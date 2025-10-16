This is Who made our minds?, my Thursday essay probing the greatest, cruellest and most beautiful minds of the past 5,000 years, inspired by my book, The Soul: A History of the Human Mind (Penguin 2024). Join our journey! Next Thursday: The 30-year blaze

THE SUPREMACY of Catholic ‘truth’ was assumed: in the early 16th century the Holy Office believed that it alone had the power to interpret the word of God. The Holy Office would save the world from the heresies of protestant firebrands such as Martin Luther, John Calvin, John Knox and Thomas Cranmer.

The Protestant cause was a disease, a sickness of the soul, Rome contended. Only Italy, France, Spain and Ireland remained largely ‘uncontaminated’, and these would serve as the launching pads of the Catholic counterblast.

Monty Python members Terry Gilliam, Michael Palin and Terry Jones perform ‘The Spanish Inquisition’ sketch during the 2014 Python reunion ( Creative Commons ).

The Holy See had two new weapons in its arsenal: the Jesuit mission and the Inquisition.

Ignatius of Loyola’s spiritual storm-troops were to be dispatched to reclaim thousands of lost souls for Rome. Jesuit spies would infiltrate England, Scotland, the Netherlands and the German-speaking regions, many of whose princes and religious leaders the pope had excommunicated.

And there was the Inquisition, a manifestation of Catholic power dedicated to reclaiming the souls of errant Christians through interrogation, torture and, if those failed to force a recantation, the threat of an agonising death.

Nowhere was the Inquisition to be applied more efficiently than in Spain, whose inquisitors would exceed their Roman and Portuguese counterparts in merciless thoroughness.

The Spanish Inquisition (officially called the ‘Tribunal of the Holy Office of the Inquisition’) was founded in 1478 by the Catholic monarchs Ferdinand II of Aragon and Isabella I of Castile.

Its original purpose was to expose the heretical dishonesty of conversos and moriscos, those Jews and Muslims who claimed to have converted to Christianity but who were suspected of secretly practising their former faiths.

Inquisitorial powers had existed in some form since ancient Roman times, and had been used in early medieval trials against Jews, Muslims and heretical sects such as the Waldensians and Cathars.

Bonfires of human flesh were rare. The Great Inquisition of 1245–46 in the Lauragais region of southern France rounded up more than 5000 suspected heretics (mostly accused of being Cathars or Waldensians) in Toulouse.

Nobles, doctors, monks, butchers, prostitutes, blacksmiths, pregnant women and boys aged over fourteen and girls over twelve were brought before the Dominican monks for interrogation. Of the 207 convicted of heresy, none was condemned to death.

In Spain, however, the authorities were to take a harder line. An outbreak of millenarianism around Córdoba in 1499 excited an unprecedented spree of inquisitorial violence: nearly 400 people were burned in a series of autos-da-fé, or ‘acts of faith’, the ceremonial announcement of an inquisitorial legal sentence.

—

The Spanish Inquisition was a ‘state within a state’, answerable to the popes and the incumbent monarch, and governed by an array of mysterious rules known only to the inquisitors and their superiors.

With the faggot in one hand and the Bible in the other, the Inquisitors were determined to show Rome how to win souls back to the Catholic Church.

Not all were merciless sadists who relished torturing the accused to extract a ‘confession’. The ferocious zeal of Grand Inquisitor Tomás de Torquemada (1420–1498) of Castile, who presided over the burning of 2000 people, was exceptional.

Most inquisitors persuaded themselves that they were doing God’s work and helping those lost to heretical ideas: their ‘high and holy mission’ was the saving of souls.

And they were bound by rules. The Manual of Instructions to Inquisitors (1561) – the standard manual until the last days of the Inquisition – compelled inquisitors to determine all cases according to truth and justice, and to preserve strict impartiality.

Inquisitors in Valencia demanded of Miguel Mesquita, during his trial for ‘Lutheranism’ in 1536, ‘nothing but the truth and, if he had fallen into error, they sought to disabuse him and to cure his conscience so that his soul might not be lost’, records the historian Henry Charles Lea in his magisterial history of the Inquisition.

—

Most inquisitors used torture sparingly, and sincerely sought their victims’ salvation. Prison conditions were an improvement on that allotted to common criminals; and ‘relaxation’ - a diabolically cruel euphemism for being burned alive - was applied only in extreme cases of serial recalcitrance and pertinacious heresy.

That is not to defend this travesty of natural justice; it is merely to correct the popular impression of the Inquisition as an unsparing bloodbath.

In the first three autos-da-fé held at Barcelona in 1488 and 1489, all converts professed a desire to die in the Christian faith and were mercifully garrotted before being publicly incinerated.

