminally demonstrates. Our theme here is the European and American use of the Bible to defend African slavery.

—

The moral obscenity of slavery was the root cause of the American Civil War (1861–65). To deny that is to reduce the politicians and abolitionists who fought to ban the trade to mere political strategists in a legal debate over the reach and meaning of states’ rights.

The conflict was about much more that states’ rights. Both sides believed in the rightness of their cause - for or against slavery - strongly enough to go to war for it.

When the southern states insisted on expanding slavery to the western states where it had not existed, northern abolitionists were outraged and whipped up political pressure in Congress.

The election of Abraham Lincoln (1809–1865) in November 1860 terminated the southern states’ hopes of expanding slavery. With no course left open to them, they seceded from the Union, igniting the Civil War.

Beliefs, then, were powerful drivers of the Civil War. Both sides enrolled God’s authority. In the South this took the form of a literal reading of the Curse of Ham, which southern preachers used as the Biblical justification for slavery up to and during the Civil War.

They filled their pro-slavery sermons with a sulphuric interpretation of Noah’s curse. An ‘almost universal opinion in the Christian world’ held that ‘the sufferings and the slavery of the Negro race were the consequence of the curse of Noah’, declared Alexander Crummell (1819–1898), the son of freed slaves and an African-American minister and Cambridge-educated academic, in 1862.

—

The empurpled defence of slavery by Benjamin M. Palmer (1818– 1902), Mississippi’s pre-eminent clergyman at the time of the Civil War and pastor of the First Presbyterian Church in New Orleans from 1856 until his death, earned him a reputation as ‘one of the South’s staunchest patriots’.

His congregations in Lafayette Square were known to swell to 1000 devout parishioners, anxious to hear their pastor burnish the southern cause with his divine endorsement.

Palmer held a mirror to his mind when, on 29 November 1859, he told a packed auditorium that while it was not his habit to meddle in politics, ‘the destiny of a great people’ had moved him to speak.

Southern whites, he said, were encumbered with a ‘historic mission’ to ‘conserve and to perpetuate the institution of slavery as now existing . . . to go and root itself wherever Providence and nature may carry it’.

Two months into the Civil War, on 13 June 1861, Palmer publicly invoked the Curse of Ham as a prophetic blueprint of the destinies of the ‘white’, ‘black’ and ‘red’ races.

While the white descendants of Shem and Japhet (Noah’s elder sons) would flourish and succeed, ‘[u]pon Ham’, he asserted, ‘was pronounced the doom of perpetual servitude . . . history records not a single example of any member of this group lifting itself, by any process of self-development, above the savage condition.’

In sermon after sermon, Palmer preached that ‘nothing can be more instructive than to see the outspreading landscape of all history embraced thus within the camera of Noah’s brief prophecy’.

Here, then, in the opening months of the Civil War, we hear the swollen bigotry of a mind addled by rank superstition blanketing the South with a defence of slavery based on the ravings of a drunk, naked 700-year old Hebrew prophet who never existed and whose Biblical story was lifted from the Epic of Gilgamesh.

—

Many Southern Catholics were also eager to embrace the Curse of Ham as the most persuasive biblical validation of slavery.

On 21 August 1861, Bishop Augustus Marie Martin of Natchitoches, Louisiana, declared in a pastoral letter – ‘on the occasion of the War of Southern Independence’ – that slavery was ‘the manifest will of God’, and that all Catholics must snatch ‘from the barbarity of their ferocious customs thousands of children of the race of Canaan’, the cursed progeny of Ham.

Three years later the Vatican censored the bishop’s pastoral statement as unacceptable to Catholic doctrine. By then the damage was done.

Compare Palmer’s and Martin’s sermons with that of a Dominican friar, Francisco de la Cruz, who in 1575 told the Spanish Inquisition that ‘the blacks are justly captives by just sentence of God for the sins of their fathers, and that in sign thereof God gave them that colour’.

Little had changed in 300 years.

Frederick Douglass , daguerreotype (c. 1847-1852) by Samuel J. Miller, Art Institute of Chicago (public domain)

Nor would it change until Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation on 1 January 1863. Until then, the bodies of the enslaved remained their masters’ ‘property’.

One consequence of this was that the African people strove to preserve the part of them the whip couldn’t reach: their memories, their minds, their identities – in a word, their souls. That was the part slave-owners wanted to eliminate because it reminded them that their slaves were, after all, naggingly human.

‘Slavery existed expressly for the purpose of crushing souls,’ wrote William Still, an African American abolitionist and conductor of the ‘Underground Railroad’, the network of safe houses by which enslaved men and women could escape from ‘slave states’ to ‘free states’.

Slavery was a ‘soul-crushing’ business, concurred Frederick Douglass, the great anti-slavery activist and politician, who had himself escaped bondage. ‘By the laws of the country from whence I came, I was deprived of myself – of my own body, soul, and spirit.’

He meant this literally. He and other abolitionists referred to slave traders as ‘soul-dealers’ and ‘soul buyers’, whose intention was to destroy the identity of black men and women, and to reduce them to the level of animals.

After one severe beating, Douglass remembered feeling ‘broken in body, soul and spirit. My natural elasticity was crushed; my intellect languished; the disposition to read departed; the cheerful spark that lingered about my eye died; the dark night of slavery closed in upon me; and behold a man transformed into a brute!’

On 5 July 1852 Douglass delivered a tremendous philippic against those who peddled the Curse of Ham from their pulpits: ‘What, to the American slave, is your 4th of July?’ he asked.

‘I answer: a day that reveals to him . . . the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is the constant victim. To him, your celebration is a sham; your boasted liberty, an unholy license . . . your prayers and hymns, your sermons and thanksgivings . . . mere bombast, fraud, deception, impiety, and hypocrisy – a thin veil to cover up crimes which would disgrace a nation of savages.

‘There is not a nation on the earth guilty of practices, more shocking and bloody, than are the people of these United States, at this very hour . . . But the church of this country is not only indifferent to the wrongs of the slave, it actually takes sides with the oppressors.

‘It has made itself the bulwark of American slavery, and the shield of American slave-hunters. Many of its most eloquent Divines, who stand as the very lights of the church, have shamelessly given the sanction of religion and the Bible to the whole slave system.

‘They have taught that man may, properly, be a slave; that the relation of master and slave is ordained of God; that to send back an escaped bondman to his master is clearly the duty of all the followers of the Lord Jesus Christ; and this horrible blasphemy is palmed off upon the world for Christianity.

‘For my part, I would say, welcome infidelity! welcome atheism! welcome anything! in preference to the gospel, as preached by those Divines! They convert the very name of religion into an engine of tyranny, and barbarous cruelty . . . The existence of slavery in this country brands your republicanism as a sham, your humanity as a base pretence, and your Christianity as a lie.’

