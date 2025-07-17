Who made our minds?

Who made our minds?

Everything Voluntary Jack
Jul 21

Paul, thank you for this post and your writings in general.

I hope to get more viewers to you.

I have your "The Soul" and it is a mine of a mind that has been and will continue to be mined for its valuable ores--the depth of the shaft of your learning is admirable.

Those "cruellest" minds you have mined as in this essay should remind us (what's a MetaFor?) of the (in)Human inheritance of “Obedience to Authority” that has caused such murder and mayhem as exampled by the Crusades.

Imagine: “to die fighting for Christ – now that was a manly kind of martyrdom!”

And such Self-Sacrifice continues to this day for whatever “Greater Good” is posed to the voluntarily (mindlessly) enlisted cannon fodder.

I have not yet found in your writings or public videos a mention of Child Abuse and Neglect as factors involved with human violence and Obedience to Authority.

If you have not yet, I hope you will educate yourself in the “Nightmare of History” of Child Abuse and Neglect as the origin of human violence.

Here for Lloyd deMause and Psychohistory: https://psychohistory.com/

Also have you studied Julian Jaynes’ work? I consider this too has much to help us understand and ultimately correct humanity’s self/other destructive propensity.

Here is my latest Substack containing both Lloyd and Julian references.

https://responsiblyfree.substack.com/p/free-friends-forum-47-born-to-obey

Get free, stay free.