At the great auto-da-fé of 21 May 1559, at Valladolid, fifteen heretics were relaxed in person, of whom one, Antonio Herrezuelo, a pertinacious heretic, was burned alive and became a Protestant martyr, while the rest were garrotted after converting.

Between 1575 and 1610, the Toledo Inquisition (including Madrid) burned alive fifteen heretics and eighteen (who had died in prison or as a result of torture) in effigy using straw dummies, which served as a propaganda tool and reminder to the public of the fires that awaited the damned.

In total it executed forty out of 3740 cases between 1540 and 1700. To put that in context, in the same period the Spanish Inquisition executed at least 1303 people out of 44,674 cases, according to conservative estimates.

Most of the accused, innocent or not, tended to sag at the sight of the instruments of torture or the stake and ‘confess’. They were rewarded with gaol or death by strangulation. Recidivists and persistent heretics were burned alive.

A rare few went willingly. One was Sebastian Bazan, a Waldensian convert, who sang a religious song as the flames consumed him. If the inquisitor found the accused innocent, they were to restore his or her reputation.

Those cleared of heresy were celebrated as examples to all, exhibited on horseback and ‘adorned with laurels and palms like a victor in a triumph – a spectacle meant to inspire the souls of the timid’, as Lea wrote.

Auto-da-fe on Plaza Mayor, Madrid (30 June 1680) by Francisco Rizi. Museo del Prado (public domain)

The inquisitors used three methods of torture to extract a confession and force the victim to recant:

The garrucha involved raising the prisoner in the air with ropes attached to the hands and heavy weights to the feet, then letting him or her fall to a sudden stop, which would dislocate the limbs.

The toca, or water torture, involved filling the victim’s stomach with water via a linen cloth that had been rammed down his or her throat.

And the potro meant binding the victim’s body to a rack by cords that were tightened at either end until they sliced into the body; several turns usually elicited a ‘confession’.

All were applied in the name of cleansing the church of heresy and reasserting the authority of Rome.

Women and child heretics were ‘whipped through the streets’ – that is, paraded naked from the waist on the back of a mule, and flogged repeatedly, often 100 times (200 lashes was considered the bearable limit).

‘Heretic haters’ and gangs of youths would taunt and hurl stones and rubbish at the passing victim. Children as young as six were considered capable of heresy, but were not to be punished until they reached the ‘years of discretion’: twelve for girls and fourteen for boys.

The age limits were frequently ignored: two girls aged nine and ten were sentenced to appear in an auto-da-fé in Palermo, to be publicly punished for minor sins.

Under torture, most people blurted out what they thought their tormentors wanted to hear. The illiterate begged the inquisitor to tell them what to say.

—

The excommunication of heretics who refused to recant aimed to grind their beliefs to dust and condemn them to eternal fire.

The inquisitor, in the company of a circle of priests, would pronounce the terrible words:

‘[W]e separate him from the society of all Christians, we exclude him from the bosom of our Holy Mother the Church in Heaven and on earth, we declare him excommunicated and anathematized and we judge him condemned to eternal fire with Satan and his angels . . . we deliver him to Satan to mortify his body, that his soul may be saved on the day of judgment.’

The priests then chanted: ‘Fiat, fiat, fiat!’ (‘So be it, so be it, so be it!’). The bishop rang the bell and closed the holy book, and the priests joined him in dashing their candles to the ground.

The doomed were then led to the horrifying arena of the auto-da-fé, to do their public penance: they might be scourged, humiliated, stripped of their reputation (and financial assets), and then gaoled, strangled or burned alive.

The appalling spectacle of a human body burning at the stake revolted many, but also elicited displays of gratitude and joy. Audiences were ‘filled with pious exultation when the flames of the brasero consumed the bodies of heretics who passed through temporal to eternal fire’, Lea wrote. ‘It was a vindication of the honor of God . . .’

—

The Catholic Church underwrote the inquisitors’ work as divinely anointed. The grim solemnities of the bell, book and candle were part of the sacred mission of the Holy See to cleanse the world of evil.

The power of the Inquisition and its granular intrusion into the lives of everyone it touched led friends and families to denounce each other, to avoid the taint of guilt by association.

The more stridently they abused the heretic, the more they felt insulated from investigation.

A less noble motive than saving souls animated the inquisitors: filthy lucre. Their power to confiscate the assets of convicted heretics corrupted many to the marrow. The prospect of a financial kickback sent innocent people to the dungeons or the stake and their assets into the grasping hands of the Spanish crown.

‘This prostitution of religion to the service of greed was exploited to the utmost,’ observed Lea.

On 17 October 1500, King Ferdinand scolded the inquisitors for failing to confiscate enough from the estates of excommunicated heretics, who had hidden their assets ‘to the great damage of their souls’, with the result that ‘my fisc [revenue] suffers’.

Little wonder most people feared and secretly loathed the institution: it had the power to bankrupt the victims’ families.

—

The Catholic triumph at the Council of Trent, held between 1545 and 1563, propelled Rome and Madrid to sharpen the power and reach of the Inquisition.

Trent condemned fifty-two of Luther’s theses as heretical, pronounced Christ’s flesh and blood to be ‘really, truly’ present in the bread and wine, and strongly upheld the core tenets of the Roman faith: the Nicene Creed, the sanctity of the seven sacraments, the veneration of saints and relics, the traditional Latin Mass, the sale of indulgences, the existence of Purgatory, the celibacy of priests, the doctrine of original sin, and the rejection of grace through ‘faith alone’. Charitable works were deemed vital to salvation.

The Council agreed to reissue the Latin Vulgate Bible as the official version, and any Bibles translated in the vernacular – such as William Tyndale’s English and Martin Luther’s German bibles – were banned.

Armed with this restatement of Catholic doctrine, successive popes aimed to close the fissure that had split Western Christendom not by negotiation or compromise – God’s truth was not negotiable – but by unconditional instruction and, if that failed, by brute force. The new heretics – which is to say, the Protestants – would be forced to recant or be excommunicated.

The slightest deviation from Catholic orthodoxy would be investigated as grounds for heresy. There was ‘heresy’ against God and Christ, and ‘heresy’ against the Catholic Church. Most cases brought before the Inquisition were the latter: the accused had acted or spoken against Rome.

The Holy See believed the two were indistinguishable: to speak or act against the pope was to commit heresy against God.

(The pope was not yet deemed officially ‘infallible’ – meaning beyond reproach as God’s representative on Earth – but he was already perceived as such. Papal infallibility would be proclaimed by the Catholic Church in 1870.)

In the hierarchy of heresy, the Lutherans were beyond redemption and would be treated with exceptional firmness – torture and the flames – unless they recanted, as were the traditional targets: Jews, Muslims, Anabaptists, Cathars and other fringe sects.

—

The Inquisition spread through Europe and the Spanish colonies, and reached England in 1554 in the form of Bartolomé Carranza (1503–1576), a brilliant scholar and peculiarly brutal inquisitor who accompanied the Spanish prince Philip on his voyage to marry Queen Mary.

Carranza was the force behind the Marian persecution of English Protestants: after three years in her employ, Carranza boasted that he had burned, converted or exiled 30,000 English heretics, and brought two million souls back into the church.

The suffering inflicted by men like Carranza and Torquemada little troubled the conscience of the church leaders. The Inquisition was answerable to God, not man, and acted with impunity.

There was no inquisitor of the inquisitors. None was answerable for his actions, however cruel and merciless. The whole judicial system of the Inquisition hinged on the principle that ‘a hundred innocent should suffer [rather] than that a single guilty one should escape’.

—

Among the innocent was a new mother called Mari Rodríguez, whom the Inquisition dumped in a dungeon among the wheezing prisoners, where she lay for nine months with her one-year-old baby.

She begged to be removed, ‘for it was entirely dark’, and she and her fellow prisoners ‘suffered greatly and they were sick’. To this, the inquisitor coldly informed her that she needed to ‘discharge her conscience and save her soul’.

Many of the accused died awaiting trial in their unsanitary cells, in agony from the effects of torture. In the great Madrid auto-da-fé of 1680, ‘all the dead who were burnt in effigy, to the number of eight, had died in the prisons’.

Mercy was at the whim of the inquisitor. When the envoys of the Holy Office were sent to bring the celebrated doctor Augustino de Cazalla (1510–1559) to the auto-da-fé in Valladolid, they found him in a dark cell, loaded with chains and wearing a pié de amigo (an iron instrument used to hold up the heads of prisoners while they were being publicly flogged), even though he had freely confessed, recanted and begged for mercy.

None was forthcoming. Juan de Rojas, the inquisitor at Valencia, urged the Inquisition to use torture wherever possible to force the victims to recant, for the salvation of their souls. By racking the victims, according to de Rojas, the inquisitors were actually doing them a favour. The human body was expendable, the pain fleeting: it was the soul they sought to save.

The inquisitors, let’s remember, were nominally childless prelates bound by a vow of celibacy (in reality, many had fathered illegitimate children). They held the body in contempt and the sexual longing of the flesh as bestial, superfluous and shameful.

The body was not a miracle of design or evolution made for procreation, love and pleasure. The flesh’s vulnerability to pain was a means of extracting a confession of faith, no more.

Some inquisitors relished the harrowing of healthy young bodies. Their mantra, that ‘the surest way to bring conviction to the soul was to torment the flesh’, as their manual instructed them, tells us all we need to know about these vicious sadists who presumed to be God’s instruments on Earth.

Next Thursday, 23rd October 2025: The 30-year blaze

